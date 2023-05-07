Egypt experts uncover new archaeological findings in Asyut

CAIRO: The Egyptian archaeological mission working at the necropolis of Meir in the city of El-Quseyya, Asyut Governorate, has uncovered ancient buildings and a number of burials dating back to the Byzantine era.
Mostafa Waziry, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, emphasized the importance of the discoveries, which indicate the importance of the Meir site in ancient times.
Waziry said text detailing supplications to ancient deities was found on the walls of one of the buildings, written in black ink in eight horizontal lines in Coptic script, surrounded by shelves of mud and hay that were likely used to store supplies and manuscripts.
Adel Okasha, head of the Central Archaeological Department for Antiquities in Middle Egypt, said the buildings, discovered in Meir’s upper cemetery, consisted of a courtyard and a number of rooms attached to them, storage rooms, and a fireplace.
The burials were uncovered in the lower cemetery, with parts of wooden coffins, human remains, and some funerary furniture found.
Okasha said one of the burials was thought to be a woman, whose coffin was found in a poor state, from which a mask, clay pots, blue and black faience beads and two copper mirrors were recovered.
The necropolis of Meir contains elaborate tomb monuments, with many ancient rulers buried there. It is also the site of a group of rock tombs, which are brightly colored and contain depictions of daily life, including hunts, farming, games and sports, as well as scenes of wine-making and bread production.
In March, the American archaeological mission affiliated with New York University, working in the vicinity of the temple of Rameses II in Abydos, southern Egypt, uncovered more than 2,000 mummified ram heads dating back to the Ptolemaic era, in addition to a huge building from the Sixth Dynasty of Egypt.
Why chaos and power vacuum in Sudan is a global security concern
Grinding conflict makes impoverished country of 45 million people a strategic target for regional extremist groups
North Africa, Central Africa and Horn of Africa are already teeming with heavily armed radical Islamic organizations
Updated 08 May 2023
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: The power struggle between Sudan’s de-facto ruler and commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Gen. Mohamed Dagalo and his Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has now been raging for three brutal weeks.
What began as tensions over the planned integration of Dagalo’s paramilitary group into the Sudanese military reached a flashpoint on April 15, when the two former allies, who had worked together to oust dictator Omar Al-Bashir less than four years ago, fell out, plunging the country into chaos.
Among the many questions on the minds of Africa analysts and geopolitical experts is whether a protracted, bitter feud between the two generals will do to Sudan what similar internecine conflicts in recent decades have done to two large, now largely ungoverned countries in North Africa — Libya and Somalia.
For the past 25 years, US administrations have regarded as Sudan as geostrategically important to their interests in both Africa and the Middle East. In the early 1990s, under the influence of the National Islamic Front (NIF), Sudan had a government hospitable to militant groups of all stripes, notably Al-Qaeda.
In 1993, the US placed Sudan on its list of state sponsors of terrorism, but by 1996, the country was viewed as a refuge, nexus and training hub for a number of international terrorist organizations, primarily of Middle Eastern origin. That year, following the passage of three critical UN Security Council resolutions, Sudan ordered the expulsion of Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden from its soil in May.
Two years later, in retaliation for the deadly Aug. 7 bombings of two US embassies in East Africa, the Bill Clinton administration ordered cruise missile strikes on a pharmaceutical plant in Khartoum, claiming that the site was used by Al-Qaeda to produce ingredients for chemical weapons.
Over the past decade, however, Sudan has adhered to its commitments in peace deals in both Darfur and what became South Sudan, and has maintained counterterrorism cooperation with its international partners. But these achievements are in peril as the impoverished country of 45 million people sinks into a morass of lawlessness, organized criminality and economic collapse.
In recent weeks, parts of Khartoum have become war zones and civilians have poured into neighboring countries, whose own conditions are fragile owing to the risks and vulnerabilities they face. The UN refugee agency recently estimated that 800,000 people are expected to flee the conflict — many of them refugees from other countries.
The clashes have killed about 700 people so far, most of them in Khartoum and the western Darfur region, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
800,000 Total number of people expected to flee the conflict in Sudan, as estimated by the UN refugee agency.
700 Death toll in the conflict, according to the non-profit organization Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
1,700 Number of people wounded during the first 11 days of the conflict, as estimated by ACLED.
While the numbers of casualties and the displaced continue to rise and horrify the world, some analysts warn that the conflict may be a harbinger of a grim consequence — Sudan’s transformation into a hotbed of terrorism.
They say that if the fighting continues and troop losses mount, it is bound to create not only ungoverned spaces for terrorists to exploit, but also tempt the two feuding factions to cut deals with regional militant groups and set the stage for a spiral of warfare and lawlessness.
