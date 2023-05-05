You are here

Saudi Arabia's domestic tourism remains strong despite return of international travel

Saudi Arabia’s domestic tourism remains strong despite return of international travel
Saudi Tourism Authority and Almosafer signed a deal at Arabian Travel Market 2023 (Supplied)
Nadin Hassan

Saudi Arabia’s domestic tourism remains strong despite return of international travel

Saudi Arabia’s domestic tourism remains strong despite return of international travel
RIYADH: Despite the full resumption of international travel, domestic tourism continues to remain strong in Saudi Arabia, according to Almosafer, the Kingdom’s leading company in the sector.

The firm’s CEO made the comments to Arab News following the signing of a deal between the Saudi Tourism Authority and Almosafer, which is part of Seera Group, at Arabian Travel Market 2023 held in Dubai.

The deal aims to promote Saudi Arabia as one of the top travel destinations in the Gulf Cooperation Council. The agreement was signed between Munirah Abanomy, head of marketing partnerships for the Middle East and Africa at the STA, and Fahad Al-Obailan, chief tourism officer at Almosafer.

In an exclusive interview, Almosafer CEO Muzammil Ahussain reflected on a report published by his company that showed domestic bookings “made up 56 percent of all bookings so far this year, up from 47 percent for the same period before the pandemic in 2019.” 

He said that people are keen on traveling within the Kingdom even after the full resumption of international travel and the number of domestic tourists is steadily rising. 

As per the agreement signed at the industry event in Dubai, the travel company, through its Hajj and Umrah tour operator Mawasim and its destination management company Discover Saudi, will also help promote domestic tourism to its business customers in the Middle East and North Africa region. 

“Almosafer has several different segments that it serves. We have the consumer segment, which provides a B2C channel for customers,” Ahussain said. 

The CEO said: “We provide B2C products for people in Kuwait and the rest of the GCC. So, we provide them access to Saudi Arabia, for example, (tours to) Makkah and Madinah and other parts of the Kingdom.”

Ahussain said that Almosafer has partnered not only with the STA but also with Saudia’s Alfursan and Al Rajhi Bank’s Mokafaa loyalty programs to promote tourism in the Kingdom. 

However, the report showed that Saudis also continued to travel abroad, and since the resumption of travel to Turkiye in the summer of 2022, the destination has shot back to the top of the list for visitors from the Kingdom.

Other popular destinations include Dubai, Cairo, London, and Doha.

Saudi banking system to underpin Islamic finance market growth: S&P Global Ratings

Saudi banking system to underpin Islamic finance market growth: S&P Global Ratings
Saudi banking system to underpin Islamic finance market growth: S&P Global Ratings

Saudi banking system to underpin Islamic finance market growth: S&P Global Ratings
RIYADH: The Islamic finance industry is forecast to grow in 2023-2024 thanks to Saudi Arabia’s strong banking system, according to a new report from S&P Global Ratings.

The US-based agency expects around 10 percent growth across the industry in 2023-2024 after seeing a similar expansion in 2022, with the Kingdom and Kuwait largely fueling last year’s rise.

S&P Global Ratings also believe that despite a predicted economic slowdown and a decline in sukuk issuance this year, new supplies of the product will exceed those set to mature.

The report echoes findings from US-based Fitch Ratings released in April, which claimed the global sukuk issuance for the second quarter of 2023 is building up even as it faces short-term uncertainties amid continued macro-volatilities.

In its report, S&P Global Ratings said: “We expect a material slowdown in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) economies' real GDP (gross domestic product) growth in 2023-2024, compared with 2022, largely based on lower oil production.

“However, we think that Saudi Arabia’s banking system performance will continue to underpin a large portion of the expanding Islamic finance industry. 

“In other GCC countries, growth of about 5 percent appears plausible in the absence of new major government investment cycles.”

The report argues that Islamic finance is still more of a collection of local industries than a truly globalized sector, and that it is looking at ways to “enhance its competitiveness” in order to secure a broader appeal.

However, within the countries looking to utilize the sukuk market, Egypt and Turkiye were identified as most likely to seek funding through this financial instrument.

The report said: “Egypt has established a $5 billion sukuk program and issued its first sukuk in early 2023 for a total of $1.5 billion. 

“We understand that this attracted significant investor interest, with more than $6 billion demand and a 59 percent allocation to investors from the Middle East and North Africa. 

“The profit rate of the three-year sukuk was set at 10.875 percent, which at the time was broadly in line with the yield on Egypt's conventional bond with a similar maturity date of 2026.”

The report made clear that “overall, we think that the volume of new issuances will continue to exceed maturing sukuk.”

