You are here

  • Home
  • Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China

Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China

Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China
1 / 7
Indian army soldiers at a war memorial in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state. (AFP)
Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China
2 / 7
This picture taken on April 2, 2023 shows tunnel under construction at Sela pass in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state. (Arun Sankar/AFP)
Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China
3 / 7
Bikers ride past the still under-construction Nechiphu tunnel in West Kameng district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state on April 2, 2023. (AFP)
Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China
4 / 7
A view of the Gorsam stupa near Lumpo village in Zemithang, in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state. (AFP)
Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China
5 / 7
An Indian border post near the frontier with China in Khinzemane, in India's Arunachal Pradesh state. (AFP)
Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China
6 / 7
Indian army soldiers performing a ceremony at the Jaswant Garh war memorial in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state on April 5, 2023. (AFP)
Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China
7 / 7
Indian army soldiers performing a ceremony at the Jaswant Garh war memorial in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state on April 5, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/53ef7

Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China

Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

ZEMITHANG, India: Freshly laid roads, bridges, upgraded military camps, and new civilian infrastructure dot the winding high Himalayan route to the Indian frontier village of Zemithang — which China renamed last month to press its claim to the area.
It is in the far northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, almost all of which Beijing insists falls under its sovereignty as “South Tibet.”
The Asian giants fought a war in 1962 over their 3,500-kilometer (2,200-mile) divide, now known as the Line of Actual Control, and it remains disputed to this day, with sporadic clashes and regular diplomatic maneuvers.

Culturally largely Tibetan, Arunachal Pradesh is savage territory for battle, with mountain passes as high as 4,750 meters (15,000 feet) still covered in snowdrifts as late as May, and thickly forested slopes lower down.
Now both powers are engaged in major construction drives to reinforce their positions.
New Delhi bristled at Beijing’s announcement renaming Zemithang — dubbed “Bangqin” — and 10 other sites in April.
Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the state “is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,” adding: “Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.”
Beijing has sought to change the facts by force before.

Zemithang, just a few kilometers from the boundary, and picture-postcard Tawang, the main town in the district — home to the biggest and oldest Tibetan Buddhist monastery outside Lhasa — were both seized by Chinese forces in 1962 as they inflicted a humiliating defeat on Indian troops before retreating.




A view of the Buddhist monastery at Tawang in India's Arunachal Pradesh state. (AFP)

The Indian army officer charged with preventing a repetition is Brig. N.M. Bendigeri, who commands thousands of troops in Tawang.
Hundreds of his men clashed with Chinese forces in December.
And three years ago in Ladakh, at the western end of the frontier, 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in brutal hand-to-hand combat.
Beijing’s announcements “won’t change a thing here,” Bendigeri said.
But in fact, Chinese actions are profoundly changing the once neglected and remote region.




Indian army Brigadier N.M. Bendigeri speaking during an interview with AFP at his office in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state on April 5, 2023. (AFP)

Worried about China’s build-up on the other side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has pumped billions of dollars into ambitious connectivity projects, to boost civilian presence, and establish new paramilitary battalions.
India has scaled up its defenses, deploying cruise missiles, howitzers, US-made Chinook transport helicopters and drones.
At the same time, in an indication of New Delhi’s constant geopolitical balancing act, India is part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which includes China and Russia.
As the grouping’s current chair, on Friday it hosts a meeting of its foreign ministers in Goa.
But in the face of China’s increased assertiveness under leader Xi Jinping it has also become a member of the so-called Quad with the US, Australia and Japan, set up to counter Beijing.
Within days of Beijing’s renaming announcement, India’s powerful interior minister Amit Shah launched a $585 million “vibrant villages” scheme for civilians along the border.
“India wants peace with everyone,” said Shah at Kibithoo, one of the first Arunachal Pradesh villages overrun in 1962.
“But no one will be able to encroach on even an inch of our country’s land.”




A settlement near Sela pass in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state. (AFP)

New Delhi has expressed alarm over its neighbor’s push to develop “xiaokang” — meaning well-to-do villages in Mandarin — along the Line of Actual Control.
Bendigeri fears they will be “dual-use ghost villages,” intended to alter realities on the ground.
He also worries the People’s Liberation Army could use them during a conflict, echoing the way Beijing has built militarised artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea.
But India’s capacity to respond is constrained by the fact its military budget is, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, little more than a quarter of China’s.
And New Delhi can only persuade civilians to stay in the areas, rather than compel them.
Modi’s government said last year it had sanctioned 35 infrastructure schemes and 2,319 kilometers of roads in the state.
Souvenir vendor Tenzin Dorjey, 35, says more tourists are coming to his shop in Tawang, but it is still 12 hours from the nearest airport.




