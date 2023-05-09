You are here

AP wins public service, photo Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage

Protesters swim as onlookers wait at a swimming pool in the president's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 10, 2022. (AP)
Protesters swim as onlookers wait at a swimming pool in the president's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 10, 2022. (AP)
Updated 09 May 2023
AP

AP wins public service, photo Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage

AP wins public service, photo Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage
  • Mariupol’s deputy mayor said the world’s attention to the work pressured Russians to open an evacuation route, saving thousands of civilian lives.=
Updated 09 May 2023
AP

NEW YORK: The Associated Press won two Pulitzer Prizes for journalism Monday, in public service and breaking news photography, for coverage of the Ukraine War that included startling images of Russia’s siege of Mariupol.
AL.com, of Birmingham, Alabama, won two Pulitzers, in local reporting and commentary. The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times and the Washington Post also won two awards each.
The New York Times was honored with an international reporting award for its coverage of Russian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Pulitzers were also given for work surrounding the US Supreme Court’s decision overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion standard, the government’s policy of child separation at the border, and welfare spending in Mississippi.
For its public service award, the Pulitzers cited the work of AP videojournalist Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, video producer Vasilisa Stepanenko and reporter Lori Hinnant. For nearly three weeks, AP had the only international journalists in Mariupol, capturing notable images of an injured, pregnant woman being rushed to medical help and Russia firing on civilian targets.
Mariupol’s deputy mayor said the world’s attention to the work pressured Russians to open an evacuation route, saving thousands of civilian lives.
“It is no overstatement to say that their work has been a true public service,” AP Executive Editor Julie Pace said during a staff Zoom celebration. “They told the world of the human toll of this war in its earliest days. They served as a counterweight against Russian disinformation, and they helped open up a humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol with the power of their work.”
Maloletka was also part of AP’s team that won the prize for breaking news photography in Ukraine that included Bernat Armangue, Emilio Morenatti, Felipe Dana, Nariman El-Mofty, Rodrigo Abd and Vadim Ghirda.
“To be there is probably more important and more critical than ever,” said David Ake, AP’s director of photography. “You can’t make the moment that captures the world if you’re not there, and being there is often dirty and difficult and dangerous.”
Pulitzer Prize Board co-chair Neil Brown highlighted the dangers faced by journalists, noting the imprisonment in Russia of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges, which his family and the newspaper vehemently deny. Brown said the board demands Gershkovich’s immediate release.
The Pulitzers honor the best in journalism from 2022 in 15 categories, as well as eight arts categories focused on books, music and theater. The public service winner receives a gold medal. All other winners receive $15,000. The prizes were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.
The Washington Post’s Caroline Kitchener won for “unflinching reporting” on the consequences of the abortion decision, including the story of a Texas teenager who gave birth to twins after new restrictions denied her an abortion. The Post’s Eli Saslow won for feature writing.
The Atlantic won the Pulitzer for explanatory journalism for Caitlin Dickerson’s exhaustive probe of the Trump administration policy of separating parents from children at the US border.
The Wall Street Journal won for its investigation into federal officials holding stock that could have been affected by government action, including dozens who reported trading stock in companies shortly before their own agencies announced enforcement actions against them.
The Los Angeles Times won for breaking news for its stories revealing a secretly recorded conversation with city officials making racist comments. The newspaper’s Christina House won for feature photography, for her images of a 22-year-old pregnant woman living on the street.
Kyle Whitmire, of AL.com, won a commentary award for “measured and persuasive columns” about Alabama’s Confederate heritage and a legacy of racism.
His Alabama colleagues John Archibald, Ashley Remkus, Ramsey Archibald and Challen Stephens won a local reporting award for a probe into a local police force. Anna Wolfe, of Mississippi Today, was honored for her reporting on a former Mississippi governor sending federal welfare money to family and friends, including NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre.
Andrew Long Chu, of New York magazine, won a Pulitzer for criticism.
Nancy Ancrum, Amy Driscoll, Luisa Yanez, Isadora Rangell and Lauren Constantino, of the Miami Herald, won for editorial writing.
Mona Chalabi, a contributor to The New York Times, won for illustrated reporting and commentary. The staff of Gimlet Media won for audio reporting.

 

Most Arab mothers do not see themselves accurately represented in adverts they see

Most Arab mothers do not see themselves accurately represented in adverts they see
Updated 08 May 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Most Arab mothers do not see themselves accurately represented in adverts they see

Most Arab mothers do not see themselves accurately represented in adverts they see
  • A study by media company Webedia and advisory firm Native set out to better understand Arab mothers and their perception of adverts
  • At a time of societal and professional transformations, the ‘study reveals alarming findings on the nature of the advertising sector,’ said Webedia CEO George Maktabi
Updated 08 May 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: The vast majority of Arab mothers, 82 percent, do not see themselves accurately represented in the adverts they see, according to a study by media company Webedia and advisory firm Native.

