You are here

  • Home
  • Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content

Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content

Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content
1 / 2
Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/g6duu

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content

Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Asharq Al-Awsat, the leading international Pan-Arab newspaper and one of SRMG’s flagship media brands, has undergone a digital-first transformation, enhancing both its print and digital offerings. With its revamped platforms, integrated technology, and new look, Asharq Al-Awsat seeks to increase accessibility and readership among new generations. 

The transformation builds on 45 years of quality journalism, throughout which Asharq Al-Awsat has been the go-to news source for decision-makers, influencers, and policy and research centers interested in the region. 

Asharq Al-Awsat’s new digital enhancements include an optimized website, an interactive mobile app, a podcast channel, daily curated newsletters, refreshed social media channels, and updates across all audience touchpoints. With these enhancements, Asharq Al-Awsat’s content is now fully accessible across all channels, including TV programs on Asharq Business with Bloomberg and other SRMG platforms.

Asharq Al-Awsat has bolstered its editorial strategy, enhancing the coverage it is renowned for across politics, culture, economics as well as health, science and technology.

Asharq Al-Awsat was launched in 1978 as a dedicated Pan-Arab newspaper, catering to Arabs all over the world. From its early days in London’s Fleet Street, Asharq Al-Awsat has become widely known for its iconic green cover pages that represent an important part of its history. The newspaper’s reporting has gone hand-in-hand with the world’s most significant events over the past decades, including the Arab-Israeli conflict, the Camp David Summit and subsequent treaties, the Iranian Revolution, the Lebanese Civil War, the Iraq-Iran War, the first Gulf War, the 2003 Iraq invasion and the tumultuous Arab Spring.  

Throughout the years and due to its reputation as a reliable and credible newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat has attracted interviews with several global leaders at pivotal moments in world history, including former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev before the fall of the Soviet Union and former US President George W. Bush following the Iraq war and others. 

Since its founding, the newspaper has been led by renowned journalists and editors committed to fearless reporting, and presenting a balanced and informed world view.  

As the largest integrated media group from the MENA region, SRMG is creating new, integrated cross-platform experiences for audiences. For the first time, Asharq Al-Awsat’s content will also be accessible on Asharq News platforms. Collaboration across brands is considered an important aspect of SRMG’s broader transformation strategy, and will expand the syndication of quality content, ensuring that global audiences always have access to the news at anytime and anywhere.

Commenting on the relaunch, Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “Since its creation, Asharq Al-Awsat has been widely recognized as the leading newspaper from the Arab world. No other Arab newspaper has been able to match the quality and depth of its reporting. It should come as no surprise that the newspaper has maintained a strong and loyal readership. This revamp is yet another example of Asharq Al-Awsat driving innovation. We are bolstering editorial content and improving its delivery through leveraging data and new platforms. We are attracting and developing young, emerging journalists to deliver the quality reporting that Asharq Al-Awsat is known for. And we are enhancing its accessibility to ensure new generation of readers have access to premium, original content.”

Ghassan Charbel, Editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat, stressed the importance of keeping pace with the changing media landscape by relaunching the newspaper with a new look and feel whilst maintaining its reputation for providing exclusive and high-quality journalism. Charbel said, “Our digital transformation ensures that we attract a new generation of readers who want to access our content in different ways and through different platforms.” 

He added: “Capitalizing on our extensive experience, we will invest in producing even more distinctive, innovative, and high-quality content, keeping pace with the evolving patterns of information consumption. Adopting a digital first approach will grow our readership.” 

Asharq Al-Awsat has always driven innovation through utilizing the latest technologies. It adopted the best printing techniques of the time. In the 1980s, Asharq Al-Awsat became one of the first Arab newspapers to utilize satellite transmissions to dispatch its content to printing press around the world. And then it became the first Arab newspaper to build a website, providing increased access to its readers. As is evidenced in this latest brand refresh, the newspaper continues to be at the forefront of change in the media sector, prioritising the objective of catering to the growing needs of its readers and reaching new audiences.  

Topics: Asharq Al-Awsat SRMG Sauri Research & Media Group Saudi Research and Media Group

Related

Asharq Al-Awsat’s special coverage on Women’s Day
Corporate News
Asharq Al-Awsat’s special coverage on Women’s Day
Social media celebrates 40 years of Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper
Media
Social media celebrates 40 years of Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper

OSN, ITV Studios expand content partnership

OSN, ITV Studios expand content partnership
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

OSN, ITV Studios expand content partnership

OSN, ITV Studios expand content partnership
  • Middle East audiences to get access to more drama series, reality shows
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Orbit Showtime Network has extended its partnership with ITV Studios, the production arm of British television broadcaster ITV, to expand its entertainment offering.

