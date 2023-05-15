You are here

  Erdogan ascendant as Turkiye heads for historic runoff

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul on May 14, 2023. (Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS)
Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and AK Party (AKP) wave flags at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara on Sunday. (Reuters)
Supporters of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition alliance, rally outside the Republican People's Party (CHP) headquarters on election night in Ankara on Sunday. (Reuters)
  Erdogan led with 49.42 percent of the vote to Kilicdaroglu's 44.95 percent
ANKARA: Turkiye on Monday woke up to the prospect of its first presidential runoff vote after conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confounded pollsters and his secular rival to win the first round of the country’s pivotal election.
Pre-election opinion polls had suggested Erdogan risked a first national election defeat to his main challenger’s disparate six-party alliance, in a vote seen as the most important in the Muslim-majority nation’s post-Ottoman history.
But the 69-year-old defied expectations in Sunday’s ballot and could extend his two-decade grip on power on May 28, after neither he nor Kemal Kilicdaroglu reached the 50-percent threshold for a first-round victory.
With almost all ballots counted on Monday morning, Erdogan led with 49.42 percent of the vote to Kilicdaroglu’s 44.95 percent, according to official figures provided by state news agency Anadolu.
A nationalist third candidate, Sinan Ogan, emerged as the kingmaker after picking up five percent, but has yet to come out for either frontrunner.
Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its far-right allies were also close to an outright majority in Sunday’s parliamentary elections.
The lira fell against the euro as traders digested with apprehension the increased likelihood of Erdogan’s unconventional economic policies continuing.
The Borsa Istanbul index opened sharply in the red on Monday and was down by almost 4.5 percent at around 11:00 am (0800 GMT).




Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition alliance, speaks at the Republican People's Party headquarters in Ankara on May 14, 2023. (REUTERS)

The result was a crushing disappointment for Kilicdaroglu and his Republican People’s Party (CHP) supporters.
An overcast dawn greeted Istanbul residents on Monday, a symbolic reflection of the opposition’s gloomier outlook but opinions were divided as to the outcome of Turkiye’s unprecedented runoff.
“Erdogan is going to win. He’s a real leader. The Turkish people trust him and he has a vision for Turkiye,” Hamdi Kurumahmut told AFP in Istanbul.
“Of course there are things that need to be improved, on the economy, education or the refugee policy. But we know he’s the one who can sort all that out,” added the 40-year-old tourism sector worker.
Betul Yilmaz, 26, wanted to keep the faith in a Kilicdaroglu victory if he sealed an alliance with Ogan. “But it’s going to be close,” the young woman said.
“If Kilicdaroglu wins... a beautiful time awaits us. I don’t want to even think about a scenario in which Erdogan wins,” Emin Serbest, 33, an employee of Istanbul’s municipal authority, told AFP as the count continued.
Pro-government daily Sabah called Erdogan’s unexpectedly strong performance a “superb success.”
Kilicdaroglu, who has a history of defeats to pro-Erdogan candidates, only emerged as the opposition’s candidate after a year of bitter debate between the alliance’s disparate members, who span Turkiye’s cultural and religious divides.
The unwieldy coalition now faces a challenging task to regroup for the runoff, with Erdogan seemingly possessing the momentum.
“The president is likely to ride his strong approval rating, surprise win in parliament, and incumbency advantages to secure re-election,” said Emre Peker of the Eurasia Group consultancy.
The strong performance of the AKP and its allies in the legislative ballot suggests “identity, terrorism and security issues played well with Erdogan’s broader conservative base and helped the president make up for his economic shortcomings,” he added.
Support from Kurdish voters for Kilicdaroglu’s alliance means it is “unlikely” Ogan will back it, Peker noted.

