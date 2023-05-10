Archbishop of Canterbury: UK migration bill is morally wrong

You are here

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speaking during the second reading of the Government's Illegal Immigration Bill, in the House of Lords in London on May 10, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 10 May 2023
AP

  • Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby made a rare appearance in Parliament to oppose the legislation
  • He told the House of Lords, Parliament's unelected upper chamber, that the government's proposal was a “short-term fix” that risked causing great damage to the UK's reputation
AP

LONDON: The head of the Church of England on Wednesday condemned a British government bill that would dramatically curb migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK, calling the policy “isolationist, morally unacceptable and politically impractical.”
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby made a rare appearance in Parliament to oppose the legislation. He told the House of Lords, Parliament’s unelected upper chamber, that the government’s proposal was a “short-term fix” that risked causing great damage to the UK’s reputation.
The legislation bars asylum claims by anyone who reaches the UK by unauthorized means, and compels officials to detain and then deport refugees and migrants “to their home country or a safe third country,” such as Rwanda. Once deported, they would be banned from ever re-entering the UK
Britain’s Conservative government says the measure would deter tens of thousands of people from trying to cross the English Channel in small boats each year in hopes of reaching the UK But critics, including the United Nations’ refugee agency, have described the legislation as unethical and unworkable, and some allege it would violate international law.
The bill passed the House of Commons last month. It was on a second reading Wednesday in the House of Lords, where it faces strong opposition. The Lords can amend the legislation but not block it.
Welby, who is also the spiritual head of Anglican churches worldwide and presided over King Charles III’s coronation, said international protections for refugees were “not inconvenient obstructions to get ‘round by any legislative means necessary.”
He added that it was wrong for the UK to leave the responsibility of accommodating refugees up to other countries, often much poorer ones.
“Of course we cannot take everyone and nor should we, but this bill has no sense at all of the long-term and the global nature of the challenge that the world faces,” Welby said. “This nation should lead internationally, not stand apart.”
Britain’s government has urged the House of Lords to back the bill, which it says “is designed to meet the will of the British people.”
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to “stop the boats” carrying asylum-seekers across the Channel and made that one of the key focuses of his time in office.
More than 45,000 people, including from countries such as Afghanistan, Iran and Syria, arrived in Britain in small boats last year, up from 8,500 in 2020.

Topics: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby UK Parliament migrants asylum

Indonesia welcomes Saudi e-visa facility as ‘important step’ in digitalization

An Indonesian pilgrim is greeted with roses and petals on arrival in Saudi Arabia. (@HajMinistry)
An Indonesian pilgrim is greeted with roses and petals on arrival in Saudi Arabia. (@HajMinistry)
Updated 10 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia welcomes Saudi e-visa facility as ‘important step’ in digitalization

An Indonesian pilgrim is greeted with roses and petals on arrival in Saudi Arabia. (@HajMinistry)
  • Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched e-visa initiative last week
  • First phase was introduced in 7 countries, including UAE, Indonesia
Updated 10 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s electronic visa facility, Jakarta’s envoy in Jeddah said on Wednesday, following the recent launch of the initiative in seven countries.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched the initiative last week to raise the quality of its consular services, replacing visa stickers with an electronic visa that will allow travelers’ data to be read via a QR code.

The first phase of the initiative has been implemented in seven countries, including the UAE, Bangladesh and Indonesia, the ministry said in a statement.

“I appreciate the initiative of the Saudi government to have e-visa for countries, and then they started with certain countries like Indonesia,” Eko Hartono, Indonesia’s consul-general in Jeddah, told Arab News.

 

 

“Of course, this is a good step, this is an important step for the Saudi (government) to digitalize the issuance of visas,” he said. “I would say the issuance of e-visas will benefit the movement of people from Indonesia.”

Expecting Indonesians from across the archipelago will be eager to benefit from the new initiative, Hartono highlighted potential visitors residing outside big cities in Indonesia.

“I would expect that in the future they will find ways to make it easier for people to get e-visas because if they need to go to the Saudi Embassy (in Jakarta) or VFS (Visa Facilitation Services), it takes time, it’s very costly and, of course, it’s not convenient for the people,” he said.

The latest development comes as the Kingdom revamps visa procedures and eases visa rules, as it aims to attract more foreign tourists and businesses.

The Gulf Cooperation Council, of which Saudi Arabia is a member, has reportedly been in talks to launch a “Schengen-style” visa for travelers aimed at boosting tourism in the region.

