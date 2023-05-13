You are here

Anger, despair in Turkiye's earthquake zone on eve of election

A excavator loads rubble onto a truck on a street in Antakya, on May 13, 2023, ahead of presidential and legislative elections on May 14, that could end President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 21-year rule. (AFP)
A excavator loads rubble onto a truck on a street in Antakya, on May 13, 2023, ahead of presidential and legislative elections on May 14, that could end President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 21-year rule. (AFP)
Updated 13 May 2023
AFP

Anger, despair in Turkiye’s earthquake zone on eve of election

Anger, despair in Turkiye’s earthquake zone on eve of election
  • Metin Yener and his wife Zubeyde will vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the secular rival to long-serving Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose government is fighting for its political life
Updated 13 May 2023
AFP

ANTAKYA: At a bus station in Antakya, a city razed to the ground by Turkiye’s devastating earthquake, emotions remain raw and voters divided ahead of Sunday’s pivotal elections.
The Yener family’s building partially collapsed in February’s 7.8-magnitude tremor, which killed more than 50,000 people and unleashed a wave of anger at the government’s delayed rescue and recovery work.
Like many others forced to flee their homes in this ancient cradle of civilizations near the Syrian border, they returned to take part in Turkiye’s biggest vote of modern times.
Metin Yener and his wife Zubeyde will vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the secular rival to long-serving Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose government is fighting for its political life.
“These elections are important. We have hope,” Metin said with a smile, as his family waited at the station after braving a five-hour bus journey.
In his tiny store stacked with water bottles, crisp packets and batteries sold to time-pressed travelers, shopkeeper Mithat cannot wait to have his say in the presidential and legislative polls.
“During the earthquake, the state abandoned us. In the first three days, no one came to our aid,” the 55-year-old said, withholding his surname for fear of getting into trouble.
Mithat also declined to state his voting preference, wanting to keep it a secret.
“But I will vote with my conscience,” he said.
Serdal Anil has no qualms about openly showing his support for Kilicdaroglu, leader of the secular Republican People’s Party or CHP and head of a six-party opposition alliance seeking to end more than two decades of Erdogan rule.
The 21-year-old has been living in a tent with his parents for three months, regretting how tough life had become since the earthquake and an economic crisis experts say was exacerbated by Erdogan’s unorthodox policies.
With the situation becoming more difficult and snakes trying to slither into his makeshift accommodation, Anil does not fear a change of leadership will hamper the massive reconstruction effort.
“Both (candidates) can do it, they are the state,” he said.
A short distance away, the CHP has set up its provincial leadership under four large tents erected alongside a major road — its headquarters were not spared by the quake either.
Hakan Tiryaki, CHP president for Hatay province, of which Antakya is the capital, said “a change of government is the only glimmer of hope” residents had, despite Erdogan’s promises of rapid reconstruction.
Widespread public anger at the state’s slow response to the tragedy leads Tiryaki to believe that many of Hatay’s one million electors will vote differently this year.
Even in the 2018 presidential ballot, Erdogan won 48.5 percent of the vote in the province — four points below the national average.
Those who previously plumped for Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party or AKP now see it as “killers” of their loved ones, Tiryaki said.
“Voters are doing everything to come and vote. There are sick people who are putting their treatment on hold. They’re banking everything on this election,” he said.
But back at Antakya’s bus station, outrage against the government’s handling of the quake will not motivate coach driver Mehmet Kuyumcu to punish Erdogan and the AKP at the ballot box — he’ll be working instead.
“I will not vote. I have never even voted,” he told AFP.
“I lost five members of my family. Do the political parties have anything to do with it? My vote isn’t going to bring them back to life.”
Cansel Dogruel said she was thinking of voting for Erdogan, just as she did in 2018.
Speaking under her tent with her young child in her arms, she admitted she had only loosely followed the campaigning.
“We don’t know what the candidates are saying, we don’t have a TV or a telephone anymore,” she said.
“We waited for a tent for weeks and it wasn’t even the state that gave it to us,” she said.
The protracted limbo is making the young woman have second thoughts about backing Erdogan, the man who has dominated Turkish politics since 2003.
“Actually, given the situation we’re in, I don’t know anymore — I’m in two minds.”

