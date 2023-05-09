You are here

Poland's prime minister receives Saudi economy and planning minister

Poland’s prime minister receives Saudi economy and planning minister
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Poland’s prime minister receives Saudi economy and planning minister

Poland’s prime minister receives Saudi economy and planning minister
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki received the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, during his official visit to Poland, the Kingdom’s ministry said on Monday.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in a number of fields, as well as the most prominent issues of common interest.

During his visit, Al-Ibrahim met with Poland’s Minister of Economic Development and Technology Waldemar Buda and discussed aspects of economic and development relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.

He also met with the President of the Polish Chamber of Commerce, Marek Kloczko, to discuss enhancing trade cooperation between the Kingdom and Poland.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Poland Mateusz Morawiecki Economy Minister Faisal Al-Ibrahim

Saudi Arabia, Korea discuss maritime transport cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Korea discuss maritime transport cooperation
Updated 09 May 2023
SPA

Saudi Arabia, Korea discuss maritime transport cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Korea discuss maritime transport cooperation
Updated 09 May 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser met with Korean Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Cho, Seung-hwan, during his visit to Seoul.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of maritime transport and ports.
After the meeting, Al-Jasser signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korean minister for mutual recognition of the certificate of competency of seafarers from both countries. 
The agreement aims to streamline the seafarers’ business process flows between Saudi Arabia and Korea.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea Saleh Al-Jasser

Artist's paralyzing illness inspires Saudi Film Festival VR ode to nature

Naima Karim’s artworks are inspired by nature. (Instagram/ naimakarim_)
Naima Karim’s artworks are inspired by nature. (Instagram/ naimakarim_)
Updated 08 May 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Artist’s paralyzing illness inspires Saudi Film Festival VR ode to nature

Naima Karim’s artworks are inspired by nature. (Instagram/ naimakarim_)
  • Naima Karim's multi-sensory VR experience 'The Anticipation of Rain' has captivated Saudi Film Festival visitors at Ithra
Updated 08 May 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

DHAHRAN: A Bangladeshi Dutch artist struck down by a neurological disorder has harnessed her love of nature to wow Saudi Film Festival audiences.

Naima Karim’s “The Anticipation of Rain” is a virtual reality experience that has captivated viewers with its ode to nature’s beauty and strength.

Karim was in the final year of studies when her life took an unexpected turn.

A sequence of stills from ‘the Anticipation of Rain.’ (Supplied)

She said: “I was completely paralyzed because of a neurological disorder in 1999. It took a long time to recover. I spent most of my time in bed. During those days, I observed how beautiful nature was around me and was motivated to get better and to walk again.

“I dreamt every day of running across a grass field, and the beautiful sky above me was limitless. That was the most inspiring thing for me when I started to paint again in 2015, after a long break.”

In 2013, Karim and her family moved to Saudi Arabia where she began showcasing her artworks.

A sequence of stills from ‘the Anticipation of Rain.’ (Supplied)

“I had my first solo exhibition at Dhahran Art Gallery in 2016. Since then, I have tried different mediums like watercolor, acrylic, oil, and more.

“The VR experience came to mind only when I wanted to create something beyond my canvases. I wanted my audience to immerse fully in monsoon rain,” she added.

“The Anticipation of Rain” is Karim’s first multi-sensory VR project, and despite having no prior technical background, after pitching her idea to the Creative Solutions program, she was enrolled onto master classes.

HIGHLIGHT

‘The Anticipation of Rain’ is Naima Karim’s first multi- sensory VR project. It has been nominated for the VR social impact award by AIXR, and the Crystal Owl Awards by Stereopsia Europe. It was also presented at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, the world’s largest of its kind.

She said: “I created the 3-D environment using Open Brush, a VR tool, and painted it in the same style that I paint on canvas. I wanted to keep my same artistic style even in the 3-D world, which is long brushstrokes. These long brushstrokes are also a celebration of a movement that I used to miss because of my paralysis.”

Growing up in Bangladesh, she has childhood memories of monsoons that she described as theatrical and exciting.