The Dubai-based satellite TV company said the new agreement would bring an extensive lineup of scripted and non-scripted programming exclusively to OSN+ and OSN TV.

“This expanded deal showcases our commitment to offering the best in entertainment to our viewers,” said Rolla Karam, OSN’s senior vice president of content acquisition and Arabic channels.

“We are excited to bring acclaimed series like ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and the latest season of the talent show ‘The Voice US’ to our platform.”

The new partnership will give OSN subscribers access to more than 150 hours of content, including popular UK drama series and award-winning reality shows.

Among the additions are season one of the British police procedural “Vigil,” the four-part crime drama “Litvinenko,” and lifestyle shows like “John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen,” “Gino’s Italian Express,” “Tom Kerridge Barbecues” and “George Clarke’s Flipping Fast.”

Karam said the collaboration signaled the beginning of a long-term relationship between the two media organizations and promised to bring “more exceptional content to our viewers in the near future.”

Topics: OSN ITV

Related

OSN expands licensing deal with NBCUniversal
Media
OSN expands licensing deal with NBCUniversal
Anas Bukhash, Hala Kazim partner with OSN to launch original series this Ramadan
Media
Anas Bukhash, Hala Kazim partner with OSN to launch original series this Ramadan

WhatsApp could quit UK if Online Safety Bill is pushed ahead, ministers told

WhatsApp could quit UK if Online Safety Bill is pushed ahead, ministers told
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

WhatsApp could quit UK if Online Safety Bill is pushed ahead, ministers told

WhatsApp could quit UK if Online Safety Bill is pushed ahead, ministers told
  • Ban of end-to-end encryption could jeopardize privacy of users around the world, privacy groups claim
  • Messaging apps threaten to leave UK if government does not take concerns seriously
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Ministers have been warned that WhatsApp could quit the UK if the government pushes ahead with the Online Safety Bill, the controversial piece of legislation that intends to improve internet safety.

“These services, such as WhatsApp, will potentially leave the UK,” Claire Fox, founder of the think tank Institute of Ideas, told the government last week.

She argues that the UK represents a “relatively small market” and that big tech will not compromise on user safety for billions of users around the world.

“This is not like threatening to storm off. It is not done in any kind of pique in that way. In putting enormous pressure on these platforms to scan communications, we must remember that they are global platforms,” she added.

Meta’s instant messaging app is at the center of a nationwide debate over users’ safety and privacy concerns that could see the service deciding to leave the British market.

Last month, WhatsApp, Signal, and five other messaging services joined forces to criticize the government's Online Safety Bill.

In an open letter sent to the government, they expressed concern that the bill would kill end-to-end encryption, which could lead to “routine, general, and indiscriminate surveillance of personal messages.”

The proposed legislation authorizes the British communications regulator, Ofcom, to require social networks to use technology to combat terrorism or child sexual abuse content. Failure to comply may result in fines of up to 10 percent of global revenue for the services in question.

The government said that companies such as Meta must use “best endeavours” to develop or source technology that adheres to the regulation.

However, messaging applications that employ end-to-end encryption claim that it is impossible to read user messages without violating their commitment to users, and they have already pledged to continue putting users’ privacy first.

These providers, including WhatsApp and Signal, also argued that the bill offers no explicit protection for encryption, and Ofcom could use it to mandate the scanning of private messages on E2EE communication services, undermining the purpose of E2EE and jeopardizing all users’ privacy.

“Ninety-eight percent of our users are outside the UK,” WhatsApp’s chief Will Cathcart told the press last March.

“They do not want us to lower the security of the product, and just as a straightforward matter, it would be an odd choice for us to choose to lower the security of the product in a way that would affect those 98 percent of users.”

Legislators and privacy groups have called on the government to take these concerns seriously, but supporters have shown so far little flexibility claiming that the online safety bill “in no way represents a ban on end-to-end encryption, nor will it require services to weaken encryption.”

But Richard Allan, former Meta’s head of policy, described the government approach as one of “intentional ambiguity” and said the government should make it clearer whether it wants or not to limit E2EE and stop playing “this high-stakes game.”

Supporters see the Online Safety Bill, which has been in the works for more than four years, as a beacon of online safety and a way to rein in big tech companies.

But several consumer protection groups dubbed the proposed law as “shortsighted” and a “threat to free speech,” adding that it fails to address the problem it was originally designed for.

“If we don’t want to lose our minds, we need to think about the systems, not the symptoms, of online harms,” said international human rights lawyer and pioneer in digital rights Susie Alegre.