The aim of the research, carried out this year, was to better understand Arab mothers, who are the primary shopping decision-makers, driving 70 to 80 percent of purchase decisions, according to various studies.

“At a time when Arab mothers are going through important societal and professional transformations, the ‘Marketing to Arab Mothers’ study reveals alarming findings on the nature of the advertising sector,” George Maktabi, Webedia’s group CEO, told Arab News.

The reliance of advertisers on third-party data has increased over the years, as such data allows them to precisely target specific customers and audiences. In 2021, for example, businesses in the US spent $22 billion on third-party audience data, of which $13.3 billion was on the data itself and $8.7 billion on audience data-activation solutions, according to Statista.

In theory, access to copious amounts of such data helps marketers better understand their audiences and, therefore, communicate with them more effectively.

However, the study suggests the opposite is the case: 77 percent of Arab mothers surveyed said they feel misrepresented by the adverts they watch, and 67 percent said the image of their life portrayed by commercials does not reflect the reality.

“These data sources could reveal important findings on the digital identity and online behavior of ‘female-Arab-consumers,’” said Ahmad Abu Zannad, founder and lead strategist at Native.

“But the reality is deeper and much more complex for an Arab woman who is also a mother, navigating her recently transformed world, than the pages she has visited and the number of clicks on her record.”

Almost half, 46 percent, of those surveyed saw “zero resemblance” between their identity as an Arab mother and the image of that presented to them in adverts. The report therefore highlights how the portrayal in advertising appears to diverge from the reality for many.

For example, most adverts show impeccably neat and clean homes, with lavish meals laid out on a dining table — a far cry from the reality for an average Arab mother struggling to juggle work commitments and a personal life.

“A good starting point (for marketers) is to put genuine effort into deeply understanding Arab mothers and finding a human role for the brand to play in her life, which cannot be achieved by simply observing her online behavior,” Abu Zannad said.

Other findings of the research included the fact that 66 percent of the Arab women surveyed said they had recently started to focus more on themselves after decades of catering primarily to the needs of everyone else in their lives.

The report suggests Arab women and mothers are increasingly developing a diverse array of interests and hobbies, from ones that focus on the family, such as cooking and parenting, to more personal ones such as beauty and fashion, and even inter-generational activities, such as gaming, that can help them connect better with their children. When asked what life hacks they were most interested in, 59 percent of Saudi women said beauty tips and 41 percent said fashion.

As the influence of Arab mothers continues to grow, it is therefore increasingly important for the advertising industry to listen and cater to them, experts say.

Maktabi said: “It is a fact that they (Arab mothers) are a major force that will shape the future of commerce in our region, be it through their growing roles as individuals and/or as caretakers of future generations.”

He added that the study “does not aim to discredit the advertising sector” but “rather draw attention to grave lapses and put forward a recovery and transformative road map that puts the people back at the center.”

Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content

Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content

Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Asharq Al-Awsat, the leading international Pan-Arab newspaper and one of SRMG’s flagship media brands, has undergone a digital-first transformation, enhancing both its print and digital offerings. With its revamped platforms, integrated technology, and new look, Asharq Al-Awsat seeks to increase accessibility and readership among new generations. 

The transformation builds on 45 years of quality journalism, throughout which Asharq Al-Awsat has been the go-to news source for decision-makers, influencers, and policy and research centers interested in the region. 

Asharq Al-Awsat’s new digital enhancements include an optimized website, an interactive mobile app, a podcast channel, daily curated newsletters, refreshed social media channels, and updates across all audience touchpoints. With these enhancements, Asharq Al-Awsat’s content is now fully accessible across all channels, including TV programs on Asharq Business with Bloomberg and other SRMG platforms.

Asharq Al-Awsat has bolstered its editorial strategy, enhancing the coverage it is renowned for across politics, culture, economics as well as health, science and technology.

Asharq Al-Awsat was launched in 1978 as a dedicated Pan-Arab newspaper, catering to Arabs all over the world. From its early days in London’s Fleet Street, Asharq Al-Awsat has become widely known for its iconic green cover pages that represent an important part of its history. The newspaper’s reporting has gone hand-in-hand with the world’s most significant events over the past decades, including the Arab-Israeli conflict, the Camp David Summit and subsequent treaties, the Iranian Revolution, the Lebanese Civil War, the Iraq-Iran War, the first Gulf War, the 2003 Iraq invasion and the tumultuous Arab Spring.  