Hafed Al-Ghwell, a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins Schools of Advanced International Studies, says at the combination of a fragile security situation, economic crisis, social unrest and unstable neighborhood creates the perfect conditions for the growth of extremist groups.
Given Sudan’s history of harboring extremist groups as well as growing instability, terrorist organizations such as Daesh and Al-Qaeda may set their eyes on the country as a potential new base. “Both the militant Islamic groups have operated in Sudan in the past. The potential for Daesh’s emergence in the country is compounded by its geographic location,” Al-Ghwell told Arab News.
“Sharing a border with Libya, Chad and Somalia, where violent extremist groups continue to operate, the porous borders and weak security infrastructure in the region create perfect conditions for terrorists to relocate and move weapons, contraband and other illicit supplies.”
All this, according to Al-Ghwell, is a cause for concern not only in the Middle East, but also in Europe and the world at large.
Sudan’s strategic location, bordering the Red Sea, the Horn of Africa and the Sahel region, has seen it affected by regional disputes. For example, the country’s relationship with neighboring Ethiopia has been strained over tensions related to disputed farmlands along the border.
The African continent is also home to terrorist groups such as Boko Haram in Nigeria, Al-Shabaab in Somalia, and Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), which operates in northwest Africa and the Sahel region. Moreover, Boko Haram and Al-Shabaab also have ties to Al-Qaeda.
l-Ghwell says that a comeback by the Muslim Brotherhood, which was previously one of the Sudanese regime’s strongest backers, is a potential cause for concern.
“It is crucial that the international community remains vigilant in monitoring the activities of the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates. Past escalations in Sudan, even including a failed military coup attempt in September 2021, have been blamed on the Muslim Brotherhood,” he said.
“While it is difficult to predict with some certainty the exact likelihood of the Muslim Brotherhood’s return, there are several factors that suggest that the group could make a comeback in Sudan.”
The Muslim Brotherhood has a history in the country dating back to the 1950s, when the group established its first Sudanese branch. Over the next several decades, it continued to strengthen its presence in Sudan, reaching its zenith in 1989 when the Muslim Brotherhood-backed NIF seized power.
Led by military officer and eventual Sudanese head of state Omar Al-Bashir, the NIF, which in the late 1990s changed its name to the National Congress Party (NCP), dominated Sudanese politics until the 2019 Sudanese coup d’etat. Al-Bashir’s government was accused of a litany of human rights violations, including supporting the infamous Janjaweed militias during the war in Darfur in 2004.
After 2019, the NCP was officially banned and forced underground. However, amid mounting chaos in Sudan, the country’s volatile political climate may provide favorable conditions for a return of the Muslim Brotherhood.
“If the Muslim Brotherhood were to successfully re-emerge in Sudan and consolidate its gains, it could pose a significant threat to the country itself and its neighbors. The group’s ideology could lead to a state-sanctioned crackdown on civil liberties and human rights in Sudan, stoking further unrest and potentially leading to more violence,” Al-Ghwell said.
“Furthermore, the Muslim Brotherhood has a history of supporting militant groups and extremist ideologies. If the group were to gain power in Sudan, it could provide a haven for terrorist organizations and pose a threat to regional stability.”
With the war in Yemen seemingly moving at a slower pace, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) could emerge as another major threat if it seeks to move its operations to Sudan.
According to Al-Ghwell, the absence of a proper security infrastructure will make it relatively easy for AQAP to move fighters and weapons into Sudan to support cells there, or use the country as a transit point to sustain the operations of AQIM.
“A recent article in the Long War Journal says that an Al-Qaeda ideologue has called for holy war in Sudan and provided guidelines for supporters looking to join the fight. The book, which was compiled by the ideologue Abu Hudhayfah Al-Sudani and released by an extremist publishing house believed to be linked to AQAP, provides ideological justification and guidelines for waging holy war against the Sudanese state, as well as rules for prospective extremists to follow when forming a new entity,” he said.
Although multiple ceasefire agreements between the SAF and RSF have been reached since fighting first erupted in Sudan, they have quickly broken down, with both sides trading blame for the collapse.
Al-Ghwell says that humanitarian aid such as water, shelter, food and medical assistance must be provided to fleeing civilians as well as the internally displaced, while financial support is vital to help stabilize the economy and nip a resurgence of extremism in the bud.
Looking to the future, he says, the international community should take pre-emptive action by sharing intelligence with, and training, Sudanese security forces to prevent the spread of extremist groups that could take advantage of the power vacuum.
When the fighting between Al-Burhan and Dagalo will end remains unclear. Both factions have claimed territorial control over key areas in Khartoum and other parts of the country.
Fayez, a Sudanese civilian who wanted to be identified only by his first name, recently shared with Arab News his thoughts on having to flee his homeland and his fears for the future. He was exhausted after completing a perilous journey from Sudan through the northern border into Egypt along with his new bride.
