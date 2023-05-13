Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine before possible Zelensky visit

You are here

Germany said it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. (AP)
  Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms "that Germany is serious in its support" for Ukraine
BERLIN: Germany will provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition, the government said Saturday.
The announcement came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since Russia invaded his country last year.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine.
“Germany will provide all the help it can, as long as it takes,” he said.
While Zelensky’s visit on Sunday has yet to be officially confirmed, it would be a sign that relations between Ukraine and Germany have improved markedly after a rocky patch.
Kyiv has long been suspicious of Germany’s reliance on Russian energy and support for the Nord Stream gas pipelines circumventing Ukraine, defended by then Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Her successor, Olaf Scholz, agreed to phase out Russian energy imports after the invasion but initially hesitated to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, fearing Germany could be drawn into the conflict.
With Washington, Warsaw and London more overtly supportive of Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself, Berlin got the cold diplomatic shoulder from Kyiv.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was disinvited from Ukraine last year,prompting annoyance in Germany, which pointed out that it has given considerable financial aid to Kyiv and taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees. Scholz eventually visited Kyiv with French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders in June.
Though slow to provide military aid, Germany has since become one of the biggest suppliers of arms to Ukraine, crucially giving the green light for deliveries of modern battle tanks like its own Leopard 1 and 2, along with sophisticated anti-aircraft systems needed to fend off drone and missile attacks.
The new military aid package, first reported by German weekly Der Spiegel, includes 30 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, 20 Marder armored personnel carriers, more than 100 combat vehicles, 18 self-propelled Howitzers, 200 reconnaissance drones, four IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft systems and other air defense equipment.
The Ukrainian president would be arriving from Rome, where he will meet with Pope Francis and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.
Berlin police confirmed last week that they are preparing for a possible visit by Zelensky and have imposed a security cordon throughout much of the capital’s government district Sunday.
After meeting Scholz and other senior officials at the chancellery, the two leaders are expected to fly to the western city of Aachen, where Zelensky would receive the International Charlemagne Prize awarded to him and the people of Ukraine. Organizers say the award recognizes that their resistance against Russia’s invasion is a defense “not just of the sovereignty of their country and the life of its citizens, but also of Europe and European values.”
Zelensky last visited Berlin in July 2021. He also attended the Munich Security Conference the following February, days before Russia launched its full-scale attack on Ukraine.

  Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky's exact schedule is not being publicly announced because of security concerns
Updated 52 min 27 sec ago
AP

ROME: Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky is making a trip to Rome and he will meet with Pope Francis and Italian leaders on Saturday, the Vatican said.
Zelensky will hold midday meetings with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who staunchly backs military and other aid for Ukraine, and with President Sergio Mattarella.
Zelensky’s exact schedule wasn’t being publicly announced because of security concerns, and the Vatican only confirmed a papal meeting shortly before the Ukrainian president’s expected arrival in Rome.
Italian state television reported that as part of protective measures, a no-fly zone was ordered for Rome skies and police sharpshooters were strategically placed on high buildings.
Meloni met with Zelensky in Kyiv, shortly before the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.
Francis, who is eager for peace, last met with the Ukrainian leader in 2020.
The pontiff makes frequent impassioned pleas on behalf of Ukraine’s “martyred” people, in his words.
At the end of April, flying back to Rome from a trip to Hungary, Francis told reporters on the plane that the Vatican was involved in a behind-the-scene peace mission but gave no details. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has confirmed such an initiative.

  According to the panel, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has posed the biggest test of European unity since the end of the Cold War
TALLINN/LONDON: Experts agreed on Friday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine must lead to a Europe-wide rethink about how it approaches security and its transatlantic relationship with the US.

During a Lennart Meri Conference panel, academics and think-tank analysts joined Baltic prime ministers to discuss how the continent can best adapt and overcome ongoing economic and political crises in a unified manner.