“My VR experience is about three things: The monsoon rain that inspires me a lot, my personal story of recovering from paralysis that made me a positive person, and to inspire my viewers to see the beauty around us and take care of our one world,” Karim added.

Mohammad Almadani manages the VR experience at Ithra. (AN photo)

During the film festival VR experience at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), viewers are given two pieces of scented paper to replicate the smell of rain — a special touch to fully immerse the senses.

She said: “I wanted my viewers to experience a storm that was scary but exciting and beautiful to me. It also gets very humid before it starts to rain, and when it rains, the smell changes, mixing the rainwater and the soil.

“That’s why I created the scents of humidity and rain with a perfumer, which will immerse my audience even more in the monsoon rain.”

‘The Anticipation of Rain’ is to inspire my audience to be hopeful. When we really want something that we love, I believe hope is something that takes us forward and makes us stronger.

Naima Karim, Artist

Her “The Anticipation of Rain” experience has been nominated for the VR social impact award by AIXR, and the Crystal Owl Awards by Stereopsia Europe. It was also presented at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, the world’s largest of its kind.

“‘The Anticipation of Rain’ was born at Ithra and was first demoed at the plaza in Ithra. After that, it was showcased at several festivals worldwide.

“It is now part of the Saudi Film Festival as Creative Solutions program submitted it and it was selected to be a part of the VR experiences at the festival,” Karim added.

Naima Karim’s virtual reality art experience is being showcased at the Saudi Film Festival in Dhahran. (Supplied)

She is currently working on her second VR project.

Manager of the VR experience at Ithra, Mohammed Almadani, said: “It feels like I’m on an isolated island, surrounded by nature, enjoying myself and absorbing the beauty. With the scents it feels so real, if there was just actual rain, you would feel like it’s real life.

“I really recommend everyone to try it, because its different than other VRs. It’s interactive and it takes you to a different level.”

Karim said: “‘The Anticipation of Rain’ is to inspire my audience to be hopeful. When we really want something that we love, I believe hope is something that takes us forward and makes us stronger.”

 

Topics: Naima Karim ITHRA Saudi Arabia

Saudi doctor wins prestigious lifetime achievement award from US college

Dr. Jalees Razavi
Dr. Jalees Razavi
Updated 08 May 2023
Nada Alturki

Saudi doctor wins prestigious lifetime achievement award from US college

Dr. Jalees Razavi
  • Dr. Jalees Razavi is first physician from Kingdom, Arab world to be honored
  • Prize presented by American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine
Updated 08 May 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: A Saudi doctor has been presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement in OEM Award by the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Dr. Jalees Razavi is the first Saudi, and Arab, to have been honored with the prize and also the first person from outside North America.

The award, which was created in 1938 by William S. Knudsen, then president of General Motors, recognizes doctors who have made a distinguished contribution to occupational and environmental medicine.

“Never in my wildest dream did I think that I would ever be nominated, let alone win it, Razavi told Arab News.

“I Googled the award and was speechless, as the luminaries who have won this award in the past consist of the who’s who of the specialty, such as C. Everett Koop, the 13th surgeon general of the US, and the father of modern occupational medicine in Canada, Ernest Mastromatteo in 1987.”

Saudi Arabia has many world-class medical researchers. Many Saudis have already proven to the world that they are hardworking, capable, ethical and goal-oriented professionals. I hope that this award willinspire the next generations ofSaudi professionals to continue to workhardand aim higher.

Dr.Jalees Razavi, Saudi physician

Based in Canada, Razavi has been a pioneer in the field of occupational and environmental medicine in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, and has chaired many symposiums, conferences and technical workshops.

“I think (receiving the award) is the combination of my active clinical work, unyielding commitment to the health and safety of the workforce and teaching,” he said.

At the award ceremony, Razavi was praised for his work as head of occupational medicine and later as chief of preventive medicine at Saudi Aramco, where he led on a number of environmental health campaigns.

“During my work as the executive medical director for Imperial Oil Ltd., Canada and ExxonMobil I worked on the slogan I introduced: ‘Having a Healthy Career,’” he said.

Razavi said occupational and environmental medicine was the field that dealt with the relationship between work and people’s physical and mental health.

