Indonesia quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar crisis – foreign minister

Indonesia quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar crisis – foreign minister
ASEAN leaders have been losing patience with the junta led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, above, over its failure to implement the peace consensus and its continued attacks on opponents. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar crisis – foreign minister

Indonesia quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar crisis – foreign minister
  • ‘Indonesia is using non-megaphone diplomacy, this aims to build trust with all stakeholders, so they want to talk to us’
  • The Indonesian move is the first major effort to bring to the table all the key players in Myanmar’s conflict
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia has for months been quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar’s conflict, as well as neighbors India, Thailand and China in an effort to kick-start a peace process as violence intensifies, its foreign minister said on Friday.
Retno Marsudi earlier said that Indonesia, as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), had launched a quiet effort to make a breakthrough in the crisis, with its diplomats having held more than 60 “engagements” with all parties involved.
Those included the junta, ethnic minority armies, and a pro-democracy shadow government, she said.
Speaking later at a press conference, Retno said it was vital to secure the trust of all those involved.
“Indonesia is using non-megaphone diplomacy, this aims to build trust with all stakeholders, so they want to talk to us,” she said.
“Quiet diplomacy does not mean we did not do anything. In fact, for the past four months, Indonesia has done many things.”
The Indonesian move is the first major effort to bring to the table all the key players in Myanmar’s conflict and push for the implementation of a peace “consensus” that its top general agreed with the bloc two years ago.
“We tried to be as inclusive as possible,” Retno said. “Indonesia continues trying to play a bridging role to reduce a deep and sharp gap among the stakeholders.”
Representatives of the Myanmar junta and two armed ethnic groups did not respond to requests for comment.
A spokesperson for the NUG said it is cooperating with the ASEAN chair as it is “trying for a peace dialogue.”
An Indonesian foreign ministry official confirmed the move to engage all stakeholders had the support of ASEAN members.
Myanmar has been wracked by violence and economic turmoil since the military seized power in a coup in 2021 and launched a violent crackdown on opponents, some of whom fled overseas to form a government-in-exile, the National Unity Government (NUG).
Others joined armed resistance groups nationwide, which are allied with the NUG and some of the ethnic minority armies in fighting the junta.
ASEAN leaders have been losing patience with the junta over its failure to implement the peace consensus and its continued attacks on opponents. The bloc has since late 2021 banned the junta from attending its high-level meetings until progress is demonstrated.
Discussing next week’s ASEAN leaders summit, Retno confirmed Myanmar’s generals would again be barred.
She also said Indonesia had hosted 195 ASEAN meetings so far, which were dominated by concerns over the Myanmar conflict and regional tensions between rival powers the United States and China.
Alongside Indonesia’s quiet diplomacy, government and think-tank representatives from Myanmar and its neighbors, including India and China, held talks in New Delhi late last month as part of a secretive effort to resolve the Myanmar crisis.

8 fatally shot in Serbia town a day after 9 killed at school

8 fatally shot in Serbia town a day after 9 killed at school
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

8 fatally shot in Serbia town a day after 9 killed at school

8 fatally shot in Serbia town a day after 9 killed at school
  • Attacker shot randomly at people near the town of Mladenovac, 50 km south of the capital
  • Shooting came a day after a 13-year-old boy killed 9 in a rampage at a school in Belgrade
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

BELGRADE, Serbia: A shooter killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by attack near a town close to Belgrade late Thursday, the second such mass killing in Serbia in two days, state television reported.

The attacker shot randomly at people near the town of Mladenovac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital, the RTS report said early Friday. Police were looking for a 21-year-old suspect who fled after the attack, the report said.
The shooting came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns in a rampage at a school in Belgrade that killed eight of his fellow students and a school guard.
The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation unused to mass murders.
Though Serbia is awash with weapons left over from the wars of the 1990s, mass shootings are extremely rare. Wednesday’s school shooting was the first in the country’s modern history. The last mass shooting before this week was in 2013, when a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.
Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called Thursday’s shooting “a terrorist act,” state media reported.
Special police and helicopter units have been sent to the region as well as ambulances, it added.
No other details were immediately available, and police had not issued any statements.
Earlier Thursday, Serbian students, many wearing black and carrying flowers, filled streets around the school in central Belgrade as they paid silent homage to peers killed a day earlier. Thousands lined up to lay flowers, light candles and leave toys to commemorate the nine people who were killed on Wednesday morning.

