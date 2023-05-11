Groves wins wet Giro stage, Leknessund retains lead as Evenepoel falls twice

You are here

Australia's Kaden Groves, front left, pedals with the pack under the rain during the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from from Atripalda to Salerno, Italy, Wednesday. Groves went o to win the stage.
  • Leknessund remained 28 seconds ahead of 23-year-old Evenepoel after a largely flat 171km run from Atripalda to Salerno on the coast
  • Evenepoel had hit the deck for the first time with 150km to go after a small dog ran out toward the peloton
SALERNO, ITALY: Australian Kaden Groves won a ferocious sprint at the end of a rain-soaked and crash-filled fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday as Andreas Leknessund retained the overall lead and favorite Remco Evenepoel fell twice.

World champion and Vuelta a Espana winner Evenepoel now faces a nervy wait to discover the seriousness of his injuries.

“After the second fall, he felt a lot of pain on his right side. He has a muscle hematoma and was hurt in his sacrum (at the base of the spine),” said Toon Cruyt, the doctor for the Soudal Quick-Step team.

“We hope that after a good massage and a good night’s sleep he will be better. We will know more Thursday but what is certain is that the sixth stage will be difficult for him.”

Leknessund, who also had a scare, remained 28 seconds ahead of 23-year-old Evenepoel after a largely flat 171km run from Atripalda to Salerno on the coast.

The Norwegian said he is enjoying leading a major tour.

“Rainy and cold but still a nice day,” he said, adding that he was happy the team had prepared rain jackets in the pink of the Giro leader’s jersey.

Groves, Leknessund and another favorite, Primoz Roglic, were the beneficiaries of the decision of rival teams not to take advantage of a late crash.

Groves and Roglic fell with 6km to go which split the peloton.

Leknessund was caught in the second group but Evenepoel’s Soudal Quick-Step team and Ineos, which has former major Tour winners Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas in the top ten, eased up allowing the chasers to catch up.

“It was a hectic final,” said Leknessund. “I was behind this crash. We went all in too close with a few other teams. I could see it would come back and tried to stay calm.”

That set up a frantic finish in which Evenepoel, cruising along in the peloton, fell for the second time in the day.

Groves made the most of his reprieve by edging Jonathan Milan and Mads Pedersen.

“Surprised myself today,” said the Australian. “Everything was going well but I crashed at the roundabout. I bounced back up and put the chain on again and caught up.”

Mark Cavendish was fifth even though he had lost control 50m from the finish. He managed to avoid falling off until he had crossed the line.

Evenepoel had hit the deck for the first time with 150km to go after a small dog ran out toward the peloton.

As the dog approached, Davide Ballerini, the Italian wobbled and then fell. His bike slid across the wet surface and took out Evenepoel, his Soudal Quick-Step teammate.

Major tours have tangled with animals before. On the 1997 Giro, Marco Pantani had to abandon after a crash caused by a black cat. In 2015, cows wandered onto the road causing chaos in the Tour de France.

The second crash on Wednesday occurred with under 3km to go so Evenepoel, guaranteed the same time as the winner, was able to roll slowly to the line gesticulating angrily at the team car, other riders and the cameras.

“A lot of stuff happening,” Max Sciandri, the head of the Movistar team, told Eurosport.

“A big mess. Mess everywhere. That happens on a day like this when the roads are slippery and everyone wants to go for the sprint.”

Topics: cycling Kaden Groves 2023 Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia Andreas Leknessund Remco Evenepoel

NBA playoffs: Warriors, Knicks stave off elimination to force Game 6s

NBA playoffs: Warriors, Knicks stave off elimination to force Game 6s
Updated 29 min ago
AP

NBA playoffs: Warriors, Knicks stave off elimination to force Game 6s

NBA playoffs: Warriors, Knicks stave off elimination to force Game 6s
  • Golden State is trying rally from a 3-1 series deficit for only the second time in franchise history
  • Knicks deny the Heat’s first attempt to become just the second No. 8 seed to reach the conference finals
Updated 29 min ago
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Stephen Curry had 27 points and eight assists, Andrew Wiggins added 25 points, seven rebounds and five assist, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors staved off elimination by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night.

