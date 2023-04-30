You are here

Talor Gooch becomes first player in LIV Golf history to win back-to-back titles

Talor Gooch of the RangeGoats GC lifts the trophy after winning the final round of the LIV golf tournament at Sentosa Golf course in Singapore on April 30, 2023. (AFP)
Talor Gooch of the RangeGoats GC lifts the trophy after winning the final round of the LIV golf tournament at Sentosa Golf course in Singapore on April 30, 2023. (AFP)
Joy Chakravarty

Talor Gooch becomes first player in LIV Golf history to win back-to-back titles

Talor Gooch of the RangeGoats GC lifts trophy after winning the final round of the LIV golf tournament at Sentosa Golf course.
  • American beats Sergio Garcia in playoff to take top spot in Singapore
  • Gooch’s Range Goats also win team title by three shots from Garcia’s Fireballs
Joy Chakravarty

In what would be another embarrassing week for the Official World Golf Ranking, American Talor Gooch became the first player in the short history of LIV Golf to win back-to-back individual titles, defeating Sergio Garcia in a battle that looked more like a boxing match than a round of golf.

The 18 holes on Sunday, and even the 54 holes this week, were not enough to separate the two as they matched each other blow for blow. At the end of regulation play, both players were tied at the top on 17-under-par 199, thus needing extra holes to decide the champion.

Garcia’s resolve finally wavered on the first extra hole. He pushed his second shot slightly into the greenside bunker, from where he could not make his up and down. Gooch, on the other hand, hit two glorious shots to reach the heart of the par-5 18th green, and two-putted for a birdie to claim the $4 million first place check.

Last week, after winning the LIV Golf Adelaide title, Gooch fell two places in the OWGR to No. 59. The slide will continue in the absence of any points this week as well, despite the fact that he soared above some of the biggest names in the sport.

The 31-year-old from Midwest City, Oklahoma, and Spain’s Garcia started the day at 13-under. Gooch made three birdies and a bogey in his first four holes to be two-under at that stage. Garcia replied with two birdies to move to 15-under as well.

On the eighth hole, Gooch made a terrific birdie from 25 feet, while Garcia needed to save par from 15 feet to prevent a two-shot swing. He then quickly nullified the advantage by making another 15-footer on the ninth hole, this time for birdie.

There seemed an opening for Gooch when Garcia missed a four-footer for par on the 12th hole for bogey, but he bounced back quickly with an imperious 8-iron second shot to three feet on the next. The two were tied again.

On the short par-4 15th, Garcia made another mistake, this time pushing his tee shot with a three-iron into the right trees and making a bogey. However, he struck another beauty on the 16th to again draw level at 16-under-par. Both made birdies on the par-5 18th in regulation to steer one clear of four-time major champion Brookes Koepka (-16) and two ahead of Asian Tour member Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe, who punched much above his weight and finished solo fourth at 15-under-par.

After winning the playoff, Gooch said: “Sergio is playing so good right now. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to go down that last hole and have a chance of winning by making par. I knew that I needed to birdie the last. So, I stood on the tee — and I don’t like that tee shot at all — and I just decided to hit the driver. I thought ‘I’m just going to step up and do it. If it doesn’t go well, then we’ll deal with it’.

“But it was just a perfect way to end the day. We were going back and forth all day. Even yesterday, we did the same. It was fun, it was special. I grew up watching Sergio. He’s one of the greatest golfers of this generation. To go and battle with him and come out on top is something I will never forget.”

The Team Championship followed the fate of the individual event, with Gooch’s Range Goats managing to win by three shots on 37 points. Harold Verner III, the 2022 Saudi Invitational champion, played a key role in that win with a six-under-par 66.

Garcia’s Fireballs, with Eugenio Lopez Chaccara contributing 65, were second at 34-under. A crucial birdie putt on his last hole by India’s Anirban Lahiri (67) ensured Crushers zoomed to the podium with a stunning 20-under final-round effort that was set up by fantastic rounds of eight-under-par 63 by both Paul Casey and Charles Howell III.

England’s Laurie Canter scored the third hole-in-one in LIV Golf history and second in as many weeks following Chase Koepka’s unforgettable one at the Watering Hole in Adelaide.

The Englishman, who said “he was gutted” when he felt he thinned his tee shot on the 185-yard 17th hole, realized how good it turned out to be only after hearing the roar from the crowd.

The next LIV Golf tournament is scheduled for May 12-14 at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a course that is an hour’s drive from Gooch’s hometown.