Flowers are brought by people outside the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in the capital Belgrade, where  eight students and a security guard were killed by a 13-year-old boy on May 3, 2023. (AFP)

The tragedy also sparked a debate about the general state of the nation following decades of crises and conflicts whose aftermath have created a state of permanent insecurity and instability, along with deep political divisions.
Authorities on Thursday moved to boost gun control, as police urged citizens to lock up their guns and keep them away from children.
Police have said that the teen used his father’s guns to carry out the attack. He had planned it for a month, drawing sketches of classrooms and making lists of the children he planned to kill, police said on Wednesday.
The boy, who had visited shooting ranges with his father and apparently had the code to his father’s safe, took two guns from the safe where they were stored together with bullets, police said on Wednesday.
The shooting on Wednesday morning in Vladislav Ribnikar primary school also left seven people hospitalized — six children and a teacher. One girl who was shot in the head remains in a life-threatening condition, and a boy is in serious condition with spinal injuries, doctors said on Thursday morning.
To help people deal with the tragedy, authorities announced they were setting up a helpline. Hundreds answered a call to donate blood for the wounded victims. A three-day mourning period will begin Friday morning.
Serbian teachers’ unions announced protests and strikes to warn about a crisis in the school system and demand changes. Authorities shrugged off responsibility, with some officials blaming Western influence.
The shooter, whom the police identified as Kosta Kecmanovic, has not given any motive for his actions.
Upon entering his school, Kecmanovic first killed the guard and three students in the hallway. He then went to the history classroom where he shot a teacher before turning his gun on the students.
Kecmanovic then unloaded the gun in the school yard and called the police himself, although they had already received an alert from a school official. When he called, Kecmanovic told duty officers he was a “psychopath who needs to calm down,” police said.
The children killed Wednesday were seven girls and one boy. One of the girls was a French citizen, France’s foreign ministry said.
Authorities have said that Kecmanovic is too young to be charged and tried. He has been placed in a mental institution, while his father has been detained on suspicion of endangering public security because his son got hold of the guns.
“I think we are all guilty. I think each one of us has some responsibility, that we allowed some things we should not allow,” said Zoran Sefik, a Belgrade resident, during Wednesday evening’s vigil near the school.
Jovan Lazovic, another Belgrade resident, said he was not surprised: “It was a matter of days when something like this could happen, having in mind what is happening in the world and here,” he said.
Gun culture is widespread in Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans: The region has among the highest numbers of guns per capita in Europe. Guns are often fired into the air at celebrations and the cult of the warrior is part of national identities.
Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia, where convicted war criminals are glorified and violence against minority groups often goes unpunished. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts of the 1990s, as well as ongoing economic hardship, could trigger such outbursts.
“We have had too much violence for too long,” psychologist Zarko Trebjesanin told N1 television. “Children copy models. We need to eliminate negative models ... and create a different system of values.”

Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China

Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China

Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

ZEMITHANG, India: Freshly laid roads, bridges, upgraded military camps, and new civilian infrastructure dot the winding high Himalayan route to the Indian frontier village of Zemithang — which China renamed last month to press its claim to the area.
It is in the far northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, almost all of which Beijing insists falls under its sovereignty as “South Tibet.”
The Asian giants fought a war in 1962 over their 3,500-kilometer (2,200-mile) divide, now known as the Line of Actual Control, and it remains disputed to this day, with sporadic clashes and regular diplomatic maneuvers.

Culturally largely Tibetan, Arunachal Pradesh is savage territory for battle, with mountain passes as high as 4,750 meters (15,000 feet) still covered in snowdrifts as late as May, and thickly forested slopes lower down.
Now both powers are engaged in major construction drives to reinforce their positions.
New Delhi bristled at Beijing’s announcement renaming Zemithang — dubbed “Bangqin” — and 10 other sites in April.
Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the state “is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,” adding: “Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.”
Beijing has sought to change the facts by force before.

Zemithang, just a few kilometers from the boundary, and picture-postcard Tawang, the main town in the district — home to the biggest and oldest Tibetan Buddhist monastery outside Lhasa — were both seized by Chinese forces in 1962 as they inflicted a humiliating defeat on Indian troops before retreating.

