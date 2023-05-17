You are here

New Zealand police: Hostel fire that killed 6 was arson, homicide investigation launched

New Zealand police: Hostel fire that killed 6 was arson, homicide investigation launched
The Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, New Zealand on May 16, 2023 killed several people. (AAP Image via AP)
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

New Zealand police: Hostel fire that killed 6 was arson, homicide investigation launched

New Zealand police: Hostel fire that killed 6 was arson, homicide investigation launched
  • Police said there had been a couch fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel about two hours before the large, fatal fire
  • The Loafers Lodge offers 92 basic, affordable rooms with shared lounges, kitchens and laundry facilities
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand police said Wednesday they believe a fire that killed at least six people in a Wellington hostel was arson and launched a homicide investigation.
Police Inspector Dion Bennett said they haven’t yet arrested anybody but they have a list of people they want to speak to and hope to quickly identify any suspects or persons of interest. He declined to say if they had found accelerant or other evidence of criminal behavior at the scene.
Police said there had been a couch fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel about two hours before the large, fatal fire on Tuesday. They said the couch fire was not reported to emergency services at the time, and they were investigating to see if there was any link between the two fires.
Bennett also told reporters there was more reconnaissance and examination to be done in some unstable parts of the four-story hostel building and his “gut feeling” was the death toll could rise.
The homicide investigation represents a change in outlook by police, who on Tuesday said they didn’t believe the fire was deliberately lit.
Bennett said police had accounted for 92 people who were in the hostel and had a list of fewer than 20 others who remained unaccounted for, although were not necessarily missing. Police had earlier said they expected that the final death toll would be fewer than 10 people.
News outlet RNZ identified Liam Hockings, a journalist, as one of the hostel’s residents who was missing. RNZ said Hockings is the brother of the BBC presenter Lucy Hockings.
The fire ripped through the building early Tuesday, forcing some people to flee in their pajamas. Others were rescued by firefighters from the roof or dived from windows.
The Loafers Lodge offered 92 basic, affordable rooms with shared lounges, kitchens and laundry facilities to people of a wide range of ages. Some people were placed there by government agencies and were considered vulnerable because they had little in the way of resources or support networks. Others worked at a nearby hospital.
Emergency officials said the building had no fire sprinklers. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that under the nation’s building codes, sprinklers were not required in older buildings that would need to be retrofitted.
“I have asked the minister for housing to look particularly at issues around building regulations to see whether there’s anything more that we should be doing right at this point,” Hipkins told reporters Wednesday.

Topics: New Zealand

In old Jakarta, Arab mosque stands witness to cosmopolitan past

In old Jakarta, Arab mosque stands witness to cosmopolitan past
Updated 53 min 32 sec ago
YUDHA BASKORO

In old Jakarta, Arab mosque stands witness to cosmopolitan past

In old Jakarta, Arab mosque stands witness to cosmopolitan past
  • Unlike most historical structures in Jakarta, Langgar Tinggi retains its original form
  • Its architecture is a mix of Arab, European, Chinese and Javanese influences
Updated 53 min 32 sec ago
YUDHA BASKORO

JAKARTA: When merchants from the Arabian Peninsula began to settle in Batavia in the late 18th century, most of them would stay in Pekojan, a neighborhood which some members of the community still see as its beating heart.

Batavia was the main city of the Dutch East Indies and corresponds to the present-day capital of Indonesia, Jakarta. Dutch colonial rulers were very particular about implementing racial division and different ethnic groups were also required to live in specific areas.

Pekojan was one of such areas — a witness to segregation, but also to the nature of the Arab community, which was able to transcend it and embrace various multicultural influences of its new home. Living evidence of this is the eclectic style of Langgar Tinggi, one of the oldest mosques in Jakarta and the Arab neighborhood’s landmark building. 

Unlike most historical structures in Jakarta, the mosque built nearly 200 years ago has retained its original form.

“Look at this building, from 1828 until now, it is still strong and intact ... This mosque is still original and has not been changed since it was built. We don’t want it to be changed,” Langgar Tinggi caretaker Achmad Alwi Assegaf told Arab News.

