Abu Dhabi set for Youth MMA Championship 5
Youth MMA Championship 5 takes place on May 13 in Abu Dhabi. (UAEJJF)
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

  • Mubadala Arena at Zayed Sports City to host the mixed martial arts event on Saturday
ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced the completion of preparations for the Youth MMA Championship 5 taking place on May 13 in the Mubadala Arena at Zayed Sports City.

The one-day event marks the last competition ahead of the 2023 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships — the most prominent sporting event on the international MMA calendar — scheduled from Aug. 2 to 5.

“The fifth edition of this tournament builds on the great successes achieved by the previous four editions, particularly in terms of attracting top fighters in various age categories,” said Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al-Dhaheri, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s mixed martial arts committee.

“This event is aligned with the federation’s mission to promote the growth of MMA as a sport, and to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as the world’s martial arts capital and preferred destination for champions.”

“The high demand for the tournament registration is a testament to the importance that the federation has placed on mixed martial arts events during the current season,” he added. “The timing of the tournament is particularly opportune, as it coincides with the preparation efforts of clubs, academies and players for the upcoming MMA World Youth Championship in Abu Dhabi, which is the largest event this year and takes place in less than three months.”

’It has been an honor’ — Barcelona legend Busquets to leave club

’It has been an honor’ — Barcelona legend Busquets to leave club
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

’It has been an honor’ — Barcelona legend Busquets to leave club

’It has been an honor’ — Barcelona legend Busquets to leave club
  • "The moment has arrived to announce this is my last season at Barcelona," said Busquets on Instagram
  • Busquets has won the Champions League three times with Barcelona and La Liga on eight occasions before this season
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona in June at the end of his contract, the midfielder confirmed Wednesday, ending a highly successful era at the club.
“The moment has arrived to announce this is my last season at Barcelona,” said Busquets on Instagram.
“It has been an unforgettable journey.”
Busquets has won the Champions League three times with Barcelona and La Liga on eight occasions before this season, with the Catalans set to triumph again for the first time in four years.
The 34-year-old has been a key player for Barca since breaking into the first team under their former coach Pep Guardiola in 2008, becoming the club’s captain in 2021.
Busquets is Barcelona’s third-highest appearance maker of all time, playing for the club on 718 occasions, lifting 31 trophies in total.
He did not say where he might go next, with Spanish reports suggesting he may move to a team in Saudi Arabia.
“It has been an honor, a dream, a pride. It has been everything to be able to defend and represent this badge for so many years, but everything has a beginning and an end,” continued Busquets.
“Although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come.”
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, who played with Busquets in the team’s midfield for several years, wanted the midfielder to stay next season, but said the decision was up to him.
Busquets’ team-mates past and present paid tribute to him on social media after he announced his future lay outside the club.
“My friend, after so much we’ve lived through together, what can I say that you don’t know?” wrote Barcelona defender Jordi Alba on Instagram.
“You’re leaving your home, having made an indelible imprint on Barcelona’s history.
“More than 700 games and a fundamental part of so many titles, and glorious nights that all Barca fans will forever remember.”
Former Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta said Busquets was “number one.”
“You are the best, Sergio, I will miss you,” wrote Barca midfielder Sergi Roberto, who is set to inherit the captain’s armband.
“An example in all senses, I have been lucky to share many moments with you and it will not be easy day to day without you.”
Barcelona hailed him as “one of the best players ever to represent the club.”
“Busquets’ story at Barca is one of class and commitment in the center of midfield,” read a statement on the club website.
“His talent and his ability to read the game has made him one of the best defensive midfielders in the game.”
Busquets has been notable as a ball-playing pivot, using perfect positioning and anticipation rather than physicality to recover the ball for his side.
The veteran has long been thought to favor a move to Major League Soccer in the United States at the end of his Barcelona contract, with Inter Miami one of the teams mentioned.
However in recent days the player has been linked in Spanish media with a move to the Saudi Arabian top flight.
Former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, a close friend of Busquets, is another player who may end up in the oil-rich kingdom after a source close to negotiations told AFP it was a “done deal” for the Argentine forward to move to the Middle East.
However Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi said Tuesday that the World Cup winner’s future would only be decided at the end of the season.
Busquets won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012, a key fixture in the national team for nearly 15 years until he retired from international duty in December.
The midfielder was the only player who won the World Cup in 2010 who was part of Spain’s squad for the Qatar tournament, in which they were eliminated in the last 16.

Topics: Barcelona Sergio Busquets

Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group announce sponsorship agreement

Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group announce sponsorship agreement
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group announce sponsorship agreement

Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group announce sponsorship agreement
  • The year-long partnership will showcase Savvy’s brands across Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group have announced a year-long sponsorship agreement that will showcase Savvy’s brands across the entire SEF ecosystem, including Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.

This is the second year in a row that the two organizations have come together, and following last year’s popular activations, Savvy and SEF will once again deliver exclusive on-ground and virtual experiences for gaming enthusiasts at this year’s events. The partnership also includes a series of initiatives designed to further Saudi Arabia’s mission to become a global hub for esports and gaming.

Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of SEF, said: “It is with great pleasure that the Saudi Esports Federation unveils this historic agreement with Savvy Games Group. Last year, Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8 demonstrated the huge gaming market in Saudi Arabia and the enormous potential for growth for the industry. With the extension of the partnership this year, there is so much to look forward to, whether it be for Saudi Arabian gamers or gamers across the globe.”

Brian Ward, Savvy CEO, said: “At Savvy, we are committed to driving the long-term growth and development of the global esports and games industry. We are excited to continue working closely with SEF to bring gaming enthusiasts an unforgettable experience and support its mission to build the largest esports festival in the world.”

GWB, the world’s largest charitable esports event, returned for the fourth consecutive year for six weeks from April 10. Held virtually by SEF, GWB serves as a qualifier for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest esports and gaming festival worldwide, which takes place in Riyadh for eight weeks this summer beginning July 6.

In addition to GWB and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, Savvy will be the presenting partner for SEF assets such as the Saudi eLeagues, Next World Forum, Voices of Saudi Esports, SEF Awards, Arab League, Gaming Centers’ Face-Off, Saudi Esports Academy, Esports Federation Championship, and Marhala Podcast. Savvy will also be a strategic partner for the National Esports Team.

GWB has a charity prize pool of $10 million and members of the public can donate on its official website.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is offering a $45 million prize pool across the elite gaming titles taking place in the competition this summer — the largest esports prize pool in history.

Topics: esport Saudi Esports Federation Savvy Games Group

Embiid shines as Sixers sink Celtics, Nuggets rout Suns

Embiid shines as Sixers sink Celtics, Nuggets rout Suns
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

Embiid shines as Sixers sink Celtics, Nuggets rout Suns

Embiid shines as Sixers sink Celtics, Nuggets rout Suns
  • The Sixers will head into their clash with Boston brimming with confidence after an assured Game 5 display
  • The top-seeded Nuggets are also in the driving seat against Phoenix after pummeling the Suns 118-102 in Denver
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Philadelphia 76ers moved to within one win of a series victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs on Tuesday as the Denver Nuggets thrashed the Phoenix Suns to edge closer to a place in the conference finals.

A towering performance in Boston from NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid helped the Sixers power to a 115-103 victory over the Celtics to stun the home fans into silence.

The result gives the Sixers a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, meaning they will advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a win in Game6 back in Philadelphia on Thursday.

In the Western Conference, the top-seeded Nuggets are also in the driving seat against Phoenix after pummeling the Suns 118-102 in Denver.

Denver star Nikola Jokic finished with a 29-point triple-double for a win that leaves the Nuggets 3-2 up in the series, with Game 6 in Arizona on Thursday.

The Sixers will head into their clash with Boston brimming with confidence after an assured Game 5 display.

Embiid led the scoring in a superbly balanced Sixers offensive performance, with five players finishing in double figures.

Tyrese Maxey tormented the Celtics with 30 points, including six three-pointers, while point guard James Harden was a constant thorn in the side of the Celtics, finishing with 17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

“I thought Joel did a great job of shooting when he needed to shoot and passing when he needed to pass,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said.

“Our composure overall was good. You know they’re going to make shots, they’re going to make runs. That team is tough, and you’ve got to breathe through it. I thought our guys did that.”

Rivers reserved special praise for the contribution of Harden.

“I thought James was a magician tonight. He called a perfect game. He was aggressive early on, when he needed to be aggressive. And then he got everybody else involved.”

Boston coach Joe Mazzulla was left ruing what he described as his team’s worst performance of the postseason.

“That was the first game of the playoffs where we didn’t play well,” Mazzulla said.

“We can’t lose perspective because the players have played some really good basketball. But that was our first really really bad game of the playoffs.

“Doesn’t come at necessarily the best time, but we just need to shift perspective and get ready for the next game.”

Boston never recovered after the Sixers pulled away to lead by 14 points in the second quarter.

Although the Celtics closed the deficit to nine at halftime they were unable to apply sustained pressure.

The Sixers always found a way of responding to keep them at arm’s length throughout the second half, with Philadelphia leading by double digits for almost the entirety of the third and fourth quarters.

Boston’s scoring was led by a 36-point display from Jayson Tatum while Jaylen Brown finished with 24 points.

In Denver, the Nuggets took control early on with a 35-point first quarter before Phoenix roared back to outscore the home side 25-17 in the second quarter.

Phoenix took a brief lead in the final minutes of the first half but Denver hit back to lead 52-49 at the break.

The Nuggets then roared out of the blocks in the opening minutes of the second half, outscoring Phoenix 21-6 to open up a 73-55 lead. Denver outscored Phoenix 39-25 in the third quarter and led by as much as 24 points in the final frame.

Phoenix coach Monty Williams pulled his starters from the floor long before the end as Denver celebrated a crucial win.

