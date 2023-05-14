You are here

  • Home
  • Islamic Development Bank signs 77 deals worth $1.4bn for projects in member countries

Islamic Development Bank signs 77 deals worth $1.4bn for projects in member countries

Islamic Development Bank signs 77 deals worth $1.4bn for projects in member countries
The group also signed several agreements to finance six projects worth over $588 million in the field of sustainable development.
Short Url

https://arab.news/ncvv2

Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

Islamic Development Bank signs 77 deals worth $1.4bn for projects in member countries

Islamic Development Bank signs 77 deals worth $1.4bn for projects in member countries
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to address the ongoing global crises, the Islamic Development Bank Group signed 77 financing agreements worth SR5.4 billion ($1.44 billion) with 24 member countries as it concluded its annual meeting in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Mohammad Al-Jasser, chairman of the group, said the agreements seek to promote various sectors including health, agriculture, food security, transportation, energy, small and medium-sized businesses, education, and humanitarian relief.
The group also signed several agreements to finance six projects worth over $588 million in the field of sustainable development. 
The deals focus on promoting inclusive growth and building sustainable infrastructure in member countries. 
“We must leverage the technological disruptions along with the ethical principles of Islamic finance to foster inclusive development,” Al-Jasser said. 
The group signed seven agreements worth $8.09 billion for projects related to sustainable development in Afghanistan, including grants from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center. 
“We must embrace this ‘disruption’ and integrate it with our business processes to create effective solutions for our member countries. Combining modern technology’s efficiencies with Islamic economics’ sustainable and ethical principles can result in championing product solutions that can help tackle various global economic challenges,” the IsDB Group chief said. 
IsDB also launched the second phase of the Lives and Livelihoods Fund, as the bank is committed to providing $325 million in soft loans. 
The 2023 IsDB Group annual meetings, themed “Partnerships to Fend Off Crises,” aimed to provide a solution-oriented space for participants to talk about current financial, economic, and development concerns confronting member countries and partners. 

Topics: Islamic Development Bank Mohammad Al-Jasser sustainable infrastructure sustainable development

Related

Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries
Saudi Arabia
Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries
Islamic Development Bank pledges $4.2bn for Pakistan’s climate rebuilding efforts
Business & Economy
Islamic Development Bank pledges $4.2bn for Pakistan’s climate rebuilding efforts

Closing bell: TASI falls 44.35 points, Al-Baha Investment leaps 10% 

Closing bell: TASI falls 44.35 points, Al-Baha Investment leaps 10% 
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI falls 44.35 points, Al-Baha Investment leaps 10% 

Closing bell: TASI falls 44.35 points, Al-Baha Investment leaps 10% 
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 44.35 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 11,348.48 on Sunday, as 99 of the 224 stocks closed in the green and 106 in the red. 

While the parallel market Nomu tumbled 4.07 percent to close at 20,397.31, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped slightly by 0.61 percent to close at 1,526.58. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.51 billion ($1.2 billion).   

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the top performer of the day, as its share price soared 9.99 percent to SR17.84. 

Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. and Al-Rajhi Co. Cooperative Insurance also saw gains, with their share prices rising by 6.42 percent and 8.29 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was Etihad Etisalat Co., which dropped 3.30 percent to SR45.35. 

On the announcements front, Maharah Human Resources Co. announced a 46.94 percent increase in net profit to SR36.47 million compared to SR24.82 million in the same quarter of 2022.  

It booked revenue of SR463.08 million, up 21.45 percent from the SR381.28 million recorded in the previous year. Its share price closed lower at SR62.30. 

Tanmiah Food Co. showed a 1,300 percent increase in net profit to SR21 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to SR1.5 million in the year-ago period.  

It was due to a non-recurring, one-time gain attributed to the recent sale of Supreme Foods Processing Co. to Tyson Foods. 

The company also witnessed a 42.25 percent increase in revenues to SR484.5 billion during the first quarter of 2023 from SR340.6 billion during the same period last year. Its share price closed lower at SR145.20. 

Elm Co. announced a 28.8 percent increase in net profit to SR322 million during the first quarter of 2023 from SR250 million in the year-ago period. 

The company reported an increase in revenues by 17.95 percent to SR1.29 billion in 2023 from SR1.1 billion in the previous year. The growth was attributed to the company’s digital business segment. Its share price closed higher at SR470. 

Arabian Drilling reported a 50 percent increase in net profit to SR141 million during the first quarter of 2023 from SR94 million in the year-ago period. 

The company also reported a 30.05 percent increase in revenues to SR779 million between January and March 2023 from SR599 million during the same period last year. 

