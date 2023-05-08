You are here

King Charles Coronation
King Charles Coronation

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, English-Moroccan singer Zak Abel perform for royal coronation concert

(1st row left to right) Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla and King Charles III (2nd row, 2nd from left) and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Royal Box viewing the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Sunday May 7, 2023. (REUTERS)
(1st row left to right) Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla and King Charles III (2nd row, 2nd from left) and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Royal Box viewing the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Sunday May 7, 2023. (REUTERS)
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Kate the Princess of Wale, speak to members of the public, during a walkabout on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle where the Coronation Concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is being held, in Windsor, England, Sunday May 7, 2023. (AP)
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Kate the Princess of Wale, speak to members of the public, during a walkabout on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle where the Coronation Concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is being held, in Windsor, England, Sunday May 7, 2023. (AP)
The Prince of Wales speaking at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (REUTERS)
The Prince of Wales speaking at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (REUTERS)
Updated 10 min 22 sec ago
AP

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, English-Moroccan singer Zak Abel perform for royal coronation concert

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, English-Moroccan singer Zak Abel perform for royal coronation concert
  • King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared to enjoy the show
  • Other members of the royal family, including 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince George, 9, waved Union flags
LONDON: A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla had a much more relaxing time Sunday as they took in a concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.
Charles and Camilla appeared to enjoy the show as Richie performed “All Night Long,” at one point getting up on their feet and swaying along to the music. Other members of the royal family, including 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince George, 9, waved Union flags along with a crowd of some 20,000 gathered on the castle’s east terrace.
Charlotte and her mother, Kate, the Princess of Wales, sang along as Perry, dressed in a gold foil ball gown, performed “Roar.”
“Top Gun” star Tom Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded video message, saying: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.” Other stars performing at the concert included British boy band Take That, Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussycat Dolls, and opera star Andrea Bocelli.
Even Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made an appearance, joking with host Hugh Bonneville.
Concert goers sang “God Save The King” as landmarks around the UK, were lit up in colorful lights.
Earlier Sunday, thousands of picnics and street parties were held across the UK in Charles’ honor. The community get-togethers, part of a British tradition known as the Big Lunch, provided a down-to-earth counterpart to the gilded spectacle of the king’s crowning Saturday.
The events were intended to bring neighbors together to celebrate the crowning even as support for the monarchy wanes. Critics complained about the coronation’s cost at a time of exorbitant living expenses amid double-digit inflation.
But plenty others took the opportunity to enjoy a party with friends and family. In Regent’s Park in London, Valent Cheung and his girlfriend showed up to cheer the new king with the neighbors who embraced them when they moved from Hong Kong. They dolled up their loyal and “royal” fluffy white dog, Tino, with a tiny purple crown for the occasion.
“This is a new era for U.K,” Cheung said. “We didn’t have these things in Hong Kong. Now, we are embracing the culture. We want to enjoy it, we want to celebrate it.”
Charles and Camilla didn’t drop in on any of the picnics, leaving that duty to other members of the royal family.
His son, Prince William, heir to the throne, and his wife, Kate, surprised people picnicking outside the castle before the concert. Dressed far more casually than the day before, they shook hands and Kate embraced a crying girl in a hug.
The king’s siblings, Prince Edward and Princess Anne and their spouses took on lunch duty for the royal family at events across England. The king’s nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew, joined a lunch in Windsor.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted US first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden at the Big Lunch party held in front of his office. Other guests included Ukrainian refugees and community activists.
Like the picnic in the park, Downing Street and Sunak’s spread — even his teapot — were festooned in the nation’s colors.
Sausage rolls and salmon were served along with coronation chicken — a dish cooked up for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation 70 years ago — and coronation quiche, which was picked to suit Charles’ taste and has been the buzz of social media. often for the wrong reasons.
The lower-key events followed regalia-laden pageantry that saw the king and queen crowned together in Westminster Abbey. They were presented with centuries-old swords, scepters and a jewel-encrusted golden orb symbolizing the monarch’s power in a medieval tradition celebrated with liturgy, song and hearty cheers of “God save the king.”
The couple then paraded through the streets in a gilded horse-drawn carriage led by the largest ceremonial military procession since the coronation of Charles’ mother. Some 4,000 troops marched in formation through the streets, their scarlet sleeves and white gloves swinging in unison to the sound of drums and bugles from marching bands, including one group of musicians on horseback.
Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined the route in the rain to see it in person. Nearly 19 million more watched on television in the UK, according to ratings released by Barb, a research organization. That’s about 40 percent fewer viewers than had watched the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.
Charles and Camilla said Sunday in a statement that they were “deeply touched” by the celebration and “profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion – and to the very many who turned out to show their support.”
Not everyone was there to celebrate, though, and criticism continued Sunday over arrests of more than 50 protesters, including members of a republican group shouting “Not my king” and environmentalists aiming to end the use of fossil fuels.
Graham Smith, leader of Republic, a group advocating for abolishing the monarchy, said he was arrested as he planned a peaceful protest and spent 16 hours in police custody.
“These arrests are a direct attack on our democracy and the fundamental rights of every person in the country,” Smith said. “Each and every police officer involved on the ground should hang their heads in shame.”
The Metropolitan Police acknowledged concerns over the arrests, but defended the force’s actions.
“The coronation is a once-in-a-generation event and that is a key consideration in our assessment,” Commander Karen Findlay said.
At Regent’s Park, champagne was on ice and celebrants talked about the novelty of what they had witnessed. But the coronation was nothing new for Rosemary McIntosh, 95, just a lot more vivid than the one she saw televised while living in Zimbabwe in 1953.
“We didn’t have TV all day and it was black and white, so it wasn’t as wonderful as has been this one,” she said.