Topics: Turkiye Election 2023

Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
  Another Palestinian was wounded by gunfire
RAMALLAH: Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian man Monday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the army saying it returned fire after being shot at.
“Saleh Mohamed Sabra, 22, was killed by live bullets during an Israeli attack in Nablus,” the ministry said, adding that another Palestinian was wounded by gunfire.
The Israeli army said it was conducting an operation in Nablus to prepare to demolish the house of a man suspected of an armed attack that killed two Israelis in the area in February.
“During the operation, suspects threw stones and fired in the direction of soldiers who responded with live fire,” the army said in a statement, adding that one suspect was hit.
The incident comes after a cease-fire ended five days of fierce fighting between the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza and Israel. The clashes killed 35 people, the vast majority Palestinians.
The conflict has this year claimed the lives of least 150 Palestinians, 20 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.
These figures include combatants as well as civilians, and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.
Palestinians on Monday mark the “Nakba,” or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced from their homes following the creation of Israel 75 years ago.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict West Bank

Sudanese singer, peacebuilder Shaden Gardood tragically slain

Sudanese singer, peacebuilder Shaden Gardood tragically slain
  Gardood's music promoted peace, unity and cultural identity
  Her art 'bolstered protests which ousted Omar Al-Bashir in 2019'
JUBA, South Sudan: Sudanese singer Shaden Gardood has tragically become another victim of the ongoing conflict in Sudan. She was caught in the crossfire of clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces, or SAF, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, in the city of Omdurman, about 8 kilometers northwest of the capital Khartoum.

The conflict erupted in mid-April when the RSF refused to be integrated into Sudan’s army under a planned transition to civilian rule. According to the UN, over 750 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured in the fighting. Over 700,000 people have been displaced internally, and another 150,000 have fled the country.

“We have been trapped in our home for 25 days,” she wrote in one of her latest posts on Facebook. “We are hungry and in immense fear, but are full of ethics and values,” she said, referring to the ongoing looting by soldiers in Khartoum.

Hailing from the war-torn Kordofan region, Gardood used her music to promote peace, love and unity in a country plagued by violence. Born in 1986, she was a rising star in Sudan, known for her powerful and emotive voice, and her ability to connect with audiences across the country.

Her song titled “Brother, Don’t Kill Brother” emphasized the need for the peaceful coexistence of all Sudanese.

Her life was not without challenges. She had been injured in early 2010 when fighting erupted between the SAF and Malik Aggar’s forces in Al-Damazin in the southeast. Despite her experiences, she continued to perform at festivals, on TV shows and for charity events.

Habab Mahmoud, one of her devoted fans, said she “was loved by all Sudanese in Kordofan and Darfur, regardless of age.” He added: “What she did was beyond music, more like a social artist.”

Gardood’s songs are a unique blend of poetry, beats and rhythms, inspired by the culture of the Baggara tribes of Kordofan and Darfur, and sung in the local dialect. One of the most significant aspects of her music was her use of a rare form of traditional singing and poetry called hakamat, which is known for promoting dialogue, understanding and peaceful coexistence. In addition, she engaged in various charity and anti-drug campaigns.

Many Sudanese stress the impact of her artistic work on the protest movement that led to the overthrow of the longtime dictator Omar Al-Bashir in 2019. “As a singer, she was able to use her voice to speak out against injustice and to provide comfort to those who were suffering,” said Aida Adeb, a Sudanese writer.

“It is very unfortunate that both armed groups continue (to) use human shields to mitigate the effects of bombardments and shelling, which has (a tragic) outcome for civilians,” said Mendy Ahbizzy, a peacebuilder from a Sudanese NGO. “So many civilians suffer injuries which are often fatal.”

The conflict has led to the closure of 80 percent of the hospitals in Sudan, leaving many people without access to basic healthcare. Despite several ceasefires being announced at the request of regional powers, the fighting has not stopped, with constant clashes, and fighter jets hovering above the capital city.