The two-story mosque was built by Abubakar Shihab, a Muslim trader from Yemen, on land donated by a prominent merchant family from South Arabia.

In those times, many wealthy traders of Arab descent who lived in Southeast Asia would fund religious or community facilities for Muslims in countries colonized by non-Muslim European powers.

“These were the blessings of the past generations ... They built mosques, prayer rooms, and funded celebrations of Islamic holidays so the people in Pekojan observed them like in Yemen,” said Assegaf, whose own family arrived in Batavia from Yemen seven generations ago.

The old community had also adapted to the different lifestyles of its neighbors — the Chinese, Europeans, and local indigenous groups. 

The mosque’s wooden elements, red roofing tiles, and white walls do not immediately resemble the standard image of a mosque. A closer look shows a mix of architectural traditions that contributed to its shape.

Its pillars were inspired by Portuguese architecture, which was trending at the time, Assegaf said. Its doors and windows and support beams incorporate Chinese building tradition, while the style of the structure’s base was common across Java.

“There was fusion. It is visible in Langgar Tinggi that is not just the architecture of Arabs but of all those with whom we had traded and lived together,” Assegaf said.

Over decades, Pekojan has lost many of its original inhabitants. Wealthier ones have moved to other parts of Jakarta and many of the neighborhood’s original buildings have become dilapidated.

Abu Sulthan, a livestock trader remained in Pekojan as his family has been living there since 1910. But he has been observing how the neighborhood’s uniqueness was slowly fading.

“There used to be a lot of Arabs here. There used to be a lot of traders,” he said. “It is still known as (an) Arab neighborhood, but many have already moved out.”

The one who against all odds remains hopeful that the lost glory would return is the Langgar Tinggi caretaker who insists that Pekojan still serves as reference for Arab culture.

“The culture of Yemen has always been upheld in Pekojan,” Assegaf said, citing the neighborhood’s culinary tradition and giving examples of authentic Arab dishes that are served at local eateries.

“Hotel chefs also learn (to cook) here,” he said. “The unique identity is still alive.”

Topics: Indonesia Jakarta Langgar Tinggi

F16 jets for Ukraine ‘up to the White House’: UK minister

F16 jets for Ukraine ‘up to the White House’: UK minister
Updated 58 min 38 sec ago
AFP

F16 jets for Ukraine ‘up to the White House’: UK minister

F16 jets for Ukraine ‘up to the White House’: UK minister
  • "It depends on the White House... to decide whether the F16 fighter planes can be delivered", said Pistorius
Updated 58 min 38 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Any decision to send F16 fighter jets to Ukraine will be “up to the White House,” British defense minister Ben Wallace said after meeting his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin Wednesday.
Despite a fighter jet “coalition” announced by Britain and the Netherlands this week, “it depends on the White House... to decide whether the F16 fighter planes can be delivered,” Pistorius added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict White House F16 British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace

Eight dead, Grand Prix postponed after flooding in northern Italy

Eight dead, Grand Prix postponed after flooding in northern Italy
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

Eight dead, Grand Prix postponed after flooding in northern Italy

Eight dead, Grand Prix postponed after flooding in northern Italy
  • Emilia Romagna's vice president, Irene Priolo, later told reporters that a total of eight people had died, with several others missing
  • The flooding caused the cancellation of the Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which had been set for on Sunday in Imola
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