RM Sotheby’s officially launches its brand in the Middle East

RM Sotheby’s officially launches its brand in the Middle East
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News Japan

RM Sotheby's officially launches its brand in the Middle East

RM Sotheby’s officially launches its brand in the Middle East
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News Japan

RM Sotheby’s, a global company in collector car auctions, hosted an event to mark the company’s launch in the Middle East, catering to the local automotive scene in the region.

The inauguration was celebrated with an exclusive launch party, which took place at Sotheby’s Dubai gallery in the Dubai International Financial Centre and was attended by a mix of automotive enthusiasts, art and watch collectors, event organizers and industry professionals.

The event offered guests a chance to understand RM Sotheby’s mission in the region. A 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta by Scaglietti was flown in to be placed on display, giving guests a first look at the upcoming auction at Villa Erba during the world-renowned Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on the shore of Lake Como, Italy, on May 20. 

A selection of vintage offerings was on display at the event, including motorcycle helmets and jackets from popular racecar drivers.

Ghita Mejdi, a senior consultant at RM Sotheby’s, said that the Middle East has the potential to become a hub for the automotive scene.

 

 

“With over 40 years of experience in the global car collector market, we are excited to bring our expertise and passion to the Middle East and look forward to working with our partners to contribute to the automotive culture and bring our clients to experience a whole new level of belonging to our community,” she said.

The company’s Chairman Peter Wallman said: “We are delighted to have launched our business into the Middle East and Africa, as we fully recognize the passion that the region has for beautiful motor cars and what an outstanding opportunity it is for our business to serve those enthusiasts and collectors.”

He added that the track record RM Sotheby’s has for selling some of the most significant cars in the world gives it a good position to help collectors in the Middle East secure their “dream vehicles.”

The chairman explained that the collector car community is “largely about shared experiences.” He added that he believes RM Sotheby’s brings a “level of automotive expertise and global reach” to the market.

RM Sotheby’s has sold some of the most important cars in the world, including a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé, which sold for a record-breaking EUR 135 million ($149 million) in 2022.

Tennis star helps police catch man who stole his Tesla

Tennis star helps police catch man who stole his Tesla
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

Tennis star helps police catch man who stole his Tesla

Tennis star helps police catch man who stole his Tesla
  • Nick Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track the vehicle stolen from his mother by an armed man in Canberra, aiding police in pursuing the thief
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia’s capital city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Tuesday.
The ABC said court documents showed the 2022 Wimbledon finalist used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it on Monday morning in Canberra.
The ABC said documents from court proceedings Tuesday allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, demanded the keys for the car and asked her how to drive it. When he got into the car, she fled and screamed for help. Kyrgios, who was nearby, telephoned a police emergency number and helped them track the vehicle.
The police pursuit ended when the car entered a school zone but a man was arrested soon after with help from a police tactical response team.
A 32-year-old man was denied bail Tuesday after appearing in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court on five charges relating to the incident, including aggravated robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police.
Kyrgios reached the final at Wimbledon and the US Open quarterfinals last year but hasn’t played a competitive match at the elite level since withdrawing from a tournament in Japan last October because of a left knee injury.
The 28-year-old Australian has a career-high ranking of No. 13.

History-making Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi is first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space

History-making Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi is first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

History-making Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi is first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space

History-making Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi is first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space
  • A week after becoming the first Arab to walk in space, he uploaded a video to social media in which he shows off his martial arts prowess while wearing a UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Gi
  • In it, he explains how jiu-jitsu taught him discipline, focus and adaptability, skills that proved valuable as he prepared for his six-month space mission
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi, who a week ago became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk, followed that up on Thursday by becoming the first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space.

Al-Neyadi, who is serving aboard the International Space Station, uploaded a video to his social media channels in which he is seen performing the martial art while wearing a UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Gi, the traditional, kimono-style attire worn by the sport’s practitioners.

