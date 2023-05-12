You are here

Victories for Saudi Arabia, Morocco at the Arab Beach Soccer Championship

Victories for Saudi Arabia, Morocco at the Arab Beach Soccer Championship
The tournament is being played at Al-Hamra Corniche Stadium in Jeddah, on the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast, and the final will take place on May 20, 2023. (Supplied)
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Hosts Saudi Arabia put seven past Mauritania in their opening match of the 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship. 
A hat trick from Faisal Al-Yami complemented by goals from Islam Siraj, Majid Shahmani and Bilal Bouda gave the Kingdom’s beach footballers all three point with a 7-3 victory. Mauritanian goals came through Sidi Al-Imam, Olayoun Zuwaid and Sheikh Belkhir.
The other Group A action saw Morocco win 9-5 against Lebanon. Suhail Bassak’s 5 goals help Morocco rise to the top of the table above Saudi Arabia.
The tournament is being played at Al-Hamra Corniche Stadium in Jeddah, on the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast, and the final will take place on May 20, 2023.

Topics: 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship

Juventus scores late to salvage draw with Sevilla in Europa League semifinals

Juventus scores late to salvage draw with Sevilla in Europa League semifinals
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

Juventus scores late to salvage draw with Sevilla in Europa League semifinals

Juventus scores late to salvage draw with Sevilla in Europa League semifinals
  • Roma stayed on course to claim back-to-back European titles by beating Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the first leg of their semifinal
  • Juventus won the competition when it was known as the UEFA Cup three times, most recently in 1993
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

TURIN: Substitute Federico Gatti scored deep into stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Juventus against six-time champion Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

Gatti headed in the equalizer in the seventh minute of added time in Turin to keep alive the Italian team’s hopes for a European trophy after a long drought.

Juventus won the competition when it was known as the UEFA Cup three times, most recently in 1993. The team will have to win in the second leg next week to get a chance to claim a first European title since winning the Champions League in 1996.

Sevilla have won the trophy six times and the Spanish squad again proved the are a title contender.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the 26th minute to finish a lethal counterattack for Sevilla, which eliminated Manchester United in the quarterfinals. It was the forward’s 18th goal in all competitions.

The visitors suffered a setback when Lucas Ocampos, who had several attempts on goal, had to be substituted in the 34th due to an injury.

Sevilla had another good chance but goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny tipped Ivan Rakitić’s shot over the bar.

Earlier, Angel Di Maria helped Juventus create some pressure but it was the visitors who struck first.

Sevilla have never lost a semifinal in this competition.

Roma stayed on course to claim back-to-back European titles by beating Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the first leg of their semifinal.

Jose Mourinho’s team won the the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League last year.

Leverkusen has been on the rise under coach Xabi Alonso, who played for Mourinho at Real Madrid, but Roma had the upper hand at Stadio Olimpico.

Edoardo Bove scored the decider in the 63rd. The 20-year-old midfielder netted his first European goal on a rebound with a left-foot strike after goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved the initial attempt by forward Tammy Abraham.

In the first half, Hradecky kept the visitors in game by saving a Roger Ibañez header from çlose range.

Jeremie Frimpong failed to capitalize on Roma goalkeeper Rui Patrício’s blunder in a clear chance to equalize.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio led West Ham’s second-half rally to beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 at London Stadium.

Benrahma converted from the spot to erase the Dutch team’s lead before Antonio scored from close range.

Tijjani Reijnders put the visitors ahead four minutes before halftime with a strike from outside the area.

It was a rare chance for the Dutch at this stage.

The Hammers have been waiting for a European trophy since the 1965 title in the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

In Florence, Zeki Amdouni scored in stoppage time as Basel came from a goal down to stun Fiorentina 2-1. Andy Diouf had equalized in the 71st minute.

In the first half, Fiorentina kept attacking with Basel holding firm at Stadio Artemio Franchi until Arthur Cabral headed in the opening goal for the hosts following a corner kick in the 25th. It was the seventh goal for the striker, making him the top scorer in the competition.

Topics: Europa League Sevilla Federico Gatti Juventus

Al-Shabab see off Tishreen of Syria to reach King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs group stage

Al-Shabab see off Tishreen of Syria to reach King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs group stage
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Al-Shabab see off Tishreen of Syria to reach King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs group stage

Al-Shabab see off Tishreen of Syria to reach King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs group stage
  • Al-Shabab’s victory came after a 1-1 draw on Sunday
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab beat Tishreen FC of Syria 3-1 on Thursday in the second leg of round two of the King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023, organized by the Arab Football Association.

The goals for Al-Shabab were scored by Ahmed Jaber, who grabbed a brace, and Carlos Junior, while Tishreen’ consolation was scored by Ahmed Hatem.

Al-Shabab’s victory came after a 1-1 draw on Sunday, meaning they qualified for the main tournament with a 4-2 aggregate win.

The groups’ stage of the competition will be hosted in the cities of Abha, Taif, and Al-Baha in the summer.

