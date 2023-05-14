You are here

Rotated Madrid side beat Getafe ahead of Man City showdown

date 2023-05-14
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio scores his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 13, 2023. (AP)
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

Rotated Madrid side beat Getafe ahead of Man City showdown

Rotated Madrid side beat Getafe ahead of Man City showdown
  • The champions’ slim victory ensured leaders Barcelona must beat city rivals Espanyol on Sunday in Cornella to be able to clinch the title this weekend
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid warmed up for their decisive Champions League semifinal visit to face Manchester City with a 1-0 win over Getafe on Saturday in La Liga.
The champions’ slim victory ensured leaders Barcelona must beat city rivals Espanyol on Sunday in Cornella to be able to clinch the title this weekend.
Marco Asensio broke the deadlock in the 70th minute with a deflected strike from distance, in a game of few chances which did not get pulses racing.
Madrid’s win saw them climb provisionally second above Atletico Madrid, 11 points behind Barcelona.
Carlo Ancelotti rotated heavily to keep his key players fresh ahead of the second leg battle with Pep Guardiola’s City, following the 1-1 draw last Tuesday in Madrid.
Ancelotti lined up with just three of the side that started the first leg — goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde.
However Camavinga limped off in the final stages with knee pain sustained in a clash with Juan Iglesias.
Ancelotti said the French midfielder would not take long to recover.
“It’s just a hit, it’s a bit painful for him,” Ancelotti told DAZN, hinting there were no worries ahead of the City match.
“He’s 20, he will recover very quickly.”
The most excitement Madrid supporters had in the first half was the team presenting the Copa del Rey trophy they won last weekend in Seville to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Beyond that the opening period was devoid of action at either end, with Belgian forward Eden Hazard looking unsurprisingly flat on his first league start since September.
A forgotten man at Madrid since his failed move from Chelsea in 2019, the 32-year-old winger showed no signs of life.
Ancelotti, disgruntled by his team’s lacklustre display, brought on midfielder Toni Kroos for Ferland Mendy at half-time, moving Camavinga to left-back.
Getafe striker Borja Mayoral headed over when well-placed, letting his former side off the hook, and Madrid forward Asensio flashed a shot narrowly wide from distance.
Ancelotti sent on Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric to cheer up supporters and try to find a winner to keep his team’s morale high ahead of the impending visit to Manchester.
Courtois produced a fine save to deny Iglesias from distance as Getafe hunted for points vital for their survival hopes.
However Asensio sent Madrid ahead with 20 minutes remaining when his shot from 20 yards deflected off Nemanja Maksimovic and past the helpless David Soria.
“I’m trying to take advantage of the chances the coach gives me,” Asensio told DAZN.
“We knew that it would be a tough game against a team that is strong defensively.”
Vinicius tucked home a second for Madrid with a neat finish but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Asensio almost doubled his tally with a header from Kroos’ fine cross but Soria pulled off an impressive save to deny him.
“The first half was tough, we were better in the second and with Marco’s goal it went our way,” defender Nacho Fernandez told DAZN.
“Winning is always positive and now we have a very important ‘final’.”
The defeat leaves Jose Bordalas’ Getafe 18th, in the relegation zone, level on points with Valencia, 17th, who visit Celta Vigo on Sunday.

PSG edge closer to title as Messi jeered on return

PSG edge closer to title as Messi jeered on return
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