LeBron James had 25 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles. Anthony Davis added 23 points and nine rebounds but went to the locker room late after appearing to take a hit in the head from Kevon Looney.

Austin Reaves made a 3-pointer with 5:25 to play that cut the Warriors’ lead to single digits at 104-95 only for Curry to answer with five straight points, then he hit another big shot after D’Angelo Russell connected from deep.

Draymond Green contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds as Golden State played tough defense that led to better chances on the offensive end — just as coach Steve Kerr has challenged his team to to.

Now, it’s back to LA for Game 6 on Friday night with the Lakers 5-0 at home this postseason, having won eight consecutive games on their own floor since losing to the Bulls on March 26.

Golden State is trying rally from a 3-1 series deficit for only the second time in franchise history and will try to win one more to bring Game 7 back to Chase Center on Sunday. The Warriors rallied from 3-1 down in the 2016 Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City.

Curry beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer over Lonnie Walker IV as the Warriors took a 70-59 lead. The 70 first-half points were the most Golden State in the playoffs since scoring 72 in a Game 6 first-round win over the Clippers in 2019. The last team to score 70 or more in a first half of a playoff game versus the Lakers was Phoenix with 71 in Game 4 of the 2000 second round.

Green and Wiggins took turns on James and Golden State tried to take Davis out of rhythm after he had 23 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two assists in Game 4.

Curry shot 12 for 24 but just 3 of 11 from long range coming off his third career playoff triple-double in a 104-101 Game 4 loss.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while playing all 48 minutes in a season-extending performance in New York’s victory over Miami in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks denied the Heat’s first attempt to become just the second No. 8 seed to reach the conference finals and sent the series back to Miami for Game 6 on Friday night.

RJ Barrett added 26 points and Julius Randle had 24 for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who stayed alive in hopes of reaching the conference finals for the first time since 2000. They did that by getting by the Heat in seven games in the second round, a possibility that still exists.

Jimmy Butler had 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Miami, getting held below 25 points for the first time in this postseason. Bam Adebayo added 18 points and Duncan Robinson had 17.

Topics: basketball NBA Golden State Warriors LA Lakers Stephen Curry

French gastronomy facing huge logistical challenge for Olympics

French gastronomy facing huge logistical challenge for Olympics
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

French gastronomy facing huge logistical challenge for Olympics

French gastronomy facing huge logistical challenge for Olympics
  • Around 40,000 meals a day will be served during the Paris Olympics, with food service group Sodexo Live! charged with the task
  • In addition to the Olympic Village, Sodexo will also cater 14 other Olympic sites and eight Paralympic venues throughout France
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

PARIS: France’s vaunted gastronomy will be put to the ultimate test when organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics have to feed 15,000 athletes.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed the “gastronomic meal of the French” on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010.
“The gastronomic meal emphasises togetherness, the pleasure of taste, and the balance between human beings and the products of nature,” UNESCO said.
“The gastronomic meal should respect a fixed structure, commencing with an aperitif (drinks before the meal) and ending with liqueurs, containing in between at least four successive courses, namely a starter, fish and/or meat with vegetables, cheese and dessert.”
Realistically, the restaurants run by French catering giants Sodexo might not be offering up such a complete experience — and doubtless few athletes in the prime of their lives would take on such a culinary bonanza given they will be in Paris on tight schedules focused more on competing than indulging themselves.
Around 40,000 meals a day will be served during the Paris Olympics, using produce largely sourced in France.
Sodexo, through its subsidiary Sodexo Live!, already has experience of catering high-profile sporting events such as the Super Bowl, tennis’ French Open and the Tour de France cycling race.
But it will have its work cut out feeding participants at the July 26-August 11 Games and then the Paralympics that follow on August 28-September 8.

From left to right, leading French chefs attend a media conference on May 9, 2023, of Sodexo Live, a company tasked with serving 40,000 meals a day at the Olympic Village in Paris.

