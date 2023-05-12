You are here

  • Home
  • Dearborn Mayor brings Muslims into the mainstream

Dearborn Mayor brings Muslims into the mainstream

Short Url

https://arab.news/9wv2k

Updated 23 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Dearborn Mayor brings Muslims into the mainstream

Dearborn Mayor brings Muslims into the mainstream
  • Dearborn’s first Arab-Muslim mayor achieved the first paid holidays for Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha in the country
  • Dearborn’s first Arab-Muslim Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said he won’t compare himself to John F. Kennedy
Updated 23 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud won’t compare himself to US President John F. Kennedy who battled bigotry in the 1960s to gain acceptance of his Catholic religion. Hammoud said that the key to success for any leader was to ensure that government fairly reflected the diversity of its community.

Since his election as Dearborn’s first Arab and Muslim mayor, Hammoud has achieved public acceptance of Muslims by ensuring that everyone is treated equally and that their needs and interests are addressed equally and fairly.

Hammoud convinced the city’s powerful unions through negotiations to grant all city employees paid days off for the two Muslim Ramadan holidays, Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha, similar to the paid religious holidays granted to Christians and Jews.

“We found out that was a first when we did it. When we were negotiating with our union sisters and brothers in the collective bargaining agreements, we offered Eid Al-Fitr, the Eid after Ramadan, as well as Eid Al-Adha, the Eid that commemorates the returning of the pilgrimage, the conclusion of the pilgrimage both as paid holidays. I think it is important because when you have a diverse workforce you want to ensure you are addressing the needs of this diverse workforce,” Hammoud said during an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News.

“The city has always given Easter, Christmas Eve, Christmas, other holidays that are entrenched in other faith traditions, every single year. Now that you have a growing Muslim workforce, many of the majority of the residents who happen to come to City Hall are going to be coming that day because they are busy doing the Eid functions. We thought it wise to offer those two days, and the news broke we were the first to do it, but that really wasn’t the intention. I remember entering that table with the unions and it was just like, I’m not coming in on Eid; you want to come in on Eid? And the collective answer was many of our union members are also not coming in because it is a relative, faith holiday for a big chunk of our city.”

Hammoud added, “That’s literally all it took, was just recognizing the diverse workforce that we had and that growing concentration of Muslim Americans within the city administration but also in the city itself.”

Not only is Hammoud the city’s first Arab and Muslim mayor, he is also the youngest person to serve as mayor in Dearborn, a city that is the seventh largest and fastest growing in the state of Michigan. Dearborn, Hammoud said, has always had an immigrant population, which continues to grow and prosper.

 

 

“We have proliferated as a community because of the immigration refugees who have settled here or resettled here in the city of Dearborn. Obviously, with the Afghani refugees that have come in, they have been stationed at the border between Dearborn and Detroit,” Hammoud said.

“But what we found was many of the Afghani refugees would love to be permanently resettled in the City of Dearborn because of our welcoming nature and the fact that we were once home to Italian immigrants, the Polish immigrants, Lebanese, Yemeni, Iraqi, now Afghani. And so we are really known in that respect. If you look at our small businesses that are proliferating, it is largely immigrant-owned businesses that are proliferating. It has only added to the vibrancy of the city of Dearborn, so we welcome it.”

Asked if he saw similarities with the challenges that John F. Kennedy faced when he became the nation’s first Catholic president in the 1960s, at a time when Catholics were subject to bigotry and discrimination, Hammoud called it a natural process.

 

 

“I think once you achieve that milestone, it kind of is great and we just keep moving on. We never ran to be the first, we ran to be the best. I wouldn’t compare myself to JFK. But what I would say is I think there is understanding, at least in the city of Dearborn and in many pockets across the country, that what matters is not the direction that an individual prays. What matters is the direction which an individual leads,” Hammoud said.

“And hopefully that is what leads to stronger, growing communities. It hasn’t been an issue. It has been welcomed and embraced. But we always have to keep our ear to the ground. The important part of government is making sure that you build pathways of trust with your residents because that trust is what allows you to maneuver, to advance, to advocate for. So that is what we are trying to do.”

Hammoud said that discrimination was not a major issue in Dearborn, although it did exist in pockets throughout the city, the state and the country, and must be addressed.

 

 

“Dearborn is obviously a multi-ethnic community. I wouldn’t say being Arab or Muslim is not easier because the mayor is (Arab and Muslim), but Dearborn has always been that welcoming place. There are certainly challenges that arise out of being Arab or Muslim. That always happens,” Hammoud said.

