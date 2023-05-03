Nakba conference calls for educating Europeans about realities of life for Palestinians and their cause

GCC, Arab states condemn sacking of Saudi cultural attache building in Khartoum

RIYADH: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expressed his strong condemnation of the storming of the Saudi cultural attache's building in Khartoum, denouncing the looting and vandalism that occurred in the building, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi also praised the significant humanitarian and diplomatic role that Saudi Arabia plays in Sudan, stressing that all GCC member states stand with the Kingdom in condemning this terrorist act.

He stressed the need to respect international agreements and diplomatic norms that guarantee the sanctity and safety of the headquarters of diplomatic missions, urging all parties in Sudan to take the necessary measures to protect diplomats and diplomatic premises.

Albudaiwi appealed to all parties to resort to dialogue to reach a political solution that guarantees the restoration of peace and stability in Sudan, and one that protects the cohesion of the state and its institutions, and meets the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for security and a decent life.

Kuwait also strongly condemned the storming of the Saudi Cultural Attache's building. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday: “This criminal act is a flagrant violation of international law and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, under which the host country is under special duty to protect the premises of the mission of intrusion, damage, disturbance of the peace and impairment of its dignity.”

The Kuwaiti ministry called on authorities and all concerned parties in Sudan to immediately take all necessary measures to provide full protection to diplomatic missions, ensure the safety of their buildings and staff, and punish perpetrators of violations.

The ministry also said the State of Kuwait stands in solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and supports all security and legal measures it takes to maintain the security of its diplomatic missions.

Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi condemned the storming. In a statement on Wednesday, Al-Asoomi called for respecting the sanctity of diplomatic missions, holding perpetrators accountable, and providing due protection to diplomatic missions that are carrying out their work under very difficult circumstances in Sudan.

He reiterated his demand for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan, and for talks to be initiated to resolve the current crisis.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned the storming.