Topics: Indonesia Saudi Arabia digitalization

Biden to host Indian leader Modi June 22 during state visit

Updated 10 May 2023
AP

Biden to host Indian leader Modi June 22 during state visit

  • White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that Modi's June 22 visit “will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India”
  • It will be Modi's first visit to the Biden White House
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month as part of Modi’s trip to the United States that will include honors at an elaborate White House state dinner.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that Modi’s June 22 visit “will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together.”
It will be Modi’s first visit to the Biden White House, though the two leaders have met at international summits since Biden took office.
Modi is the third world leader to be invited on a US state visit by Biden, following French President Emmanuel Macron late last year and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April.
Biden and Modi will focus on their countries’ commitment to a free and secure Indo-Pacific region, as well as on their partnerships in technology, including in the areas of defense, clean energy and space, Jean-Pierre said.

Topics: US India US President Joe Biden Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India’s first female Rohingya graduate on mission to give voice to voiceless women

Updated 10 May 2023

India’s first female Rohingya graduate on mission to give voice to voiceless women

  • Majority of Rohingya refugee children in India deprived of any formal education
  • Kids do not have government-issued identity documents required for school admission
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: In a small Rohingya neighborhood in Jamia Nagar, central Delhi, Tasmida Johar lives like any other girl from the refugee community, but with an achievement only she has managed so far: university graduation.
Johar and her parents lost everything and became refugees in 2005, when she was seven years old. They fled Rakhine State in Myanmar for neighboring Bangladesh, where Rohingya Muslims have for years sought asylum from persecution.
After years in Cox’s Bazar, the world’s largest refugee settlement, the family moved to India in 2012, where they are now a part of a 40,000-member Rohingya community.
“But our struggle did not end. We were not entitled to study in any government schools in the absence of valid Indian documents. I wanted to study in a government school but that did not work out. It was really next to impossible,” Johar told Arab News.
India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, which outlines the rights of refugees and the legal obligations of states to protect them.
It also does not have the relevant domestic laws and the majority of Rohingya children are deprived of any formal education as they do not have government-issued identity documents which in India are required for school admission.
But Johar tried anyway, obtained informal schooling, took correspondence courses, and used all other possible ways to make the impossible happen.
In 2019, after completing high school with the support of the Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative of the German government, she secured admission in an online bachelor’s program to study political science at Delhi University. She graduated in December last year, at the age of 25.
“Generally, you finish your graduation by the age of 21, but in my case, it took four extra years because of the periodic displacement and uncertainties,” Johar said.
“It feels nice that I became the first woman from my community to graduate. But at the same time, it makes me feel sad that so many women who could have done better in life before me could not do it because of adverse circumstances and lack of opportunity.”
Now preparing to go on a scholarship to Canada, she will try to become an activist too — a cause that is very much supported by her mother, Amina Khatoon, who told Arab News she had “always believed that redemption lies in education” and would always encourage her children to learn.
“She can be the voice of the Rohingya people,” Khatoon said. “She is my only daughter, and I am proud of her.”
Johar added: “I can be a voice for voiceless women. I want to inspire other girls in my community to pick up education.”
Among young Rohingyas in India, she has already achieved the goal. Sabber Kyaw Min, founder of the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, told Arab News: “Tasmida has inspired the whole community ... More and more boys and girls want to study and emerge as voices of the community.”
Priyali Sur, an activist and founder of The Azadi Project, an Indian non-governmental organization that works for refugee rights, said Johar was now “an example for the community” after achieving the feat in an “extremely challenging situation.”
She added: “If we want more women like Tasmida, refugee women who are coming ahead and getting the education and being able to give back to the society, we need to help them, and we need to make sure that our policies are such that their education is not inhibited or curtailed.”

Topics: Delhi Rohinghya India Tasmida Johar

Related

Rohingya reluctant to return to Myanmar with citizenship not guaranteed
World
Rohingya reluctant to return to Myanmar with citizenship not guaranteed
For Rohingya women in Bangladesh, Ramadan brings back memories of life in Myanmar
World
For Rohingya women in Bangladesh, Ramadan brings back memories of life in Myanmar

Two suspected Hezbollah members arrested in Germany

Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

Two suspected Hezbollah members arrested in Germany

  • The pair are alleged to have represented Hezbollah in the Bremen region of northern Germany, handling organization and logistics for the group
AFP

BERLIN: German federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two alleged members of Hezbollah on Wednesday suspected of recruiting and organizing activities for the Iran-backed Shiite movement.
Named only as Lebanese national Hassan M. and German-Lebanese dual citizen Abdul-Latif W. the pair were detained in northern Germany, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
It said Abdul-Latif W. joined the organization “at the latest” in 2004 and Hassan M. in 2016. They are both now facing charges of “membership of a foreign terrorist organization.”
The pair are alleged to have represented Hezbollah in the Bremen region of northern Germany, handling organization and logistics for the group.
The two suspects were to appear later Wednesday before a judge “who will decide whether to remand them in custody.”
Hezbollah’s military wing is classed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, Britain and a majority of member states of the Arab League.
Germany banned the activities of the group’s political wing, which regularly organizes anti-Israeli demonstrations, in 2020.