Gardood had continued to use social media to speak out against the violence and to document the suffering of her community. Her live videos on Facebook provided a powerful glimpse into the reality of life in a war zone, where peace could be shattered at any moment by a sudden burst of gunfire or a bomb explosion.

Gardood’s tragic death has sparked an outpouring of grief and anger across Sudan, with some people implying that she was assassinated for her criticism of the SAF.

However, her family members confirmed on Facebook that she was caught in the crossfire while attempting to take shelter from shelling in the Al-Hashmab neighborhood of Omdurman, where she lived.

Gardood’s death adds to the growing number of public figures killed in Khartoum in recent weeks, including Sudan’s first professional actress, Asia Abdelmajid.

“Her music touched the hearts of many Sudanese people, and her tragic death is a loss not only to her family and friends but to the entire Sudanese music industry. Her memory will live on,” said fan Mahmoud.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

UN to commemorate Palestinians’ 1948 flight from Israel for the first time

UN to commemorate Palestinians’ 1948 flight from Israel for the first time
  Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is headlining Monday's UN commemoration of what Palestinians call the "Nakba"
UNITED NATIONS: For the first time, the United Nations will officially commemorate the flight of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from what is now Israel on the 75th anniversary of their exodus — an action stemming from the UN’s partition of British-ruled Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is headlining Monday’s UN commemoration of what Palestinians call the “Nakba” or “catastrophe.”
Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, called the UN observance “historic” and significant because the General Assembly played a key role in the partition of Palestine.
“It’s acknowledging the responsibility of the UN of not being able to resolve this catastrophe for the Palestinian people for 75 years,” Mansour told a group of UN reporters recently.
He said “the catastrophe to the Palestinian people is still ongoing:” The Palestinians still don’t have an independent state, and they don’t have the right to return to their homes as called for in a General Assembly resolution adopted in December 1948.
Israel’s UN ambassador, Gilad Erdan, condemned the commemoration, calling it an “abominable event” and a “blatant attempt to distort history.” He said those who attend will be condoning antisemitism and giving a green light to Palestinians “to continue exploiting international organs to promote their libelous narrative.”
The General Assembly, which had 57 member nations in 1947, approved the resolution dividing Palestine by a vote of 33-13 with 10 abstentions. The Jewish side accepted the UN partition plan and after the British mandate expired in 1948, Israel declared its independence. The Arabs rejected the plan and neighboring Arab countries launched a war against the Jewish state.
The Nakba commemorates the estimated 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes in 1948.
The fate of these refugees and their descendants — estimated at over 5 million across the Middle East — remains a major disputed issue in the Arab-Israeli conflict. Israel rejects demands for a mass return of refugees to long-lost homes, saying it would threaten the country’s Jewish character.
As the 75th anniversary approached, the now 193-member General Assembly approved a resolution last Nov. 30 by a vote of 90-30 with 47 abstentions requesting the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People organize a high-level event on May 15 to commemorate the Nakba.
The United States was among the countries that joined Israel in voting against the resolution, and the US Mission said no American diplomat will attend Monday’s commemoration.
Explaining why a UN commemoration took so long, Mansour told The Associated Press on Friday that the Palestinians have moved cautiously at the United Nations since the General Assembly raised their status in 2012 from a non-member observer to a non-member observer state.
UN recognition as a state enabled the Palestinians to join treaties, take cases against Israel’s occupation to the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, which is the UN’s highest tribunal, and in 2019 to chair the Group of 77, the UN coalition of 134 mainly developing nations and China, he said.
At the 70th anniversary of the 1948 exodus five years ago, Mansour said, “the word Nakba was used in a General Assembly resolution for the first time,” and Abbas then gave instructions to obtain a mandate from the UN to commemorate the 75th anniversary.
The Nakba commemoration comes as Israeli-Palestinian fighting has intensified and protests over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government and its plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary show no sign of abating. Israel’s polarization and the Netanyahu government’s extremist positions have also sparked growing international concern.
Mansour said Friday that Palestinian refugees “are being forcibly removed from their homes and forcibly transferred by Israel at an unprecedented rate,” reminiscent of 1948.
In a speech to the UN Security Council on April 25, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Malki said “it is time to bring the Nakba to an end,” stressing that the Palestinians have suffered from the most protracted refugee crisis in the world and “the longest occupation of an entire territory in modern history.”
He was sharply critical of the UN and the wider international community for adopting resolutions that make demands and call for action— but doing nothing to implement them. He said if the international community made Israel’s occupation costly, “I can assure you it will come to an end.”
Malki renewed his call for countries that haven’t yet recognized the state of Palestine “to do so as a means to salvage the moribund two-state solution.” He also urged countries to support the Palestinian request for full membership in the United Nations, which would demonstrate international support for a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians lived side-by-side in peace.
To hurt Israel economically, Malki urged countries to ban products from Israeli settlements and trade with settlements, to “sanction those who collect funds for settlements and those who advocate for them and those who advance them,” and to list settler organizations that carry out killings and burnings as “terrorist organizations.”
And he urged the international community to take Israel to the International Court of Justice. The General Assembly asked the court in December to give its opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, a move denounced by Israel.