Throughout the years and due to its reputation as a reliable and credible newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat has attracted interviews with several global leaders at pivotal moments in world history, including former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev before the fall of the Soviet Union and former US President George W. Bush following the Iraq war and others. 

Since its founding, the newspaper has been led by renowned journalists and editors committed to fearless reporting, and presenting a balanced and informed world view.  

As the largest integrated media group from the MENA region, SRMG is creating new, integrated cross-platform experiences for audiences. For the first time, Asharq Al-Awsat’s content will also be accessible on Asharq News platforms. Collaboration across brands is considered an important aspect of SRMG’s broader transformation strategy, and will expand the syndication of quality content, ensuring that global audiences always have access to the news at anytime and anywhere.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Commenting on the relaunch, Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “Since its creation, Asharq Al-Awsat has been widely recognized as the leading newspaper from the Arab world. No other Arab newspaper has been able to match the quality and depth of its reporting. It should come as no surprise that the newspaper has maintained a strong and loyal readership. This revamp is yet another example of Asharq Al-Awsat driving innovation. We are bolstering editorial content and improving its delivery through leveraging data and new platforms. We are attracting and developing young, emerging journalists to deliver the quality reporting that Asharq Al-Awsat is known for. And we are enhancing its accessibility to ensure new generation of readers have access to premium, original content.”

Ghassan Charbel, Editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat, stressed the importance of keeping pace with the changing media landscape by relaunching the newspaper with a new look and feel whilst maintaining its reputation for providing exclusive and high-quality journalism. Charbel said, “Our digital transformation ensures that we attract a new generation of readers who want to access our content in different ways and through different platforms.” 

He added: “Capitalizing on our extensive experience, we will invest in producing even more distinctive, innovative, and high-quality content, keeping pace with the evolving patterns of information consumption. Adopting a digital first approach will grow our readership.” 

Asharq Al-Awsat has always driven innovation through utilizing the latest technologies. It adopted the best printing techniques of the time. In the 1980s, Asharq Al-Awsat became one of the first Arab newspapers to utilize satellite transmissions to dispatch its content to printing press around the world. And then it became the first Arab newspaper to build a website, providing increased access to its readers. As is evidenced in this latest brand refresh, the newspaper continues to be at the forefront of change in the media sector, prioritising the objective of catering to the growing needs of its readers and reaching new audiences.  

OSN, ITV Studios expand content partnership

OSN, ITV Studios expand content partnership
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

OSN, ITV Studios expand content partnership

OSN, ITV Studios expand content partnership
  • Middle East audiences to get access to more drama series, reality shows
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Orbit Showtime Network has extended its partnership with ITV Studios, the production arm of British television broadcaster ITV, to expand its entertainment offering.

The Dubai-based satellite TV company said the new agreement would bring an extensive lineup of scripted and non-scripted programming exclusively to OSN+ and OSN TV.

“This expanded deal showcases our commitment to offering the best in entertainment to our viewers,” said Rolla Karam, OSN’s senior vice president of content acquisition and Arabic channels.

“We are excited to bring acclaimed series like ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and the latest season of the talent show ‘The Voice US’ to our platform.”

The new partnership will give OSN subscribers access to more than 150 hours of content, including popular UK drama series and award-winning reality shows.

Among the additions are season one of the British police procedural “Vigil,” the four-part crime drama “Litvinenko,” and lifestyle shows like “John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen,” “Gino’s Italian Express,” “Tom Kerridge Barbecues” and “George Clarke’s Flipping Fast.”

Karam said the collaboration signaled the beginning of a long-term relationship between the two media organizations and promised to bring “more exceptional content to our viewers in the near future.”

WhatsApp could quit UK if Online Safety Bill is pushed ahead, ministers told

WhatsApp could quit UK if Online Safety Bill is pushed ahead, ministers told
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

WhatsApp could quit UK if Online Safety Bill is pushed ahead, ministers told

WhatsApp could quit UK if Online Safety Bill is pushed ahead, ministers told
  • Ban of end-to-end encryption could jeopardize privacy of users around the world, privacy groups claim
  • Messaging apps threaten to leave UK if government does not take concerns seriously
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Ministers have been warned that WhatsApp could quit the UK if the government pushes ahead with the Online Safety Bill, the controversial piece of legislation that intends to improve internet safety.

“These services, such as WhatsApp, will potentially leave the UK,” Claire Fox, founder of the think tank Institute of Ideas, told the government last week.