Some 6,000 people will be employed to help in the restaurants, Sodexo Live! managing director Nathalie Bellon-Szabo said on Tuesday.
In addition to the Olympic Village, Sodexo will also cater 14 other Olympic sites and eight Paralympic venues throughout France.

Games organizers have made no secret of what they will be serving up: more vegetables than usual with an emphasis on locally-grown products.
Of the estimated 13 million meals that will be served during the Olympics and Paralympics, from a snack right through to a dish cooked by a top chef, the goal is to have produce that is 80 percent French.
It is a “huge logistical challenge,” says Philipp Wuerz, project manager for catering, cleaning and waste on the Paris 2024 organizing committee.
Avoiding queues, providing food that is healthy, varied and of good quality, with 25 percent of produce sourced “from within 250km” of each site, is challenging to say the least.
“We’re used to managing this type of event, but not over such a long period of time,” says Stephane Chicheri, chief executive of Sodexo Live!
There will be a necessity to remain “adaptable” over potential supply chain issues and price hikes for certain produce, Maxime Jacob, the organizing committee’s catering project manager, told AFP.
The athletes can choose from 500 recipes, which are currently undergoing fine-tuning before menus are signed off by the end of this year.
It is impossible, however, to be 100 percent local, Wuerz said.

A green lentil dahl, with skyr coriander and a corn tuile dish of French chef Charles Guilloy of Sodexo Live is displayed during media conference in Paris on May 9, 2023.

“The athletes will eat around three million bananas and they don’t grow in the Paris region!“
Bananas, exotic fruits and rice will nevertheless be “organic or fair-trade certified,” Wuerz says.
All meat and dairy products will be 100 percent French, while seafood will be from sustainable fishing.

The recipes have been drawn up after consulting athletes and nutritional experts, including Helene Defrance, a dietician who won a sailing bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“There are no set menus” because organizers have to adapt to the food habits of every athlete, Defrance says, be it light meals or carbo-loading.
During their stay at the village in the Seine-Saint-Denis region north of Paris, athletes will also be treated to haute cuisine.
A trio of French chefs will have their own space next to the main Olympic food hall.
Amandine Chaignot will serve up guinea fowl with langoustines or gnocchi in chicken sauce. Akrame Benallal has come up with a crispy quinoa muesli, while you can expect Alexandre Mazzia to produce a herb-packed chickpea pommade.
The main food hall will have 3,600 seats and offer up dishes that are not just French-themed but also from around the world, as well as halal food for Muslim athletes, Jacob said.
In a bid to help make the Games more sustainable, water fountains will be installed to reduce single-use plastics, while the kitchen equipment and cutlery will all be re-used after the Paralympics brings an end to a colossal logistic challenge.
 

Veterans shine at Italian Open as Fognini beats Murray; Wawrinka advances

Veterans shine at Italian Open as Fognini beats Murray; Wawrinka advances
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

Veterans shine at Italian Open as Fognini beats Murray; Wawrinka advances

Veterans shine at Italian Open as Fognini beats Murray; Wawrinka advances
  • Fognini’s crafty shot-making proved the difference as the Italian produced a series of drop-shot winners that were so effective Murray didn’t even attempt to run them down
  • In women’s action, Lesia Tsurenko eliminated two-time champion Elina Svitolina in all-Ukrainian matchup
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

ROME: Fabio Fognini edged fellow 35-year-old Andy Murray in a nearly three-hour battle in the opening round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.

Given a wild card entry after a month out with an injured foot, Fognini hit more than twice as many winners as Murray (49-24) in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win on Campo Centrale.

Murray was coming off his first title in three years after he won an ATP Challenger event in southern France over the weekend for his first tournament victory since 2019 — and first on clay since 2016.

But Fognini’s crafty shot-making proved the difference as the Italian produced a series of drop-shot winners that were so effective Murray didn’t even attempt to run them down.

Murray was also left fuming after protesting a linesman’s call late in the first set, which gave Fognini a 5-3 advantage. Murray pointed to the mark on the red clay and told the chair umpire that it was clearly out.

“How can you see that ball from there being in? How is it possible?” Murray said. “You know you got that wrong.”