LIV Golf Singapore set for Gooch, Garcia shootout for title

LIV Golf Singapore set for Gooch, Garcia shootout for title
Joy Chakravarty

LIV Golf Singapore set for Gooch, Garcia shootout for title

LIV Golf Singapore set for Gooch, Garcia shootout for title
  • The duo were tied on top at 13-under par 129, but will be extremely wary of another in-form star, Brooks Koepka
Updated 30 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

SINGAPORE: It will be a battle between red-hot form and hard-earned experience in the final round of LIV Golf Singapore as Talor Gooch and Sergio Garcia move to the top of the leaderboard.

American Gooch birdied his last two holes for a six-under par 65, while Spain’s 2017 Masters champion once again showed his love for the tough par-71 Serapong course of Sentosa Golf Club, going bogey-free for the second straight day in his round of seven-under par 64.

The duo were tied on top at 13-under par 129, but will be extremely wary of another in-form star, Brooks Koepka. The four-time major champion, runner-up recently at the Masters and winner of LIV Golf Orlando, was just one behind at 12-under par after a 65.

With lift, clean and place in play following the heavy rains on Friday, scoring was much better as the wind dropped. And the man who made most of the conditions was Zimbabwean Scott Vincent, who wielded a hot putter in a superb round of nine-under par 62. That elevated the Asian Tour member to tied fourth place at 11-under par 131 alongside American Cameron Tringale (66) and Australia’s Cameron Smith (66). All three players were bogey-free. 

The 31-year-old Gooch is now an astonishing 32-under par for his last five rounds (19-under winning total in Adelaide) and agreed that experience was paramount on a golf course like Sentosa. However, he added that leading tournaments was helping him add valuable experience as well. 

“Nothing can replace experience. The more that I can put myself in this position, the more comfortable I’m going to get. The more you play with these guys and the more you feel like you can compete and beat these guys, the more comfortable you’re going to get,” Gooch said.

Garcia has played the Serapong course several times and also won the 2018 SMBC Singapore Open at the same venue. On Saturday, he showed his comfort level on the golf course with an array of brilliantly shaped shots. 

“Some of the memories help. But at the end of the day, I think that every tournament is a different story,” said the 43-year-old. “The course is playing a little bit longer than when we played the Singapore Open. It definitely makes a little bit of a difference, but obviously, you know that if you want to contend on a LIV tournament, you have to raise your level as much as possible because all of these guys can really play the game.”

Hy Flyers captain Phil Mickelson (66) thrilled the crown with an astonishing holed-out eagle on the seventh hole to go five-under par for his first five holes. He could not maintain the momentum but did well enough to combine with Tringale’s effort and vault his team into a lead in the team championship. 

The Bubba Watson-led Range Goats, with Gooch doing a majority of scoring, joined the Hy Flyers on top at 25-under par. Both teams are looking for their first success in the distinctive team championship that is part of LIV Golf. 

On Sunday, the tee times have been advanced with more thunderstorms forecast. Shotgun start is scheduled at 8:05am local time (03:05 KSA). Live broadcast starts at 8:00 a.m. (03:00 a.m. KSA).

Talor Gooch unstoppable once again on Day 1 of LIV Invitational Singapore

Talor Gooch tees off at The Serapong's 13th hole at Sentosa Golf Club. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf)
Talor Gooch tees off at The Serapong's 13th hole at Sentosa Golf Club. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf)
Updated 28 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

Talor Gooch unstoppable once again on Day 1 of LIV Invitational Singapore

Talor Gooch tees off at The Serapong's 13th hole at Sentosa Golf Club. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf)
  • The winner in Adelaide last week posted a 10-under par round of 62
Updated 28 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty
SINGAPORE: A week after starting the LIV Invitational Adelaide in stunning fashion with back-to-back rounds of 10-under par 62 and then winning the tournament by three shots, American Talor Gooch moved to the top of the leaderboard for the fourth time in four rounds.
On Friday, in the opening round of LIV Invitational Singapore, the 30-year-old from Oklahoma made an eagle putt after a brilliant second shot from 253 yards on the 18th hole to finish on seven-under par 64 and edge ahead of a quality-chasing pack that included reigning Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia, Americans Brooks Koepka and Cameron Tringale, and Spain’s Sergio Garcia.
Major champions Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen added glitter to the leaderboard, tied sixth at five-under par 66.
In the team championship, Hy Flyers — with counting scores from Tringale, Mickelson and James Piot (70) — were leading at 12-under, one ahead of the all-South African Stingers. Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel (67) and Dean Burmester (69) made up the Stingers’ score.
Nothing seemed to bother Gooch, who is enjoying the form of his life. There was a two-and-a-half-hour delay caused by a weather system, and there was the stifling heat. Of course, he also had to contend with the Serapong course of Sentosa, considered one of the most difficult championship courses in Asia.
Gooch explained his form: “There’s no pixie dust I’ve thrown on the clubs the last couple weeks. It’s just (that) the game comes and goes in waves.
“I have a buddy of mine, who has been like a mentor to me since I was 10, and he always said, ‘In golf, the penthouse and the outhouse are always right around the corner from each other.’ You try not to get too high or too low when things are too good or aren’t good.
“You’ve got to earn it. These 62s and 64s don’t just happen, and just because you’re confident, doesn’t mean it’s going to happen again. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling and go play some good golf and finish out a good week here.”
Tee times have been advanced for the weekend with more thunderstorms forecast. Shotgun start on Saturday is scheduled at 8:15 a.m. local time (3:15 a.m. KSA) and 8:05 a.m. (3:05 a.m. KSA) on Sunday. Live broadcast starts at 8:00 a.m. (3:00 a.m. KSA) on both days.
Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success

Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success
Joy Chakravarty

Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success

Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success
  • Younger sibling of the four-time Major champion is gearing up for LIV Invitational Singapore this weekend
Updated 28 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

Brooks Koepka, the four-time Major champion who overcame career-threatening injuries and nearly 20 months of uncertainty when he won the LIV Invitational in Jeddah last year, has helped put younger brother Chase behind the driving wheel, literally and figuratively.

At the start of the Jeddah tournament, Brooks promised his brother he would buy him a car of Chase’s choice if Smash won the team tournament. They did.

Chase did not have to wait long for his brother to deliver on his promise. Within days of returning home, he was the owner of a swanky Lamborghini SUV, but it was not the lime-green color that he was pining for.

“Yeah, I wanted to get a lime-green one, but they didn’t have the color. So, I ended up going for white. I wanted something flashy, but I think I was a little ahead of myself in the moment,” said Chase as he geared up for LIV Invitational Singapore.

Truth be told, Brooks has given a lot more to Chase than just a car. Over the year, the 29-year-old has been inspired by the exploits of his brother, which have helped him become a better golfer.

And as the former world No. 1 rediscovers his health and golfing mojo, Chase is taking great delight in Brooks’ recent run, which included another win in March at LIV Invitational Orlando, followed by a spectacular show at the Masters, where he finished tied second behind champion Jon Rahm.

Chase became the talk of the golfing world last Sunday, when he made a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th, the party hole, in Adelaide. He executed a perfect nine-iron shot there for a hole-in-one, resulting in wild celebrations from the jam-packed course at The Grange.

While that unforgettable shot is sure to propel him forward in his career, which now includes membership on the Asian Tour, it is the recent form of his big brother that is a huge motivation as well.

“I’ve always loved watching my brother play. For me, he’s one of the best to ever pick up a golf club. And when he plays well, I do get motivated to do better myself,” said Chase, who called Brooks his “biggest asset.”

“It’s great to see Brooks back in that form. Obviously, he’s also my captain. I can lean on him a lot and pick his brain. And he’s always there for me trying to help me play better. It’s so nice to see him get back into that mindset. And you can see it in his face when he’s playing that way. He’s really locked in.

“I wasn’t out there at the Masters, but I watched it all on TV. I’m a nervous wreck when he’s playing. It’s way easier to play myself and not worry about any shot that I am hitting. I now have a much greater appreciation for how my parents felt watching us play growing up.

“Brooks was a bit frustrated not getting the job done. However, at the end of the day, if he had to tell himself 18 months ago that he would have had a chance to win the Masters, he would have taken it.”

Chase said he is unlikely to forget the 12th hole at The Grange.

“The crowd in Adelaide was amazing. It was not just the celebration on the 12th hole, but I was getting standing ovations on every tee I went to. Throughout the rest of the day, it was a special moment for me and my caddy. I can’t wait to get back there next year,” he said.

“There’s always so much luck involved in something like that going in, but it could not have happened on a better hole. The cool part was different players telling me their stories of how they heard the roar all around the golf course.”

Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges

Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges
Joy Chakravarty

Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges

Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges
  • The 35-year-old Indian golfer has had back-to-back second-place finishes at LIV events in Australia and Vietnam in the past few weeks
  • Anirban Lahiri: Florida was too far away from home (Bengaluru) and I wanted to be closer to my family and friends, and yet be able to play an international schedule, Dubai ticked all the boxes
Updated 27 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

SINGAPORE: Ace Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, who has been in the headlines for his back-to-back second-place finishes at LIV Golf Adelaide and the International Series Vietnam in the past couple of weeks, said relocating from the US to Dubai has been a key factor in his current run of form.

The 35-year-old has been going through a tough time, personally, with his mother-in-law suffering from cancer and receiving palliative care. Despite this, last Sunday he mounted an astonishing charge in Adelaide and almost caught winner Talor Gooch, despite starting the day 11 shots behind.