The company ascribed the increase to two new offshore rigs that started in December 2022. Its share price soared 2.37 percent to close at SR153. 

National Medical Care Co. recorded a 87.6 percent increase in net profit to SR56.3 million during the first quarter of 2023 from SR29.99 million in the year-ago period. 

Revenue rose 23.6 percent to SR261.4 million in 2023 from SR211.48 million in the same quarter of 2022. Its share price climbed 3.48 percent to finish at SR97.90. 

Hail Cement Co. reported a net profit of SR18.5 million during the first quarter of 2023 compared to a loss of SR6.89 million in the year-ago period. 

The company explained that it saw a decline in raw materials and the cost of sales, which offset the decrease in sales. 

Revenue dropped 9.86 percent to SR61.85 million in the first quarter of 2023 from SR68.61 million. Its share price closed lower at SR12.24. 

Saudi Chemical Co. reported a 1.34 percent decrease in net profit to SR32.27 million during the first quarter of 2023 from SR32.71 million in the year-ago period. 

Its revenue increased 15 percent to SR1.04 billion from SR904 million during the period under review. The company’s share price fell 1.41 percent to close at SR32.05. 

Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. announced a net loss of SR2.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to a profit of SR1.27 million in the year-ago period. 

The company announced revenue of SR20.6 million, a rise of 11.35 percent from the SR18.5 million recorded in the preceding year. Its share price jumped 2.18 percent to close higher at SR46. 

Murabaha Flexible Finance Co. announced its upcoming initial public offering on the primary market of the Saudi Stock Exchange. 

Topics: Closing Bell TASI Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) nomu-parallel MSCI Tadawul 30 Index stock exchange Share market

Saudi Arabia eyes reducing liquid fuel consumption by 95% for agriculture sector

Saudi Arabia eyes reducing liquid fuel consumption by 95% for agriculture sector
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia eyes reducing liquid fuel consumption by 95% for agriculture sector

Saudi Arabia eyes reducing liquid fuel consumption by 95% for agriculture sector
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s agriculture sector is on track to achieve a 95 percent reduction in liquid fuel consumption by 2030 as part of its strategy to promote local farming using sustainable practices.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture recently reviewed the Liquid Fuel Displacement Program and the use of the electric grid to replace liquid fuels used in agriculture to power machinery and equipment such as tractors, harvesters and irrigation pumps.  

The LFDP aims to displace more than 1 million barrels of liquid fuels per day across utilities, industry and agriculture by 2030, involving more than 10 government and 20 private companies.  

While speaking at a workshop organized by the ministry for the sector, Mohammed Al-Abdullatif, the head of the agricultural team of the program, said that the displacement program would work on replacing the existing energy sources in agriculture with electricity by connecting to the power grid.  

“The program will also enhance operational capacity and reduce any external factors affecting the sustainability of the Kingdom’s environmental sectors,” explained Al-Abdullatif.  

He added that the program bears the costs of delivering electrical service until the farm gate, besides providing soft loans to meet the necessary modifications to achieve sustainability in the agricultural sector and improve the total yield of the Kingdom.  

To execute the program, farmers must provide data on the required electric load for the farm, then estimate the necessary time needed to switch to electricity.    

The rollout will first focus on major agricultural companies in the Kingdom, followed by large farmers, after which the ministry will target the smaller farms.  

In April, the ministry announced that Saudi Arabia had reached 60 percent self-sufficiency in mango production.  

The ministry earlier this month disclosed that the Kingdom had achieved 95 percent self-sufficiency in papaya production.  

The ministry is keen on further strengthening the agriculture sector by increasing the production of various vegetables and fruits.  

It is working toward raising the efficiency of locally produced fruits, especially in their production season, boosting their quality and elevating their safety standards. 
 

Topics: Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture Liquid Fuel Displacement Program sustainability Electricity grid

Related

Saudi Ministry of Environment allocates $104.7bn for development projects in the water sector
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Environment allocates $104.7bn for development projects in the water sector

Global oil consumption expected to rise by 1.84 mbpd in 2023: KAPSARC  

Global oil consumption expected to rise by 1.84 mbpd in 2023: KAPSARC  
Updated 14 May 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Global oil consumption expected to rise by 1.84 mbpd in 2023: KAPSARC  

Global oil consumption expected to rise by 1.84 mbpd in 2023: KAPSARC  
Updated 14 May 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Despite economic uncertainties, global oil consumption is expected to record a year-on-year increase of 1.84 million barrels per day to 101.9 mbpd in 2023, a recent report released by Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center predicted.   

This is a minor upward revision of 50,000 bpd from its previous forecast.   