According to the panel, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has posed the biggest test of European unity since the end of the Cold War, but also exposed the hollowness of its defensive capabilities and highlighted the need to bolster its defense industrial capacity.

Europe’s relationship with the US as a result of the conflict was also a key topic on the agenda.

The Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins said the conflict in Ukraine and the growing influence of China had brought Europe and the US closer together, with Washington more engaged in European affairs than it was before.

He said: “I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how we can make this relationship stronger, because I’m convinced from the European side it’s in our interest, but equally convinced it’s a big self-interest to the US side.

“We are all starting to come around to the realization that what we have is a full military dependence on the US through NATO; it’s there. The question is: What more can we do to make us a stronger partner for the US? Not to decouple, because we and the US face many challenges.”

Ingrida Simonyte, the prime minister of Lithuania, said the EU was, at its core, a peace project. She added that the conflict in Ukraine had forced the EU and its allies into considering the best ways to defend that hard-earned peace, even if through less-than-peaceful means.

She added: “I don’t want to say we have special (perspective) in the region; we just have a living memory of our past.

“Even for myself, I have (a memory) of 15 years of occupation of Lithuania by the Soviet Union and, for me, never again means never again. I just don’t want to see that happening again.”

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said it was vital that Europe and the wider West worked together toward holding those responsible for Russian “crimes of aggression” accountable for their actions.

She said: “Russia must be held accountable. There can be no impunity, no immunity.

“A year ago, it was thought unimaginable that (Vladimir) Putin would be issued an arrest warrant by the ICC (International Criminal Court). Just six months ago, most were not prepared to publicly support the idea of a special tribunal for crimes of aggression. Now we’re at the point of no return.”

Simonyte agreed, saying: “There will be no sustainable peace in Europe if Ukraine falls. Russia will regroup, rearm and come for someone next.

“To avoid this, Russia must be expelled from the territory of Ukraine, bear the costs of its recovery, and the perpetrators of war crimes must be brought to justice.”

  • Tidal waves forecast to reach 12 feet in disaster-prone coastal area
  No immediate plans for mass evacuation of Rohingya refugees, says official
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Emergency preparations were underway at the world’s largest refugee settlement in southern Bangladesh on Friday as the area braced for a powerful cyclone with winds of up to 175 kph, posing a danger to the more than 1 million Rohingya housed in camps at the site.

Cyclone Mocha was picking up strength in the Bay of Bengal on course to hit Bangladesh’s coastal Cox’s Bazar district, which has hosted Rohingya Muslims who fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

Most of the refugees live in the hilly area in makeshift bamboo and tarpaulin huts, which are vulnerable to rain, strong winds and landslides.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department director Azizur Rahman told Arab News that Cyclone Mocha on Friday morning turned into a “very severe cyclone” and was expected to make landfall in Cox’s Bazar at noon on Sunday.

“Cox’s Bazar is at a very vulnerable point ... during the landfall, the highest wind speed will reach up to 175 kph. In terms of intensity, Mocha is similar to Cyclone Sidr,” Rahman said.

FASTFACT

Most of the refugees live in the hilly area in makeshift bamboo and tarpaulin huts, w hich are vulnerable to rain, strong winds and landslides.

Sidr, which hit Bangladesh in November 2007, caused one of the country’s worst natural disasters. The Red Crescent Society has estimated that up to 15,000 people had been killed during its landfall.

Cyclone Mocha is beginning to resemble Sidr, and has also formed what is known as the “eye” of the storm, a central region characterized by lighter winds. Tropical cyclones are often observed to rapidly intensify with the formation of the eye area.

With the cyclone hitting the coast, another danger was posed by high tides, which the Met said could reach two meters, or even more if the cyclone coincides with normal waves.

“There are chances of higher tides up to 12 feet,” Rahman said.

“Normal tidal waves begin at 3 p.m., and in this case, Mocha will coincide with normal tidal waves.”