Topics: Nakba 75 years Palestine United Nations (UN)

Yemeni government airlifts nationals from Sudan to Yemen

Yemeni government airlifts nationals from Sudan to Yemen
  Four Yemenia planes are scheduled to take 720 Yemenis from Port Sudan to Aden and Houthi-controlled Sanaa on Sunday and Monday
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government on Sunday began airlifting home hundreds of Yemenis stuck in Sudan.

The Yemeni government, and emergency committee, which oversees evacuation efforts in Sudan, announced that 179 Yemenis arrived in Aden, Yemen’s interim capital, on Sunday on the first of the direct flights from Port Sudan with national carrier Yemenia Airways.

Four Yemenia planes are scheduled to take 720 Yemenis from Port Sudan to Aden and Houthi-controlled Sanaa on Sunday and Monday, out of around 2,000 who urgently need to be evacuated from war-torn Sudan.

In a tweet, Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said: “Preparations are also being made to contract with an airline to perform more evacuation flights in addition to Yemenia Airlines.”

He added that Yemen’s government would cover the costs of the flights.

Since April 15, Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the country’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Thousands of foreigners, including Yemenis, are currently stranded in Sudan.

Almost 3,000 Yemenis have escaped the capital Khartoum and other cities to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, where they are reportedly living in appalling conditions without shelter, food, money, or medical care.

More than 860 Yemenis were carried by Saudi Arabia’s rescue ships from Port Sudan to Jeddah, from where they were bused to Yemen. Later, Yemenia evacuated 450 Yemenis from Jeddah to Aden.

Afif Al-Barashi, head of the students’ union, told Arab News that priority had been given to evacuating vulnerable individuals such as the ill, women, children, and elderly.

“The situation (in Port Sudan) is tragic and difficult, and people have exhausted their savings,” Al-Barashi said.

Yemeni government officials and diplomats at the Yemeni embassy in Sudan were unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, in Yemen, the official SABA news agency reported that a Houthi sniper had on Saturday evening shot and killed a child in the besieged city of Taiz.

Ayedha Anwar Saeed, 15, died instantly after being shot in the head in the village of Al-Hunaini in the Maqbanah district.

Houthi snipers have killed dozens of children in Taiz in similar shootings since early 2015 when the Iran-backed militia began a siege of Yemen’s third-largest city after failing to take it from government forces and resistance fighters.

A UN-brokered truce, which came into force in April last year, did not result in the lifting of the Houthi siege or stop the group’s arbitrary shelling and attacks on residential neighborhoods in Taiz.

Locals in the central province of Al-Bayda said that the Houthis have released 32 of at least 40 villagers who were abducted last week for refusing to participate in Houthi summer programs.