After the match was over, Murray had more words for the chair umpire, while Fognini wrote on a camera lens, “It’s not over.”

“I still like playing these type of matches,” said Fognini, who improved to 5-4 in his career against Murray, the 2016 champion in Rome.

Another veteran who advanced earlier was Stan Wawrinka, who wasted little time securing a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ilya Ivashka after the start of play was delayed for 90 minutes due to rain.

At age 38, Wawrinka is the oldest man in the tournament but he dominated Ivashka by also hitting more than twice as many winners as his opponent to close it out in little more than an hour.

“This year I am playing much better, but I need to win more matches. That is what I am missing a bit, the confidence to win more matches,” said Wawrinka, who had two surgeries on his left foot in 2021 and two operations on his left knee in 2017. “But in general the level is great.”

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, next faces 26th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, with the winner potentially meeting top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the third round.

“My dream is to win another trophy, another tournament,” Wawrinka said. “Of course I’m getting older, it’s getting more and more difficult. The passion and the love for the sport is still there; that’s why I keep pushing myself.”

Djokovic, who has a first-round bye, will open against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who advanced with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over 18-year-old Luca Van Assche, the youngest player in the top 100 of the rankings at No. 85.

Etcheverry reached clay finals in Santiago, Chile, and Houston earlier this year.

Also advancing on the red clay of the Foro Italico were Alexander Bublik, Cristian Garin, Marton Fucsovics and Sebastian Baez.

Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis was leading Jaume Munar 4-2 in the first set when his Spanish opponent retired due to lower back pain.

Kokkinakis will next face local favorite Jannik Sinner.

Arthur Fils, another rising 18-year-old French player, beat fellow qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 for his first Masters 1000 victory, setting up a meeting with Holger Rune.

Wu Yibing of China rallied past French veteran Richard Gasquet 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 for his first tour win on clay.

In women’s action, Lesia Tsurenko eliminated two-time champion Elina Svitolina in all-Ukrainian matchup.

Sloane Stephens beat Nadia Podoroska 6-4, 6-1 and next meets 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka.

Topics: Italian Open Fabio Fognini Andy Murray Stan Wawrinka

Inter beat Milan 2-0 in Champions League semifinal ‘Euroderby’

Inter beat Milan 2-0 in Champions League semifinal ‘Euroderby’
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

Inter beat Milan 2-0 in Champions League semifinal ‘Euroderby’

Inter beat Milan 2-0 in Champions League semifinal ‘Euroderby’
  • The match was expected to be cagey and tight but Inter got off to the perfect start as they took the lead in the eighth minute
  • The two clubs met in the Champions League last four 20 years ago — with Milan winning on away goals and going on to beat Juventus in the final
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

MILAN: Inter Milan overpowered AC Milan early and held on to win the first leg of their Champions League semifinal derby 2-0 on Wednesday, leaving the Nerazzurri on the brink of a return to European soccer’s showpiece event for the first time since 2010.

Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored two goals in three minutes to put Inter firmly in command and the visitors could have added more in a dominant first-half performance.

The second leg is on Tuesday. The winner will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City, who drew their first leg 1-1.

Milan were missing key forward Rafael Leao, who hadn’t fully recovered from a thigh injury sustained over the weekend.

There was an electric atmosphere at San Siro for the semifinal that had been dubbed the “Euroderby” in Italy.

The two clubs met in the Champions League last four 20 years ago — with Milan winning on away goals and going on to beat Juventus in the final for their sixth of seven titles.

Several members of those teams from 2003 were in the stands, along with tennis great Novak Djokovic, who is a Milan fan.

The match was expected to be cagey and tight but Inter got off to the perfect start as they took the lead in the eighth minute. Hakan Çalhanoglu whipped in a corner from the left and Dzeko managed to get in front of Davide Calabria to hook a volley into the top right corner.

And Inter doubled their lead just three minutes later. Federico Dimarco’s low pass was wisely left by Lautaro Martínez for Mkhitaryan to lift over Mike Maignan.

Milan had only conceded one goal in its past six Champions League matches.