“While the US and Europe’s growth projections were revised downward, China’s growth estimates were raised due to the expectation that current turbulence would subside by the second half of this year. The net demand effect is an additional 50,000 bpd,” said KAPSARC in the report.   

The advisory think tank noted that demand growth is expected to continue at a slightly higher rate of 1.91 mbpd in 2024.   

KAPSARC noted that Saudi Arabia’s oil consumption is expected to grow by 80,000 bpd and 45,000 bpd in 2023 and 2024, respectively.   

“We anticipate that transportation fuels will drive the growth in fuel demand, followed by heavier fuels if construction on the country’s mega projects begins. These mega projects and Saudi Arabia’s target of having 50 percent renewable and 50 percent gas-fueled electricity generation are part of Saudi Vision 2030,” added KAPSARC.  

According to the report, countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development group are expected to witness a limited year-on-year oil demand growth of 300,000 bpd in 2023, while non-OECD countries could experience a 84 percent rise this year to 154,000 bpd.   

The KAPSARC Oil Market Outlook indicates that OECD countries should witness an overall decline in demand growth over the first two quarters of 2023, with non-OECD countries carrying the growth.   

“However, in the second half of 2023, it is expected that OECD countries will start recovering some of the lost demand, while non-OECD countries maintain modest growth in Q3 (third quarter) before declining in Q4,” added KAPSARC in the report.    

It further pointed out that the present uncertainties surrounding the global economy are mainly expected to impact OECD countries in 2023, with fewer implications on non-OECD nations.   

Founded in 1961, OECD has 38 member countries, including Austria, Greece, France, Norway, the US, and Canada.   

The report further noted that a poll conducted by KAPSARC has found 87 percent of people believe in the possibility of a global recession in 2023, while another 87 percent opined that social unrest is probable if inflation persists.   

On the supply side, KAPSARC said that global oil supply is projected to grow by approximately 1.97 mbpd in 2023, which is 710,000 bpd lower than its previous projection.   

Meanwhile, the global oil supply is estimated to increase by 2.45 mbpd in 2024, 150,000 bpd higher than KAPSARC’s previous projection.   

Earlier in October 2022, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, had agreed to cut output by 2 mbpd, or about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

Then in a surprise move in early April, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced further oil output cuts of around 1.2 mbpd. 

Topics: Oil OPEC

Related

Global investment in carbon capture and storage projects hit $6.4 bn in 2022: KAPSARC official 
Business & Economy
Global investment in carbon capture and storage projects hit $6.4 bn in 2022: KAPSARC official 
Exclusive Oil market to reach balance in 2023: KAPSARC expert video
Business & Economy
Oil market to reach balance in 2023: KAPSARC expert

Saudi Arabia adds new facility to raise grain storage capacity to 3.5m tons  

Saudi Arabia adds new facility to raise grain storage capacity to 3.5m tons  
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia adds new facility to raise grain storage capacity to 3.5m tons  

Saudi Arabia adds new facility to raise grain storage capacity to 3.5m tons  
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to ensure food security, the Kingdom recently completed a new facility raising its total grain storage capacity by 40 percent.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, this new facility expands Saudi Arabia’s storage capacity to 3.5 million tons from 2.6 million tons in 2016, Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper reported.  

The ministry further noted that the Kingdom’s food security strategy has helped reduce barley imports by over 50 percent, from 10 million tons in 2016 to nearly 4.8 million tons. It is part of a plan to liberalize barley imports and allow the private sector to import them.  

The ministry added that production in the organic agriculture sector increased to 101,000 tons from 56,000 tons in 2016.  

Moreover, the ministry noted that the Kingdom’s National Program to Reduce Food Loss and Waste has played a crucial role in settling the baseline of food waste in the Kingdom to 33.1 percent.  

The ministry pointed out that its efforts have resulted in various positive impacts in the agricultural sector, which include raising self-sufficiency ratios in agricultural and animal products.  

In January, the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of the Agricultural Development Fund, approved a new investment worth SR4 billion ($1 billion) for the expansion of the plant resources sector and greenhouses, local media reported. 

The approved plan for a period spanning 2023 to 2025 involves the relevant authorities and private sector companies. It aims to increase the production capacity by an estimated 430,000 tons, bringing the total production capacity of the greenhouses to more than 1 million tons annually. 

In September 2022, Saudi Arabia, in coordination with its regional partners, launched a food security action plan with an initial funding of $10 billion to tackle the global food supply crisis.  

Speaking at a meeting of G20 agriculture ministers in Indonesia, Al-Fadhli said the Kingdom will continue its role in helping stabilize the global food production supply chain. 

He also highlighted the Kingdom’s achievement in the agricultural sector, which grew by more than 7.8 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year.  