“Rather than making the UK a beacon for online safety, the new bill fails to address the underlying issues, while exacerbating the risks to human rights by creating a system of outsourced censorship.”

Topics: WhatsApp online safety bill UK

Related

WhatsApp and other messaging apps oppose UK’s move on encryption
Media
WhatsApp and other messaging apps oppose UK’s move on encryption
WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says
Media
WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says

TikTok accused of using cat’s account to spy on journalist

TikTok accused of using cat’s account to spy on journalist
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

TikTok accused of using cat’s account to spy on journalist

TikTok accused of using cat’s account to spy on journalist
  • Platform employees hacked journalist’s personal data to investigate leaks between staff and press
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: TikTok has been accused of spying on a British journalist through a social media account named after her cat.

The BBC reported on Friday that London-based journalist Cristina Criddle received a call from TikTok two days before Christmas to alert her of the hacking.

The Chinese video-sharing platform told her that two of its employees in China and two in the US had viewed user data from her personal account without her knowledge or consent.

“It was just really chilling and horrible and, personally, quite violating,” she said.

“I was at my family home with my teenage sister, teenage cousins — and they all use TikTok all of the time. They were like, ‘Whoa, should we be worried?’”

TikTok admitted that some of its employees had “misused their authority” to access Criddle’s private information in an attempt to establish a link between the company’s staff and the press following a series of leaks.

The company explained that members of its audit department looked at the location of Cristina’s IP address, a unique identifier for a device, and compared it to the IP data of an unknown number of its own employees.

The Financial Times technology correspondent said in the interview that she does not know when or for how long she was tracked, but confirmed that last summer she had been talking to TikTok staff about the company practices.

Criddle claimed the TikTok account was on her personal phone, but the profile was in the name of her cat, Buffy, and her name and occupation were not listed in the bio.

TikTok is no stranger to these types of incidents, which have severely damaged the video-sharing app’s reputation in the eyes of Western officials who are considering a ban on the app in their countries.

In December, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance came under fire after announcing that it had fired four employees who improperly accessed the personal data of two journalists on the platform.

In a congressional hearing in the US last March, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew denied the company was spying on its users, saying: “I don’t think that spying is the right way to describe it.”

In recent months, lawmakers in the US, UK and Europe have escalated efforts to restrict access to TikTok, citing security threats, and many governments have moved to ban the app from government devices.

Topics: TikTok journalist UK

Related

Saudi TikToker wins over $1m within minutes during LIVE battle
Media
Saudi TikToker wins over $1m within minutes during LIVE battle
Founder of TikTok parent company lost $17 billion in 2022: ranking
Media
Founder of TikTok parent company lost $17 billion in 2022: ranking

Cleopatra film heats up debate over differences between fact and fiction

Cleopatra film heats up debate over differences between fact and fiction
Updated 05 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

Cleopatra film heats up debate over differences between fact and fiction

Cleopatra film heats up debate over differences between fact and fiction
Updated 05 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A controversial Netflix film that casts an African American actress as the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra has pulled the curtain off of a simmering Hollywood drama on the blurred line that often exists between fact and fiction in movies.  

The docu-drama “Queen Cleopatra,” produced by Jada Pinkett-Smith, has drawn the ire of Egyptians and Arabs who are insistent that their history be accurately reflected in Hollywood films, while riling many black people who say they have been victims of generations of racism on a global level.  

During interviews on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” on Wednesday, renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass and African American radio talk show host Perri Small debated whether fact or fiction is driving the Cleopatra story, and the impact the production has on the public perceptions of Arabs, Egyptians and black people.   

Hawass, who this month launches a 26-city US tour where he will reveal more discoveries from Egyptian history, said the casting of an African American actress, Adele James, to play Cleopatra is intended to reinforce assertions that black Africans are the origins of Egyptian history.  

“If you do a documentary, you have to be strict with history and you have to consult an Egyptologist. If the film is drama, you have to write it as fiction and you can do what you want. And therefore, if you look at history, we have statues of Cleopatra,” Hawass said, arguing that there is significant evidence in unearthed ancient relics that point to Cleopatra’s white lineage.  

“Cleopatra was a Macedonian. All the queens and princesses of Macedonia were not black. Also, she was the daughter of Ptolemy XII,” he said. 

“I really think that the reason this film is shown now (is) because some people want to say that the origins of Ancient Egypt were black.”   

Hawass argued that if Pinkett-Smith wanted to cast Cleopatra with a black actress, she should redefine the project as fiction rather than as a documentary.  

“I don’t think it is fair to make a documentary to show that Cleopatra was black. This is changing history,” Hawass said.  