Red Sea Global close to having 50% Saudi staff as it focuses on its domestic legacy

Red Sea Global close to having 50% Saudi staff as it focuses on its domestic legacy
Red Sea Global close to having 50% Saudi staff as it focuses on its domestic legacy

Red Sea Global close to having 50% Saudi staff as it focuses on its domestic legacy
RIYADH: Red Sea Global has almost achieved a 50-50 split when it comes to Saudi employees as the tourist resort moves towards boosting the number of domestic workers, according to a leading executive.

Speaking on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai, Tracy Lanza, global head of brand development at RSG, talked up the importance of the giga-project training up local workers and the legacy this would leave.

The Red Sea destination will have 50 resorts by 2030, with up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential buildings spread across 22 islands and six inland areas. 

It will open three of these resorts this year, as well as welcoming domestic flights and travelers to its airport.

In March, Maryam Ficociello, chief governance officer at RSG, said 45 percent of the then-2,700 employees were Saudi nationals, and Lanza suggested the company was edging closer to half of all workers coming from the Kingdom.

Asked what the Saudization target is for the company, Lanza said: “The goal is 50-50 and we are nearly there, and I can say from a marketing standpoint, our team is at 67 percent and growing. We also have the largest percentage of Saudi women, I think, at the company.” 

She added: “We have a number of different initiatives that we've got going. Some are educational, some are vocational.

“We have programs to teach English for hospitality, we have programs that will teach people how to work at airports, how to work at our hotels. It’s one of the foundational legacies that hopefully Red Sea Global will be able to create is this education for a hospitality workforce.”

RSG has been recognized internationally for its leadership in the field of sustainable development, something which Abdulla Al-Zahrani, executive director of brand and marketing at RSG, says was a key tenet of the project from the very beginning.

Also speaking to Arab News at ATM 2023, he said: “We brought scientists, we worked with them to identify the locations within the destination that can work for building hotels and protect and enhance the environment that we inherited in the destination.”

Reflecting on the importance of preserving local culture, Al-Zahrani added: “It works hand-in-hand with sustainability. 

“The entire development and the design of the destination overall is built with a perfect harmony with the entire destination, plus celebrating the local culture of Saudi Arabia. 

“The culture is rich there and we make sure we have integrated the culture with the experiences.”

He also stated that RSG is taking measures to become the world’s first destination of this scale to be run entirely on renewable energy from the start, with no connection to a national grid. 

As a tourist resort, RSG is of course focused on providing an unparalleled experience for travelers.

Its airport will focus on smooth and hassle-free traveling, and Al-Zahrani described the goal as making the experience “seamless”, citing how a traveler’s luggage will arrive at their hotels. 

The company used ATM 2023 to launch Akun, a new adventure sports brand that will offer unique experiences for guests at RSG destinations.

Announcing the brand, RSG CEO John Pagano said it would offer a “diverse range of ‘bucket-list’ adventures,” including various types of biking, climbing, and action sports, for beginners and experts.

Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries

Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries
Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries

Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries
LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday but were poised for a third straight week of losses after markets registered dramatic drops on fears of a weakening US economy and slowing Chinese demand, according to Reuters.

Brent crude rose $1.88, or 2.6 percent, to $74.38 a barrel by 11:28 a.m. GMT. US West Texas Intermediate was up $1.89, or 2.8 percent, at $70.45 after four days of declines that sent the contract to lows last seen in late 2021.

The Brent benchmark was on track to finish the week with a decline of about 6.5 percent, while WTI was set for a 8 percent loss, despite heading for their biggest daily percentages rises in a month.

“Rather than underlying fundamentals, the selling frenzy over the past week has been driven by worries about demand linked to recession risks and the strain in the US banking sector,” said PVM oil market analyst Stephen Brennock.

“The upshot is that there is a big disconnect between oil balances and oil prices. These dislocations tend to be temporary and normal order should soon be restored.”

Commerzbank analysts also said oil demand concerns were overblown and expect a price correction upward in coming weeks.

The dollar weakening against other currencies this week helps support oil, making it cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Worries over a US regional banking crisis persisted after PacWest Bancorp said it planned to explore strategic options.

In China, factory activity contracted unexpectedly in April as orders fell and poor domestic demand dragged on the sprawling manufacturing sector.

Service activity in China grew through April, though the rate of this expansion has slowed, data showed on Friday.

However, expectations of potential supply cuts at the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, in June have provided some price support, said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at OANDA in Singapore.

Traders are focused on the release of US employment data at 12:30 p.m. GMT and comments on monetary policy from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at the Economic Club of Minnesota.