Incredibly, Inter almost scored a third five minutes later but Çalhanoglu’s long-range effort came off the right post.

The Milan players were shellshocked but eventually managed to compose themselves and had their first attempt on goal on the half-hour mark but Calabria hit the side netting.

Seconds later, Inter were awarded a penalty for a foul by Simon Kjær on Martinez but the referee revoked his decision after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Milan improved after the break and was shooting toward the end packed with its fans, in a sea of red and black.

Brahim Díaz curled wide of the left post early on but Inter was almost out of sight moments later. No one closed down Alessandro Bastoni and he threaded the ball through to Dzeko but Maignan somehow managed to parry the shot with his foot.

The Rossoneri should have pulled one back in the 63rd minute but Sandro Tonali’s effort came off the base of the left post.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Inter Milan AC Milan

De Bruyne out of Haaland’s shadow, delivers again in Madrid

De Bruyne out of Haaland’s shadow, delivers again in Madrid
Updated 10 May 2023
AP

De Bruyne out of Haaland’s shadow, delivers again in Madrid

De Bruyne out of Haaland’s shadow, delivers again in Madrid
Updated 10 May 2023
AP

MADRID: Kevin De Bruyne’s shot flew like a missile, skimming just above the turf in a trajectory not dissimilar to Carlos Alberto’s glorious goal for Brazil in the 1970 World Cup final.

Of course, this was no title match for Manchester City — it was the first leg of the Champions League semifinals — but with the eyes of the world on the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, it sure felt like one.

Who else, then, should step up but De Bruyne, the man who delivers for City on the big occasion time and again.

The Belgium playmaker looked to the sky and raised both his arms before performing a rare knee slide after his long-range equalizer for City in the 1-1 draw against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

De Bruyne knew how significant the goal was. How good it was, too.

He is making a habit of it.

City have played Real Madrid in the Champions League’s knockout stage in three of the last four seasons, and De Bruyne has scored each time. And against Atletico Madrid last year, City won 1-0 after two fiery matches in the quarterfinals and it was De Bruyne with the only goal.

His goals in the final stretch of this season, as City chase the Premier League-Champions League-FA Cup treble, have come against Liverpool, Arsenal (two goals) and now Madrid.

In only one of his last eight games has De Bruyne not scored or had an assist.

Erling Haaland has earned most of the plaudits of late because of a scoring record not seen in the modern era in English soccer, but underpinning it all is De Bruyne with his artistry and creative genius.

Maybe this is the season when De Bruyne gets his career-defining moment in the Champions League.

Until now, the indelible image of him in the competition is from the 2021 final, when he staggered off the field before the hour mark of City’s underwhelming 1-0 loss to Chelsea with a fractured eye socket and a broken nose following a clash of heads with Antonio Rudiger.

To say De Bruyne has unfinished business in the Champions League is an understatement. He couldn’t be doing any more to get his team back into the final.

And he appears to have gained new confidence in the final months of a season that took a worrying turn during the six weeks immediately after the World Cup, when De Bruyne — English soccer’s player of the year in 2020 and ‘21 — was dropped for some matches and City manager Pep Guardiola went public with his criticism of the midfielder’s performances and condition.

If that was a tactic to shake De Bruyne out of his torpor, it has worked.

Now he either plays as the most attacking of City’s central midfielders, running off and behind Haaland against teams — such as Arsenal last month — who press high up the field. Or he has to take a deeper position against opponents content to sit back and defend, relying instead on his delivery from out wide or long-range shots.

Against Madrid, it was the latter.

“We see it every single day in training — you wouldn’t choose anyone else for it to fall to,” City winger Jack Grealish said of De Bruyne’s 25-meter strike from Ilkay Gundogan’s lay-off at the edge of the area.

Seven of De Bruyne’s 14 goals in the Champions League have come from outside the area.

Stop Haaland in the penalty box and teams still have De Bruyne to deal with outside it.

That’s the challenge facing Madrid in the second leg at Etihad Stadium next week.

Topics: Kevin De Bruyne UEFA Champions League

