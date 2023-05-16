Turkiye’s third candidate open to endorsement talks

ISTANBUL: A little-known nationalist who helped push Turkiye’s election to a runoff told AFP on Tuesday he could throw his support behind either President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or his secular rival.
Entering the campaign at the last minute, Sinan Ogan, 55, won 5.2 percent of the vote in Sunday’s landmark election, helping deprive Erdogan of a first-round victory for the first time in his 20-year rule.
Erdogan finished with 49.5 percent while Kemal Kilicdaroglu secured 44.9 percent, a disappointing finish after polls suggested the opposition leader could win.
In an interview with AFP, Ogan said he expected to do even better, voicing hopes that he could be elected president one day.
“I expected even more — around 10-11 percent of the vote,” said Ogan, a secular nationalist who was expelled from a far-right party that has since joined Erdogan’s ruling alliance in parliament.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
Running as an independent, Ogan said he was open to dialogue but may take a few days to make up his mind about who — if anyone — to endorse.
“A decision will be made after talks with both Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Kilicdaroglu,” he said.
“We may say we don’t support either of them.”
A Turkish official told AFP that Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted party will soon make a statement about possible talks with Ogan.
Ogan, who speaks English and studied in a top Moscow university, said his voters included “Turkish nationalists as well as young people who find us more intellectual and who are fed up with the old faces in politics.”
Matt Gertken, chief political strategist at BCA Research, suggested that Ogan mostly took votes away from Erdogan, whose base is comprised of nationalists and religious conservatives.
“In the second round, Erdogan will not necessarily win the majority of Ogan’s votes, but only one-fifth of those votes would grant him the presidency, other things being equal,” Gertken said.
Ogan entered parliament as a member of the ultranationalist MHP party in 2011.
He fell out with the party’s leadership after criticizing the MHP’s poor performance in 2015 polls.
Ogan was expelled from the party but then readmitted after winning a court battle.
Two years later, he was expelled again for opposing a 2017 constitutional referendum that expanded Erdogan’s presidential powers.
Ogan came under pressure to drop out of the race after a fourth candidate, the nationalist Muharrem Ince, ended his campaign just four days before the election.
Asked if he was ready to make up with Erdogan after feuding with his coalition allies, Ogan said: “There can be no room for resentment, if you aspire to rule the state.”
Ogan said anyone he supports must firmly renounce “terrorism” — the term Turkish politicians use to refer to banned Kurdish militants who have been fighting for greater autonomy.
He has reservations about Kilicdaroglu’s ties with the pro-Kurdish HDP party, which endorsed the opposition leader’s candidacy last month.
But he also opposes Erdogan’s alliance with Huda-Par, a far-right group with links to the Kurdish Hezbollah movement, which has no ties to the Lebanese group of the same name.
“We want an approach taken against all kinds of terrorist organizations,” he said, urging political parties to “distance themselves from terror.”
The HDP party is facing a possible court ban over its alleged ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies.
“I am against any organization that does not distance itself from terrorism,” he said.
Tunisian opposition party denounces ‘political verdict’ against jailed leader
“We condemn the sentence handed down against Rached Ghannouchi, which we consider an unjust political verdict, and we call for his release,” Ennahdha said in a statement
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP
TUNIS: The Tunisian Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party on Tuesday condemned the one-year prison sentence handed to its leader Rached Ghannouchi, calling it an “unjust political verdict.”
Ghannouchi, a leading opponent of President Kais Saied, was sentenced on Monday on terrorism-related charges following his April 17 arrest.
He had appeared in court at the end of February on the charges after being accused of calling police officers “tyrants.”
The case was one of several levied by authorities against Ghannouchi, whose party was the largest in parliament before Saied dissolved the chamber in July 2021 as part of a power grab allowing him to rule by decree.
Prior to his detention, the 81-year-old former parliamentary speaker had said that eradicating different viewpoints, such as the left or political Islam, might lead to a “civil war.”
“We condemn the sentence handed down against Rached Ghannouchi, which we consider an unjust political verdict, and we call for his release,” Ennahdha said in a statement.
Ghannouchi had a history of rejecting “in his statements and writings, extremism and terrorism and advocated moderation,” the statement added.
The sentence further demonstrated the authorities’ use of “the anti-terrorism law to discredit and eradicate opposition,” said Salsabil Chellali, Human Rights Watch’s Tunisia director.
Ghannouchi’s arrest and subsequent prison term were “both based on public declarations by the leader of Ennahdha,” she added.
“Now under Saied’s presidency, Tunisian political life is punctuated by arbitrary arrests, against a backdrop of interference by the executive in judicial affairs.”
In addition to the one-year prison sentence, Ghannouchi was fined 1,000 dinars ($326).