This picture taken on April 3, 2023 shows an Indian army soldier on a Bofors gun at a camp near Pankang Teng Tso Lake in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state. (AFP)

“If the roads improve, everything improves for us and the people who want to come here,” he said.
The showpiece project is a tunnel under the Sela pass which Col. Ravikant Tiwari of the Border Roads Organization said will be the world’s longest tunnel at an altitude of 4,000 meters.
It will provide “all-weather connectivity” and “boost strategic defense infrastructure” where snowstorms regularly cut the existing road every winter, he said, as an army of workers labored in freezing conditions.


Zemithang is where the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama entered India when he fled into exile in 1959.




The snow-laden Pankang Teng Tso Lake in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state. (AFP)

The location of his crossing has become a pilgrimage site for his followers, who pass India’s last army post and cross a rickety old bridge over a raging river to pray at a “holy tree” he reportedly planted at the time.
A large Chinese military camp is visible on a slope about a kilometer ahead.
Residents used to have “close ties with people from Tibet but things changed after 1962,” said local Sangey Tsetan, 61.
“We remember. We are not the same. We are Buddhists and they’re Communists.”
 

Topics: China-India border dispute Himalayas Arunachal Pradesh Tibet

Related

Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
World
Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
Special PM Modi says India can respond to China if provoked
World
PM Modi says India can respond to China if provoked

Kenyan cult leader in court over forest massacre

Kenyan cult leader in court over forest massacre
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

Kenyan cult leader in court over forest massacre

Kenyan cult leader in court over forest massacre
  • Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie in the dock in Mombasa
  • A total of 109 people have so far been confirmed dead, most of them children
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
MOMBASA, Kenya: A Kenyan cult leader accused of inciting and possibly forcing his followers to starve themselves to death appeared in court Friday in connection with the deaths of more than 100 people found buried in mass graves.
The deeply religious Christian-majority country has been stunned by the discovery of the graves last month near the Indian Ocean coastal town of Malindi, in what has been dubbed the “Shakahola forest massacre.”
Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who is due to face terrorism charges for allegedly urging followers to starve to death “to meet Jesus,” appeared in the dock in Kenya’s second-largest city of Mombasa.
Mackenzie, dressed in a pink and black jacket and brown trousers and accompanied by his wife and child, was brought in by about a dozen police officers along with 17 other defendants.
According to investigators, the other suspects are accused of operating an armed “enforcer gang” tasked with ensuring that no one broke their fast or left their forest hideout alive.
Autopsies carried out on 100 bodies have found that while starvation appeared to be the main cause of death, some of the victims — including children — were strangled, beaten, or suffocated.
Prosecutors are asking to hold Mackenzie, who founded the Good News International Church in 2003, for another 90 days until investigations are completed.
Ezekiel Odero, a wealthy and high-profile televangelist, was also arrested in Malindi last week in connection with the same case, and was granted bail at a court hearing on Thursday.
A total of 109 people have so far been confirmed dead, most of them children.
Odero is suspected of murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud and money laundering.
Prosecutors say they have credible information linking the corpses exhumed at Shakahola to the deaths of several “innocent and vulnerable followers” from Odero’s New Life Prayer Center and Church.
In his filing to the court, Odero said he wanted to “strongly disassociate” himself from Mackenzie and disagreed with his teachings.
In addition to the terrorism charges prosecutors plan to file, Mackenzie stands accused of murder, kidnapping, cruelty toward children among other crimes in court documents seen by AFP.
The former taxi driver turned himself in on April 14 after police acting on a tip-off first entered Shakahola forest, where some 30 mass graves have now been found.
Questions have been raised about how Mackenzie, a self-styled pastor with a history of extremism, managed to evade law enforcement despite his prominent profile and previous legal cases.
The horrific saga has seen President William Ruto vow to intervene in Kenya’s homegrown religious movements, and thrown a spotlight on failed efforts to regulate unscrupulous churches and cults that have dabbled in criminality.

Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency

Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency
Updated 16 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency

Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency
  • Earthquakes are common in Japan, which sits on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’
Updated 16 min 46 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Japan’s central Ishikawa region on Friday but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said.
The quake hit at 2:42 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Shinkansen bullet trains were suspended between Nagano and Kanazawa, a popular tourist site, according to Japan Railway.
The quake registered an upper six on the Japanese Shindo scale of up to seven in Suzu city, Ishikawa, meaning it could cause major landslides.
The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 6.2.
Earthquakes are common in Japan, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Topics: Japan

Related

Professor YAGI Yoji, professor of seismology at the University of Tsukuba, speaks to NHK network.
World
Japanese earthquake expert warns against more large earthquakes in the Middle East
Update Toll from Japan quake rises to 18 as hopes fade for survivors
World
Toll from Japan quake rises to 18 as hopes fade for survivors

Thai parties in financial bidding war as election heats up

Thai parties in financial bidding war as election heats up
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

Thai parties in financial bidding war as election heats up

Thai parties in financial bidding war as election heats up
  • Main opposition Pheu Thai party has promised a $300 handout to every Thai over 16 to stimulate the economy
  • Move Forward, the second-biggest opposition party, has pledged to increase minimum daily wage to $13 a day immediately
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

SA KAEO, Thailand: In the searing hot sun, Preeya Phunatung toils long hours on a rural Thai construction site to support her family of four.
It is a struggle for Preeya to buy even staples such as rice, fish sauce and cooking oil because her $9-a-day income is not keeping pace with inflation.
Thailand goes to the polls on May 14 with major parties promising to ease poverty as low-income households struggle for survival in the face of soaring prices and deep-seated inequality.
But analysts warn that the populist policies being bandied about will do little to address structural problems that have left Thai economic growth lagging behind its Southeast Asian neighbors.
“I live from hand to mouth,” Preeya said at her small house in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo, where the number of people living below the poverty line jumped by almost 25 percent between 2020 and 2021, according to official data.
“Life after the pandemic is very hard.”
Thailand has nearly 30 billionaires, according to Forbes magazine, but it also has one of the highest rates of income inequality in East Asia and the Pacific.
In the wake of the 2014 military coup that brought current Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha to power, momentum in reducing poverty that had built up since the 1990s was lost.
The Covid-19 pandemic deepened the stagnation and the kingdom has struggled to bounce back.
Thailand is the only country in Southeast Asia apart from coup-hit Myanmar where GDP has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, according to the World Bank.
As the election campaign enters the home straight, parties across the political spectrum are locked in a bidding war to attract the country’s millions of low-income voters — pledging higher wages, pension increases and debt relief.
The main opposition Pheu Thai party has promised a $300 handout to every Thai over 16 to stimulate the economy.
Srettha Thavisin, a wealthy former real estate mogul and one of Pheu Thai’s candidates for prime minister, insists the $16 billion policy can be paid for without tax increases.
Pheu Thai, linked to the ultra-rich Shinawatra family whose patriarch Thaksin won two elections on a raft of populist economic pledges, is leading in the polls.
The party also wants to boost the minimum daily wage from $10 to $17 by 2027, while Move Forward — the second-biggest opposition party — has pledged to increase it to $13 a day immediately, with further hikes each year based on inflation.
The embattled incumbent Prayut has warned voters not to fall for populist promises — though his party has pledged to treble the value of social welfare cards he introduced in 2017.
“We have suffered enough from the negative consequences of election campaigns full of promises,” the ex-army chief said on a campaign stop in Bangkok.
But many point the finger at Prayut for the economic malaise.
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, an auto parts tycoon and figurehead of the Move Forward party, said the military-backed government had not done enough to help small businesses thrive.
Thailand’s economy has long been dominated by well-connected family conglomerates that leverage political connections to boost their businesses.
“We need to eradicate monopolies. We need a more open market society,” Thanathorn said at a recent rally in Bangkok emphasising the importance of market competition.
Inequality has been a recurring theme in Thai politics since Thaksin burst onto the scene in the wake of the Asian financial crisis over two decades ago, said Pasuk Phongpaichit, an economics professor at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.
But now, more than untargeted handouts, the economy requires spending on those who need it and better education to increase earning potential, said Kiatipong Ariyapruchya, World Bank senior country economist for Thailand.
“There are a lot of structural obstacles in the country that, if they were removed, could help people get better jobs and increase their pay,” he said.
“Education is important to get the right skills but also to make the services sector more competitive.”
And after years of flashy promises, sustainable economic development is appealing to some voters.
Srima Sripibal, 52, earns $13 a day as a security guard in a posh Bangkok neighborhood.
Struggling to pay for his grandchildren’s education and borrowing money to get by each month, he wants long-term solutions.
“If they give us money, we spend it and it’s gone,” he said. “A good job is more sustainable.”