Saudi club Al-Shabab join a group with Egypt’s Zamalek and Riyadh side Al-Nassr, along with the qualifier from the clash between Monastir of Tunisia and Bahrain’s Muharraq.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023 Al-Shabab Football Club Arab Football Association

Lacazette helps Lyon push for European spot as he battles Mbappé for top scorer

Lacazette helps Lyon push for European spot as he battles Mbappé for top scorer
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

Lacazette helps Lyon push for European spot as he battles Mbappé for top scorer

Lacazette helps Lyon push for European spot as he battles Mbappé for top scorer
  • “They were a lovely present that I received, and I'm going to keep them meticulously clean for the next game,” said Lacazette
  • The goals improved Lacazette's overall tally for Lyon to 157 — second all-time at the club behind Fleury Di Nallo (222)
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

PARIS: Alexandre Lacazette’s goals have papered over Lyon’s defensive frailties and are helping the club’s late push for a European place next season.
That was glaringly evident last Sunday when the striker’s remarkable four-goal performance helped Lyon beat Montpellier 5-4 after trailing 4-1. The whole bench mobbed him after his stoppage-time penalty as he roared to the home crowd.
A great way for Lacazette to break in a new pair of boots.
“They were a lovely present that I received, and I’m going to keep them meticulously clean for the next game,” said Lacazette, who rejoined Lyon in the offseason after five years in the Premier League with Arsenal.
The goals improved Lacazette’s overall tally for Lyon to 157 — second all-time at the club behind Fleury Di Nallo (222) — and further cemented his status as one of the most popular players in club history.
With his lucky boots, Lacazette has another ambition: beating Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé to finish as the French league’s top scorer.
Both have 24 league goals — three more than Lille’s Jonathan David — with four games remaining.
Lacazette is relishing the challenge.
“Yes, because I know that if I score lots more goals it will help the team improve (and) finish in the highest position possible,” the 31-year-old Frenchman said.
Lyon are seventh and trail sixth-place Rennes only on goal difference. Lille are three points ahead in fifth — the Europa Conference League spot.
All three teams play Sunday.
Lyon have a lunchtime game at mid-table Clermont. Among the top eight, only Monaco have conceded more goals than Lyon.
Rennes host 19th-place Troyes and Lille face a hard trip to fourth-place Monaco. Finishing fourth guarantees automatic entry into the Europa League, and a victory for Lille would move them within two points of Monaco.
AU REVOIR, AULAS
Jean-Michel Aulas stood down as president of Lyon on Monday after 36 years in charge.
The 74-year-old Frenchman got the club promoted back to the first division in 1989 after taking a chance on unheralded coach Raymond Domenech, who went on to coach France.
Lyon have been in the top flight ever since, winning seven straight titles from 2002-08 with a team led by the brilliance of Brazil midfielder Juninho and the emerging Karim Benzema.
Aulas built a 60,000-seat stadium, transformed the women’s team into the best in Europe, and strengthened Lyon’s renowned youth academy.
They have produced talents like the Ballon d’Or winner Benzema — now Real Madrid’s second all-time leading scorer with 352 goals — as well as Lacazette, former France forward Sidney Govou and winger Hatem Ben Arfa.
Attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, who is 19, is touted as a future star.
A self-made businessman, Aulas was prolific in the transfer market. Lyon’s vast scouting network spotted talented players early and sold them on for big profits.
Benzema went to Real Madrid in 2009 for a then-French record transfer of 35 million euros ($38.2 million).
Brazil midfielder Lucas Paquetá cost 20 million ($22 million) and was sent to Premier League club West Ham last summer for 61.6 million euros ($67.5 million).
Bruno Guimarães, another Brazilian midfielder, arrived for the same amount and sold to Premier League Newcastle for 50.1 million euros ($54.9 million) and 20 percent of any future sell-on value.
Govou paid tribute to Aulas.
“You listened, chose, learned, built, won, lost, grew, united, divided, lasted,” Govou wrote on Twitter. “But always with one aim: the best for Lyon.”
While Aulas was widely respected, his habit of speaking his mind — often using Twitter to ping his stinging views directly to others — saw him clash with club presidents and coaches, soccer pundits and former players.
He once had a heated argument in an elevator with former Lens president Gervais Martel over the use of a loan player.
He made up with Martel, sending him a vintage bottle of Martell cognac, but he fell out with Juninho — who scored 100 goals for the club — when Juninho became the club’s sporting director. Juninho stepped down early last year and their rift has not healed.
Ben Arfa bitterly wrote “Soccer won’t miss you, bye” on Instagram along with a photo of Aulas, for which Ben Arfa was severely criticized by former Lyon striker Sonny Anderson.