“Without enough physicians, the gap is filled by professionals who will not have the skill sets required to address worker health needs. This ultimately impacts the health of workers and even their safety, depending on their job. I don’t think that there is a global solution, nor is it something that can be solved alone.

“Instead, governments, industries, unions, workers, medical schools, regulatory bodies and others should come together to determine how to arrive at an adequate number of specialists to meet population needs and maintain worker health.”

He also suggested incorporating OEM courses in undergraduate medical education and postgraduate residency training in order to grow interest and awareness in the speciality.

“Over the past 20 or more years, planetary health, global warming, greenhouse effect and climate change became global challenges. The occupational medicine specialists were quick to recognize the need for addressing the environmental medicine need,” Razavi said.

“The postgraduate programs in occupational medicine at the Universities of Toronto, Alberta and Montreal, for example, over the last many years have expanded their training curriculum to include environmental medicine.

“I expanded my practice for heat- and cold-related diseases and injuries, migrant and remote workers heath, and I also consult on disaster responses, because what happens in one corner of the world can impact the rest within hours, such as with COVID-19 or catastrophes such as Fukushima or Chernobyl.”

Different from clinical medicine, OEM evaluates and addresses whether certain illnesses are caused by a specific workplace exposure and evaluates risk, toxicology, injuries management and prevention.

“For example, we may diagnose diabetes in the workplace during routine screening. We don’t actively treat the condition, but assess and manage the impact of the disease on the worker’s health at work, and his or her safety in the workplace,” Razavi said.

He said he was proud to be the first Saudi to win the award.

“Saudi Arabia has many world class medical researchers. Many Saudis have already proven to the world that they are hardworking, capable, ethical and goal-oriented professionals. I hope that this award will inspire the next generations of Saudi professionals to continue to work hard and aim higher.”

 

Topics: Dr. Jalees Razavi American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine Saudi Arabia

Minister receives Cuban ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Sara Al-Sayed holds talks with Vladimir Gonzalez Quesada in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Sara Al-Sayed holds talks with Vladimir Gonzalez Quesada in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

Minister receives Cuban ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Sara Al-Sayed holds talks with Vladimir Gonzalez Quesada in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • They discussed relations between the two countries and issues of common interest
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Sara Al-Sayed, deputy minister for public diplomacy at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday received Cuban Ambassador to the Kingdom Vladimir Gonzalez Quesada.
During their meeting in Riyadh, they reviewed diplomatic relations between the two countries and joint cooperation.
In another meeting, the Saudi minister also held talks with Switzerland’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Yasmine Chatila Zwahlen. They discussed relations between the two countries and issues of common interest.

 

Topics: Vladimir Gonzalez Quesada Sara Al-Sayed

Bank forums to focus on development issues in member countries

Twitter (@isdb_group)
Twitter (@isdb_group)
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

Bank forums to focus on development issues in member countries

Twitter (@isdb_group)
  • The forum aims to strengthen trade relations and encourage investment and trade opportunities among member nations
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Islamic Development Bank group’s annual meetings will this year be held under the title “Partnerships to Fend off Crises.”

Due to take place from May 10 to 13 in Jeddah, the meetings will focus on the importance of collaboration in addressing challenges faced by the bank’s 57 member countries.

The event will serve as a platform for global leaders, policymakers, key stakeholders, and other influential figures to come together and discuss critical development issues.

Member nations will have the opportunity to present relevant development projects and initiatives to strengthen partnerships and create lasting valuable impacts.

It will also give the chance to member countries to showcase their achievements and success stories.

The forum aims to strengthen trade relations and encourage investment and trade opportunities among member nations.

As part of the meetings, several interactive panel discussions, technical symposiums, and high-level plenary sessions will be held.

Sideline events will cover a range of topics such as poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, health, education, women and youth empowerment, food security, climate change, and innovation.

In addition, the gathering will look to help identify workable solutions to major global issues in a bid to promote comprehensive, sustainable development in IDB’s member countries by providing an environment conducive to dialogue and cooperation.

The event has been designed to encourage solid and lasting partnerships among member nations, driving positive change, and facilitating economic and social progress.

 

Topics: Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Saudi Arabia