Ghannouchi had already been in court last November over allegations his party had helped jihadists travel to Iraq and Syria.
Before that, he was interrogated over alleged money laundering in relation to foreign donations for an Ennahdha-linked charity.
Ghannouchi is the most prominent opposition figure arrested following President Saied’s power grab.
He is among more than 20 of Saied’s political opponents and personalities arrested since February, including former ministers and business figures.
Jordan MP charged in West Bank gun-smuggling attempt: lawyer
The MP is charged with exporting weapons with the intention of illegal use, and committing acts likely to disrupt public order and threaten security of the country, the lawyer added
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP
AMMAN: A Jordanian member of parliament was charged in the kingdom Tuesday over an attempt to smuggle weapons into the Israeli-occupied West Bank, his lawyer said.
Imad Al-Adwan, 35, faces a prison sentence of up to 15 years if convicted.
He was detained at the Israel-administered Allenby (King Hussein) crossing between Jordan and the West Bank on April 22, when Israeli security forces allegedly found 12 rifles and 194 pistols in his car, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency said at the time.
Israel later transferred him to Jordanian authorities.
“Imad Al-Adwan appeared today before the state security court and was questioned by the prosecutor following the confiscation of firearms and gold in his possession by the Israeli authorities,” his lawyer, Ali Al-Mubaeedin, told AFP.
The MP is charged with exporting weapons with the intention of illegal use, and committing acts likely to disrupt public order and threaten security of the country, the lawyer added.
Jordan in 1994 became the second Arab country to recognize and sign a peace treaty with neighboring Israel, after Egypt.
Jordan’s official Petra news agency reported earlier that “other defendants admitted to trading and smuggling weapons, gold and e-cigarettes in association” with Adwan.
Ahmad Safadi, speaker of the Jordanian parliament’s lower house, told local media that after Adwan’s release by Israel, the legislature had voted to strip him of immunity from prosecution, following a court request.
Adwan is a lawyer and member of the Jordanian parliament’s Palestine committee.
Since February 2022, Adwan used his diplomatic passport 12 times to smuggle various goods, including “birds, pigeons, electronic cigarettes and gold,” the Shin Bet statement alleged.
From the beginning of this year, he began smuggling weapons across the border “out of greed, and received large sums of money,” it added.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War. The territory has seen worsening violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year.
Oman Air says aircraft damaged by runway debris grounded in Iran
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Oman Air said Tuesday that one of its Boeing 737s had been grounded in Iran after sustaining damage “caused by debris on the runway” at Shiraz International Airport.
“Due to aircraft damage caused by debris on the runway while landing at Shiraz International Airport, flight WY2435 on 15th May 2023 has been grounded,” it said in a statement.
“Our engineering team is undertaking the necessary measures to safely bring the aircraft back to Muscat, however, due to paramount safety considerations, it is presently kept grounded and as a consequence, flight WY2436 returning to Muscat has been delayed.” the airline.
It described the route as operating as a chartered flight, and said: “Since Oman Air does not operate scheduled flights to Shiraz, no airport staff are positioned there.”
It added that they are are coordinating with the local service provider and that those stuck had been provided accommodation in Shiraz, some 680 kilometers (420 miles) southeast of Tehran.
“Another aircraft has been dispatched to return our guests to their destination in Muscat,” it also said.
However, other airlines have faced challenges in bringing back damaged aircraft. US sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program have barred spare aviation parts from being on hand in the Islamic Republic. That complicates repairs on aircraft from both Boeing Co. and Airbus, which have American-made parts.
Overwhelmed health system compounds strife-torn Sudan’s humanitarian crisis
Aid agencies express alarm over rising casualties, lack of supplies, closure of hospitals and ceaseless violence
Getting basic medical supplies into Sudan has been all but impossible owing to shutdown of airspace
Updated 16 May 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
ROME: Bodies are piling up on the streets of the Sudanese capital Khartoum as fighting between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces enter its second month. Sudanese medics and healthcare workers are overwhelmed by the rapidly rising casualty toll, but are unable to access basic supplies or perform their duties.
Sudanese doctors have warned that the country’s already fragile healthcare system is nearing collapse under the weight of problems created by the fighting that began on April 15 and has thus far killed, according to the nongovernmental organization ACLED, more than 750 people, including many children, most of them in Khartoum and the western Darfur region.
While the two warring Sudanese generals — Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who leads the army, and his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the RSF — have agreed to ceasefires in recent days, their troops continue to violate them, placing civilians in flashpoint cities and towns continually in the line of fire.
“We are running out of bandages, oxygen, anesthetic drugs, and other medical supplies,” Dr. Atia Abdalla Atia, secretary-general of the Sudan Doctors trade union, told Arab News. “Fighting is taking place around the hospitals in Khartoum and (we) have lost 13 medical staff, including medical students, since the start of the war. Both factions are attacking the hospitals in and outside of Khartoum.”