 

Blasts rock Khartoum as warring sides affirm humanitarian pledge

Blasts rock Khartoum as warring sides affirm humanitarian pledge
Updated 13 May 2023
AFP

Blasts rock Khartoum as warring sides affirm humanitarian pledge

Blasts rock Khartoum as warring sides affirm humanitarian pledge
  • Brutal urban warfare continued in Sudan’s densely populated capital
  • ‘Clashes using all kinds of weapons’ reported in Omdurman
Updated 13 May 2023
AFP

KHARTOUM: Airstrikes pummeled Khartoum on Saturday, with representatives of Sudan’s warring factions meeting in Saudi Arabia for talks to prevent a “humanitarian catastrophe” as the fighting entered a fifth week.

A witness in west Khartoum reported army airstrikes on paramilitary forces, as brutal urban warfare continued in Sudan’s densely-populated capital.
More than 750 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced since fighting erupted on April 15 between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Over half a million people have fled Khartoum alone, according to the UN, with hospitals there having been shelled and rampant looting reported as residents suffer under chronic shortages of food, electricity and medicine.

BACKGROUND

Sudan has appealed to the international community, including the UN, the African Union, and other regional organizations, ‘to provide humanitarian assistance,’ a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Representatives of both generals have been in the Saudi city of Jeddah for a week, for talks intended “to protect Sudan from any escalation that will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe,” a Saudi diplomat said.
The diplomat also said Gen. Al-Burhan had been invited to attend the Arab League summit planned to take place in Jeddah on May 19 but it was unclear who would be representing Sudan.
“We didn’t receive the name of the delegations, but we’re really expecting Sudan will be present in the Arab summit,” the diplomat said.
Envoys in Jeddah agreed on Thursday to “affirm our commitment to ensure that civilians are protected.”
However the deal, dubbed the Jeddah Declaration, did not amount to a truce and the situation on the ground appeared unchanged as battles raged throughout the week of negotiations and into Saturday.
In the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, “houses are shaking from the force of explosions,” a witness said on Saturday, reporting “clashes using all kinds of weapons.”
Thursday’s deal commits both sides to let in badly needed humanitarian assistance and also calls for the restoration of electricity, water and other basic services.
Sudan launched on Saturday a call to the international community, including the UN, the African Union, and other regional organizations, “to provide humanitarian assistance,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.
The government committed to “dedicating the port and airports of Port Sudan” on the Red Sea, Dongola airport in the country’s north and Wadi Seidna air base near the capital “to receive aid.”
Civilians and aid groups have repeatedly pleaded for humanitarian corridors to secure vital assistance, as aid agencies have been systematically looted and at least 18 humanitarian workers killed.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hopes the Jeddah deal would “ensure that the relief operation can scale up swiftly and safely to meet the needs of millions of people in Sudan,” where a third of the population relied on aid even before the current conflict.
Guterres also reiterated “his call for an immediate ceasefire and expanded discussions to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities” in a Friday statement.
An RSF statement on Friday said the group had signed the Jeddah agreement despite their “full knowledge” that the army “will not heed the suffering of our people.”
Hopes for a ceasefire remain dim after multiple truces were violated in past weeks.
US officials have described the talks as difficult, with one saying the two sides were “quite far apart.”
But the Saudi diplomat said there had been “a positive response” and there was “a good spirit from the two parties.”
For Aly Verjee, Sudan researcher at Sweden’s University of Gothenburg, “it is not surprising that the Jeddah Declaration is weak.”
“Initial agreements usually are,” he said. “
“The mediators are still in the public honeymoon phase ... this explains the claims of optimism, even when there is little evidence to justify such views.”
On the ground, both sides have continued to trade gunfire and accusations, each blaming the other for attacking infrastructure and civilians.
“We keep hearing that there will be a truce, but then you go out in the street and there are bullets everywhere,” Sudanese citizen Wahag Gafar said after a grueling journey to the border with Egypt, where over 60,000 have fled the fighting.
Almost 200,000 people have escaped Sudan, in addition to hundreds of thousands who have been displaced inside the country, the UN said Friday.
The exodus has seen Sudanese rush to neighboring Chad, South Sudan and Ethiopia, where the UN refugee agency warned that its operations were “already significantly underfunded.”

