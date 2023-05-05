You are here

Outcry over Israeli plans to seize 70 buildings of Palestinian residents in Hebron

Israeli forces have already notified the municipality of Hebron — in the south of the West Bank — to evacuate. (Reuters/File Photo)
Israeli forces have already notified the municipality of Hebron — in the south of the West Bank — to evacuate. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 05 May 2023
Mohammed Najib

Israeli forces have already notified the municipality of Hebron — in the south of the West Bank — to evacuate.
  • Palestinian human rights sources expressed to Arab News their concern about the alleged Israeli government plan
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Seventy buildings owned, lived in and used by Palestinians in Hebron city for decades are likely to be confiscated and have their ownership transferred to Israeli settlers in the city, according to human rights activists.

Palestinian human rights sources expressed to Arab News their concern about the alleged Israeli government plan, which will apparently be carried out under the supervision of the Israeli army.

Israeli forces have already notified the municipality of Hebron — in the south of the West Bank — to evacuate the old municipal building in the Ain Askar area near the entrance to Hebron Old City in preparation for its seizure. The two-story building covers an area of 205 square meters. The army has give the municipality 45 days to appeal.

“This is a blatant assault by the Israeli occupation on the municipality’s property,” said Hebron Mayor Tayseer Abu Sneineh, stressing that the municipality wholly owns the building and has the official documents to prove it. He added that the municipality would take “all necessary legal measures to protect its property and stand up to this … aggression.” 

Abu Sneineh called on the international community, human rights institutions and UNESCO to exert “real pressure” on the Israeli government to stop its settlement plans.

“They should intervene quickly to preserve and protect this cultural heritage,” said the mayor, pointing out that the region is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List, which requires its protection and preservation. 

Rawhi Fattouh, head of the Palestinian National Council, said: “The Israeli government’s seizure of the historic Hebron Municipality building located in the Old City — in preparation for handing it over to settlement associations — is bullying and a blatant assault on the municipality’s property.”

In a statement issued by the Presidency of the National Council, Fattouh stressed that the building is a historic cultural property that belongs to the city of Hebron. He said that the occupation’s seizure of it constitutes a new crime: theft of the city’s historical landmarks. 

Fattouh echoed Abu Sneineh’s call for the international community, human rights institutions and UNESCO to pressure on the Israeli government to cease its seizure of buildings. 

Hebron’s deputy mayor, Asmaa Al-Sharabati, told Arab News that the Israelis’ aim is to establish a settlement outpost in the old vegetable market area of the Old City and to seize Palestinian buildings, claiming that they were owned by Jews before the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Al-Sharabati confirmed that the municipality is gathering the necessary paperwork to prove its ownership of the old municipal building and will lodge an appeal with the Israeli courts against its seizure. 

Hebron is home to 200,000 people, of whom 800 are Israeli settlers living in seven outposts. One of those settlements, Father’s Hill, is inhabited by some of the most extremist settlers in the West Bank — including the far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Baruch Marzel, leader of the extremist Jewish movement Kach, and Noam Friedman, another senior Kach leader.

Attacks by the Israeli army and settlers on Palestinian property in Hebron escalated significantly in April. Settlers demolished five Palestinian shops, and the army told several shop owners to evacuate and hand the buildings over to settlers.

“The dangerous thing is that part of this property is located in the H1 area, which is under the control of the Palestinian Authority,” Al-Sharabati told Arab News.

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine

Rep. McCollum reintroduces law restricting Israel’s use of US funds 

Rep. McCollum reintroduces law restricting Israel’s use of US funds 
RAY HANANIA

RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Minnesota Congresswoman Betty McCollum on Friday introduced legislation that if passed would prohibit Israel’s government from using any American funds to oppress civilians in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

The legislation comes in the wake of five months of violence by Israel’s military and Israeli settlers, which has taken more than 100 civilian lives. About a dozen Israelis, including soldiers and settlers, have been killed.

McCollum said that the legislation “prohibits Israel’s government from using US taxpayer dollars in the occupied West Bank for the military detention, abuse, or ill-treatment of Palestinian children in Israeli military detention; the seizure and destruction of Palestinian property and homes in violation of international humanitarian law.”

The law would also prohibit US funding from being used to “assist or support” the unilateral annexation of Palestinian lands in violation of international humanitarian law.

“Not $1 of US aid should be used to commit human rights violations, demolish families’ homes, or permanently annex Palestinian lands,” Congresswoman McCollum said in a statement to Arab News.

“The United States provides billions in assistance for Israel’s government each year — and those dollars should go toward Israel’s security, not toward actions that violate international law and cause harm. Peace can only be achieved when everyone’s human rights are respected, and Congress has a responsibility to not ignore the well-documented mistreatment of Palestinian children and families living under Israeli military occupation.”

