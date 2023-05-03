Talor Gooch and Co. set for LIV Golf Tulsa May 12-14

LONDON/WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: Fresh off a successful stretch of tournaments in Australia and Singapore that featured massive crowds, multiple holes-in-one, a playoff finish and the first back-to-back individual winner in league history, LIV Golf will bring its star-studded lineup to Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma for LIV Golf Tulsa, May 12-14.
Showcasing many of the sport’s biggest names, LIV Golf’s 12 teams are led by the likes of four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, reigning Open champion Cameron Smith, World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson, two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia and 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.
More than a quarter (13) of the league’s global field are major champions, with 24 major victories among them. The field of 48 players represents 16 different nations, includes 18 Olympians, and has made 125 combined appearances in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, with more than half of the league having competed in the biennial team events.
In total, LIV Golf League players have amassed 533 worldwide wins across multiple tours, and four players have held the title of world No. 1.
Local fans will welcome many familiar faces when the players tee off on May 12.
The field includes former Oklahoma University star Abraham Ancer and five players who competed at Oklahoma State University: Eugenio Chacarra, Talor Gooch — who returns home following incredible back-to-back individual titles in Adelaide and Singapore — Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein, and Matthew Wolff. Players are in pursuit of the 2023 LIV Golf individual championship and 2023 team championship, and after five events, each of the top three players in the individual standings are former OSU Cowboys: Gooch (first), Uihlein (second) and Howell (third). The team standings, which decide seeding for the season-ending team championship, are currently led by 4Aces GC, captained by Johnson and featuring Uihlein, Pat Perez and former Masters champion Patrick Reed.
This is the first official season of the LIV Golf League, with a 14-tournament schedule being hosted in seven different countries at some of the sport’s top courses. Grounds passes for LIV Golf Tulsa start from $50 per day and are all-inclusive of the live music, fan activities, and world-class golf competition. Youth 12 years and under receive complimentary admission to the tournament as do active-duty military and veterans, in addition to a guest. In celebration of Mother’s Day, a special offer going on sale soon to receive four tickets for the price of three for Sunday, May 14, will allow moms to attend for free with family and friends.
To purchase and learn more, visit LIVGolf.com.
LIV Golf Tulsa will air from 1-6 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday on The CW Network’s linear and digital platforms and LIV Golf Plus, with Friday’s round carried on The CW App and LIV Golf Plus. This season, all eight US-based tournaments and six international events are being broadcasted across the US and streamed live to The CW App, which has been downloaded over 92 million times and is available on all major platforms.
In addition, LIV Golf tournaments are carried on more than a dozen international broadcast partners and counting, delivering league broadcasts in over 160 territories to more than 380 million homes worldwide. For more information on how to watch the 2023 LIV Golf League, visit LIVGolf.com/where-to-watch.