“Oftentimes what happens is people might think you are pushing one sub-sector of the community more than the other without validation or justification, and just because of perception. What I try to do is make sure I have a very diverse administration to look like the community we are serving. And that the agenda that we are rolling out impacts all the residents in all four corners of our city. That is really what we are trying to do.”

“In the immediate post-9/11 era in which I grew up in, you obviously saw that bigotry at an all-time high. I would tell you that in the city of Dearborn we really don’t see much of that within our boundaries. Certainly, there are still elements where that does happen. And oftentimes, maybe not just toward the Arab-American and Muslim community, to other communities as well, that we try to address and tackle collectively.”

Hammoud said that his priority, and the public’s real priority, was to see the services that the public needs delivered, and he continues to work in that direction.

Those priorities during his first 14 months in office include securing $30 million in federal funding to address the effect of the devastating floods that hit Dearborn in 2021, addressing the pressures of rising property taxes, providing parks for families and children, expanding mental health care services, and working on a health care needs assessment for the city’s residents.

“We have been able to accomplish all that we set out to accomplish but there is a whole host of issues that takes some time to tackle,” he said.

No novice to politics or public service, Hammoud previously served three terms in the Michigan State General Assembly from January 2017 through his mayoral election. He was only 26 years old when he ran for the state house.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show

Related

The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Media
The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince
Media
Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince

Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely to surrender on manslaughter charge

Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely to surrender on manslaughter charge
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely to surrender on manslaughter charge

Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely to surrender on manslaughter charge
  • Manhattan prosecutors to bring the criminal charge against Daniel Penny in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely
  • Friends of Neely said the former subway performer had been dealing with homelessness and mental illness in recent years
Updated 22 sec ago
AP
NEW YORK: A man who kept a chokehold around the neck of an agitated fellow passenger on a New York City subway, leading to the other rider’s death, is expected to turn himself in to authorities Friday on a manslaughter charge that could send him to prison for 15 years.
Manhattan prosecutors announced Thursday they would bring the criminal charge against Daniel Penny, 24, a US Marine Corps veteran, in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely.
Neely’s death, captured on video by a freelance journalist, has raised an uproar over many issues, including how those with mental illness are treated by the transit system and the city, as well as crime and vigilantism.
Penny’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment after the prosecutors made their announcement. They have previously said Penny acted in self-defense.
According to an onlooker, Neely, who is Black, had been screaming and begging for money aboard the train, but had not gotten physical with anyone.
Penny, who is white, was questioned by police in the aftermath, but was released without charges.
Friends of Neely said the former subway performer had been dealing with homelessness and mental illness in recent years. He had several arrests to his name, including a 2021 assault of a 67-year-old woman leaving a subway station.
A second-degree manslaughter charge in New York will require the jury to find that a person has engaged in reckless conduct that creates an unjustifiable risk of death, and then consciously disregards that risk.
The law also requires that conduct to be a gross deviation from how a reasonable person would act in a similar situation.

Army, ‘foreign’ fighters killed 500 in Mali in March 2022: UN report

Army, ‘foreign’ fighters killed 500 in Mali in March 2022: UN report
Updated 25 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Army, ‘foreign’ fighters killed 500 in Mali in March 2022: UN report

Army, ‘foreign’ fighters killed 500 in Mali in March 2022: UN report
  • Mali is ruled by a military junta which in 2020 toppled the country’s elected president amid protests over the failure to roll back the militants
Updated 25 min 54 sec ago
AFP