Small, the morning host on America’s oldest black radio station, WVON AM 1690 in Chicago, said the Cleopatra controversy has been a major topic of discussion on her radio show and among America’s black community. 

“I would not even begin to argue with a scholar that Cleopatra VII was (of) Macedonian, Greek descent. I wouldn’t even argue that. I am not a scholar in that. But Egyptians are arguing that the documentary requires those in charge of its production to investigate accuracy and rely on historical and scientific facts, and I get that. Can we please do that? Does anybody have Cleopatra’s DNA?” Perri said.  

“It seems to us that it is more of an anti-blackness. I do respect the (Egyptian) culture. They say it is not racism. They say it is not ethnicity. But let’s face it, there is an anti-blackness globally. It is an anti-blackness, and I don’t think that people of your community and other communities even understand that.

Small explained that many African Americans look at the Cleopatra controversy through the eyes of their experiences, which has been dominated by racism and discrimination and cultural denial over many centuries.  

But Hawass insisted that, despite feelings that viewers may have for or against the casting of a black actress to represent Cleopatra, the debate is not about race or racism but is rather an issue of accuracy.  

 

“This has nothing to do with race at all. I said if this documentary showed Cleopatra as blonde, I would object. Cleopatra was not black. Cleopatra was not blonde,” Hawass said.  

 “If she (Pinkett-Smith) writes at the beginning of the film, that this movie is fiction and has nothing to do with history, I would accept that.” 

Hawass said that Pinkett-Smith’s intent may have been to create a controversy all along in order to generate attention for the film.  

“It is actually the purpose, in my opinion, of this movie … to show that the black (Africans) were the origins of ancient Egypt, but this is not true,” Hawass insisted.  

“The Ray Hanania Radio Show” is broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network every Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Detroit, Michigan on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington, D.C. on WDMV AM 700.  

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show

Related

The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Media
The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Arabs clearly have a role to play in space exploration, Hasan Almekdash, who works as a bio-statistician contractor through Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) told Ray Hanania. (Screenshot)
Offbeat
Ray Hanania show discusses role Arabs are playing in deep space exploration

‘Beginning of the end’: Google says goodbye to passwords with passkey technology

‘Beginning of the end’: Google says goodbye to passwords with passkey technology
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

‘Beginning of the end’: Google says goodbye to passwords with passkey technology

‘Beginning of the end’: Google says goodbye to passwords with passkey technology
  • Tech giant claims passkey makes device sign-ins easier and safer
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Google began rolling out its passkey technology on Thursday, in what the tech giant calls the “beginning of the end” of passwords.

The new security mechanism is designed to replace passwords entirely by allowing authentication with fingerprint ID, facial ID or pin on the phone or device you use for authentication.

“We’ve taken a giant step forward on the journey towards a passwordless future,” Google said on Wednesday.

“We’ve begun rolling out support for passkeys across Google Accounts on all major platforms. This means users can now take advantage of passkeys across Google Services for a passwordless sign-in experience.”

Google said users can access their accounts with the same biometric authentication they use to unlock phones.

A passkey can be created for each device used, or one key can be shared across multiple devices using an app. Each is unique to the service for which it is used, meaning if one account is hacked, others will be safe.

The technology was developed by Google, Apple and Microsoft as part of the “Fido”, or Fast Identity Online, industry group that pushes for alternative authentication methods.

Apple has introduced the technology in iOS16 and the latest MacOS release, while Microsoft has begun using it through the Authenticator app.

Google said the new technology makes sign-ins in any device “both easier to use and more secure than passwords.”

It added that passkeys make devices less vulnerable to hacking and prevent phishing, SIM-swap and other methods of stealing passwords. Data is never shared, rather it is stored in a cryptographic private key on the device.

Launched on World Password Day, Google said the new technology was still at an early stage and it would continue offering passwords and 2-stage-verification processes.

Topics: Google password passkey

Related

Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics
Media
Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics
Google to include chatbot AI in its search engine, CEO announces
Media
Google to include chatbot AI in its search engine, CEO announces

Latest updates

Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content
Innovating through digitization: Asharq Al-Awsat launches refreshed platforms with new products to deliver premium, original content
KSrelief officials, UN General Assembly president discuss humanitarian affairs
KSrelief officials, UN General Assembly president discuss humanitarian affairs
OSN, ITV Studios expand content partnership
OSN, ITV Studios expand content partnership
Saudi deputy FM receives phone call from South Sudan acting FM
Saudi Deputy FM Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji and South Sudan’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng Malek.
T10 cricket league set to take US by storm
T10 cricket league set to take US by storm

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.