McCollum cited support from 16 Congressional colleagues and 75 Arab, Jewish and Christian organizations.

“Support is growing rapidly for the Palestinian people, who deserve justice, equality, human rights, and the right to self-determination,” McCollum said.

“Prominent civil society groups, as well as Christian, Jewish, and Muslim organizations, have signed on in support of this bill — because we all agree that no Palestinian child and no Jewish child should go to bed at night fearing ongoing violence. There is a path to a peaceful future, and it requires leading with our US values of democracy and equal justice for all.”

The violence by Israelis against Palestinians began immediately after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu organized a new ruling coalition that partnered with some of the most extreme rightwing political parties.

During the first four months of 2023, the Israeli center for human rights, B’Tselem, has documented a series of assaults that resulted in excessive Palestinian deaths.

This one B’Tselem report clarifies how Israeli settlers provoke Palestinians, with the backing of Israeli soldiers, and then justify violence resulting in the killing of Palestinian civilians.

“On Saturday, 11 February 2023, at around 4:00 P.M., about 30 settlers, some of them armed with handguns and rifles, came to the outskirts of the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan. About 10 of them entered a house still under construction and went up to the second floor, where two brothers were working. The settlers pounced on one of the brothers, punching him. The other got away and alerted local residents. Within a few minutes, his brother also managed to escape the settlers,” B’Tselem stated in a report issued on April 20.

“A few minutes later, dozens of young men from the village arrived and threw stones at the settlers to drive them away. The settlers fired in the air and at the young men. One of the settlers fired at a group of young men who were throwing stones, from a distance of about 30 meters away. The bullet hit 27-year-old Mithqal Rayan in the face, killing him.”

The significance of the legislation’s co-sponsors is that it includes many mainstream members of Congress including: Rep. Don Beyer (VA-08), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (NJ-10), Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), Rep. Raul Grijalva (AZ-03), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (NY-16), Rep. Mark Pocan (WI-02), Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (IL-04), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-12), Rep. Summer Lee (PA-12), Rep. Dwight Evans (PA-03).

The bill is also co-sponsored by the only Palestinian in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-13), who is Muslim, and McCollum’s Minnesota colleague, Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05), who is Somali Muslim.

Among the 75 organizations supporting the legislation are many mainstream, Christian and Jewish groups, including: Amnesty International USA; American Friends Service Committee; Human Rights Watch; the pro-peace Jewish American lobby J Street; the Jewish group Americans for Peace Now; the Norwegian Refugee Council; the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association; the feminist rights movement CODEPINK; the United Methodist (Christian) Church; Churches for Middle East Peace; the Presbyterian Church (US); and the Episcopal Church.

Topics: Israel United States

Saudi Arabia, US urge dialogue between Sudan’s warring sides

Saudi Arabia, US urge dialogue between Sudan’s warring sides
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US urged the warring sides in Sudan’s conflict to engage in working toward a cease-fire, and welcomed the start of pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah.

They urged both parties to “actively engage in the talks toward a cease-fire and end to the conflict,” a joint statement said early on Saturday.

Since the start of the conflict on April 15, clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have killed 550 people and injured about 5,000, and caused thousands more to flee to safety in neighboring countries.

Several attempts at a cease-fire have failed to materialize on the ground as clashes continued on Friday.

Saudi Arabia and the US “urge both parties to take in consideration the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people,” the statement said.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States urge continued, coordinated international support for an expanded negotiation process that should include engagement with all Sudanese parties.”

The Saudi and US foreign ministers on Friday affirmed their countries’ commitment to bring an end to the conflict.
 

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia Sudan United States

Iran, Syria vow to strengthen ties as Raisi wraps up Damascus visit

Iran, Syria vow to strengthen ties as Raisi wraps up Damascus visit
AFP

  • The visit positions Tehran in a leading role in Syria’s reconstruction, with Assad seeking to focus on reviving his country’s devastated economy and infrastructure, despite Western sanctions on both countries
AFP

DAMASCUS: Iran and Syria agreed to boost ties and develop economic relations, with a focus on reconstruction, as the Islamic republic’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday concluded a landmark visit to Damascus.
Tehran has been a key ally to Damascus throughout Syria’s long-running civil war, offering vital economic and military assistance that has helped the Syrian government claw back most of the territory it lost at the start of the conflict.
During late-night talks Thursday, Raisi and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad discussed “ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations” and “emphasised existing cooperation in the field of reconstruction,” according to a joint statement released Friday.
Raisi concluded his two-day trip early Friday and had described the visit, the first by an Iranian president to Syria since 2010, as a “turning point” in bilateral relations.
The visit positions Tehran in a leading role in Syria’s reconstruction, with Assad seeking to focus on reviving his country’s devastated economy and infrastructure, despite Western sanctions on both countries.
The pair also expressed a “willingness to take any action to develop commercial-economic relations.”
On Thursday, Raisi said Iran and Syria had signed 15 “cooperation documents” that would allow “both countries to open a new chapter in economic relations.”
He also praised Syria for “achieving victory” in the country’s war and invited Assad to officially visit Tehran.
The Syrian conflict was sparked by the repression of peaceful protesters in 2011 and has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.
Large parts of northern Syria remain outside government control.