According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, only 16 percent of hospitals in Khartoum are estimated to be functioning right now, barely coping amid a lack of supplies, intermittent or no power, and constant violence. Many hospitals have been forced to close.
“We have many doctors who are now injured,” he said. “Some of the hospitals have been overtaken by the RSF and military. They have colonized the hospitals and are using them as bases for their operations.”
One of Atia’s colleagues, a medical doctor, was arrested by the military for 10 days. “He was in very bad condition after they released him,” said Atia.
Atia said the Sudan Doctors trade union has reported 2,450 injured people, but that number does not take into consideration military members or wounded persons in hospitals that they have been unable to reach. According to the union, more than two-thirds of the hospitals in Khartoum are closed.
Hospitals are said to be coming under fire from both the army and the RSF.
“It is an incomplete figure; we expect to have more cases because this conflict is everywhere and you can even see and observe the damage everywhere,” Atia told Arab News. “This number doesn’t reflect the true situation because we don’t have access to that.”
INNUMBERS
860,000+ People expected by UNHCR to flee Sudan.
200,000+ Who have fled to neighboring countries already.
700,000+ Displaced by fighting inside Sudan.
750+ Death toll estimated by ACLED as of May 3.
Explaining how the Sudan Doctors trade union is trying to redistribute supplies among different hospitals and regions in Sudan, Atia said the main warehouse where medical supplies for Khartoum are stored remains inaccessible as it is located in a place where fighting is raging.
“A referral system connecting Khartoum with the Al Jazirah and River Nile states has been established to give hospitals access to available supplies,” he said.
In comments to Arab News, Patrick Youssef, regional director of ICRC Africa, said: “Hospitals in Khartoum and other areas with active fighting are at their breaking point.
“For the (past several) weeks, doctors and nurses have been trying to do the impossible to care for people with dwindling supplies and no water or electricity.”
Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he said: “Khartoum is a densely populated city of millions. When heavy explosive weapons are used, street corners become battlefields and civilians pay the greatest price.”
With the few functioning health facilities lacking basic medical supplies and electricity and operating with just a handful of doctors and other critical staff, the death toll from the Sudan conflict continues to rise.
James Elder, spokesman for the UN children’s agency UNICEF, said in Geneva that, while the figure has not yet been independently verified by the UN, 190 children were killed and 1,700 injured in the first 11 days of the conflict.
Elder underlined that these numbers were gathered from health facilities in Khartoum and the Darfur region, meaning they only include children that made it to the facilities; actual numbers of the wounded and dead will likely be much higher.
“Health facilities are running out of supplies and staff cannot get to work,” Cyrus Paye, a project coordinator for Medecins Sans Frontieres, said from the MSF-supported South Hospital in El-Fasher, North Darfur, in a statement. “Health workers, relief workers, and rescue workers have all become immobilized by the fighting and people are dying as a result. Access is what will change this.”
Paye said that as of April 21, the hospital they support received 279 wounded patients, 44 of which later succumbed to their injuries.
“The situation is catastrophic,” he said. “The majority of the wounded are civilians who were hit by stray bullets, and many of them are children. They have fractures caused by bullets, or they have gunshot wounds or shrapnel in their legs, their abdomen, or their chest. Many need blood transfusions. There are so many patients that they are being treated on the floor in the corridors because there simply aren’t enough beds to accommodate (them).”
With Sudanese airspace still closed due to the conflict and only military planes allowed in, getting much-needed basic supplies into the country has been all but impossible. Most of the assistance being delivered now is provided on a state-to-state level, with a few international aid organizations only recently able to deliver vital aid.
On April 30, ICRC’s first international shipment of humanitarian aid arrived in Port Sudan — 15 days after the fighting started. The shipment included eight tons of humanitarian cargo, including surgical material, to support Sudanese hospitals and volunteers from the Sudan Red Crescent Society, who are providing medical care to those wounded in the fighting.
On May 5, the UAE and the World Health Organization delivered 30 tons of urgent medical supplies to Sudan. A plane carrying supplies for injury treatment, emergency surgeries, and essential drugs arrived in Port Sudan Airport later on. The shipment, valued at $444,000, is the first that the WHO has been able to deliver by air to Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict.
WHO distributed supplies to Sudanese health facilities prior to the escalation of conflict, but these were exhausted after just a few days given the number of injured.
While the arrival of much-needed supplies is positive, the challenge, Atia and Youssef say, is establishing safe passage to get them and their carriers safely to hospitals in need amid ongoing fighting.
“Fighting makes it difficult for healthcare staff as well as patients to access healthcare facilities at all,” Youssef told Arab News.