Dozens of Houthis, supported by heavy military vehicles, stormed the village of Al-Khedar on Tuesday, kidnapping at least 40 tribesmen and looting their weapons and other possessions for refusing to allow their children to join militia camps.

At least one Houthi and one local tribesman were killed in the fighting that broke out as villagers attempted to repel the raid.

Houthi officials have not commented on the raid, but their supporters on social media have alleged that the forces were searching for wanted individuals.

Yemenis believe that Houthi summer programs are places where children are brainwashed and recruited.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Yemen

Arab News/YouGov poll surveys where Palestinians stand on Nakba’s 75th anniversary

Arab News/YouGov poll surveys where Palestinians stand on Nakba’s 75th anniversary
  63% of Palestinians feel that neither Fatah nor Hamas represents them
  75% of respondents have no confidence in their own leadership, with 86% of them feeling Israel is not serious about signing a peace deal
LONDON: More than half of Palestinians surveyed still support a two-state solution as the answer to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while a majority no longer feel that they are represented by neither Fatah nor Hamas, and three-quarters believe the current Palestinian leadership is incapable of reaching a peace deal with Israel. 

These are the key findings of a new Arab News/YouGov survey to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nakba. 

The online survey, carried out among 953 Palestinians between April 28 and May 11, found that half still believe in the two-state solution, which was agreed between Palestinian and Israeli leaders in Oslo in 1993 but failed to materialize in the face of opposition and violence from extremists on both sides. 

Backed by 51 percent overall, the two-state solution is more popular among older Palestinians — it is supported by 63 percent over the age of 45, compared with only 42 percent aged 18 to 29. 

It is also seen as the best of a range of options, although one in five favor the creation of a joint Israeli-Palestinian federal state.  

Another alternative — Palestinians becoming citizens of a single, Israeli state, is supported by 13 percent, rising to 15 percent among those aged 25 to 34. 

Meanwhile 11 percent of respondents opted for living under full Israeli occupation without obtaining citizenship.  

The survey reveals the extent of the loss of faith in the Palestinian leadership, with 63 percent of Palestinians saying that they feel unrepresented by either Hamas or Fatah. 

At the same time, only one in four still believes in the ability of the Palestinian leadership to successfully negotiate a peace settlement with Israel. 

“Palestinians lost trust in their leadership years ago,” US-Palestinian journalist, author and media consultant Ramzy Baroud told Arab News

“This lack of trust is intrinsically linked to the endemic corruption of the Palestinian Authority, but also to the total failure of the current Palestinian leadership to achieve a single meaningful political victory that could potentially renew the Palestinian people’s faith in the so-called peace process.” 

There is similar skepticism about the willingness of the current right-wing Israeli government to resolve the conflict peacefully — 86 percent of Palestinians believe Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration is not serious about securing a peace deal. 

Following China’s recent successful mediation in talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the country is seen as a potential go-between in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by 80 percent of respondents. 

Furthermore, continued Israeli intimidation and illegal settlements are seen as the main causes for the failure of previous peace talks, followed by the US bias toward Israel and the continuing dispute over the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the status of Jerusalem. 

Palestinians appear polarized over their attitudes toward the Abraham Accords, with 52 percent of the opinion that the US-driven initiative had made Israel more aggressive toward Palestinians, but 43 percent believing the opposite is true. 

One thing the majority of Palestinians do agree on is what the priority of any future independent Palestinian state should be — the economy. More than 40 percent put economic development at the top of their to-do list. 

Writing in a column to comment on the study findings, Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas said “It is important to obtain credible data and insight relating to the views and sentiment of average Palestinians, since we rarely hear from them despite that its their cause that is often being debated worldwide.”  

“We hope this Arab News/YouGov study sheds important light on what is in the hearts and minds of Palestinian people and aids decision makers in finding a solution for their plight.” 

 

Topics: Nakba 75 years Nakba Palestine YouGov

