Evenepoel and Roglic favorites for Giro d’Italia cycling race

Jumbo-Visma's Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic during the opening ceremony and team presentation in Pescara, on Thursday, two days before the departure of the Giro d'Italia 2023 cycling race. (AFP)
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel during the team presentation of Giro d'Italia 2023 at Piazza Salotto, in Pescara, Italy, Thursday. (AP)
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

  Both Roglic and Evenepoel know that anything can happen over a three-week race and that even unheralded outsiders could lift the "Trofeo Senza Fine" in Rome
  The race will likely be decided in the Dolomites Range in what promises to be an action-packed, demanding week
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

MILAN: This year’s Giro d’Italia is being billed as a two-horse race between the experienced Primoz Roglic and the younger Remco Evenepoel.

But the Italian Grand Tour, which starts on Saturday, is often wet, wild and unpredictable — especially with a brutal final week.

Both Roglic and Evenepoel know that anything can happen over a three-week race and that even unheralded outsiders could lift the “Trofeo Senza Fine” in Rome at the end of the month.

Evenepoel became world champion last year and the Belgian also claimed his first Grand Tour success when he won the Spanish Vuelta, ending a run of three straight victories for Roglic.

The 23-year-old Evenepoel comes into the Giro having won the prestigious Liege–Bastogne–Liege last month for the second year in a row.

“I think I can be here only with a positive feeling,” Evenepoel said Thursday. “I just won Liege for a second time, so that’s a good way to start the Giro. The season has been very good so far. I won the UAE tour, we came second in Catalunya with a small margin and a nice race.

“So I think here I can be with a lot of confidence and a lot of trust and belief at the start … I’m here with a lot of positive vibes and good feelings for the start of the Giro.”

Evenepoel finished second to Roglic by just six seconds in the Catalonia Volta and the week-long race boosted the Soudal Quick-Step rider’s confidence in his ability to compete with the Slovenian.

“Last year I had still some doubts that I could have the same level as him in the mountains,” Evenepoel said. “But I think these doubts, I could wash them away after Catalunya. We were on the very same level when we speak about climbing.

“So I hope that I can be on the same level as him in the climbs and just be on a better level in the time trials. That’s the good recipe to try and beat him. But of course, he’s Olympic champion in time trial as well, so it’s not going to be easy.”

Evenepoel crashed out of the 2021 Giro, the only time he has competed in the Italian Grand Tour. That was his first race back after a serious accident the previous year that left him with a broken pelvis after a crash sent him flying off the side of a bridge.

That also happened in Italy, in the Tour of Lombardy.

“It’s true that the results haven’t been the greatest in Italy, so it’s time to change that,” Evenepoel said.

Roglic was third in the 2019 Giro but has failed to finish three of his past four Grand Tours. The Jumbo-Visma rider had to withdraw from both the Spanish Vuelta and Tour de France last year following crashes during the races.

“I’m now for quite a while at the best level, or competing with top guys and when you are all the time there a lot of nice things happen, but there’s also a lot of not so nice things … it’s a part of it,” Roglic said.

“But now we are here and looking forward to this next adventure.”

At 33, Roglič is a decade older than Evenepoel and he hopes that plays out in his favor.

“I’m like a wine, the older the better,” he said with a laugh. “For sure you grow up, while getting older you are definitely wiser, you have more experiences.

“For sure he (Evenepoel) is one of the strongest ones. I mean, he just recently won Liege, he’s in super great shape. The rest of us will try to make his life a bit harder going toward Rome.”

Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar hadn’t planned to make his Giro debut this year and remains sidelined after wrist surgery.

INEOS ARMADA

Ineos Grenadiers heads into the Giro looking for a third success in four years.

And the team isn’t leaving anything to chance as it seeks to end a two-year wait for success in a Grand Tour, since Egan Bernal won the Giro in 2021.

Ineos will be spearheaded by joint leaders Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas, whose Giro fortunes have been very different.

Thomas had to abandon the Italian Grand Tour twice. In 2017, he was involved in a crash caused by a police motorbike, and three years later he fractured his hip after a drinks bottle became lodged under his wheel.