Al-Fadhli said the Kingdom is applying modern techniques to boost its agriculture sector and reduce water wastage.  

Moreover, the government has constructed a network of dams in wadis throughout the country to capture floodwater from the occasional heavy rains. Saudi Arabia leads the world in the desalination of seawater, with no less than 27 desalination plants feeding both cities and farms.

Meanwhile, on May 14, the Kingdom’s General Food Security Authority announced the disbursement of the first batch of dues to local wheat farmers, including the payment for farmers who have entered into a contractual relationship with agricultural companies.   

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, the authority disbursed SR114.74 million for 67,093 tons of wheat distributed among 230 farmers.

Topics: Saudi grain storage capacity wheat

Related

Saudi Grains Organization buys 5k tons of wheat for $2.4m 
Business & Economy
Saudi Grains Organization buys 5k tons of wheat for $2.4m 
Saudi Arabia’s wheat storage capacity amounts to 3.5m tons: SAGO official 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s wheat storage capacity amounts to 3.5m tons: SAGO official 

Oil Updates — Iraq does not expect OPEC+ to make further cuts 

Oil Updates — Iraq does not expect OPEC+ to make further cuts 
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Iraq does not expect OPEC+ to make further cuts 

Oil Updates — Iraq does not expect OPEC+ to make further cuts 
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraq does not expect the Organization of the Oil Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to make further cuts to oil output at its next meeting in June, its oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said.  

“At the next meeting, which will be held on the 3rd and 4th (of June), there will be no additional reduction, and as for Iraq, we cannot reduce further,” Abdel-Ghani said in an interview, his first to foreign media since taking office last year. 

In a following statement, he said Iraq is committed to voluntary oil production cuts that started in May and will last until the end of 2023. However, he noted that Iraq was not asked to make additional such cuts before a June 4 OPEC+ meeting. 

OPEC+ agreed to cut production in late 2022 to support the market as the economic outlook worsened, hitting prices. 

Then in a surprise move in early April, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced further oil output cuts of around 1.2 million barrels per day. 

The announcement helped push oil prices sharply higher, but those gains have since been erased as fears of a global economic slowdown took hold. 

OPEC+ members are set to meet in Vienna on June 4 to decide on their next course of action. 

“The second cut was voluntary, and it has helped us a lot in the stability of the market and boosting prices,” Abdel-Ghani said. 

G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas pipelines 

The G7 countries and the EU will ban Russian gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing officials involved in the negotiations. 

The decision, to be finalized by G7 leaders at a summit in Hiroshima starting on Friday, will prevent the resumption of Russian pipeline gas exports on routes to countries such as Poland and Germany, where Moscow cut off supplies last year, the newspaper said. 

US oil and gas rig count falls to lowest since June 2022 

US oil and natural gas rig count fell last week to its lowest in nearly a year, as gas rigs slumped by the most in a week since February 2016, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on May 12. 

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 17 to 731 in the week to May 12, the lowest since June 2022. The weekly drop was the biggest since June 2020. 

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up only 17, or 2 percent, over this time last year.

US oil rigs fell by two to 586 last week, their lowest since June 2022, while gas rigs plunged by 16 to 141, their lowest in April last year.

Despite some plans to lower rig counts, US crude production was still on track to rise from 11.9 million barrels per day in 2022 to a new record high of 12.5 million bpd in 2023 and 12.7 million bpd in 2024, according to projections from the US Energy Information Administration in May. 

US gas production, meanwhile, was on track to rise from a record 98.13 billion cubic feet per day in 2022 to 101.09 bcfd in 2023 and 101.24 bcfd in 2024, according to EIA’s projection.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

Related

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; BNP Paribas to stop financing for new oil and gas fields 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; BNP Paribas to stop financing for new oil and gas fields 
Oil Updates — Crude prices down on higher US stocks; EIA expects US oil output to rise 5% in 2023 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices down on higher US stocks; EIA expects US oil output to rise 5% in 2023 

Latest updates

Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in France for talks with Macron
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed by French PM Elisabeth Borne upon his arrival at Villacoublay Air Base.
Veloce Racing claim Round 4 of Extreme E season at Hydro X Prix
Veloce Racing celebrate their win in Scotland. (Extreme E)
Hospitality of Al-Ta’i festival concludes in Hail
Hatim Al-Ta’i’s palace, tomb, and his famous fireplace in the village of Tuwairan remain for people to see to this day. (SPA)
What We Are Buying Today: Saudi brand RISK
Photo/Supplied
Gundogan master class takes Man City closer to title
Gundogan master class takes Man City closer to title

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.