CESENA, Italy: Eight people died and thousands were evacuated from their homes after heavy rains caused devastation across Italy’s northern Emilia Romagna region, while this weekend’s Imola Grand Prix was canceled, officials said Wednesday.
“The city is on its knees, devastated and in pain,” said Gian Luca Zattini, the mayor of Forli, a city near Bologna where three people were confirmed dead earlier Wednesday. “It’s the end of the world.”
Emilia Romagna’s vice president, Irene Priolo, later told reporters that a total of eight people had died, with several others missing.
Two of the bodies in Forli were recovered by divers on Wednesday morning, as part of a huge rescue effort involving emergency services and the armed forces.
Emilia Romagna, one of Italy’s richest regions, had already been hit by heavy rain just a fortnight ago, causing floods that left two dead.
This time, around 50 centimeters (20 inches) of rain fell within 36 hours in Forli, Cesena and Ravenna — around half the normal annual rainfall, a situation “with few precedents,” Italy’s Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci said.
“It is still a very critical situation,” he told reporters, adding that while the rain was still falling, it was expected to lighten during the day.
The flooding caused the cancelation of the Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which had been set for on Sunday in Imola.
Organizers said they could not guarantee the safety of fans, teams and staff.
“It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time,” they said.
Regional President Stefano Bonaccini said Emilia Romagna had been hit “like an earthquake.”
Rescue workers had worked through the night to save children, the elderly and the disabled from the rising waters.
“We’re scared, this time we’re scared,” said Simona Matassoni, the owner of the Hotel Savio in Cesena, which has so far escaped flooding.
“I was born here, I’ve seen lots of full rivers, but never anything like this,” she told AFP by telephone on Wednesday morning, adding that it was still raining.
“At the moment we’re crossing our fingers... but another flood is expected, so who knows (what will happen).”
Some 3,000 people had been evacuated from their homes in Bologna, while the mayor of Ravenna said some 5,000 people were being evacuated as a precaution. Around 50,000 people were without electricity.
Twenty-one rivers in the region had broken their banks between Tuesday and Wednesday, while 36 local authorities reported flooding and 48 reporting landslides.
The civil protection agency urged “maximum caution,” as mayors warned people to stay on high ground.
In Forli, an AFP photographer saw people in a state of shock as they fled on Tuesday night through floodwaters in the dark in their bare feet.
Images showed streets transformed into rivers, and firemen moving people to safety in rubber dinghies.
Elsewhere, muddy waters rushed at great speed under the arches of the covered walkways in Bologna, while locals in Cesena swam down a road to rescue a three-year-old child.
“We absolutely must not lower our guard,” Cesena mayor Enzo Lattuca said on Facebook.
Residents “must not under any account go into basements or cellars,” and should “stay out of ground floors if possible,” he said.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on her way to the G7 summit in Japan, tweeted her support for those affected and said the government was “ready to intervene with the necessary aid.”
Much of northern Italy suffered a drought last winter, on top of a record lack of rain last summer that ruined harvests.
However, spring has been wetter and colder than normal across the country.

Topics: Italy flooding Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

South Korean, Canadian leaders vow cooperation on clean energy, North Korea threat

South Korean, Canadian leaders vow cooperation on clean energy, North Korea threat
Updated 17 May 2023

South Korean, Canadian leaders vow cooperation on clean energy, North Korea threat