Geoghegan Hart is the only previous Giro winner (2020) in this year’s race.

“It doesn’t matter what happened before Saturday,” Geoghegan Hart said. “The deeper you go into the race, nothing matters what you’ve done before. Even how you rode on stage one, two, three, four doesn’t mean anything when you’re in stage 18, 19, 20.

“So we’re looking forward to the race and getting stuck into it and doing our best together. We’ve done a lot of races together and we can communicate well.”

THE FINAL WEEK

The race will likely be decided in the Dolomites Range in what promises to be an action-packed, demanding week before the final day’s ride through the streets of Rome on May 28.

Three of the last six stages have been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars, including the penultimate day’s time trial. The week kicks off with the Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone stage, with over 5,000 meters of elevation.

Stage 19 has no flat sections and has five classified climbs including the Passo Giau, the Passo Tre Croci and the finish up the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, with gradients of up to 18 percent.

“The last week is so hard and so brutal that you can even take the (leader’s) jersey on stage 20 and become the winner of of the Giro this year,” Evenepoel said. “So it’s all about the last days.”

Updated 05 May 2023
AP

  The 33-year-old German had lost 6-4, 6-2 to Karatsev in qualifying but made it to the main draw after another player dropped out
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

MADRID: Jan-Lennard Struff thought he was done at the Madrid Open when he lost to Aslan Karatsev in the final round of qualifying last week.

Then he got an unexpected spot in the tournament’s main draw as the so-called lucky loser and has really made it count, upsetting fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on Thursday to set up another shot at Karatsev — this time in the semifinals.
The big-serving German is just the third lucky loser to reach the semifinals of a Masters 1000 tournament.
Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka both won their semifinals and will meet for the title on Saturday. It will be a rematch of the final in Stuttgart two weeks ago, when Swiatek won. It will be the first time the top two ranked players meet in a WTA 1000 final since then No. 1 Serena Williams beat second-ranked Li Na for the 2014 Miami Open title.
“I really want to have this revenge,” Sabalenka said.
The 33-year-old Stuff gets a chance to avenge a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Karatsev in qualifying. He only made it into the main draw because another player withdrew.
Struff had lost only five service games in the main draw en route to the quarterfinals and relinquished only one against Tsitsipas on his way to victory in the Spanish capital.
“It feels amazing. It was a very, very hard battle,” Struff said. “Very, very happy that I played this well today.”
The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas was coming off a final appearance at the Barcelona Open, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz. He was a runner-up to Novak Djokovic in Madrid in 2019.
Defending champion Alcaraz faces 17th-seeded Borna Coric in the other semifinal.
Karatsev reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal after ending a strong run by Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen 7-6 (3), 6-4.
The veteran Russian saved all three breaks points he faced in the first set and converted his only opportunity in the second.
“Aslan is playing amazing this week so far and he beat me pretty easily in qualies, I need to say,” Struff said. “I didn’t play the best tennis in that match, but he made me play not good, I feel like. I think we need to analyze it now, focus on the match tomorrow and I hope I can do better.”
Karatsev has been ranked as high as 14th. In 2021, he became the first man on his Grand Slam debut to reach the Australian Open semifinals.
He became only the second qualifier to make the semifinals in Madrid.
“I started the year inside the top 100 then I dropped and lost some matches,” he said. “You have to keep going and believe, and I have a team behind me that is always supporting me and believing in me.”

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Russia's Veronika Kudermetova during their Madrid Open semi-final match on May 4, 2023. (AFP)

Swiatek, Sabalenka set up rematch

Swiatek cruised past 12th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-1 to make it to her first final in Madrid and set up the rematch with Sabalenka, who advanced 6-4, 6-1 over Maria Sakkari.
Swiatek improved to 27-1 on clay since the start of last season. She will play in her seventh career WTA 1000 final, tying Caroline Wozniacki for the most appearances in the final at this level before turning 22 since the WTA 1000 events began in 2009.
“I’m just happy that I have a chance to be in the final,” Swiatek said.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Greece's Maria Sakkari during their Madrid Open semi-final match in Madrid on May 4, 2023. (AFP)

Sabalenka, the 2021 champion in Madrid, opened with a 3-0 lead before the ninth-seeded Sakkari broke back. She then won nine of the last 11 games, including the last five, to comfortably close out.
“It was actually my best match of the tournament,” Sabalenka said. “I’m super happy with the level that I played, and especially with my mental game.”
The Australian Open champion is seeking her fifth WTA 1000 title and 13th career title overall.
It will be only the third time in the last 40 years that the top two ranked women’s players face each other twice on clay in a single season.

Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

  The Seagulls beat United 2-1 in their first match of the season but suffered a painful defeat in last month's FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on spot kicks
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

BRIGHTON, UK: Brighton gained sweet revenge for their defeat to Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup semifinal on Thursday as Alexis Mac Allister scored from the spot in the dying seconds to earn a 1-0 win.

Classy Brighton dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge until Luke Shaw’s handball deep into injury time gave them a chance to take all three points.

The Seagulls beat United 2-1 in their first match of the season but suffered a painful defeat in last month’s FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on spot kicks.

The result leaves United in fourth place in the Premier League with five games to play — four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand, while Brighton — seeking to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history – are now sixth.

Both teams wasted clear-cut chances in the opening minutes of an entertaining encounter at the Amex Stadium.

Brazilian winger Antony was put through by Bruno Fernandes in just the second minute but fired wastefully wide.

Two minutes later Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma intercepted a careless ball across the defense at the other end and broke into the box before hitting a shot that smashed goalkeeper David de Gea in the face.

The lively Mitoma, putting United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka under huge pressure, danced into the area again in the 13th minute but was unable to finish.

The home side, bursting with confidence after a 6-0 win against Wolves, were enjoying the bulk of possession but United looked dangerous on the break.

The impressive Marcus Rashford hit a shot from a tight angle that Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele did well to keep out at his near post.

Argentine World Cup winner Mac Allister marauded forward but put his shot wide of De Gea’s goal and Julio Enciso also dragged a shot wide after another lightning attack.

Anthony Martial shot straight at Steele after an incisive move at the other end.

Brighton finished a half that featured 17 shots the stronger team but neither side could break the deadlock.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team were again on top in the early stages of the second half, forcing United to be patient as they kept hold of the ball.

But Mitoma and Danny Welbeck were guilty of wasting openings.

Fernandes had a chance midway through the second half which Steele palmed away, before Antony received a booking for a rash tackle.

The game became more scrappy, suiting United, who were struggling to find fluency.

Substitute Solly March drove wide after a driving run from midfield in the closing stages.

In the 90th minute De Gea dived to his right to keep out a Mac Allister strike, puffing out his cheeks in relief.

But the home side had one final chance after Luke Shaw was penalized for handball following VAR intervention and Mac Allister made no mistake, lashing the ball high into the net.