PSG edge closer to title as Messi jeered on return

PSG edge closer to title as Messi jeered on return
  • PSG need four points from their final three games — against Auxerre, Strasbourg and Clermont — to secure the Ligue 1 title after restoring their six-point lead over second-placed Lens
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain closed in on a record 11th French league title with a 5-0 home win over Ajaccio on Saturday as Lionel Messi received a mixed reception on his return from suspension.
Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring on 22 minutes at the Parc des Princes and Achraf Hakimi added a second goal before Kylian Mbappe struck twice shortly after half-time.
Mohamed Youssouf compounded a miserable night for the Corsicans with an own goal for PSG’s fifth, while Hakimi and Ajaccio midfielder Thomas Mangani were sent off after a late bust-up.
PSG need four points from their final three games — against Auxerre, Strasbourg and Clermont — to secure the Ligue 1 title after restoring their six-point lead over second-placed Lens.
“The players were very determined to put in a proper display. They want to be champions and they realize that Lens aren’t giving up and a misstep could raise the pressure,” said PSG coach Christophe Galtier.
Messi’s name elicited a combination of whistles and applause when it was read out before kick-off after he was banned by the club for last weekend’s match over an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.
The Argentine again drew jeers with his early touches in what was likely his penultimate appearance in Paris ahead of a reported move to Saudi Arabia for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.
“So there are whistles but very quickly a large part of the stadium made sure to drown them out to support Leo,” said Galtier.
“He stayed focused with the desire to liven up the game and create chances. He’s used to it because he’s been in difficult situations in his career.”
Three defeats in their past four home games for PSG had allowed Lens to stay in an unlikely title race, but Ajaccio offered little resistance as their relegation to Ligue 2 was confirmed.
Danilo’s threaded pass was flicked into the path of Ruiz and the Spain midfielder took a couple of smart touches before finishing clinically for his second goal in as many games.
Hakimi then swept in the rebound after Mbappe’s effort was parried by Francois-Joseph Sollacaro, with the goal allowed to stand despite the France striker using his arm to control in the build-up.
Mbappe hit the 25-goal mark for the fourth time early in the second half, slotting beyond Sollacaro after a scramble in the box to take over again as the league’s top scorer this term.
He then produced a brilliant first-time volley to lash in PSG’s fourth minutes later after a long ball forward from Sergio Ramos glanced off the head of a backtracking defender.
An unfortunate Youssouf diverted a shot from Marquinhos into his own net on 73 minutes and both teams finished with 10 players after a challenge on Messi triggered a needless scuffle.
Hakimi, who was sent off against Lorient two weeks ago, received his second red card in as many outings after getting into an altercation with Mangani that also led to his dismissal.
Senegalese forward Habib Diallo scored inside the opening minute of a Ligue 1 game for the third time this year as he got both goals in Strasbourg’s 2-0 win over Nice.
Diallo took his goals tally to 20 for the season and secured a fourth victory in five matches for Strasbourg which lifted them six points clear of the relegation zone.
Over two-thirds of his goals have come since January, when Strasbourg were second from bottom having won just once in 18 games.
His first against Nice came after 40 seconds as he controlled Ibrahima Sissoko’s floated ball over the defense and steered past Kasper Schmeichel.
Diallo added a second from the penalty spot on the hour after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was brought down in the area by Jordan Lotomba.
He is the first Strasbourg player to reach 20 goals in a top-flight season since 1977-78.

Inter triumph, Milan slump ahead of Champions League semifinal date

Inter triumph, Milan slump ahead of Champions League semifinal date
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

Inter triumph, Milan slump ahead of Champions League semifinal date

Inter triumph, Milan slump ahead of Champions League semifinal date
  • Inter hold a 2-0 lead over Milan ahead of Tuesday’s second leg Champions League
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