Topics: Thailand

Related

Thailand dissolves parliament for election
World
Thailand dissolves parliament for election
Thailand’s opposition party unveils policies and candidates
World
Thailand’s opposition party unveils policies and candidates

Indonesia quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar crisis – foreign minister

Indonesia quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar crisis – foreign minister
Updated 05 May 2023
Reuters

Indonesia quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar crisis – foreign minister

Indonesia quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar crisis – foreign minister
  • ‘Indonesia is using non-megaphone diplomacy, this aims to build trust with all stakeholders, so they want to talk to us’
  • The Indonesian move is the first major effort to bring to the table all the key players in Myanmar’s conflict
Updated 05 May 2023
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia has for months been quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar’s conflict, as well as neighbors India, Thailand and China in an effort to kick-start a peace process as violence intensifies, its foreign minister said on Friday.
Retno Marsudi earlier said that Indonesia, as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), had launched a quiet effort to make a breakthrough in the crisis, with its diplomats having held more than 60 “engagements” with all parties involved.
Those included the junta, ethnic minority armies, and a pro-democracy shadow government, she said.
Speaking later at a press conference, Retno said it was vital to secure the trust of all those involved.
“Indonesia is using non-megaphone diplomacy, this aims to build trust with all stakeholders, so they want to talk to us,” she said.
“Quiet diplomacy does not mean we did not do anything. In fact, for the past four months, Indonesia has done many things.”
The Indonesian move is the first major effort to bring to the table all the key players in Myanmar’s conflict and push for the implementation of a peace “consensus” that its top general agreed with the bloc two years ago.
“We tried to be as inclusive as possible,” Retno said. “Indonesia continues trying to play a bridging role to reduce a deep and sharp gap among the stakeholders.”
Representatives of the Myanmar junta and two armed ethnic groups did not respond to requests for comment.
A spokesperson for the NUG said it is cooperating with the ASEAN chair as it is “trying for a peace dialogue.”
An Indonesian foreign ministry official confirmed the move to engage all stakeholders had the support of ASEAN members.
Myanmar has been wracked by violence and economic turmoil since the military seized power in a coup in 2021 and launched a violent crackdown on opponents, some of whom fled overseas to form a government-in-exile, the National Unity Government (NUG).
Others joined armed resistance groups nationwide, which are allied with the NUG and some of the ethnic minority armies in fighting the junta.
ASEAN leaders have been losing patience with the junta over its failure to implement the peace consensus and its continued attacks on opponents. The bloc has since late 2021 banned the junta from attending its high-level meetings until progress is demonstrated.
Discussing next week’s ASEAN leaders summit, Retno confirmed Myanmar’s generals would again be barred.
She also said Indonesia had hosted 195 ASEAN meetings so far, which were dominated by concerns over the Myanmar conflict and regional tensions between rival powers the United States and China.
Alongside Indonesia’s quiet diplomacy, government and think-tank representatives from Myanmar and its neighbors, including India and China, held talks in New Delhi late last month as part of a secretive effort to resolve the Myanmar crisis.

Topics: Indonesia Myanmar ASEAN

Related

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon urges Myanmar junta to end violence
World
Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon urges Myanmar junta to end violence
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
World
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty

Serbia police arrest suspected gunman after eight killed in shooting: state media

Serbia police arrest suspected gunman after eight killed in shooting: state media
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

Serbia police arrest suspected gunman after eight killed in shooting: state media

Serbia police arrest suspected gunman after eight killed in shooting: state media
  • Attacker shot randomly at people near the town of Mladenovac, 50 km south of the capital
  • Shooting came a day after a 13-year-old boy killed 9 in a rampage at a school in Belgrade
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

BELGRADE: Police arrested a suspected gunman responsible for killing eight people and injuring 13 others, state media reported early Friday, following an hours-long manhunt throughout the night in the country’s second mass shooting this week.

“RTS learned the murderer was arrested near Kragujevac,” the state-run television channel said, referring to a city in central Serbia.