The clip quickly racked up thousands of views in the UAE and beyond. In it, Al-Neyadi explained how the martial art, which is a key pillar of the physical education syllabus in schools in the UAE, has helped foster the skills of discipline, focus and adaptability among young people, and how those skills helped him prepare for the six-month space mission and after he arrived at the space station.

“I love jiu-jitsu. I have been doing jiu-jitsu for so many years,” said Al-Neyadi. “Jiu-jitsu helped me so much in my preparation for this mission and getting adapted to the environment on the International Space Station.”

Recalling his training sessions in a centrifuge, which help astronauts prepare for the stresses on their bodies during space travel, Al-Neyadi said: “When I was encountering my weight times two, three or even up to eight times, the first sensation was (like) feeling an opponent on top of my chest.

“One of the first things I learned in jiu-jitsu was to regulate my breathing, so this is exactly what I did during the centrifuge experience. I think jiu-jitsu really helped me overcome that experiment.”

Now in his second full month aboard the space station, Al-Neyadi said his lifelong passion for jiu-jitsu is paying great dividends in the confines of the orbiting laboratory, 420 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

“When I arrived here, I was surprised to find we mainly use our feet to stabilize ourselves,” he explained. “One of the fundamentals is that we use our toes to establish a foundation, so the pressure is on the ground; the contact should be on your toes, not your heels.

“That’s why doing a jiu-jitsu posture when I am in space, with my toes positioned under a handrail, I feel very stable. I am using my toes to translate (my movement) everywhere and do all sorts of tricks. I can jump from one place to another, using my toes to stabilize myself. I’ve been doing a lot of front rolls and back flips.”

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, the chairperson of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said he is proud of Al-Neyadi’s achievements.

“His bravery, intelligence and humility are a credit and inspiration to the UAE, and all our citizens and residents,” he said. “He is an example for the Arab and Muslim world, and to a global nation of jiu-jitsu athletes. He has put the sport of jiu-jitsu on an entirely new map, taking us from mats to stars.”

First Trans-European Race from London to Istanbul to start Aug. 5

First Trans-European Race from London to Istanbul to start Aug. 5
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

First Trans-European Race from London to Istanbul to start Aug. 5

First Trans-European Race from London to Istanbul to start Aug. 5
  • Competitors banned from any mode of movement barring their own feet and public transport
  • Secret checkpoints set up to ensure routes cannot be pre-planned, with prizes available for the fastest, cheapest and most scenic routes
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The first Trans-European Race is set to launch Aug. 5 this year, with contestants challenged to travel from London to Istanbul using only their feet and public transport.

Hitchhiking, flying and taxis (except from stations to hotels and back again) are all banned as part of the race, which is expected to take a minimum of five days and carries an entry fee of £99 ($124.43).

Prizes will be on offer for the fastest contestants — £2,000 in travel vouchers for the winner — but also for those who manage the feat for the least amount of money, and for whoever takes the scenic route and visits the most countries on the way.

UK-based firm Lupine Travel, which specializes in organizing trips to unorthodox destinations including Yemen and North Korea, will set a number of checkpoints for contestants to reach as part of the journey, with the first being the French capital, Paris.

The remaining checkpoints will remain under wraps to prevent contestants from planning their trips ahead to gain an advantage.

The direct distance between London and Istanbul is around 1,550 miles, but contestants can expect the race to extend across a much larger distance, taking in much of Europe.

Dylan Harris, Lupine Travel’s founder, said: “We don’t want to make it too easy, so people can’t just pre-organize everything in advance. It’s not just a case of getting to Istanbul as quickly as you can. The first checkpoint is going to be Paris, but you’ll only find out where the next checkpoint is once you arrive in Paris.

“We wanted to do something different. We’ve been running trips to really unusual, offbeat destinations all around the world. But we felt we wanted to make something more accessible and get away from group travel,” he said, adding that this race would be more about “real challenges.”

He added that the aim of the race was “getting people to have real experiences” and meet “real people along the way.”

Dutch police arrest drink driver with fake Boris Johnson license

Dutch police arrest drink driver with fake Boris Johnson license
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

Dutch police arrest drink driver with fake Boris Johnson license

Dutch police arrest drink driver with fake Boris Johnson license
  • Fake driving licenses can be bought in tourist shops in Ukraine, tweeted journalist Kysia Hekster
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Dutch police who arrested a suspected drink driver on Monday found him carrying a license featuring the headshot and date of birth of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The fake driving license, according to The Times, had a Ukrainian flag on it and was issued on July 24, 2019, the day on which Johnson won the Conservative Party leadership election. It was due to expire in December 3000.

Luxembourg-based journalist Kysia Hekster wrote on Twitter that fake driving licenses can be bought in tourist shops in Ukraine, adding that she had come across examples featuring former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Website Fake ID World currently charges €159 ($174.19) for a fake driving license.

The incident was investigated after midnight on Sunday after a car crashed in the city of Groningen in the northern Netherlands, said police spokesperson Thijs Damstra, The Guardian reported.