Raisi’s visit comes weeks after Iran and arch-rival Saudi Arabia agreed to restore ties, prompting regional capitals to re-engage with the internationally isolated Damascus and Tehran governments.
“Iran and Saudi Arabia are two great nations,” Raisi said during an interview broadcast on Syrian television on Friday evening, according to an official Arabic translation provided by state news agency SANA.
The restoration of ties between the countries would change and “bring order” to the region, Raisi said.
“We refuse to consider Saudi Arabia as an enemy or be hostile to it.”
On Sunday, Arab League foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting, discussing the conflict in Sudan and Syria’s readmission to the bloc, after it was suspended in 2011 for its brutal crackdown on protesters.
Raisi also said during his interview that Iran was playing a mediating role in Russian-facilitated talks aiming to normalize ties between Syria and Turkiye.
Moscow has encouraged renewed diplomatic relations between its Syrian ally and Ankara, which has supported rebels and the opposition in a bid to remove Assad from power.
A meeting of Syrian, Iranian, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers is scheduled in the next few days in Moscow.

 

Topics: Iran Syria

Iraq security forces seize 12 million benzhexol pills

Iraq security forces seize 12 million benzhexol pills
AFP

  • Iraqi security forces have intensified anti-narcotics operations in recent months, with several high-profile seizures reported
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces said Friday they had seized 12 million pills of the antispasmodic drug benzhexol, used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease but also abused as a hallucinogen.
National Security officers recovered the haul from a warehouse in east Baghdad in an operation in which they also made six arrests.
Iraqi security forces have intensified anti-narcotics operations in recent months, with several high-profile seizures reported.
Sharing borders with Syria as well as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, Iraq has served as a major conduit for traffickers of captagon, an amphetamine which is primarily produced in Syria but has its largest market in the wealthy Gulf states.
 

 

Topics: Iran Pakistan

At least 400 women reportedly on second week of hunger strike in notorious Iraqi jail

At least 400 women reportedly on second week of hunger strike in notorious Iraqi jail
Arab News

  • The women, convicted members of Daesh serving long sentences in Baghdad’s Rusafa prison, are said to be protesting against unfair trials and poor conditions in the jail
  • BBC Arabic said it has obtained videos filmed inside the prison that show frail-looking women sitting or sleeping on stone floors
Arab News

DUBAI: Hundreds of women convicted of being members of Daesh and serving long jail terms in a high-security prison in Iraq have reportedly been on hunger strike since April 24.
At least 400 female prisoners, jailed for between 15 years and life in Baghdad’s notorious Rusafa prison, are said to be refusing food in protest against their convictions and poor prison conditions, the BBC reported on Friday.
The women, originally from a number of countries including Russia, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Syria, France, Germany and the US, say that they were not given fair trials. According to media reports, there are also about 100 children held in the prison.
After the fall of Daesh in 2017, it is believed that thousands of the group’s male members were executed, while women and children were detained. Some were sent back to their home countries but many remain locked up. According to media reports, some of the female inmates were sentenced to death at their trials but no executions have been carried out so far.
BBC Arabic said it had obtained videos shot inside Rusafa prison that showing frail-looking women sitting or sleeping on stone floors. Children can also be seen in the footage, many of whom are thought to have been born in the prison.
The BBC said that when the hunger strike began, inmates initially survived on just half a glass of water a day but some have now stopped eating and drinking completely.
A Russian prisoner, who is serving a 15-year sentence, reportedly vowed not to eat again until she is released. She said she was convicted after a speedy trial that lasted less than 10 minutes, based on a confession she was coerced into signing that was written in Arabic, a language she cannot speak or read. It purportedly said she had been caught carrying weapons in Mosul, a charge she denies. Her claims could not be verified by BBC.
The women also say that they were not allowed to contact their nations’ embassies and there were no diplomatic representatives at most of their trials.
Inmates interviewed by BBC said that nearly 60 adult prisoners and 30 children have died in the prison in the past six years. They said they are being held 40 to a cell and often subjected to beatings and other inhumane treatment.
Last month, Iraq’s Ministry of Justice fired the director of the prison, citing “leaked audio” from the facility as the reason, and acknowledged that the prisoner population was four times over capacity.
The Iraqi government refused to comment on the hunger strike or prison conditions when asked by the BBC.

Topics: Iraq Daesh women prisoners