 

Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkiye for quake aid

Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkiye for quake aid
Updated 13 May 2023
AP

Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkiye for quake aid

Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkiye for quake aid
  • Syrian President Bashar Assad had agreed to open the border crossings at Bab al-Salameh and al-Rai for three months
  • Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad conveyed to UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths the decision
Updated 13 May 2023
AP

DAMASCUS: The Syrian government has agreed to extend by another three months the use of two border crossings with Turkiye into the rebel-held northwest that were opened for aid delivery after a deadly earthquake in February, Syrian and UN officials said Saturday.
Syrian President Bashar Assad had agreed to open the border crossings at Bab Al-Salameh and Al-Rai for three months to allow aid to flow into Idlib province a week after the Feb. 6, earthquake that hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria.
The earthquake has killed more than 50,000 people, including over 6,000 in Syria, according to the United Nations. The quake also displaced hundreds of thousands of people.
Following a request by the UN and ensuing discussions, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad conveyed to UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths the decision by Syria’s government to allow the UN to continue using the two border crossing points for an additional three months, said Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for the UN office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Syria’s ambassador to the UN Bassam Sabbagh tweeted that the period has been extended for another three months based on Syria’s determination to enhance “stability and improve the living and humanitarian” conditions of all Syrians. He added the move also aims to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need in all of Syria.
Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib is home to some 4 million people, many of whom had been earlier displaced during the country’s 12-year civil war, which has killed nearly half a million people.
David Carden, the UN’s Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria crisis, said during a visit to Idlib earlier this month that since the earthquake some 2,000 trucks have crossed the border from Turkiye, providing assistance such as shelter, food, medical supplies and other services.
Carden added that the earthquake damaged or destroyed the homes of about 855,000 people.
In 2014, the Security Council authorized four border crossings to deliver aid to northwest Syria — two from Turkiye, one from Jordan and one from Iraq. In January 2020, Syria’s close ally Russia used its veto threat to reduce the number of crossing to the two from Turkiye. The following July, China and Russia used their veto power to reduce the number to just a single crossing.

Israel and Islamic Jihad agree Gaza truce

Israel and Islamic Jihad agree Gaza truce
Updated 13 May 2023
Reuters

Israel and Islamic Jihad agree Gaza truce

Israel and Islamic Jihad agree Gaza truce
  • Egypt, which brokered the cease-fire, called on all sides to adhere to the agreement
  • During the five days of the campaign, Israel killed six senior Islamic Jihad commanders
Updated 13 May 2023
Reuters

GAZA: Israel and the militant Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza have agreed a truce that will go into effect at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT), Palestinian officials said, signalling an end to the worst episode of cross-border fire since a 10-day war in 2021.
Egypt, which brokered the ceasefire, called on all sides to adhere to the agreement, Egypt’s Al-Qahera News television channel reported.
“In the light of the agreement of the Palestinian and the Israeli side, Egypt announces a cease-fire between the Palestinian and the Israeli side has been reached,” a text of the agreement seen by Reuters read, and added the truce would begin at 10 p.m.
“The two sides will abide by the cease-fire which will include an end to targeting civilians, house demolition, an end to targeting individuals immediately when the cease-fire goes into effect,” it said.
There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli officials.
Even as the truce was being finalized, the two sides kept up firing, with warning sirens sounding in southern Israel and Israel’s military announcing it had hit six operational command posts of Islamic Jihad.
Israel launched the latest round of airstrikes in the early hours of Tuesday, announcing that it was targeting Islamic Jihad commanders who had planned attacks in Israel.
In response, the Iranian-backed group fired hundreds of rockets, sending one and a half million Israelis into air raid shelters.
During the five days of the campaign, Israel killed six senior Islamic Jihad commanders and destroyed a number of military installations but the airstrikes also killed at least 10 civilians, including women and children.

Lebanon security sting targets crime gangs, smuggling networks

Lebanon security sting targets crime gangs, smuggling networks
Updated 13 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon security sting targets crime gangs, smuggling networks