In Cox’s Bazar, there were no immediate plans for mass evacuation, but 3,400 volunteers have been mobilized for emergency response and regional schools and community halls have been turned into temporary emergency shelters, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told Arab News.

“We have taken sufficient measures to save the Rohingya from Cyclone Mocha. Rohingya who are living in landslide-prone areas will be relocated to safer places, if needed. In each of the camps, there will be a control room to deal with emergency issues. Our mobile health teams are on standby,” he said.

“All health partners have made preparations and stored fuel to ensure alternative power supply in case of a disaster.”

 

 

  • Investigators recovered Suma Begum’s body on Wednesday after a member of the public called the Metropolitan Police
  Woman's husband, Aminan Rahman, 45, charged with murder this month
LONDON: The body of a 24-year-old woman, who was allegedly murdered by her husband and reported missing on April 30, has been recovered from the River Thames by detectives.
Murder investigators recovered Suma Begum’s body on Wednesday, shortly after a member of the public called the Metropolitan Police, the BBC reported on Friday.
Begum was reported to have gone missing from Orchard Place in Tower Hamlets, London.
Police confirmed that the body had been recovered in Thamesmead and a formal identification had been scheduled. However, police have updated the Begum family and a post-mortem is set to take place.
The woman’s husband, Aminan Rahman, 45, of Orchard Place, was charged with her murder on May 4.
Appearing via video link from HMP Pentonville, Rahman addressed a court through a Bengali translator on Tuesday.
The court judge ordered that Rahman be detained ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 25.

  • PEACEME estimates that thousands of Filipino workers will be affected
  Kuwait suspension also applies to tourist, business and student visas
MANILA: The Philippine government said on Friday it was looking for a diplomatic solution and “maximum protection” for its workers in Kuwait after a suspension of the issuance of visas for Filipinos.
Some 290,000 Filipinos, mostly women, work in Kuwait, which has recently been under the scrutiny of Philippine authorities following multiple abuse cases and the murder of a Filipino maid, which in February prompted Manila to suspend the deployment of first-time workers to the Gulf state.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement it was informed by the government of Kuwait that it had “suspended the issuance of new entry visas for PH nationals into Kuwait effective immediately until further notice.”
DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo De Vega told Arab News the government has yet to decide how to address the situation.
“Everything can be discussed and resolved diplomatically, in a manner that shall afford maximum protection and full access to justice for our nationals in Kuwait,” he said.
“Various government agencies will discuss the next steps to be taken.”
While the suspension on new visas overlaps the Philippine ban on first-time worker deployment to Kuwait, DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said the measure also applies to tourist, business and student visas.
“There is now a ban for those who will be entering Kuwait for the first time,” he told Arab News.
“At the same time the assurance is as long as you have the iqama (residence visa), you will be allowed entry to Kuwait.”
The reasons for the suspension were not immediately clear and a Philippine delegation was expected to soon visit the Gulf state.
“Hopefully in the next few weeks we are able to get to visit Kuwait. There were planned, scheduled talks with Kuwait not necessarily on this issue but on our bilateral labor agreement,” Cortes said.
“As always, whatever issue the Philippines has with any country on a bilateral basis, we try to settle and resolve it amicably. And this we have to do in the purview of protecting the interest of the Filipino nationals who are still there.”
The Philippine Employment Agencies and Associates for Corporate Employees in the Middle East, or PEACEME, estimates that thousands of them will be affected by the visa suspension.
“With the announcement, we can’t deploy in Kuwait anymore ... those who were already interviewed and selected by employers, we can no longer apply for visas for them,” PEACEME president Arnold Mamaclay told Arab News.
The organization will try to find employment for them in other Middle Eastern countries.
“If there will be available jobs for them in other markets, then we will have to endorse them. But there’s no guarantee,” Mamaclay said.
“At the end of the day it depends on our clients in other countries, other industry if the candidates will match with what they need.”
 