ROME: Inter Milan warmed up for their Champions League semifinal showdown with AC Milan with an entertaining 4-2 win over Sassuolo on Saturday while their city rivals floundered 2-0 at Serie A strugglers Spezia.
A Romelu Lukaku brace on his 30th birthday, a further strike from Lautaro Martinez and an unfortunate Ruan Tressoldi own goal were enough for Inter to claim a seventh straight win in all competitions and move level on 66 points with second-placed Juventus.
“The coach told us the game was a match-point for the top four, and we’re in good shape as we’ve been winning a lot of games recently,” said Lukaku to Sky Sport.
“We can still win two trophies and on Tuesday we have a very difficult match against the team that won the league last season.”
Inter hold a 2-0 lead over Milan ahead of Tuesday’s second leg and Simone Inzaghi’s side look almost certain to reach their first Champions League final since they last won it in 2010.
Their chances of qualifying for next season’s edition of Europe’s top club competition were also greatly improved by Saturday’s win, which came after top four rivals Lazio, Milan and Atalanta all dropped points.
Inter are five points ahead of fifth-placed Milan but after looking like they were going to cruise to the win they didn’t end up having it their own way.
Lukaku put Inter ahead with a rasping effort shortly before the break after both Domenico Berardi and Joaquin Correa both had goals ruled out for offside.
Ten minutes after the restart Tressoldi headed Raoul Bellanova’s cross into his own net and the match seemed over three minutes later when Martinez’s effort was deflected in again by Tressoldi.
Headers from Matheus Henrique and Davide Frattesi pulled Sassuolo back into the game until Lukaku finally sealed the points with a fine low finish with two minutes remaining.
Przemyslaw Wisniewski and Salvatore Esposito struck their first Serie A goals in the final 15 minutes to sink Milan and give Spezia their first win in two months.
Leonardo Semplici’s team are still in the relegation zone but Saturday’s win moves them level on 30 points with Verona, who sit one place above the bottom three and host Torino on Sunday.
Next weekend Spezia travel to Lecce who are just two points above the drop zone in 16th following their 2-2 draw at Lazio on Friday night.
“It’s a goal I’ve dreamed about since I was a child, I used to talk to a good friend of mine who is a big Milan fan and I’d always tell him that I’d score against them,” said Esposito to DAZN.
“These are big points for Spezia... we never lost faith, otherwise you’d never see performances like the one today.”
Stefano Pioli’s Milan team have won three times in their last 11 league matches and Saturday’s defeat was their 10th of a strange season in which their league title defense was de facto over by February.
“Tonight was not good enough... Tuesday we have another battle. We’ve had a lot of trouble with these kinds of matches and it’s difficult to explain why,” said Milan defender Simon Kjaer.
“In our line of work you need to mentally separate the matches you play because the match we played on Wednesday and today’s were completely different. We need to remove this one from our minds and get back to work.”
Spezia’s win means Salernitana will have to wait for mathematical safety, although they should stay up after Antonio Candreva shot them to a 1-0 win over Atalanta in the day’s early game.
Under a torrential downpour in southern Italy Candreva won the match for Salernitana in the 93rd minute with a powerful low drive from the edge of the area.
Salernitana are eight points above Spezia with three games remaining in the season, while Atalanta are seventh and seven points from the Champions League positions.

CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development

CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development

CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development
  • MoU focuses on initiatives around technical and football development at club and national team level
  • Agreement highlights the drive of both organizations to build on innovative and long-term initiatives aimed at raising football competitive levels
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Confederation of African Football have signed a landmark five-year memorandum of understanding to foster growth opportunities for African and Saudi football.

Signed by SAFF’s President Yasser Al-Misehal and CAF’s President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the MoU focuses on initiatives around technical and football development at club and national team level, grassroots football, women’s football, talent identification, competitions, friendly matches and commercial opportunities.

According to a media statement issued on Saturday, the agreement between CAF and SAFF highlights the strong drive of both organizations to build on innovative and long-term initiatives aimed at raising football competitive levels and developing skills for football administrators.

Commenting on the agreement, Al-Misehal said: “This is truly a remarkable moment in our journey to further exchange knowhow and grow with the Confederation of African Football.” Both parties strived to perform better on the world stage, and provide opportunities for men and women of all ages to develop their football talent, SAFF’s president said.

Motsepe said: “CAF is excited to work together and partner with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to develop and grow football on our continent and globally.” There were also specific areas for mutually beneficial partnerships being discussed, and announcements to be made in due course, the CAF president said.

CAF and SAFF will organize and facilitate workshops and seminars aimed at empowering match officials, both men and women, to share their knowledge.

They will also focus on match organization, marketing, media, refereeing and security.

Southampton relegated in front of British PM, Man United ignite push for top-four finish

Southampton relegated in front of British PM, Man United ignite push for top-four finish
Updated 13 May 2023
AP

Southampton relegated in front of British PM, Man United ignite push for top-four finish

Southampton relegated in front of British PM, Man United ignite push for top-four finish
  • Not even the presence of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at St. Mary's stadium could inspire Southampton in their 2-0 home loss to Fulham
  • “It is a moment that has been coming,” said James Ward-Prowse, Southampton's England midfielder
Updated 13 May 2023
AP