South Korean, Canadian leaders vow cooperation on clean energy, North Korea threat
Updated 17 May 2023
SEOUL: The leaders of South Korea and Canada on Wednesday vowed to strengthen their security and economic cooperation to address challenges posed by North Korea and expand Canadian supplies of minerals crucial to South Korea’s technology industry as they held a summit in Seoul.
The meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came before they travel to Japan for the weekend’s Group of Seven meetings, where geopolitical uncertainties worsened by Russia’s war on Ukraine, China’s regional assertiveness and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are expected to drive discussions.
In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the leaders condemned North Korea’s growing nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program and urged Pyongyang to return to US-led denuclearization talks, which have stalled since 2019 over disagreements related to international sanctions imposed on the North.
They expressed concern over North Korea’s human rights violations and “the regime’s complete disregard for the well-being of its people,” and said their governments would try to improve international awareness about the issue.
“We will also be continuing our work to support human rights organizations” focused on advancing North Korean human rights, Trudeau said in a joint news conference with Yoon after their summit.
“North Korean people are the first victims of the terrible regime in North Korea, an example of why autocracy has terrible, terrible impacts on its own people first and foremost, before (it) even destabilizes and puts at risk people in neighboring countries,” he said.
Trudeau, the first Canadian leader to visit South Korea in nine years, said his government remains committed to working closely with Seoul and other international partners to address the North Korean threat. He said his government will work to enhance Canada’s naval presence and participation in multinational operations to monitor the enforcement of UN Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang.
Yoon and Trudeau also said they will work to strengthen supply chain cooperation in clean energy and critical minerals, which they said will promote environment-friendly technologies and make the countries more competitive in global markets for batteries and zero-emission cars.
Yoon said the countries will also expand cooperation in “future industries,” including semiconductors, batteries, artificial intelligence and technologies producing cleaner technologies, including those involving small modular reactors, natural gas and hydrogen.
Yoon’s government has described the country’s trade relations with Canada as essential for coping with instabilities in global supply chains and energy markets. Canada is one of the world’s largest producers of fuel and gas and key minerals like nickel, lithium and cobalt, which are used by South Korean companies to manufacture electric car batteries.
South Korea’s Trade Ministry said in a statement a stronger partnership with Canada over minerals would allow the country to better cope with the impact of the US Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to reduce US dependence on China and other countries for battery supply chains.
The act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last August, has been a source of tension between Washington and Seoul as it excludes South Korean electric vehicles and other models assembled outside of North America from consumer tax credits.
Trudeau said his meeting with Yoon also included discussions about China, which remains South Korea’s largest trade partner but is increasingly diverging with Seoul over security interests.
There’s frustration in Seoul over how Beijing, along with Moscow, have blocked US-led efforts at the UN Security Council to tighten sanctions on North Korea after it ramped up missile tests since the start of 2022. There are also concerns about how an intensifying US-China rivalry over trade and technology and a fragmentation of global supply chains could hurt South Korea’s export-dependent economy.
“We recognize, both of us, that China is an important economic partner, not just in the region but around the world,” Trudeau said. “But we need to know where we are going to be competing with China on economic grounds and where we need to challenge China, on human rights and other issues.”
Hours before his summit with Yoon, Trudeau delivered a speech to South Korean lawmakers at Seoul’s National Assembly, where he made similar comments on security and economic cooperation and responding to the North Korean threat. Trudeau was the first foreign leader to deliver a speech at South Korea’s parliament in six years, following former US President Donald Trump’s speech in 2017.

Russia freezes bank accounts of Finland’s diplomatic missions, prompting cash payments

Russia freezes bank accounts of Finland’s diplomatic missions, prompting cash payments
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

Russia freezes bank accounts of Finland’s diplomatic missions, prompting cash payments

Russia freezes bank accounts of Finland’s diplomatic missions, prompting cash payments
  • Freeze does not affect salary payments to staff and there is no risk of a closure of Finland’s diplomatic missions in Russia
  • Finnish foreign minister: The move breaches the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

HELSINKI: Russia has frozen the bank accounts of Finland’s diplomatic representations in Moscow and St. Petersburg, disrupting money flow and forcing the country’s missions to resort to cash payments, the Finnish foreign minister said Wednesday.
Pekka Haavisto said Moscow’s move at the end of April breaches the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and Helsinki has delivered a diplomatic note on the matter to Russia.
“We’re not alone with the money traffic problem,” Haavisto told reporters during a news conference. “Also some other European Union nations have encountered problems with money traffic in Russia. But according to our information, restrictions on Finland are among the tightest.”
He said Moscow’s measure affects, among other things, payment of rents, electricity and water bills by the Finnish Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General in St. Petersburg, which now have to rely on their cash assets.
The move does not, however, affect salary payments to staff and there is no risk of a closure of Finland’s diplomatic missions in Russia, Haavisto said.
Earlier this year, Finland temporarily closed its diplomatic missions in the Russian Arctic city of Murmansk and the city of Petrozavodsk in the Karelia region — both not far from the Finnish border.
Haavisto — the caretaker foreign minister as the new Finnish government is currently under formation — stressed that current EU sanctions on Moscow aren’t directed at Russia’s embassies and consulates and Helsinki hasn’t frozen the bank accounts of Russia’s diplomatic missions in Finland.
He didn’t see the move as linked to Finland’s recent membership in NATO but rather to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.
Finland joined NATO last month as the 31st member of the alliance, a historic move after decades of military nonalignment. Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia, the longest of any EU member.

Topics: Russia Finland