Investors now broadly expect the Fed to pause rate hikes at its June policy meeting. 

Japan's automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis

Japan’s automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis
Japan’s automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis

Japan’s automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis
  • World’s largest auto market upended by rapid shift to electric vehicles
  • Sale of gasoline-powered cars plunge as EVs become more affordable
TOKYO : Japan’s automakers are facing a sales crisis in China, data shows, as a rapid shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has upended the world’s largest auto market and led to a plunge in purchases of gasoline-powered cars.

Total sales of Japanese auto brands in China were down 32 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, more than double the pace of the overall market contraction, industry data analyzed by Reuters showed.
While other automakers like Volkswagen AG have also been caught out by the sharp shift in China, Japanese automakers stand out because of their limited showing in the fast-growing category of electric and plug-in hybrid sales.
Production and margins will come under pressure in China as automakers cut output and prices of gasoline-powered cars to keep inventories in check, analysts say, in a worrying sign of the competition Japanese automakers could increasingly face outside their home market.
“Especially Japanese automakers face a little bit more inventory of new cars,” in China, Yasushi Matsui, chief financial officer at parts supplier Denso Corp, said last week. “They are making adjustments.”
Mitsubishi Motors Corp, said last week it had suspended production of its Outlander SUV in China for three months and would take a charge of $77 million for slowing sales at its joint venture with state-owned GAC Group.
Mitsubishi, like some other Japanese automakers, does not break out China sales figures. Industry data analyzed by Reuters showed its first-quarter sales in China fell by 58 percent from a year earlier.
In another shift, Nissan’s Sylphy, a sedan that had been China’s top-selling vehicle for three years, was edged out last year by the BYD Song, a plug-in hybrid made by BYD, China’s top automaker.
In emailed comments, Nissan said it had sold over 5 million Sylphys in China over the years, adding that an electric-drive hybrid version was eligible for incentives in Guangzhou.
The company said it was working with other cities on similar support. The e-Power electric-drive hybrid version of the sedan would be central to Nissan’s brand transformation in China, it said.

’Japan is the biggest loser’
Toyota Motor Corp. has said its go-slow approach to all-electric cars protects consumer choice, but the strategy is costing sales in China, analysts say.
“Japan is the biggest loser of the price war so far,” said Bill Russo, founder and CEO of Automobility, a Shanghai-based consultancy.
“As EVs get more affordable, they become more attractive to the core buyers who have been resisting so far, the buyers of foreign brands. So, you can see the writing is on the wall.”
Japan’s share of car sales in China slumped to 18.5 percent in the first quarter, down from 24 percent in 2020, industry data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers analyzed by Reuters showed.
Toyota and its luxury brand Lexus posted a 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter sales, company data showed.
“We need to increase our speed and efforts to firmly meet the customer expectations in the Chinese market,” Toyota CEO Koji Sato said in an interview last month.
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. posted a 45.8 percent drop in China sales and Mazda Motor Corp. sales were down 66.5 percent in the first quarter. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. had a 38.2 percent drop, industry data showed.
Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe acknowledged the automaker lagged Chinese rivals in some software technologies.
China’s automakers are “further ahead of us than we expected,” Mibe told reporters at a presentation in Tokyo focused on Honda’s efforts in autonomous driving and services like gaming.
Japanese automakers built their reputation on factors like durability, but the shift in China shows the draw of lower-priced electric cars and new offerings based on software, said Masatoshi Nishimoto, principal research analyst at S&P Global Mobility in Tokyo.
“Japanese automakers could face a similar struggle in the United States as in China,” he said.

'Vision Golfe' to become conference of reference between France and GCC says French business commissioner

‘Vision Golfe’ to become conference of reference between France and GCC says French business commissioner
‘Vision Golfe’ to become conference of reference between France and GCC says French business commissioner

‘Vision Golfe’ to become conference of reference between France and GCC says French business commissioner
  • ‘Vision Golfe’ is a new platform aimed at promoting business cooperation and partnerships in high growth potential markets
  • France ‘keen to further develop position’ and contribute to Vision 2030 mega-projects, says Axel Baroux
DUBAI: The relationship between France and the Gulf countries has undergone significant political, economic, and cultural developments over the past few years. 

In an interview with Arab News en Francais, Axel Baroux, trade and invest commissioner of Business France Middle East, introduces the upcoming event “Vision Golfe 2023.”

The anticipated conference of the year: “Vision Golfe”

“In the era of ‘visions,’ I am pleased to announce that we are organizing the first edition of ‘Vision Golfe’ on June 13 and 14,” declared Axel Baroux.