The attacker earlier shot randomly at people near the town of Mladenovac, some 50 kilometers south of the capital, the RTS report said. Police were looking for a 21-year-old suspect who fled after the attack, the report said.

The shooting came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns in a rampage at a school in Belgrade that killed eight of his fellow students and a school guard.

The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation unused to mass murders.

Though Serbia is awash with weapons left over from the wars of the 1990s, mass shootings are extremely rare. Wednesday’s school shooting was the first in the country’s modern history. The last mass shooting before this week was in 2013, when a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.

Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called Thursday’s shooting “a terrorist act,” state media reported.

Special police and helicopter units have been sent to the region as well as ambulances, it added.

No other details were immediately available, and police had not issued any statements.

Earlier Thursday, Serbian students, many wearing black and carrying flowers, filled streets around the school in central Belgrade as they paid silent homage to peers killed a day earlier. Thousands lined up to lay flowers, light candles and leave toys to commemorate the nine people who were killed on Wednesday morning.

Flowers are brought by people outside the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in the capital Belgrade, where  eight students and a security guard were killed by a 13-year-old boy on May 3, 2023. (AFP)

The tragedy also sparked a debate about the general state of the nation following decades of crises and conflicts whose aftermath have created a state of permanent insecurity and instability, along with deep political divisions.

Authorities on Thursday moved to boost gun control, as police urged citizens to lock up their guns and keep them away from children.

Police have said that the teen used his father’s guns to carry out the attack. He had planned it for a month, drawing sketches of classrooms and making lists of the children he planned to kill, police said on Wednesday.

The boy, who had visited shooting ranges with his father and apparently had the code to his father’s safe, took two guns from the safe where they were stored together with bullets, police said on Wednesday.

The shooting on Wednesday morning in Vladislav Ribnikar primary school also left seven people hospitalized — six children and a teacher. One girl who was shot in the head remains in a life-threatening condition, and a boy is in serious condition with spinal injuries, doctors said on Thursday morning.

To help people deal with the tragedy, authorities announced they were setting up a helpline. Hundreds answered a call to donate blood for the wounded victims. A three-day mourning period will begin Friday morning.

Serbian teachers’ unions announced protests and strikes to warn about a crisis in the school system and demand changes. Authorities shrugged off responsibility, with some officials blaming Western influence.

The shooter, whom the police identified as Kosta Kecmanovic, has not given any motive for his actions.

Upon entering his school, Kecmanovic first killed the guard and three students in the hallway. He then went to the history classroom where he shot a teacher before turning his gun on the students.

Kecmanovic then unloaded the gun in the school yard and called the police himself, although they had already received an alert from a school official. When he called, Kecmanovic told duty officers he was a “psychopath who needs to calm down,” police said.

The children killed Wednesday were seven girls and one boy. One of the girls was a French citizen, France’s foreign ministry said.

Authorities have said that Kecmanovic is too young to be charged and tried. He has been placed in a mental institution, while his father has been detained on suspicion of endangering public security because his son got hold of the guns.

“I think we are all guilty. I think each one of us has some responsibility, that we allowed some things we should not allow,” said Zoran Sefik, a Belgrade resident, during Wednesday evening’s vigil near the school.

Jovan Lazovic, another Belgrade resident, said he was not surprised: “It was a matter of days when something like this could happen, having in mind what is happening in the world and here,” he said.

Gun culture is widespread in Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans: The region has among the highest numbers of guns per capita in Europe. Guns are often fired into the air at celebrations and the cult of the warrior is part of national identities.

Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia, where convicted war criminals are glorified and violence against minority groups often goes unpunished. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts of the 1990s, as well as ongoing economic hardship, could trigger such outbursts.

“We have had too much violence for too long,” psychologist Zarko Trebjesanin told N1 television. “Children copy models. We need to eliminate negative models ... and create a different system of values.”

Topics: Serbia

Related

Update Police: Serbia school shooter who killed 8 had list of students to target
World
Police: Serbia school shooter who killed 8 had list of students to target

Latest updates

Kenyan cult leader in court over forest massacre
Kenyan cult leader in court over forest massacre
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency
Turkiye’s Erdogan faces tough election amid quake, inflation
Turkiye’s Erdogan faces tough election amid quake, inflation
Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries
Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries
US actress Zoe Saldana on her new Marvel movie, smashing stereotypes, and her Arab heritage 
US actress Zoe Saldana on her new Marvel movie, smashing stereotypes, and her Arab heritage 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.