“We managed, we survived. I don’t know what Sudan will turn into; I dread to think about it. Rather than waking up to the sound of prayer, my loved ones who are still stuck there are waking up to the sound of explosions,” Fayez said.
“I pray for their safety, I pray for my country, I pray we don’t turn into the worst version of ourselves and the worst, and wrong version of Islam, and kill each other under false ideologies.”
Sudanese child injured in clashes was taken to Abu Dhabi hospital to receive medical care
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News
ABU DHABI: An evacuation plane carrying 178 nationals from seven countries arrived in the UAE this afternoon from Sudan, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.
The plane was carrying vulnerable evacuees, which included sick people, children, elderly people and women.
This included a Sudanese child who was injured in ongoing clashes, who was taken to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi to receive necessary medical care.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the evacuation operation was part of the country's humanitarian efforts and commitment to boosting international cooperation and solidarity.
The Ministry also emphasized the importance of ramping up efforts to achieve political stability and security in Sudan, including a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and progress in the transitional phase.
Jordan and US discuss improving trade and export markets
Jordanian delegation invited American investors to take advantage of country's new investment law
9th Jordanian-US committee session held in Washington identified important hurdles to flow of trade
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News
AMMAN: The 9th session of the Joint Jordanian-US committee was held in Washington DC to discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, food security and labor fields, Jordan News Agency reported on Sunday.
Dana Zoubi, secretary general of Jordan’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, said on Sunday that Jordanian-US economic relations were “historic and strategic,” and are founded on mutual interests
Zoubi also said Jordan was eager to strengthen its commercial and economic connections with Washington, as well as attract foreign added-value investments to the national economy, which would help Jordan’s development and generate job opportunities for Jordanians.
Jayme White, deputy representative of US Trade, said he was keen to improve already “deep-rooted” relations between the two countries.
White stated that subcommittee sessions assist in identifying important problems and hurdles to trade exchange flow, emphasizing the US interest in having the committee's 10th session in Amman next year.
The committee discussed methods to improve trade exchange in goods and services, the necessity of diversifying Jordanian goods sold to the US and strategies to overcome challenges in exports.
The Jordanian delegation invited US investors to take advantage of the Kingdom’s new investment law.
The meetings resulted in the formation of a joint subcommittee that will revise environmental legislation to boost mutual trade, as well as the level of the two countries' ecological protection in implementing Article 5 of Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
According to official figures, Jordan’s exports to the US totaled $2.38 billion in 2022, accounting for more than 25 percent of total national exports, while imports totaled $1.49 billion.
Jordan’s exports to the US totaled $166.4 million in January, while imports totaled $212.4 million.
Witnesses also said the contents of the building had been confiscated
Updated 07 May 2023
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Israeli authorities demolished a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, drawing harsh condemnation from the EU.
COGAT, a branch of the Israeli military, said in a statement that the building, located about 2 km from Bethlehem, had been constructed illegally and “was found to be dangerous to the safety of anyone studying or otherwise visiting there,” and thus an Israeli court “had ordered it demolished.”
The EU Delegation to the Palestinians, on its official Twitter account, said it was “appalled” by the school’s demolition, which it said would affect 60 Palestinian children.
The demolition was “illegal under international law” and would “only increase the suffering of the Palestinian population and further escalate an already tense environment,” the EU delegation said.
COGAT said the building’s owner had refused several attempts by Israeli authorities to engage in dialogue over the status of the structure before the enforcement of the demolition.
Students and witnesses said the building had been brought to rubble with no trace of the school that once stood there.
“We got ready to come to school and when we arrived we didn’t find the school,” student Mohammed Ibrahim said.
“We want a school today! We want to study, if they (Israeli forces) will keep demolishing, we will keep building.”
Witnesses also said the contents of the building had been confiscated.
“They demolished the school and they took everything with them,” a nearby resident and witness whose grandson was a student at the school Ismael Salah told Reuters. “All the furniture, they put them in trucks and took them.”
Israel has often cited a lack of building permits, which Palestinians and rights groups say are nearly impossible to obtain, in destroying Palestinian structures in the West Bank, an area it captured in the 1967 Middle East war.
The Palestinians want the more than half a million Jewish settlers there, along with Israeli soldiers, to leave the occupied territories. Israel balks at such sweeping pullouts, citing historical claims on the biblical lands.
The Gush Etzion Regional Council, which represents a nearby block of Jewish settlers in the West Bank, welcomed the demolition.
“This is definitely another step in the persistent struggle for our State lands, Gush Etzion Regional Council Mayor, and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Neeman said in a statement.
“There is still a lot of work to be done.”