Lebanon security sting targets crime gangs, smuggling networks
  • Large quantities of drugs, weapons and ammunitions were also seized in the combined Lebanese Army and Intelligence Directorate operation
  • The arrests follow a visit by army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun to the 1st Land Border Regiment on Lebanon’s northern border with Syria
Updated 13 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Drug gang and human trafficking ringleaders were arrested in a joint security operation targeting smuggling hotspots on the Lebanon-Syria border on Saturday.
Large quantities of drugs, weapons and ammunitions were also seized in the combined Lebanese Army and Intelligence Directorate operation, which struck several locations in the northern Bekaa Valley simultaneously.
Army and security personnel closed three illegal crossings used by human trafficking gangs and vehicle smugglers in Fessani, Wadi Al-Turkman, and Zeghrine in the Hermel district on the northeastern border with Syria.
Military intelligence also raided Syrian refugee camps and houses in Masharih Al-Qaa, a Lebanese region that overlaps Syrian territory, and arrested two Syrian nationals wanted in connection with Captagon smuggling and human trafficking.
The two suspects were found with a large quantity of hashish and Captagon pills, a military source said.
Another Syrian national, a member of a car theft and armed robbery gang, was also arrested.
The gang fired on intelligence directorate personnel two months ago in Brital in the Baalbek-Hermel region.
A Syrian national wanted on a string of weapons and narcotics charges was also arrested in the raids.
In a coordinated ambush in Hermel, the Lebanese army in cooperation with the intelligence directorate arrested two Lebanese nationals, one said to be the leader of a human trafficking gang, while they were smuggling Syrians through illegal mountain crossings.
The raid in Hermel also targeted a kidnapping and drug smuggling gang operating between Lebanon and Syria, the military source said.
Residents of Masharih Al-Qaa last month complained about criminal activity in the border area, including illegal crossings by Syrians who carry out thefts, murders and kidnappings for ransom.
The arrests follow a visit by army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun to the 1st Land Border Regiment on Lebanon’s northern border with Syria.
Aoun warned that terrorists, as well as arms and drug smugglers, could easily cross uncontrolled borders, and urged soldiers to be “patient because security cannot be compromised.”
The army chief said: “We are safeguarding the supreme national interest, which for us remains an absolute priority.”
In a speech on Friday night, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah suggested that sending a ministerial security delegation to Damascus would help address the refugee issue.
Lebanon deported about 50 Syrians last month.
All had entered Lebanon illegally, but it is unknown whether they were registered as refugees by the UNHCR.
The deportations continue to spark protests by international institutions.
In a statement, 20 Lebanese and global organizations said on Saturday that the deportations come amid an alarming surge in anti-refugee rhetoric in Lebanon and other coercive measures intended to pressure refugees to return to their countries.
The statement was signed by groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.
Deportations should be halted and due process respected, it said.
Lebanese authorities had “deliberately mismanaged the country’s economic crisis, but instead of adopting much-needed reforms, they have instead resorted to scapegoating refugees for their own failures,” it added.
The organizations said that they “continue to document horrific violations committed against Syrian returnees, including unlawful or arbitrary detention, torture and other ill-treatment, rape and sexual violence, and enforced disappearance.”

UK charity launches appeal to fund Gaza hospital as violence rages on

UK charity launches appeal to fund Gaza hospital as violence rages on
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

UK charity launches appeal to fund Gaza hospital as violence rages on

UK charity launches appeal to fund Gaza hospital as violence rages on
  • Fighting continued to rage between Islamic Jihad and Israel for a fifth day on Saturday
  • 33 confirmed deaths so far
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A UK-based charity has announced it is launching a full-scale emergency appeal to aid people impacted by the escalating violence in Gaza.

Fighting continued to rage between Islamic Jihad and Israel for a fifth day on Saturday, resulting in 33 confirmed deaths so far.

Action for Humanity is raising funds for Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s main hospital, which is yet to recover after previous military offensives and almost 16 years of blockade. 

Action For Humanity has been working in Palestine since 2021 and, as well as providing humanitarian aid during the recent spike in violence impacting Gaza, supports Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza with access to food, clean water, medical supplies and aid for orphans. 

“Once again, Palestinians are facing worsening humanitarian conditions caused by an increase in violence,” Othman Moqbel, CEO of Action For Humanity, said.

“The number of casualties means that already low medical stocks are depleting. We are desperately seeking support to help fund Al-Shifa Hospital, the biggest hospital in Gaza, which was already in need of support before this week’s escalation due to the previous casualties caused by conflict and nearly two decades of blockade,” he added.

The violence, plus an ongoing lack of funding, has severely impacted the hospital’s ability to provide medicine and care for the people of Gaza.

“With the support of the public, we will ensure Al-Shifa can treat the growing number of patients in the emergency, trauma and ICU departments,” Moqbel said.

“Action For Humanity has a pedigree of providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians during escalations of violence like this, as well as over 12 years of providing humanitarian aid in conflict zones like Syria and Yemen.

“We have been monitoring the tensions in the West Bank and Gaza for months and, sadly, the deaths and injuries caused by the escalation of violence have triggered the protocol for Action For Humanity to launch an emergency fundraising appeal,” he added.

Moqbel continued: “We are calling on the public to donate generously to help us save and sustain lives in Gaza.”