She argues that the UK represents a “relatively small market” and that big tech will not compromise on user safety for billions of users around the world.

“This is not like threatening to storm off. It is not done in any kind of pique in that way. In putting enormous pressure on these platforms to scan communications, we must remember that they are global platforms,” she added.

Meta’s instant messaging app is at the center of a nationwide debate over users’ safety and privacy concerns that could see the service deciding to leave the British market.

Last month, WhatsApp, Signal, and five other messaging services joined forces to criticize the government's Online Safety Bill.

In an open letter sent to the government, they expressed concern that the bill would kill end-to-end encryption, which could lead to “routine, general, and indiscriminate surveillance of personal messages.”

The proposed legislation authorizes the British communications regulator, Ofcom, to require social networks to use technology to combat terrorism or child sexual abuse content. Failure to comply may result in fines of up to 10 percent of global revenue for the services in question.

The government said that companies such as Meta must use “best endeavours” to develop or source technology that adheres to the regulation.

However, messaging applications that employ end-to-end encryption claim that it is impossible to read user messages without violating their commitment to users, and they have already pledged to continue putting users’ privacy first.

These providers, including WhatsApp and Signal, also argued that the bill offers no explicit protection for encryption, and Ofcom could use it to mandate the scanning of private messages on E2EE communication services, undermining the purpose of E2EE and jeopardizing all users’ privacy.

“Ninety-eight percent of our users are outside the UK,” WhatsApp’s chief Will Cathcart told the press last March.

“They do not want us to lower the security of the product, and just as a straightforward matter, it would be an odd choice for us to choose to lower the security of the product in a way that would affect those 98 percent of users.”

Legislators and privacy groups have called on the government to take these concerns seriously, but supporters have shown so far little flexibility claiming that the online safety bill “in no way represents a ban on end-to-end encryption, nor will it require services to weaken encryption.”

But Richard Allan, former Meta’s head of policy, described the government approach as one of “intentional ambiguity” and said the government should make it clearer whether it wants or not to limit E2EE and stop playing “this high-stakes game.”

Supporters see the Online Safety Bill, which has been in the works for more than four years, as a beacon of online safety and a way to rein in big tech companies.

But several consumer protection groups dubbed the proposed law as “shortsighted” and a “threat to free speech,” adding that it fails to address the problem it was originally designed for.

“If we don’t want to lose our minds, we need to think about the systems, not the symptoms, of online harms,” said international human rights lawyer and pioneer in digital rights Susie Alegre.

“Rather than making the UK a beacon for online safety, the new bill fails to address the underlying issues, while exacerbating the risks to human rights by creating a system of outsourced censorship.”

TikTok accused of using cat's account to spy on journalist

TikTok accused of using cat’s account to spy on journalist
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

TikTok accused of using cat's account to spy on journalist

TikTok accused of using cat’s account to spy on journalist
  • Platform employees hacked journalist’s personal data to investigate leaks between staff and press
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: TikTok has been accused of spying on a British journalist through a social media account named after her cat.

The BBC reported on Friday that London-based journalist Cristina Criddle received a call from TikTok two days before Christmas to alert her of the hacking.

The Chinese video-sharing platform told her that two of its employees in China and two in the US had viewed user data from her personal account without her knowledge or consent.

“It was just really chilling and horrible and, personally, quite violating,” she said.

“I was at my family home with my teenage sister, teenage cousins — and they all use TikTok all of the time. They were like, ‘Whoa, should we be worried?’”

TikTok admitted that some of its employees had “misused their authority” to access Criddle’s private information in an attempt to establish a link between the company’s staff and the press following a series of leaks.

The company explained that members of its audit department looked at the location of Cristina’s IP address, a unique identifier for a device, and compared it to the IP data of an unknown number of its own employees.

The Financial Times technology correspondent said in the interview that she does not know when or for how long she was tracked, but confirmed that last summer she had been talking to TikTok staff about the company practices.

Criddle claimed the TikTok account was on her personal phone, but the profile was in the name of her cat, Buffy, and her name and occupation were not listed in the bio.

TikTok is no stranger to these types of incidents, which have severely damaged the video-sharing app’s reputation in the eyes of Western officials who are considering a ban on the app in their countries.

In December, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance came under fire after announcing that it had fired four employees who improperly accessed the personal data of two journalists on the platform.

In a congressional hearing in the US last March, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew denied the company was spying on its users, saying: “I don’t think that spying is the right way to describe it.”

In recent months, lawmakers in the US, UK and Europe have escalated efforts to restrict access to TikTok, citing security threats, and many governments have moved to ban the app from government devices.