Topics: Lyon Alexandre Lacazette Kylian Mbappé

Al-Shabab, Syria’s Tishreen face off in 2nd leg of King Salman’s Cup for Arab Clubs 2023

Al-Shabab, Syria’s Tishreen face off in 2nd leg of King Salman’s Cup for Arab Clubs 2023
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Al-Shabab, Syria’s Tishreen face off in 2nd leg of King Salman’s Cup for Arab Clubs 2023

Al-Shabab, Syria’s Tishreen face off in 2nd leg of King Salman’s Cup for Arab Clubs 2023
  • Round 2 match to be played at Riyadh’s Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
  • 1st game on Sunday ended in 1-1 draw
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab will on Thursday evening face Tishreen FC of Syria in the second leg of round two of the King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023, organized by the Arab Football Association.
The match will be played in Riyadh at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium where the first leg on Sunday ended in a 1-1 draw.
Tishreen took the lead through Khaled Al-Mobayed before Al-Shabab’s Santiago Mina levelled the score.
Both teams are aiming to qualify for the groups’ stage of the competition which will be hosted in the cities of Abha, Taif, and Al-Baha in the summer.
The winner will join a group with Egypt’s Zamalek and Riyadh side Al-Nassr, along with the qualifier from the clash between Monastir of Tunisia and Bahrain’s Muharraq.

Topics: Al-Shabab Football Club Tishreen FC King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023 Arab Football Association

Tough group but Saudi Arabia have what it takes in Asian Cup

Tough group but Saudi Arabia have what it takes in Asian Cup
Updated 11 May 2023
John Duerden

Tough group but Saudi Arabia have what it takes in Asian Cup

Tough group but Saudi Arabia have what it takes in Asian Cup
  • The Group F favorites are still searching for a replacement for Herve Renard
Updated 11 May 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s name was last out of the hat in the draw for the Asian Cup on Thursday, which meant that even before it all finished, those watching in Doha and at home knew that the destination was Group F.

It is debatable whether Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman equal the “Group of Death” but it is certain that the Green Falcons will need to be at their best next January as there will be no easy games.

The ultimate target is, of course, to win a first continental title since 1996, a wait that has been too long.

The best route is through winning the group — in 2019 Saudi Arabia finished second which meant an early meeting with Japan and early elimination. A good start is crucial, though the opener may be the toughest of the lot against Oman. At least there will be few surprises against a familiar opponent.

On the face of it, with Saudi Arabia finishing first in their final 2022 World Cup qualification group and Oman in fourth, there should not be too many nerves in Riyadh, especially as the gap in points between the two teams was nine.

Yet there is more to it than that. The Reds were competitive in all of their games, finishing just one point below Australia. Compact, well-organized and quick in the attack, Oman won in Japan, defeated China and Vietnam and also drew with the Socceroos.

Their twin games with Saudi Arabia were close-run affairs and were both 1-0 wins. However, Oman felt they should have gone home with a point after missing late chances in Jeddah last year, and the same was the case in the first game in September 2021. The words “hard fought” were used on several occasions to describe the two victories.

On the plus side, no one in Saudi Arabia will be taking their fellow Arab nation lightly, especially as Branko Ivankovic is still in charge. The Croatian will be well aware of Saudi Arabia’s qualities.

Frenchman Herve Renard, who led the Green Falcons to the World Cup, has returned home to take the women’s team to the World Cup in July. His replacement has yet to be announced.

Opening games in major tournaments are frequently cagey and low-scoring affairs, but whatever happens in the all-West Asian affair, the following clash against Kyrgyzstan will be seen as a must-win by whoever is in charge.

The Central Asians, ranked 96 in the world, made their continental debut last time around in the UAE and performed well in losing narrowly to China and South Korea before defeating the Philippines to make it to the knockout stage. They then took the UAE to extra-time before losing 3-2.

In qualification for the World Cup, they missed out on the final round, finishing third behind Japan and Tajikistan. Trying to establish themselves as a mid-ranking Asian power, Saudi Arabia should have enough for three points, provided they stay focused.

It all ends against Thailand. Saudi Arabia have a good record against Southeast Asian teams, especially in their own backyard. The War Elephants, ranked 114 in the world, have plenty of talent and were last seen winning the AFF Championships, their regional football festival, defeating Vietnam in the final.

However, Thailand have tended to struggle against the top teams in Asia and few of their most fervent fans will be expecting a win in the final game against the three-time champions. They will, though, be hoping to get through to the knockout stages and given that three of the four teams in the group can make it, there is every chance. 

One advantage that Saudi Arabia’s opponents have — though this could change over the coming months — is that they know who their boss will be. The Group F favorites are still searching for a replacement for Renard and there has been talk that he will be appointed in July, once the European season has finished and contracts end.

The first task of the new boss will be to prepare for the Asian Cup and it will come at the perfect time: six months after taking the reins and just as qualification starts for the 2026 World Cup.

The continental tournament is an opportunity for the new boss to get to know his team in a competitive environment and to get to grips with Asian football. More importantly, it is a chance to bring home a record-equaling fourth title after a gap of more than 25 years. 

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia 2023 AFC Asian Cup