A view of the Buddhist monastery at Tawang in India's Arunachal Pradesh state. (AFP)

The Indian army officer charged with preventing a repetition is Brig. N.M. Bendigeri, who commands thousands of troops in Tawang.
Hundreds of his men clashed with Chinese forces in December.
And three years ago in Ladakh, at the western end of the frontier, 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in brutal hand-to-hand combat.
Beijing’s announcements “won’t change a thing here,” Bendigeri said.
But in fact, Chinese actions are profoundly changing the once neglected and remote region.

Indian army Brigadier N.M. Bendigeri speaking during an interview with AFP at his office in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state on April 5, 2023. (AFP)

Worried about China’s build-up on the other side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has pumped billions of dollars into ambitious connectivity projects, to boost civilian presence, and establish new paramilitary battalions.
India has scaled up its defenses, deploying cruise missiles, howitzers, US-made Chinook transport helicopters and drones.
At the same time, in an indication of New Delhi’s constant geopolitical balancing act, India is part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which includes China and Russia.
As the grouping’s current chair, on Friday it hosts a meeting of its foreign ministers in Goa.
But in the face of China’s increased assertiveness under leader Xi Jinping it has also become a member of the so-called Quad with the US, Australia and Japan, set up to counter Beijing.
Within days of Beijing’s renaming announcement, India’s powerful interior minister Amit Shah launched a $585 million “vibrant villages” scheme for civilians along the border.
“India wants peace with everyone,” said Shah at Kibithoo, one of the first Arunachal Pradesh villages overrun in 1962.
“But no one will be able to encroach on even an inch of our country’s land.”

A settlement near Sela pass in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state. (AFP)

New Delhi has expressed alarm over its neighbor’s push to develop “xiaokang” — meaning well-to-do villages in Mandarin — along the Line of Actual Control.
Bendigeri fears they will be “dual-use ghost villages,” intended to alter realities on the ground.
He also worries the People’s Liberation Army could use them during a conflict, echoing the way Beijing has built militarised artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea.
But India’s capacity to respond is constrained by the fact its military budget is, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, little more than a quarter of China’s.
And New Delhi can only persuade civilians to stay in the areas, rather than compel them.
Modi’s government said last year it had sanctioned 35 infrastructure schemes and 2,319 kilometers of roads in the state.
Souvenir vendor Tenzin Dorjey, 35, says more tourists are coming to his shop in Tawang, but it is still 12 hours from the nearest airport.

This picture taken on April 3, 2023 shows an Indian army soldier on a Bofors gun at a camp near Pankang Teng Tso Lake in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state. (AFP)

“If the roads improve, everything improves for us and the people who want to come here,” he said.
The showpiece project is a tunnel under the Sela pass which Col. Ravikant Tiwari of the Border Roads Organization said will be the world’s longest tunnel at an altitude of 4,000 meters.
It will provide “all-weather connectivity” and “boost strategic defense infrastructure” where snowstorms regularly cut the existing road every winter, he said, as an army of workers labored in freezing conditions.


Zemithang is where the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama entered India when he fled into exile in 1959.

The snow-laden Pankang Teng Tso Lake in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state. (AFP)

The location of his crossing has become a pilgrimage site for his followers, who pass India’s last army post and cross a rickety old bridge over a raging river to pray at a “holy tree” he reportedly planted at the time.
A large Chinese military camp is visible on a slope about a kilometer ahead.
Residents used to have “close ties with people from Tibet but things changed after 1962,” said local Sangey Tsetan, 61.
“We remember. We are not the same. We are Buddhists and they’re Communists.”
 