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Southampton’s 11-year stay in the English Premier League is over, with relegation sealed on Saturday by the 24th loss of a forgettable season and in front of their most famous fan.
Not even the presence of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at St. Mary’s stadium could inspire Southampton in their 2-0 home loss to Fulham, which consigned the south-coast team to life in the Championship with two games to spare.
“It is a moment that has been coming,” said James Ward-Prowse, Southampton’s England midfielder.
“We knew we had put ourselves in a difficult position. When these things happen you go away individually and as a club and ask if you have done enough? I don’t think we have.”
At the other end of the league, Manchester United have almost done enough to secure a return to the Champions League.
United rebounded from back-to-back losses to ignite their push to reach Europe’s top competition with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton.
United moved level on points with third-placed Newcastle — which drew at Leeds 2-2 — and both teams were four ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool in the race for a top-four finish. All three teams have three games left.
Tottenham dropped out of contention for Champions League qualification after losing 2-1 at Aston Villa, which moved level on points with their beaten opponent. They are fighting for berths in the two minor European competitions — the Europa League and the Europa Conference League — with Brighton, which are two points further back in eighth place but have three games in hand.
With Southampton down, there are two more relegation spots to fill and two of the four teams in most danger — Leeds and Nottingham Forest — showed fighting spirit to avoid the drop.
Leeds’ draw with Newcastle came after a battling 2-1 loss at Manchester City and left the team only a point from safety. Forest also drew at Chelsea 2-2 to stay three points above the bottom three.
Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the other game with Eberechi Eze scoring twice.
FATE SEALED
Southampton have been relegated at the end of their first full season since last year’s takeover by Sport Republic, an investment firm in the sports and entertainment industry run by Serbian businessman Dragan Solak.
It has been a dismal season marked by bad judgment not just in the transfer market but also in picking managers, with the appointment of Nathan Jones for an abysmal three-month spell in the middle of the campaign proving significant.
Goals by Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic, in his first game back after an eight-game ban for grabbing a referee, earned Fulham the victory at St. Mary’s.
Southampton were eight points from safety with games to go against Brighton and Liverpool.
Ward-Prowse, who came through the academy, was likely to be the most sought-after player in Southampton’s squad during the offseason.
TOP-FOUR FIGHT
United’s home form might see the team into the Champions League.
The win over Wolves for a fourth straight at Old Trafford in the league has recovered United from 1-0 losses to Brighton and West Ham that have given Liverpool an outside shot at the top four.
Martial slotted home in the 32nd minute and substitute Alejandro Garnacho sealed the victory in stoppage time.
Two of United’s final three games are at home, against Chelsea and Fulham.
KANE SCORES AGAIN
Harry Kane scored Tottenham’s 90th-minute consolation against Villa to move onto 27 goals for the campaign, eight fewer than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.
Only twice has Kane scored more in a single season — 30 in 2017-18 and 29 in 2016-17.
If the England captain is to stay at Tottenham, he might be playing in the Europa Conference League next season.
ADVANTAGE SUNDERLAND
Sunderland beat Luton 2-1 at home in the first leg of the second-tier Championship playoff semifinals, ahead of next week’s return match.
Sunderland have been the subject of a Netflix documentary, charting the journey of the northeast club as they seek a return to the Premier League following relegation in 2017.
Coventry and Middlesbrough are the other teams in the playoffs.

Nottingham Forest draw at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival

Nottingham Forest draw at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival
Updated 13 May 2023
AP

Nottingham Forest draw at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival

Nottingham Forest draw at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival
  • Awoniyi, who also netted twice last week, opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a powerful header
  • Chelsea are winless in their past six league games at Stamford Bridge as their disappointing season grind toward completion
Updated 13 May 2023
AP

LONDON: Taiwo Awoniyi’s second goal of the day helped relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest draw with Chelsea 2-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday after Raheem Sterling’s quick-fire goals at Stamford Bridge.
Awoniyi, who also netted twice last week, opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a powerful header and nodded home again just past the hour mark, shortly after Sterling equalized and put Chelsea in front with goals seven minutes apart.
The draw inched Forest closer to safety, with Steve Cooper’s team in 16th place and three points above the relegation zone with two games remaining. Forest host Arsenal next weekend and end their season at Crystal Palace.
Chelsea are winless in their past six league games at Stamford Bridge as their disappointing season grind toward completion. The Blues are in 11th place.
Sterling’s performance was a positive development for interim manager Frank Lampard. The England forward scored from Trevor Chalobah’s pass in front of the net in the 51st minute and then beat a defender to curl one home seven minutes later.
Awoniyi just needed a glancing header from Orel Mangala’s pass to level the score in the 62nd.
Forest have just one win from 18 away games this season.
João Félix, who forced a diving save from Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the 33rd, was shown a yellow card in the second half for simulation.