The two-day event, held in Paris, aims to become the economic conference of reference for France and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. “Vision Golfe” will take place at the Ministry of Economy, Finance, Industry and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, under the patronage of President Emmanuel Macron.

“Vision Golfe” is the new platform promoting business cooperation in high growth potential markets, and an opportunity to meet key economic players — ministers, SME managers, start-ups, and senior executives, among others.

Despite the challenges facing the global economy, the GCC countries’ economic diversification strategy, geared towards sustainable development and energy transition, offers an environment conducive for attracting talents and investments in various sectors such as energy, healthcare, technology, agri-food, and tourism.

“France is fully committed to participating and contributing to the visions of the Gulf countries with its expertise in key sectors and its strong decarbonization strategy,” Baroux said.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the largest markets in a region marked by considerable growth in trade. Baroux highlighted that the French exports to the GCC were valued at &euro;15 billion ($16.5 billion) in 2022.

Best practices and success stories

“Vision Golfe” will be an opportunity to present “success stories” and major partnerships’ contributions to the strategies of Gulf countries.

On the agenda is an opening speech by Laurent Saint Martin, the director general of Business France, in the presence of French and regional ministers, and a “Doing Business” in the Gulf countries session, moderated by the GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi.

Thematic discussions and round tables are planned, with a list of topics including but not limited to:

- Best practices for building lasting partnerships;
- Opportunities for cooperation and investment in various sectors;
- France as the most attractive destination in Europe for foreign direct investment.

Trade relations between France and the GCC countries

“The commercial partnership between the GCC countries and France is an important element and a priority for the French government,” said Baroux.

To this end, Business France Middle East organizes more than 70 business meetings, acceleration programs and France pavilions per year to connect French companies and local entities and facilitate investment opportunities.

“A good example of a partnership which will be effective in the coming weeks is E-Fusion. A cooperation agreement specializing in the nuclear sector organized jointly with the Emirati operator, GIFEN, CSFN (the strategic committee for the nuclear sector) and Business France. An incubation program leading to the development of the French economic presence in the UAE,” declared Baroux.

French know-how: Strong potential in the Gulf region

The French presence in the region is well established. In the energy sector, Veolia and Engie invested in the energy transition of the Gulf countries.

France is also stepping up its investments in renewable and nuclear energy in line with the France 2030 Plan, and “its declared ambition to become the first major carbon-free economy in Europe by achieving carbon neutrality by 2050,” explains Baroux.

In the healthcare sector, French pharmaceuticals such as Ipsen, Air Liquide, and Sanofi are present in the Kingdom and in the UAE.

In the food industry, the UAE is becoming an attractive destination for French companies establishing a strong presence in the country with more than 400 restaurants and points of sale of French products (Philibon, St Michel, Isigny Ste Mere, etc.)

Baroux emphasizes the rise of French-style concepts in Saudi Arabia, where French know-how has managed to position itself as a reference in catering focused on quality and excellence.

In the logistics and transport sector, the France-GCC collaboration aims to improve infrastructure. One of the largest railway projects in the world, the project between Makkah and Madinah, was carried out by a French consortium (SNCF, RATP and Alstom).

Investments from the Middle East to France

France has always been a preferred destination for investors from the Gulf states, including sovereign wealth funds, historically active in real estate, hotels, infrastructure, and the acquisition of minority stakes in French groups.

Investments from the Gulf states are directed towards economic diversification and the opportunities represented by new technologies.

France has been able to attract this new type of investments from both institutional investors and private groups from the Gulf region.

Through its US subsidiary GlobalFoundries, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala launched the creation of a semiconductor plant in 2022. An investment of &euro;5.7 billion in partnership with the STMicroelectronics group.

The private Saudi group BinDawood has, through its French subsidiary (Future Retail for Information Technology Co.), acquired a majority stake in the French digital marketing company Ykone, to develop its e-commerce strategy.

“FDIs from the Near and Middle East region to France are estimated at &euro;13.7 billion, but these figures are underestimated given the financial investments often made indirectly,” confirmed Baroux.

France and Saudi Arabia: A historic partnership

“France is a historic partner of Saudi Arabia. We are keen to further develop France’s position and its contribution to the realization of the megaprojects under Vision 2030,” added Baroux.

The Business France team in Saudi Arabia supports French companies in their development projects in the Kingdom. The second edition of the French Fab Booster is set to serve as a Franco-Saudi accelerator program focused on innovative companies in the areas of Industry 4.0.

“Vision Golfe” is anchored in this dynamic of accelerating commercial partnerships between France and key players in the region, namely Saudi Arabia, to promote new opportunities and foster potential synergies across various sectors.
 