Updated 05 May 2023
AP

Updated 05 May 2023
AP

ROME: Napoli won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, sealing the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.
The “scudetto” (championship) set off wild scenes of celebrations throughout Naples, inside the stadium in Udine and beyond.
Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.
League scoring leader Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli early in the second half by redirecting in a rebound after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on.
Napoli moved an insurmountable 16 points ahead of second-place Lazio with five matches still to play.
When Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly left Napoli after several years of near misses, many thought the likelihood of a first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona went out the door with them.
Little did they know that an unknown winger from Georgia and a not-so famous striker from Nigeria were going to pick up the pieces and lead the team right to the top.
Sure, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen had plenty of help. But there’s no question that those two were the key elements that helped Napoli clinch the title on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw with Udinese.
It’s Napoli’s first Sere A title since Maradona led the club to its only two championships in 1987 and 1990.
Not much was expected when Napoli brought in the 22-year-old Kvaratskhelia to replace Insigne on the left wing. But the dribbling specialist scored his first goal for the club only 37 minutes into his Serie A debut back in August.
His skills on the ball quickly earned the nickname “Kvaradona” in homage to Napoli’s greatest hero — the namesake of the club’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
And when Kvaratskhelia isn’t scoring, he’s setting them up for others — mainly Osimhen — with a league-best 10 assists.
The 24-year-old Nigerian leads the Serie A with 22 goals.
Osimhen has already surpassed his previous best for Napoli, when he scored 14 goals last season. But other players have been weighing in, too, with Napoli scoring 69 goals in the league this season, far more than any other team.
Napoli also signed Kim Min-jae from Fenerbahce as a replacement for defensive stalwart Koulibaly. The South Korea center back swiftly adapted to life in Italy and was named Serie A player of the month in September.
Starting from zero
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis bought the club in 2004 when it was declared bankrupt.
Restarting from the third division, De Laurentiis has drawn notice for avoiding debts and financial fair play sanctions as he’s brought the club back to prominence — first by returning to the top division in just three seasons and then developing into a perennial contender.
Napoli has finished in the top three nine times under De Laurentiis.
Spalletti’s success
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti’s exciting brand of attacking soccer has earned plaudits across Europe. And now it’s earned him the scudetto, also known as the Serie A title.
Spalletti rarely rotates his team, tending to stick to mainly the same starting lineup. That tactic has helped the players gain confidence in themselves and each other.
The 64-year-old Italian previously coached teams such as Inter Milan and Roma, but his innovative style first showed promise at Udinese nearly two decades ago. It was up in the northern Italian city of Udine where he found success, leading the provincial club to a fourth-place finish and a spot in the Champions League.
Spalletti went on to win Italian Cup titles with Roma in 2007 and 2008 and then Russian league trophies with Zenit St. Petersburg in 2010 and 2012.
North-South divide
Napoli’s title will bring the scudetto to southern Italy for the first time since Roma won the title in 2001.
Juventus and the two Milan teams — AC Milan and Inter Milan — have shared every league title since then.
Apart from Roma, only Sampdoria (1991) and Lazio (2000) have interrupted the domination of Serie A by the “Big Three” since Napoli last won the league in 1990.

Updated 04 May 2023
AP

  Barring a sudden change of heart from either side, Messi is set to leave when his current contract expires in a few weeks
  If anything, PSG are slipping further away from the trophy they crave the most after back-to-back eliminations in the round of 16 over the past two seasons
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Lionel Messi’s impending exit from Paris Saint-Germain could mark the beginning of the end of the French soccer club’s era of excess.
The Argentina great’s departure after this season has the potential to be every bit as significant as the host of superstar signings since Qatari money transformed PSG into one of the richest clubs in the world.
Barring a sudden change of heart from either side, Messi is set to leave when his current contract expires in a few weeks.
While that paves the way for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to earn a reported $400 million a year in Saudi Arabia, it also gives PSG a chance to pivot away from a strategy that hasn’t quite worked out and turn instead to developing local talent.
Owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011, PSG have dominated French soccer and signed some of the biggest names in the sport, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Messi. But the team have yet to win European club soccer’s biggest prize, the Champions League.
If anything, PSG are slipping further away from the trophy they crave the most after back-to-back eliminations in the round of 16 over the past two seasons. Despite a roster stacked with world-class talent, the club have gone out at that stage of the competition in five of the last seven seasons and only reached the final once in their history, in 2020.
Not even the dream team of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar have been able to alter that.
While Messi’s exit makes things appear clear now, the shift in strategy to focus on young talent seems to have started last year. A state-of-the-art training center in Poissy is close to completion and will provide a base to nurture the best young players France produces.
At the heart of this new vision, however, is arguably the biggest talent of them all: Kylian Mbappe. That raises questions about the future of Neymar, with the Brazilian not appearing to fit the club’s model.
It also may explain the parting of ways with Messi.
While the recent World Cup winner’s time at PSG is ending on a sour note — he was fined and suspended for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia — his move from Barcelona is still considered a success.
In his first season at the French club, Messi is estimated to have earned PSG a profit of about $11 million in commercial partnerships.
As a point of pride, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi also managed to assemble an array of soccer’s biggest stars into one attack, albeit for a short time. Now comes a shift away from the “bling” to more home-grown talent.
France, after all, has produced some of the best soccer players in history, with Mbappe the latest, and PSG want to capitalize on that.
France won the World Cup in 2018 and only lost to a Messi-led Argentina on penalty kicks in last year’s final. Mbappe was the only PSG player in the France team that started in that final in Qatar.
France’s brightest young stars have headed instead to European clubs like Real Madrid (Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga), Barcelona (Ousmane Dembele, Jules Kounde) and Bayern Munich (Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano).
Coman, who came through at PSG, scored when Bayern knocked his former team out of the Champions League this season.
Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, who is expected to move to Chelsea in the offseason, was also at PSG. So was another France international, Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.
Mbappe, who has been a long-term target for Real Madrid, appears to be on board with PSG’s plans because he signed a three-year contract with the club last May. He is certainly “bling” in soccer terms, but he also fits in perfectly with the new strategy of local youth.
There have been moves toward that this season with 17-year-old players Warren Zaire-Emery and El Chadaille Bitshiabu breaking into the first team and playing in the loss to Bayern.
The hiring of a French coach in Christophe Galtier last year was another example of the shift, though it is unclear if he will remain beyond this season with results dropping off in the second half of the campaign.
PSG still lead second-place Marseille by five points in the French league and are on course for a ninth title in the era of Qatari ownership. But it is the club’s failings in the Champions League that have been unacceptable in the face of the huge sums spent on Neymar ($219 million) and Mbappe ($190 million).
That underachievement at the highest level has fed into a general sense that PSG are a collection of individuals, rather than a cohesive team. And the focus of the collective going forward points to an acknowledgement of that.
By comparison, Manchester City, which are backed by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, have put together arguably the best team in Europe under Pep Guardiola, even if the Champions League still eludes them.
That could change this season with City in the semifinals for the third year in a row.
Messi’s departure from PSG, and maybe Neymar’s, too, could ultimately move the French club a step closer in their mission to finally win the European Cup.