Jokic finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists to lead Denver’s scorers, while Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points including five three-pointers.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 28 points, while Kevin Durant finished with 26.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said an improved defensive display had laid the foundation for his team’s emphatic win.

“We didn’t play any defense in the two games we lost in Phoenix,” Malone said. “When we’re not running, and we’re not defending, we’re going nowhere.

“And that’s what we’ll have to do in game six if we’re going to close this series out.”

Suns coach Williams said his team’s challenge wilted in the lop-sided third quarter.

“It was like nothing we’ve put on the floor this year from our standards,” Williams said.

“We stood still and didn’t move them around enough. I felt we were somewhat stagnant.

“We’ve got to meet the challenge with the physicality.”

Topics: basketball

Baguettes but no wine: Olympians to eat gourmet in Paris

Baguettes but no wine: Olympians to eat gourmet in Paris
Updated 10 May 2023
AP

Baguettes but no wine: Olympians to eat gourmet in Paris

Baguettes but no wine: Olympians to eat gourmet in Paris
  • French food services company Sodexo was selected to oversee the catering at the athletes’ village and other sites of the Paris Games
  • The eatery at the Olympic Village, which is meant to be the “biggest restaurant in the world,” is expected to seat 3,500 people
Updated 10 May 2023
AP

PARIS: Some 15,000 athletes will get to feast on fresh baguettes, gourmet dishes and environment-friendly French cuisine — but no wine — when Paris hosts the Summer Olympics next year.

The company tasked with serving 40,000 meals a day at the Olympic Village unveiled Tuesday some of the items on the menu of a sit-down restaurant that plans to serve food created by some of France’s most-renowned chefs.

Bringing a “fun, gourmet and healthy” touch to the plates is key to the job, said Alexandre Mazzia, whose AM restaurant in Marseille earned three Michelin guide stars. He presented a recipe made of crushed chickpeas with herbs and a smoked fish sauce.

Other chefs unveiled dishes that included an elaborate quinoa risotto and a chocolate mousse with raspberries.

“It’s a pride and an honor to be able to show French tradition and skills,” Mazzia said.

French food services company Sodexo was selected to oversee the catering at the athletes’ village and other sites of the Paris Games. The company was assigned the challenge of making the 2024 Olympics an occasion-appropriate opportunity to explore France’s legendary gastronomy.

“France will invite the world to its table,” said Philipp Würz, who is the catering manager for the Olympics organizing committee. Athletes “know they will eat well here. Our goal is to provide them with high quality food.”

The eatery at the Olympic Village, which is meant to be the “biggest restaurant in the world,” is expected to seat 3,500 people.

In addition, athletes will have access to “grab and go” food points, including one dedicated exclusively to French cuisine cooked up by chefs, Sodexo said.

“What I cooked here is poultry, guinea fowl slowly roasted with a nice crayfish jus, very reduced, very intense, with a ‘poulette’ sauce (white sauce), so it’s a kind of creamy, comfort food,” renowned chef Amandine Chaignot, who runs a Paris restaurant, explained.

“I wanted it to be a bit representative of what we do in France so it’s quite ‘gourmand,’” she said.

The Olympic Village also will feature a boulangerie producing French baguettes — recently given UN world heritage status — and other breads. Croissants and other pastries will also be available.

One exception will be made to the French way of life, though: No wine, or any form of alcohol, will be offered to Olympians in the village, organizers said. Champagne and liquors will be reserved for reception events.

Stéphane Chicheri, the chef for Sodexo’s venues and sporting events branch, said more than 500 menu items will be available to meet the needs of all sports, special diets, eating habits and religious beliefs.

Another challenge Paris 2024 organizers promised to meet is to make the Games more sustainable and environment-friendly.

In that regard, the main restaurant at the village will use only reusable serving dishes, according to Sodexo.

The company said all meals will be based on seasonal products, and plant-based food will represent one-third of the offerings at the Olympic Village.

All meat, milk products and eggs will be French-produced. Imported items, like bananas and rice, will all be organic or have fair trade certification, Sodexo said.

To avoid waste, goods not consumed will be given to food banks and associations. Food scraps will be turned into compost or used for biogas production, the company said.

Quality and diversity of food is important because athletes need to be reassured that they’ll find what they need to nourish their bodies, said Helene Defrance, a competitive sailor who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and now specializes in nutrition.

Still, organizers want the meals to be a convivial moment, in the pure French tradition.

“It’s not only the moment when we really feed our performances and get prepared for competition from a nutritional point of view,” Defrance said. “It’s also a moment when we regenerate and take a break, some time for exchanges, usually a pleasant moment.”

At his gastronomic restaurant in the southern city of Marseille, chef Mazzia is used to greeting many professional athletes, from kayakers and long-distance runners to judo practitioners and French and NBA basketball players.

“They are always surprised and happy with the moment they spent. I think I’ll meet some of them again during the Games, so that’s great,” he said.

Topics: 2024 Paris Olympics Paris France