DAKAR: The Malian army and foreign fighters executed at least 500 people during an anti-militant operation in Mali in March 2022, according to a much-awaited UN report released on Friday.
The figures by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) amount to the worst atrocity the Sahel country has experienced since a militant insurgency flared in 2012.
It is also the most damning document yet against Mali’s armed forces and their foreign allies.
Their nationality is not explicitly identified in the report, although Mali has brought in Russians that western countries and others say are Wagner mercenaries.
Describing events that unfolded in the central town of Moura between March 27-31 2022, the OHCHR said it had “reasonable grounds to believe that at least 500 people were killed in violation of norms, standards, rules and/or principles of international law.”
The victims were “executed by the FAMa (Malian Armed Forces) and foreign military personnel” who had complete control over the area, it said.
The report was published after a lengthy investigation by the human rights division of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA.
Around 20 women and seven children were among those killed, while evidence suggests 58 women and girls were victims of rape and other forms of sexual violence, the report said.
Acts of torture were carried out on people who had been detained, it added.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called the findings “extremely disturbing.”
“Summary executions, rape and torture during armed conflict amount to war crimes and could, depending on the circumstances, amount to crimes against humanity,” he said in a statement.
Mali is ruled by a military junta which in 2020 toppled the country’s elected president amid protests over the failure to roll back the militants.
Since then, the junta has brought in Russian operatives and warplanes to help its beleaguered armed forces and severed ties with France, the country’s traditional ally.
It says the Russians are providing military training and denies accusations that they are Wagner mercenaries.
The UN report does not explicitly say who the foreign fighters were.
However, it cites Malian official statements on Russian military “instructors,” as well as comments attributed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wagner’s presence in Mali.
The report also cites local testimony, collected by UN investigators, describing the foreigners as white men in fatigues speaking an “unknown” language — indicating they were not speaking French, the official language, or English.
Witnesses said the foreign soldiers “supervised” the operations, according to the report.
Moura, in the Mopti region of central Mali, has for years been known as a stronghold of the Katiba Macina, a group affiliated with the Al-Qaeda-linked Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM).
The report details the arrival of Malian soldiers and their allies, supported by five helicopters, in the late morning on March 27, 2022.
A livestock fair had that day attracted thousands of civilians who had come to buy supplies in preparation for Ramadan.
About 30 Katiba Macina members were mingling with the fairgoers and civilians that day, the report said.
A helicopter reportedly opened fire “indiscriminately” in the direction of the market, and the militants returned fire.
Around 30 people, including a dozen militants, were killed.
The Malian army took control of the area within a few hours and arrested around 3,000 people, rounding them up in four locations, according to the report.
They reportedly continued to sweep the area in the following days.
Malian soldiers and their allies “allegedly selected several hundred people who were summarily executed over at least four days,” the report said.
The men executed were allegedly chosen on the basis of signs such as having long beards.
The victims were reportedly buried in mass graves.
On April 1, 2022, the junta described the events in Moura as a successful anti-militant operation that had put 203 “terrorists” out of action.
But five days later, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said 300 civilian men, some of them suspected militants, were summarily killed. White foreigners, identified by several sources as Russian, took part, it said.
A Malian military court prosecutor announced an investigation in April 2022.
The new report comes as the UN is preparing to consider whether to renew the mandate of the 10-year-old MINUSMA mission.
The Malian authorities frequently attack MINUSMA’S activities in the field of human rights, and earlier this year expelled the head of its rights division.
The report is based on a seven-month investigation between March and October 2022 and on 157 individual interviews and 11 group interviews.
The junta persistently denied access to Moura for the investigators, apart from one initial flyover.

Topics: mali

Related

Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. (REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia
OIC condemns ‘terrorist’ attacks in Mali
10 civilians, 3 soldiers killed in Mali amid ‘resurgence’ of violence
World
10 civilians, 3 soldiers killed in Mali amid ‘resurgence’ of violence

China special envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia

China special envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP

China special envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia

China special envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky by phone last month
  • Li Hui — China’s ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019 — would lead a delegation to Ukraine
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP
Beijing: China will send a special envoy to Ukraine, Russia and other European nations from Monday, Beijing said on Friday, the highest-ranking Chinese diplomat to visit the war-torn country since Moscow’s invasion last year.
From Ukraine to the Middle East, Beijing in recent months has sought to position itself as a mediator with a leading role in solving the world’s crises.
But while China says it is a neutral party on the Ukraine war, it has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for the invasion.
More than a year into the war, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky by phone last month.
Beijing then announced that Li Hui — China’s ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019 — would lead a delegation to Ukraine.
China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press conference Friday that the aim of Li’s trip to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia was to “communicate with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.”
Li’s tour showed China’s “commitment to promoting peace and talks,” Wang said. “It fully shows that China firmly stands on the side of peace.
“China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in building more international consensus on the cease-fire, the cessation of war, the opening of peace talks, and the avoidance of escalation of the situation,” he added.
Qin Gang, China’s foreign minister who is currently in Norway, said of Li’s visit: “We all worry about the situation and we all call for peace and a political solution, which China stands for and has been calling for since day one of the outbreak of the conflict.”
But the choice of Li, the special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian Affairs, has raised eyebrows.
Shortly before leaving Moscow as ambassador, he was awarded the Order of Friendship medal by President Vladimir Putin.
Xi’s phone call with Zelensky, described by the Ukrainian president as “long and meaningful,” follows Beijing’s publication in February of a 12-point position paper on Ukraine, which called for dialogue and respect for all countries’ territorial sovereignty.
The paper was panned by Western countries for its vague wording, though it prompted Zelensky to say he would be open to talks with Xi.
Its first point was that “the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively upheld.”
But China has consistently refused to expand upon how that relates to the specifics of the Ukraine war.