Updated 04 May 2023
AFP

  Westwood and fellow Ryder Cup stars Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia have resigned from the European Tour
  Last month, the European Tour won its legal battle with LIV players
Updated 04 May 2023
AFP

LONDON:  Lee Westwood has hit out at the European Tour for being “fully in bed” with the US PGA Tour circuit, adding that it was now like a “feeder” for American golf.

Westwood and fellow Ryder Cup stars Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia resigned Wednesday from the European Tour and so will be ineligible to represent the continent in the latest edition of the biennial contest against the US in Rome later this year.

The trio have all joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

Last month, the European Tour won its legal battle with LIV players after they appealed against punishments the tour wanted to impose on those who took part in the inaugural LIV event last year.

Former world No. 1 Westwood, 2017 Masters champion Garcia and Poulter have 53 European Tour victories between them.

Twelve players, including Westwood, Poulter and Richard Bland, appealed against the sanctions imposed last year.

The case arose when players requested releases to play in the LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club in England in June.

Those requests were denied but the players competed regardless and were fined £100,000 ($125,000) and suspended from the Scottish Open and two other events.

Westwood, regarded as one of the best golfers of his generation never to have won one of the sport’s four major championships, said he had paid the fine and was keen to “move on.”

But in an interview with Thursday’s Daily Telegraph he repeated his criticism of the way golf’s two major established circuits — the US PGA Tour and Europe’s DP World Tour — have responded to the development of LIV Golf.

“I’ve been a dual member of the European Tour and PGA Tour, but always said I was a European Tour member first and foremost and that I had fears about the US circuit basically being bullies and doing everything it could to secure global dominance,” Westwood said.

The 50-year-old Englishman added: “Check my old quotes, it’s all there.

“But now, in my opinion, the European Tour has jumped fully in bed with the PGA Tour and even though Keith (Pelley, the chief executive) says he hates to hear it, it is now a feeder tour for the PGA Tour.

“The top 10 players on the tour, not already exempt this year, have a pathway to the PGA Tour — that’s giving our talent away. That was never the tour’s policy before this ‘strategic alliance.

“Sorry, I don’t want to play under that sort of regime.

“I mulled it over and just didn’t like the thought of the tour continuously hitting us with more fines and bans that would have been hanging over me.

“I’ve paid my fine out of respect for the arbitration panel and have then taken the decisions out of the tour’s hands. I honestly want to move on.”