Arson attack on office of Germany's first black deputy

Arson attack on office of Germany’s first black deputy
Updated 04 May 2023
AFP

Arson attack on office of Germany’s first black deputy

Arson attack on office of Germany’s first black deputy
  • “This act makes me angry,” tweeted Karamba Diaby, a deputy with the centre-left Social Democratic Party
  • Witnesses alerted by the flames late Wednesday detained a man at the scene and a judge ordered him taken into custody
Updated 04 May 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Germany’s first black deputy said Thursday his offices had been targetted in an arson attack following death threats and shots fired against the building in previous years.
“Happily, no one has been hurt,” tweeted Karamba Diaby, a deputy with the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).
“This act makes me angry,” he said, adding that his offices would be out of service for some time.
Witnesses alerted by the flames late Wednesday detained a man at the scene and a judge ordered him taken into custody.
According to Diab, a German of Senegalese origin, the person in question had already racially abused him.
“I’m horrified that a new, cowardly attack has been carried out against the constituency office of my Bundestag colleague,” said Saskia Esken, co-president of the SPD.
Diaby, 61, was born in Senegal but has had German nationality since 2001.
In 2020 he reported having received death threats from rightwing extremists after having found holes that appeared to have been made by a pellet gun in a window of his constituency office.
There is growing concern in Germany at a rise in incidents targetting deputies. From verbal abuse and assaults to death threats. The political climate has become more polarized with the growing strength of the far right.
In June 2019 a neonazi activist killed politician Walter Luebcke, a crime that shocked the country and highlighted the growing threat of right-wing extremism.
A conservative politician, Luebcke had defended the pro-migration policies of the then chancellor Angela Merkel.
In January, prosecutors charged five Germans with treason over a far-right plot to overthrow the government that included plans to abduct the health minister.
And in a separate investigation, police said last December they had uncovered a group by a far-right group — which included a former deputy and an aristocrat — to overthrow the government.

UK Muslim surveyors’ network to push for greater inclusivity in property industry

Adewole Ademolake speaks at the founding of the Association of Muslim Surveyors held at the RICS headquarters in Westminster.
Adewole Ademolake speaks at the founding of the Association of Muslim Surveyors held at the RICS headquarters in Westminster.
Updated 04 May 2023
Zaynab Khojji

UK Muslim surveyors’ network to push for greater inclusivity in property industry

Adewole Ademolake speaks at the founding of the Association of Muslim Surveyors held at the RICS headquarters in Westminster.
  • Initiative will ‘bring uncomfortable conversations forward,’ says RICS head of diversity 
Updated 04 May 2023
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: A new initiative that aims to bring together British Muslims in the real estate and construction sectors will encourage inclusivity in the industry and help professionals to reach their full potential, a leading diversity specialist believes. 

“Islamophobia is a thing and it’s impacting professionals and getting in the way of them reaching their full potential. We need, as an industry, to have more of the uncomfortable conversations that we’ve been shying away from for too long,” Sybil Taunton, head of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the founding of the Association of Muslim Surveyors held at the RICS headquarters in Westminster, Taunton said the new network will offer solutions to problems that British Muslims face in the industry and “bring uncomfortable conversations forward.” 

The initiative aims to support Muslim surveyors who are working or looking to start their careers in the property and real estate sectors.

The association is open to all at various stages of their careers, including students, qualified professionals, and experts who may want to pass on their knowledge.

“Islamophobia is a topic that I don’t see talked about enough within our industry. If the Muslim community is not represented as well as it can and should be, why are we not having the conversations around it?” Taunton asked. 

“When individuals come together as a network, then we see movements, and that’s what we’re seeing through the Association of Muslim Surveyors. I’m really inspired by it,” she said. 

The event was attended by over 85 people from around the UK, and Taunton said that the gathering allowed guests to “see the power in numbers.”

“When networks come together and they show that power in numbers, it is inspiring for the next generation to go, ‘yes, that is my community, I see myself in that, that profession is a safe space for me. I’m going go explore a career there.’

“And so I do think it’s a significant move to bring a network together because it will drive that really important recruitment piece for future generations to find a home here,” she said. 

Jang Shabbir, a British Muslim who is managing director and head of real estate of international consulting group ValuStrat’s Saudi Arabia operations, attended the event despite being based in Riyadh. 

He said the initiative has great potential, and will give British Muslims in real estate a professional voice.

Shabbir said he expects AMS membership to multiply rapidly and that “the word is getting around the Middle East as well.”

“A number of Middle East professionals have heard about this initiative. So now they’re passing on the message,” he added.

The director and founder of the initiative, Sarah Chaudhry, said Wednesday’s event was a great success and she hoped future events would be bigger.

“This is our first and founding event in an institution where we are such a tiny, tiny minority. So it’s massive,” Chaudhry said.

