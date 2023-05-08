Saudi FM discusses Sudan crisis with EU’s Borrell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a telephone call from the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell on Monday.
The two officials discussed the latest developments in Sudan and updates on the Saudi-US initiative to host representatives of warring Sudanese parties in Jeddah in a bid to create an atmosphere conducive to dialogue and to reduce the level of tension in the country.
Prince Faisal and Borrell also discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern.
The US-Saudi initiative is the first serious attempt to end fighting that has turned parts of Khartoum into war zones, stymied an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule after years of unrest, and touched off a humanitarian crisis.
A Saudi Foreign Ministry statement said “pre-negotiation” talks began on Saturday and “will continue in the coming days in the expectation of reaching an effective short-term ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian assistance.”
RIYADH: The assistant general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for administrative and financial affairs, Dr. Salah Al Mazroui, on Monday met the president of the 77th UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi and his accompanying delegation, in Riyadh.
The meeting was attended by the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN in New York, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil; the assistant general supervisor of KSrelief for planning and development, Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi; and the assistant general supervisor of the center for operations and programs, Ahmed Al-Baiz.
They discussed issues related to humanitarian and relief affairs and ways to enhance them, as well as joint projects implemented by the Kingdom through the center and the relevant UN humanitarian organizations. They also watched a visual presentation on KSrelief’s activities since it was launched in 2015.
The meeting reviewed the humanitarian and relief projects implemented by KSrelief, which amounted to 2,315 projects in 91 countries at a total cost of more than $6.1 billion. The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners.
The center’s programs include food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, logistics, nutrition, and emergency telecommunication.
According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s various projects were Yemen ($4.2 billion), Palestine ($369 million), Syria ($342 million) and Somalia ($232 million).
The Kingdom, represented by the center, also launched several other projects in Yemen, including the Masam project for land mine clearance, the child soldiers rehabilitation project, and the center of prosthetics for amputees.
Some of the initiatives implemented by the center were also discussed. They include relief and volunteer platforms, documentation and international registration, such as the Saudi aid platform provided to refugees in the Kingdom, and the electronic donation platform Sahem, which contributed to promoting Saudi humanitarian work, in addition to the Saudi program for the separation of conjoined twins, which was able during 32 years to conduct 55 separations and care for 127 Siamese twins from 23 countries.
Korosi praised the humanitarian efforts by KSrelief and the good reputation that the center enjoys worldwide.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji received a phone call from South Sudan’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng Malek on Monday.
They discussed the pressing regional and international issues of common interest including the efforts to resolve the crises affecting Sudan.
Fighting erupted on April 15 between Sudan’s army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.
Tensions began to rise during the negotiations to integrate the Rapid Support Forces into the country's military to restore civilian rule.
South Sudan has been involved in mediation efforts between the warring generals and its foreign ministry said in a statement last Tuesday that mediation championed by its president, Salva Kiir, had led both sides to agree a weeklong truce from May 4-11 and to name envoys for peace talks.
Numerous ceasefires have been violated since conflict erupted in the country.
The Sudanese Armed Forces and the opposition Rapid Support Forces commenced pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah on May 6 under a joint effort by the Kingdom and the United States.
According to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the aim of the talks is to pave the way for dialogue and push for security and stability of Sudan.
Saudi Arabia and the US urged both sides to agree to a short-term ceasefire to help the delivery of emergency aid and restore services, with the view to negotiations on permanent cessation of hostilities.
The Foreign Ministry on Sunday said that the parties agreed that they bear a heavy responsibility to help alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.
The ministry statement said that they began to review the idea of a proposed Declaration of Commitment to Protect Civilians and facilitate and respect Humanitarian Action in Sudan.
Talks are expected to continue for the next few days.
JEDDAH: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah served more than 4.4 million Umrah pilgrims, visitors and other passengers during the month of Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr vacation.
This is according to the Jeddah Airports Co. on Monday, which also announced that it had met all its operational targets for this year’s pilgrimage season during the holy month.
Ayman Aboabah, CEO of Jeddah Airports Co., explained that new measures adopted reduced waiting times, even though there has been a rise in the number of travelers passing through the facility.
Aboabah said that during Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr vacation, the airport was able to process more than 4.4 million passengers aboard 28,000 flights, while 7.9 million bags were handled. At the same time, the total volume of air freight for the same period reached 30,000 tons.
He said the airport handled in the first quarter of 2023 nearly 11 million passengers, an increase of nearly 99 percent compared to the same operational period in 2022, which recorded 5.6 million passengers.
Aboabah said over 20,000 employees from 27 government and private sector entities served the pilgrims and visitors.
RIYADH: Saudi driving instructor Rasha Zamzami turned her fear of cars into a passion following a tragic accident where her niece was almost overrun about 11 years ago, becoming a social media star in the process.
“I was sitting in the backseat with my niece on my lap. The car’s door wasn’t securely locked, so my niece opened it, and I saw a car driving over her; fortunately, she squeaked past the tires,” Zamzami told Arab News.
“The music in the car was so loud, no one could hear my screams. I jumped out of the car in the roundabout, ran to my niece and grabbed her, and I immediately took her to the hospital. Fortunately, she survived.”
Since the horrific event, Zamzami developed a phobia of cars, and was left tightly gripping seats out of terror as a passenger and avoiding loud music in vehicles as well. “This affected me since I used to cover my eyes when I got into a car, but I made the decision to learn how to drive because I wanted to do my own tasks after getting divorced.”
As a single mother who wanted to become self-reliant, Zamzami overcame her fears by not only learning to drive, but also obtaining a driving instructor license in Jeddah.
She shares informative clips with her more than 128,000 followers on TikTok account Drive.Rasha. With her go-getter attitude, she also has caught the attention of the automotive industry, which frequently collaborates with the social media sensation on paid car campaigns, sponsorships and advertisements.
“Fear turned into passion, and my love of vehicles opened up so many opportunities for me that, as a single mother, I can now support my three children, travel, and lead a good life relying only on myself and my abilities,” she said.
Zamzami often has to battle keyboard warriors who try to put her down for her choice of career. “I have heard so many remarks that claim women are incapable of operating a vehicle, that they are ‘queens’ in their own homes, and that driving is not appropriate for all girls, but only illiterate and uneducated people would say such things. I advise every woman to be resilient and disregard such annoying comments and continue to drive away,” Zamzami said.
“Women should fly, drive and do their own thing; they are heroes, not victims, and they should use their fears to their advantage.”