The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Education called the demolition a “heinous crime” and said it would cause “the school’s students to be deprived of receiving their education in a free, safe and stable manner, similar to children in the rest of the world.”
An Israeli official source said that the dispute over the building’s safety had gone on for six years and that a nearby school would absorb the students displaced by the demolition.
Kurds cautiously back Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkish election
Representing roughly a fifth of Turkiye’s 85 million people, Kurds have suffered repression throughout the course of the post-Ottoman republic
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP
DIYARBAKIR: Exhausted by crackdowns in Turkiye’s Kurdish heartland, Ali is backing the main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections next Sunday — though his faith in the presidential hopeful is not great.
“It’s time for a change,” the 50-year-old said in Diyarbakir, the Kurds’ unofficial capital in southeast Turkiye.
“For anyone watching TV in Turkiye, Kurds are terrorists,” said Ali, who declined to give his full name for fear of retribution.
“But I would be lying if I said I fully trust the opposition candidate,” he added, referring to Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the secular CHP party.
Representing roughly a fifth of Turkiye’s 85 million people, Kurds have suffered repression throughout the course of the post-Ottoman republic, which was created by CHP founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923.
Turkiye officially denied the existence of such an ethnicity, depriving Kurds of cultural and education rights.
Many Kurds embraced Erdogan’s AKP when it ended decades of secular rule in 2002, seeing it as more inclusive and committed to changes.
Erdogan tried to broker a deal to end a bloody Kurdish fight for an independent state, seeking to etch his place in history as the one who finally settled one of Turkiye’s most painful problems.
The collapse of the talks in 2015 and a failed coup attempt the following year prompted Erdogan to resume military operations in Kurdish regions, pushing him closer to Turkiye’s nationalists.
After holding out for much of the campaign, the pro-Kurdish HDP party has officially backed Kilicdaroglu, an endorsement that might just tip the close vote.
The HDP’s support “is a major boost” to Kilicdaroglu, said Hamish Kinnear, a senior analyst at the Verisk Maplecroft risk consultancy.
Mehmet Emin Yilmaz, who wears a traditional Kurdish scarf, says he is ready to vote for whomever the HDP points to.
“I am Kurdish. The HDP defends my rights. If the police unjustly detains me today, the HDP will take care of me,” the 60-year-old said.
But while the election is one of Turkiye’s most important in its modern era, deciding the future of its longest-serving leader, there is little excitement on the streets of Diyarbakir.
“The people are intimidated, there are cameras everywhere. If more than two people gather, the plainclothes police arrive,” said Erdem Unal, the CHP chief in Diyarbakir’s historic Sur district.
“Erdogan left Kurds with two options: mosque or prison,” he said.
“Diyarbakir has turned into an open-air prison,” he said.
Erdogan’s alliance with the Huda-Par (Free Cause Party) has opened additional wounds.
Huda-Par has links to the Kurdish Hezbollah movement, which is distinct from the Lebanese group of the same name.
Comprising Sunni radicals, the Kurdish Hezbollah was implicated in the extrajudicial killings of Kurdish and women’s rights activists in the 1990s.
Some analysts viewed the Kurdish Hezbollah as a regime tool for fighting the Kurdish insurgency led by the leftist PKK.
Eyup Burc, founder of the pro-Kurdish IMC TV channel that has since been shut down, said Erdogan’s embrace of Huda-Par meant he was trying to hang on to the most conservative elements of the Kurdish vote.
“Surveys show around 15 percent support for Erdogan in Diyarbakir, and it’s melting further,” Burc said.
Kilicdaroglu’s leftist CHP is almost invisible in Diyarbakir.
But the 74-year-old former civil servant appears to attract local sympathies because of his openly Alevi faith — and less emphasised Kurdish identity.
Most Kurds call Kilicdaroglu “Piro” from “pir,” a Kurdish word for grandfather that also describes an Alevi religious leader.
But many Kurds have long-standing reservations about Kilicdaroglu and his six-party opposition alliance.
It backed Erdogan’s military incursions into Syria, which hit Kurdish areas controlled by a sister party of the PKK.
The HDP’s support for Kilicdaroglu follows the arrest of more than 100 Kurdish activists, journalists and lawyers in what the government billed an “anti-terror” operation.
The roundups were aimed at “sending a message to Turkiye’s (mostly Sunni) west,” said Nahit Eren, who heads the Diyarbakir bar association.
Abbas Sahin, whose Green Left Party will represent pro-Kurdish candidates in the parliamentary portion of the ballot because of a threatened shutdown of the HDP, vowed that Erdogan would be consigned “to the dustbin of history.”
But Gulistan Atasoy Tekdemir, the HDP co-chair in Diyarbakir, said Kurds expected “courage” from the opposition candidate, insisting that their support should not be taken for granted.