“We are in touch with both parties to secure the security guarantees we need to access healthcare facilities safely. We were able to deliver some medicines and medical supplies to support trauma injuries to a hospital in Khartoum last week together with our partner, the Sudanese Red Crescent.”
Youssef said the ICRC hopes to reach more healthcare facilities in the coming days “if the security situation allows.”
However, with hostilities still ongoing, he said ICRC teams will need guarantees of safe passages from the parties to the conflict to deliver supplies to medical facilities in locations with active fighting, such as Khartoum, in addition to support and facilitation from relevant authorities to be able to increase their presence and activities in the country.
Many regional specialists say that a lasting ceasefire is a potential lifesaver for civilians, many of whom remain trapped in their homes without the ability to access food, clean water, and medical care, with others on the brink of death without access to crucial medical supplies and treatment.
However, more than a month into the fighting, it is far from certain whether Al-Burhan and Dagalo are in the mood to allow even a “humanitarian pause.”
Air strikes, artillery fire escalate as factions battle in Sudan
Fighting has triggered exodus from Khartoum, situation ‘unbearable’ say residents
Those left behind struggling to survive
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters
KHARTOUM: Air strikes and artillery fire intensified sharply across Sudan’s capital on Tuesday, residents said, as the army sought to defend its bases from paramilitary rivals it has been fighting for more than a month.
The air strikes, explosions and clashes could be heard in the south of Khartoum, and there was heavy shelling across the River Nile in parts of the adjoining cities of Bahri and Omdurman, witnesses said.
The conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered unrest elsewhere in Sudan, especially in the western region of Darfur, but is concentrated in Khartoum.
It has caused a humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilize the region, displacing more than 700,000 people inside Sudan and forcing about 200,000 to flee into neighboring countries.
Those who have remained in the capital are struggling to survive as food supplies dwindle, health services collapse and lawlessness spreads.
The IFRC humanitarian network said 9 million people were living in close proximity to battles and under severe hardship, and cited reports of increased sexual violence against people on the move as it launched a $33 million fundraising appeal.
Officials have recorded 676 deaths and more than 5,500 injuries, but the real toll is expected to be far higher with many reports of bodies left in the streets and people struggling to bury the dead.
“The situation is unbearable. We left our house to go to a neighbor’s house in Khartoum, escaping from the war, but the bombardment follows us wherever we go,” said Ayman Hassan, a 32-year-old Khartoum resident.
“We don’t know what the citizens did to deserve a war in the middle of the houses.”
Fighting has surged both in Khartoum and in Geneina, capital of West Darfur, since the two warring parties began talks in Jeddah brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States more than a week ago.
The talks have produced a statement of principles on protecting civilians and allowing aid supplies, but mechanisms for humanitarian corridors and agreeing a cease-fire are still being discussed.
Both sides had previously announced several cease-fires, none of which stopped the fighting.
The army has mainly used air strikes and shelling as it seeks to push back RSF forces from positions across Khartoum.
It has accused the RSF of using captured army officers and their families as human shields, something the RSF has denied.
The RSF attacked major military bases in northern Omdurman and southern Khartoum on Tuesday in an apparent attempt to prevent the army from deploying heavy weaponry and fighter jets, residents and witnesses said.
The RSF said it had captured hundreds of army troops in Bahri, releasing footage of rows of seated men in uniform with RSF fighters celebrating around them. Reuters could not immediately verify the claim, which the army denied.
The army has been trying to cut off RSF supply lines and to secure strategic sites including the airport in central Khartoum and the major Al-Jaili oil refinery in Bahri, where fighting flared again on Tuesday.
RSF forces also detained Anas Omer, an outspoken senior member of the ruling party under deposed former leader Omar Al-Bashir, from his home in Khartoum, Omer’s son told Reuters.
The RSF has accused the army of working with loyalists of the former regime, a charge the army has denied.
The war began after disputes over plans for the RSF to join the army and the future chain of command under an internationally backed deal for a political transition toward civilian rule and elections.
Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, took the top positions on Sudan’s ruling council following the 2019 overthrow of Bashir during a popular uprising.
They staged a coup two years later as a deadline to hand power to civilians approached, began to mobilize their respective forces as mediators tried to finalize the transition plan.
Both sides courted foreign backing from regional states attracted by Sudan’s mineral and agricultural wealth, and its strategic location between the Sahel and the Gulf.
Most of those fleeing Sudan have headed north to Egypt or west to Chad, which borders Darfur. Others have headed to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, hoping to catch boats to Saudi Arabia.
“We came from war, we lost our husbands, our homes were destroyed,” said Reem, a student camped out in scorching heat in Port Sudan with hundreds of others. “Even if there were peace, where are we going to live if we go back?“