Zelensky wants Putin trial, Russia accuses US on drones

Zelensky wants Putin trial, Russia accuses US on drones
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

Zelensky wants Putin trial, Russia accuses US on drones

Zelensky wants Putin trial, Russia accuses US on drones
  • Russia claims Ukraine attacked the Kremlin in Moscow with drones meant to assassinate Putin
  • Kyiv was target of air attack for third time in four days
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

THE HAGUE: Ukraine and Russia pressed their wartime rhetoric Thursday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing confidence that Vladimir Putin would be convicted of war crimes and the Kremlin alleging that the US was behind an assassination attempt against the Russian president.
The country’s leaders have personally attacked each other multiple times during the war Russia started by invading Ukraine in February 2022. The latest flareup came Wednesday, with Russia’s claim that Ukraine had attacked the Kremlin in Moscow with drones meant to assassinate Putin.
Zelensky denied that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the purported drone attack. The Kremlin promised unspecified retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act, and pro-Kremlin figures called for the assassinations of senior Ukraine leaders.
Uncertainty still surrounds exactly what happened in the purported attack.
Putin’s spokesman on Thursday accused the United States of involvement. To generate domestic support for the war, Moscow has often tried to blame Washington for trying to destroy Russia through its help for Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily conference call that the Kremlin was “well aware that the decision on such actions and terrorist attacks is not made in Kyiv, but in Washington.”
“And then Kyiv does what it’s told to do,” Peskov said, without offering evidence for his claim.
John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council at the White House, described the claim as “ludicrous.” Zelensky, in the Netherlands, said he was “not interested” in the Kremlin’s opinion.
Zelensky’s top adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, claimed Thursday that Russia had “staged” the alleged drone attack. He cited the delay in Russian state media reporting it and “simultaneous video from different angles” that appeared to show the aftermath of the alleged 2:30 a.m. attack.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War also saw evidence of staging.
“Russia likely staged this attack in an attempt to bring the war home to a Russian domestic audience and set conditions for a wider societal mobilization,” the think tank said.
Given recent Russian moves to bolster security, it’s “extremely unlikely that two drones could have penetrated multiple layers of air defense and detonated or been shot down just over the heart of the Kremlin in a way that provided spectacular imagery caught nicely on camera,” the ISW stated.
In The Hague, where the International Criminal Court is based, Zelensky urged the global community to hold Putin accountable and told the ICC judges that Russia’s leader “deserves to be sentenced for (his) criminal actions right here in the capital of the international law.”
In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. It was the first time the global court circulated a warrant for a leader of one of the five permanent UN Security Council members.
Zelensky’s visit to the Netherlands came a day after he went to Finland, which doubled the size of NATO’s border with Russia when it joined the military alliance last month, largely out of its concerns about Moscow’s long-term ambitions.
The Ukrainian president also used his trip to press the prime ministers of Belgium and the Netherlands to send advanced warplanes so his country can achieve “justice on the battlefield.” Zelensky has successfully assembled significant Western military and political support for Ukraine’s defense since the war began in February 2022.
Zelensky traveled in a Dutch-supplied plane and an armored car, with security kept tight at his appearances. Next week, he is expected to go to Berlin, the capital of European Union economic powerhouse Germany, in the latest display of the Western might marshaled against Putin.
Zelensky’s trips have paid dividends. After traveling to Washington last December and then London, Paris and Brussels in February, Ukraine received heavy artillery and tanks.
But the chances of Putin standing trial in The Hague are remote. The court, which puts individuals on trial for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and aggression, does not have a police force to execute its warrants. The Russian leader is unlikely to travel to any of the ICC’s 123 member nations, which are under obligation to arrest him, if they can.
On the battlefield, Ukraine’s military claimed three Russian drones that hit the southern city of Odesa early Thursday had “for Moscow” and “for the Kremlin” written on them, seemingly implying they were sent in retaliation for the reported strike on the Kremlin.
Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv was the target of an air attack for the third time in four days. In total, Ukraine’s air forces intercepted 18 out of 24 Iranian-made drones launched by Russian forces in various regions. No casualties were reported.
In Russia, drones hit two oil facilities in southern regions of the country near Ukraine in what appeared to be a series of attacks on fuel depots behind enemy lines, Russian media reported Thursday.
Four drones struck an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region, which borders Russia-annexed Crimea, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing law enforcement sources. Another facility was reportedly hit in the Rostov region.
The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of the Ukrainian war effort. Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government has promised 14 modern Leopard 2 tanks it is buying together with Denmark. They are expected to be delivered next year.
The Netherlands also joined forces with Germany and Denmark to buy at least 100 older Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine.
In addition, the Dutch government sent two Patriot air defense missile systems, promised two naval minehunter ships and sent military forensic experts to Ukraine to assist with war crime investigations.