Minutes after shooting his final-round 65, he found out that his mother-in-law had passed away while he was on the course.

Lahiri, the world No. 95, is the highest-ranked Indian golfer in the world, and last year he became the first, and only, player from his country contracted by the Saudi Golf-backed LIV Golf. He immediately made an impact, finishing second to Dustin Johnson following a playoff during his maiden competition in Boston. In September, after giving up his PGA Tour membership, he moved to Dubai from West Palm Beach in Florida.

“It was something I had been thinking about for a long time,” said Lahiri, who is part of the Bryson DeChambeau-led Crushers team in the LIV League.

“Florida was too far away from home (Bengaluru) and I wanted to be closer to my family and friends, and yet be able to play an international schedule and be able to use quality facilities. Dubai ticked all the boxes for me.”

Dubai is about a three-hour flight from Pune, where wife Ipsa’s family lives, and a similar distance from Hyderabad, where his own parents live. The fastest journey from Florida to those cities takes about 20 hours each way.

“It’s hard for me to say if there is a direct correlation (between the move to Dubai and current form) but there definitely is a correlation,” said Lahiri, who finished in the top 15 at the Saudi International in February. “Because, for the whole family to have gone through these last six months, I cannot even imagine how difficult it would have been if we were still living in Florida.

“It’s unfathomable for me to think how, logistically, it would have been possible for my wife, for myself, for my kids and for my parents to help and come together, which you need to do at times like this. I had the luxury of my mom flying down from India twice in the last 45 days because of our emergency. So, moving to Dubai has been fantastic.”

In addition to the clear benefits for his family during this difficult time, he said the move has also helped him personally and professionally.

“I’ve met some amazing people and built some fantastic new relationships,” he explained. “It’s lovely to have a practice environment at Els Club around friends and people who you know and around whom you can let your guard down. Then there is my ability to fly in and out and be more mobile for my family, which would not have been possible if I wasn’t in Dubai.

“So there are so many things. But yes, I think Dubai has fit into that puzzle perfectly to allow us to be able to get through these last few months.”

Lahiri is now hoping to his sizzling run of form will continue at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore when the LIV Golf action tees off on Friday.

“I have played Sentosa a few times in the past, and I know one thing for certain: You cannot come to this golf course without your A-game,” he said.

“So, even though it hasn’t been easy these last few days and I am so looking forward to be in India and support my wife during the post-death rituals, the good thing is that I am swinging it really well.

“I have had a different perspective of life these last few weeks and I have been counting my blessings. Honestly, I have played in Vietnam and Adelaide without once bothering if I made a bogey or a double. In the grand scheme of things, it does not really matter. Golf is too trivial a thing for me right now. It has made me play fearlessly and without thinking of consequences.

“If I can have the same mindset again this week, I am sure I can post another good result.”

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida
Arab News

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida
  • The event takes place at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach between May 19-21  
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

FLORIDA: World No. 2 Lydia Ko will be competing in the second event of the 2023 Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund at Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach.  

The second instalment of the Aramco Team Series takes place between May 19-21, 2023, and will see the best players from professional women’s golf compete for the $1million prize fund in Florida.  

Ko is relishing her return to the Aramco Team Series and is hoping to improve on her debut performance in Singapore, which saw her finish in third place behind eventual winner Pauline Roussin. 

“After playing my way into contention in Singapore, I’m looking to build on my success in the Aramco Team Series this time in Florida,” she said. “I really enjoyed this format when I played in my debut, and the team element of the event adds a new dimension and a bit of additional pressure where you’re playing for your teammates as well as for yourself.”  

The New Zealander’s form is trending in the right direction heading into the Aramco Team Series Florida; she has already enjoyed victory this year at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in February.

It was the 26th victory of Ko’s career, and her second victory in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International thanks to a four-under par final round of 68, which gave her a 21-under total at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

On her victory, Ko said: “It was great to get the win in Saudi Arabia in my first start of the year. It’s always great to get your season off to a winning start, especially when you’re competing against a strong field on a great course.”  

“The addition of the Aramco Team Series and Saudi Ladies Invitational events have accelerated the growth of the Ladies European Tour with some of the best players in the world now competing in these high-profile events. If you look at the previous winners of the Aramco Team Series, I’ll definitely have to bring my best game heading into Florida.” 

The Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour is competed across five global destinations throughout the year. After teeing off in Singapore, the series moves on to Florida, London and Hong Kong before concluding in Riyadh in October.

May’s event consists of 36 teams comprising of one amateur and three professionals who compete for a $1 million prize fund. Aside from the team event, there is a three-day individual stroke play competition contested among the professionals, which contributes to both Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points. 

