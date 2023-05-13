Art, photography exhibitions held to celebrate Europe Day

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts held several art and photographic exhibitions this week as part of the celebrations for Europe Day, which fell on Tuesday.
Inaugurated by the society’s chairman, Mohammed Al-Subaih, the events included an exhibition titled “Europe: A Story of Evolution and History” and a collaboration between the Saudi and French photographers Tasneem Al-Sultan and Thierry Boit titled “Jeddah: The Pride of the Sea.”
All of the events were attended by European diplomats, including Italian Consul General Leonardo Costa, French Consul General Catherine Corm-Kammoun and German Consul General Dr. Eltje Aderhold.
“The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts is honored to partner with European countries to Saudi Arabia in celebrating Europe Day in Jeddah,” Al-Subaih said.
“In our modern society, art is a universal way for people to express themselves and share their feelings with the world. Saudi Arabia has always been a destination for art and creativity, from which the message of peace emanates.”
Aderhold said: “It is a great honor for us to inaugurate this joint exhibition on the occasion of the most symbolic day of the year for us in Europe.”
Costa said: “I am very pleased to open the exhibition ‘Europe: The Italian Illustration’ with my German and French colleagues in the framework of the celebrations of the EU month in Jeddah. I also thank the Saudi authorities for offering us this wonderful space.”
He said the exhibition represented the EU’s commitment to freedom and democracy, the rule of law and environmental protection.
“It is designed by the Turin Museums Foundation in collaboration with the city of Turin and under the patronage of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Culture. It consists of 16 original illustrations and created by international Italian artists.”
Europe Day is held annually on May 9 to celebrate peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration of 1950, which established plans for a new form of political cooperation in Europe and prevent any future wars between its nations.
The declaration led to the establishment of the European Community and later the EU.