Kyiv reports small gains around Bakhmut, decries Russian ‘false information’

Kyiv reports small gains around Bakhmut, decries Russian ‘false information’
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

Kyiv reports small gains around Bakhmut, decries Russian ‘false information’

Kyiv reports small gains around Bakhmut, decries Russian ‘false information’
  • Deputy defense minister: The enemy failed to carry out its plans; the enemy suffered great losses of manpower; our defenders advanced 2km in the Bakhmut sector
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian forces have advanced by about 2 km around the eastern city of Bakhmut this week and have not given up any positions there in that time, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Friday.
She urged Ukrainians to disregard what she described as Russian disinformation about the situation in and around Bakhmut, where Ukraine has held on to some parts of the city in about 10 months of fierce fighting.
Some Russian military bloggers reported on Thursday that Ukrainian troops had broken through parts of the front line. Moscow denied the reports and said the situation was under control.
“How does the enemy cover the battles in Bakhmut? (It) praises itself, talks about supposed success and invents stories about our military command,” Maliar wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“At the same time, the enemy gives false information about the lack of weapons, which probably aims to justify the real situation.”
Describing what she called “the real situation” over the past week, she said “the enemy failed to carry out its plans; the enemy suffered great losses of manpower; our defenders advanced 2km (1.2 miles) in the Bakhmut sector; we did not lose a single position in Bakhmut this week.”
Moscow sees Bakhmut as a stepping stone to attacking other Ukrainian cities. Kyiv has said that maintaining the defense of Bakhmut allows Ukraine’s military to prepare an expected counteroffensive.
The head of Russian mercenaries fighting in Bakhmut said on Thursday Ukrainian operations around the city had been partially successful. He has argued with Russian defense officials over what he says has been a lack of ammunition for his forces.

Related

UK gives cruise missiles to Ukraine; Kyiv delays counteroffensive as it waits for more weapons
World
UK gives cruise missiles to Ukraine; Kyiv delays counteroffensive as it waits for more weapons
Britain asks companies to supply long-range missiles for Ukraine
World
Britain asks companies to supply long-range missiles for Ukraine

Turkiye says Black Sea grain deal extension nearing

Turkiye says Black Sea grain deal extension nearing
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

Turkiye says Black Sea grain deal extension nearing

Turkiye says Black Sea grain deal extension nearing
  • Two days of talks in Istanbul had appeared to end without Russian agreement on an extension
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Parties to the Black Sea grain pact are nearing a deal to extend it after talks between Ukrainian, Russian, Turkish and United Nations officials, Turkiye’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.
Russia has threatened to quit the agreement on May 18 over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports and the four parties discussed UN proposals to extend the deal on Thursday.
“(The parties) are approaching an agreement on an extension of the grain agreement period,” Akar said in a statement released by the defense ministry on Friday.
Two days of talks in Istanbul had appeared to end without Russian agreement on an extension.
The UN and Turkiye brokered the Black Sea agreement in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis that has been worsened by Moscow’s war in Ukraine. At the same time, the UN agreed to help Moscow facilitate its own agricultural shipments.
The Kremlin said early on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could speak with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at short notice if needed regarding an extension of the deal, but that there were no such plans yet.
Akar also said he had been told that an agreement was reached on the return to Turkiye of six Turkish merchant vessels currently in Ukrainian ports.

Topics: Grain deal Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Turkiye-Syria rapprochement dialogue hosted by Moscow
Middle-East
Turkiye-Syria rapprochement dialogue hosted by Moscow
G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 
Business & Economy
G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 

Latest updates

Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely to surrender on manslaughter charge
Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely to surrender on manslaughter charge
Austrian Egyptian actress Amira El-Sayed joins HBO’s ‘Spy/Master’ cast 
Austrian Egyptian actress Amira El-Sayed joins HBO’s ‘Spy/Master’ cast 
Dearborn Mayor brings Muslims into the mainstream
Dearborn Mayor brings Muslims into the mainstream
Army, ‘foreign’ fighters killed 500 in Mali in March 2022: UN report
Army, ‘foreign’ fighters killed 500 in Mali in March 2022: UN report
Saudis to receive event safety training under new deal with key Qatar World Cup firm
Saudis to receive event safety training under new deal with key Qatar World Cup firm

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.