Topics: Hezbollah Germany

Pakistani judge rules Imran Khan can be held for 8 days

Updated 10 May 2023
AFP
AP

Pakistani judge rules Imran Khan can be held for 8 days

  • Former leader arrested during a routine hearing in Islamabad on Tuesday
  • His arrest has brought tens of thousands of his supporters to the street in cities across the country
AFP AP

ISLAMABAD: A judge ruled Wednesday that Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan can be held for eight days.

The ruling comes a day after Khan was arrested in Islamabad. His arrest set off clashes between his supporters and police.

Angry protesters stormed and set fire to a building housing Radio Pakistan in the northwest on Wednesday as the death toll from the violence rose to four.

Khan, who lost power last year but remains the country’s most popular opposition figure, is the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in Pakistan.

His dramatic arrest on Tuesday deepened the political turmoil.

Khan was arrested during a routine hearing in the capital Islamabad Tuesday and whisked away to an unknown location overnight before appearing behind closed doors in a specially convened court at police headquarters.

The drama follows months of political crisis during which Khan, who was ousted in April last year, has waged an unprecedented campaign against the country’s powerful military.

“The judge of the accountability court has reserved the verdict but has not pronounced it yet,” Sher Afzal Marwat, a lawyer for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, told media.

He added that Khan was in “good spirits,” but complained he had been hit on the back of the head and leg by the paramilitary forces that arrested him.

The former cricketing superstar, who remains wildly popular, has previously denied all the charges in dozens of cases brought against him.

He says the myriad legal cases are part of an effort by the struggling government and military establishment to prevent him from returning to power.

His arrest has brought tens of thousands of his supporters to the street in cities across the country.

“If they think that the arrest of Imran Khan will demoralize us, then they are hugely mistaken,” said Niaz Ali in Peshawar, where several monuments and government buildings have been torched.

“We stand with Imran Khan and will support him till death.”

Khan’s arrest came hours after the powerful military rebuked him for alleging that a senior officer had been involved in a plot to kill him.

Pakistan politicians have frequently been arrested and jailed since the country’s founding in 1947, but few have so directly challenged a military that has staged at least three coups and had ruled for more than three decades.

The country’s communications agency said the interior ministry had ordered mobile Internet services cut and restricted access to social media sites Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Authorities have ordered schools closed across the country — with end of year exams canceled for students.

Hundreds of police officers have been injured across the country, while in Pakistan’s most populous province of Punjab nearly 1,000 people have been arrested and the army ordered to deploy to keep peace.

Some protesters took out their wrath on the military, torching the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and laying siege at the entrance to the army’s general headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

“At a time we are already struggling to feed our children, further uncertainty has been created,” Farooq Bhatti, a van driver, said in Rawalpindi Wednesday morning.

“The violence will not serve anyone... everyone will be affected... but I doubt the decision makers care.”

Protesters blocked some routes leading to Islamabad around lunchtime Wednesday but there was a huge security presence across the capital, particularly outside the so-called police lines where the special court convened.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told a press conference there was “no political vendetta” surrounding Khan’s arrest.

The case that led to his detention was brought by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan’s top anti-corruption body, which said he had ignored repeated summons to appear in court.

“Whenever he was summoned to court, he would do so at his own leisure — and only after being given a final warning,” said Tarar.

Khan has faced dozens of charges since being ousted in April, a tactic analysts say successive Pakistan governments have used to silence their opponents.

Pakistan is deeply mired in an economic and political crisis, with Khan pressuring the struggling coalition government for early elections.

He has been increasingly outspoken against the establishment, relying on near-fanatical support from the huge crowds that accompany his public appearances to protect him from arrest.

At a weekend rally in Lahore, Khan repeated claims that senior intelligence officer Maj. Gen. Faisal Naseer was involved in an assassination attempt last year during which he was shot in the leg.

The military’s Inter-Services Public Relations wing in a statement rejected “this fabricated and malicious allegation.”

The government says the assassination attempt was the work of a lone gunman, who is in custody and who confessed in a video controversially leaked to media.

Criticism of the military establishment is rare in Pakistan, where army chiefs hold significant influence over domestic politics and foreign policy, and have long been accused of interfering in the rise and fall of governments.

“The senior army leadership is uninterested in repairing the rift between itself and Khan,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

“So with this arrest it’s likely sending a message that the gloves are very much off.”

Topics: Imran Khan Pakistan

