You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn, announces emergency funding

New Zealand says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn, announces emergency funding

New Zealand says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn, announces emergency funding
The total cost to government could be similar to the $8.42 billion it spent rebuilding Christchurch after the devastating 2011 earthquake. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yhenz

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

New Zealand says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn, announces emergency funding

New Zealand says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn, announces emergency funding
  • Prime Minister Chris Hipkins calls Cyclone Gabrielle New Zealand’s biggest natural disaster this century
  • National state of emergency extended a further seven days to help the recovery and relief efforts
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand warned on Monday the final cost of the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle, which has left at least 11 people dead, could rise above $8 billion as authorities announced emergency funding to help in the recovery efforts.
The cyclone hit the North Island’s northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand’s biggest natural disaster this century.
“The required investment to reconnect our communities and future-proof our nation’s infrastructure is going to be significant and it will require hard decisions,” said Hipkins at a news conference announcing an emergency NZ$300 million ($187.08 million) cyclone relief package.
Earlier on Monday Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the total cost to government could be similar to the NZ$13.5 billion ($8.42 billion) it spent rebuilding Christchurch after the devastating 2011 earthquake.
Robertson has been appointed Cyclone Recovery Minister, in addition to his existing portfolio.
The interim package provides NZ$250 million to fix critical roads across disaster hit regions, and a further NZ$50 million in emergency support was set aside for businesses and primary producers. More relief and re-building funding from the government is expected.
Hipkins also extended the national state of emergency, which was declared last week for only the third time in its history, a further seven days to help the recovery and relief efforts.
Police have confirmed 11 deaths in circumstances related to the cyclone, most of those have been in Hawke’s Bay in the North Island. Roughly 2,200 people are still unaccounted for.
New Zealand police commissioner Andrew Coster told the AM Show on Monday the number of deaths would likely rise, adding that difficulty with communications is hampering efforts to make contact with affected people.
New Zealand has deployed 60 Starlink satellites, built by Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, with another 30 on the way, to plug gaps in the telecommunications network as roughly 15,000 people across the North Island remain without power.
Recovery efforts are continuing with search and rescue teams still working in cyclone damaged areas, while power and telecommunications remain down for some homes. Roads are closed and people are reporting issues getting cash.

Topics: New Zealand

Related

New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases
World
New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases
New Zealand’s next PM known for his candour, diet, and poor dress sense
Offbeat
New Zealand’s next PM known for his candour, diet, and poor dress sense

Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll

Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll

Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll
  • After a slow start, Republican presidential prospects are streaming into the leadoff presidential caucus state
Updated 16 sec ago
AP
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: Nikki Haley is swinging through Iowa this week fresh off announcing her presidential campaign. Her fellow South Carolinian Republican, Sen. Tim Scott, will also be here as he decides his political future. And former Vice President Mike Pence was just in the state courting influential evangelical Christian activists.
After a slow start, Republican presidential prospects are streaming into the leadoff presidential caucus state. Notably absent from the lineup, at least for now, is former President Donald Trump.
Few of the White House hopefuls face the lofty expectations in Iowa that Trump does. He finished a competitive second to devout social conservative Ted Cruz in 2016, and went on to carry the state twice, by healthy margins, as the Republican presidential nominee in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
“It is genuinely impossible for this guy to try to manage these expectations. They are enormous. They are self-made,” said Luke Martz, a veteran Iowa Republican strategist who helped lead Mitt Romney’s 2012 Iowa caucus campaign. “I don’t see how anyone who is saying ‘I’m the guy’ can come in and even get even a second-place finish.”
Yet, in the three months since he announced his bid for a comeback, Trump has not set foot in Iowa, the first place his claim of party dominance will be tested early next year.
To be sure, Trump has a campaign presence in Iowa. Alex Latcham, who is part of Trump’s national team but is based in the state, has been working on landing a caucus campaign director. But Trump held a kickoff rally on Jan. 28 in South Carolina, where his 2016 primary victory sealed his status as GOP frontrunner. And he squeezed in a speaking spot earlier that day at the annual state GOP meeting in New Hampshire, where he also won the first-in-the-nation primary seven years ago.
Though the caucuses remain nearly a year off, they remain the first event on the calendar, and some Iowa GOP activists have taken notice of Trump’s absence.
“I found that quite interesting,” Gloria Mazza, chairwoman of the Polk County GOP, said of Trump’s New Hampshire and South Carolina stops. “Because Iowa is first in the nation, doesn’t everybody come here first?”
Meanwhile, others are making inroads.
Though Pence is not yet a candidate, his advocacy group Advancing American Values last week launched a campaign to organize opposition to school policies like one in an eastern Iowa district that has become a flashpoint among conservatives.
Pence was in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday rallying opponents of a policy by the nearby Linn-Mar Community School District that’s at issue in a federal lawsuit. The school board last year enacted a measure allowing transgender students to request a gender support plan to begin socially transitioning at school without the permission of their parents.
The issue, an early focus of 2024 Republican presidential prospects, is particularly contentious among Christian conservatives, with whom Pence routinely says he identifies. And at Wednesday’s event at a pizza restaurant — it had the feel of an early caucus campaign stop — Pence illustrated its traction.
“We don’t co-parent with government,” Pence told a cheering audience of more than 100. “We trust parents to protect their children and no one will ever protect America’s children better than their moms and dads.”
Haley has rallies planned in the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids areas on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, Scott is speaking an event at Drake University on Wednesday, part of what aides call a national listening tour aimed at informing his plans, before addressing the annual Polk County Republican fundraiser in suburban Des Moines that evening.
Quietly making inroads is former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who visited Iowa in January, and met last week with legislative Republicans in the Capitol in Des Moines and Republican activists in western Iowa.
Though several would-be candidates including Trump were in Iowa last year campaigning for midterm candidates, these first impressions at the outset of the GOP presidential primary are important. That’s especially true as many in the GOP wait to see whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proceeds with a White House bid.
But as the field of candidates grows in the coming months, Trump still retains a core of Republican support that could be hard to overcome.
In October, 57 percent of Iowa Republicans said they hoped Trump decided to run in 2024, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, while 33 percent said they hoped he would not and 10 percent said they were not sure.
“Of course, there’s a contingent that will support him regardless,” Iowa Republican national committeeman Steve Scheffler said. “But there’s an increasing number of people who want to kick the tires before making a decision. That’s what gives others an open door.”

UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’

UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’
Updated 54 min 18 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’

UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’
  • South Korea sanctions 4 individuals, 5 entities linked to North’s weapons program
  • The launches come just two days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile  into the sea off Japan
Updated 54 min 18 sec ago
AFP Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday, ignoring a call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Pyongyang to cease “provocative actions.”

The powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un also warned US forces to halt military drills, saying the reclusive nuclear state could turn the Pacific into a “firing range.”

In a statement spokesman issued Sunday, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres reiterated a call for Pyongyang “to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions.”

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” referring to North Korea’s official name.

In a counter-move against its rogue neighbor, South Korea imposed new sanctions on four individuals and five entities linked to Pyongyang’s weapons programs.

The launches come just two days after North Korea fired an ICBM into the sea off Japan’s west coast, prompting the United States to hold joint air exercises with South Korea and separately with Japan on Sunday.
North Korea’s state media confirmed it fired two projectiles from a multiple rocket launcher, aiming at targets 395 km (245 miles) and 337 km (209 miles) away, respectively.
“The 600mm multiple rocket launcher mobilized in the firing... is a means of tactical nuclear weapon,” capable of “paralyzing” an enemy airfield, state news agency KCNA said.
Japan’s Defense Ministry said the two ballistic missiles, fired around 2200 GMT, reached a maximum altitude of about 100 km and 50 km, traveling a distance of about 350-400 km before falling outside Japan’s EEZ.
There were no reports of damage to aircraft or vessels.
In a statement, the ministry said it would continue to gather and analyze information in close cooperation with the United States.
“North Korea’s series of actions, including its repeated ballistic missile launches, threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community,” the ministry said. “Japan lodged a strong protest and forcefully condemned North Korea.”
Tensions rising
North Korean leader Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned against increased presence of US strategic assets on the Korean peninsula after the United States held the joint air drills with its Asian allies over the weekend.
“We are carefully examining the influence it would exert on the security of our state,” she said in a statement. “The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the US forces’ action character.”
Kim Yo Jong also challenged experts’ assessment of its missile capabilities after some pointed out that it took over nine hours for the “sudden” missile launch to take place following an order from leader Kim, and said South Korea didn’t even fly reconnaissance planes at the time of its launch.
“We have possessed satisfactory technology and capability and, now will focus on increasing the quantity of their force,” she said. “We affirm once again that there is no change in our will to make the worst maniacs escalating the tensions pay the price for their action.”
Analysts say tensions in the region are expected to further heighten as South Korea and the United States plan a range of expanded field exercises, including live fire drills, in the coming weeks and months.
The two countries are also set to hold simulated nuclear drills, called the Deterence Strategy Committee Tabletop Exercise, at the Pentagon on Wednesday.
Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said Monday’s missile launch and statement are in line with the North Korean foreign ministry’s recent threat to take “unprecedentedly persistent, strong” responses to the allies’ joint military drills.
“North Korea seems to be trying to stoke tension in the region and reinforce its nuclear capability by raising issue over the drills, and the statement by Kim Yo Jong signals there would be additional provocations,” Park said.
Monday’s missile launch is the North’s third major weapons test this year after it fired an unprecedented number of missiles last year, including ICBMs capable of striking anywhere in the United States. 

Topics: North Korea rogue state Kim Jong Un

Related

Update North Korea fires long-range missile after warning US, South Korea over drills
World
North Korea fires long-range missile after warning US, South Korea over drills
Kim oversees military parade showcasing North Korea’s most advanced weaponry
World
Kim oversees military parade showcasing North Korea’s most advanced weaponry

Floods, landslides kill at least 19, cause havoc in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

Floods, landslides kill at least 19, cause havoc in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

Floods, landslides kill at least 19, cause havoc in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

Floods, landslides kill at least 19, cause havoc in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state
  • Hundreds of people had to be evacuated in the coastal region north of the city of Sao Paulo
  • Entire neighborhoods in San Sebastiao town were under water, with landslies sweeping away hillside houses
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

SAU PAULO: Flooding and landslides triggered by torrential rain in Brazil claimed at least 19 lives on Carnival weekend in Sao Paulo state, authorities said Sunday.
TV and social media footage from the town of San Sebastiao showed entire neighborhoods under water, debris from hillside houses swept away by oozing earth, flooded highways and cars destroyed by fallen trees, among other damage.
Another 228 people were left homeless and 338 were evacuated in the coastal region north of the city of Sao Paulo, the state government said in a statement, as rescue crews raced to help those hit by the storm.
The authorities did not give a figure for how many people were missing.
Sao Paulo state governor Tarcisio de Freitas declared a state of emergency in five towns along the coast.
San Sebastiao, 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Sao Paulo and where many people from the city spend the pre-Lenten holiday weekend, was one of the hardest hit, as a record 60 centimeters (nearly a foot) of rain fell in 24 hours, city officials said.
Carnival events were canceled.
“We have not yet gauged the scale of the damage. We are trying to rescue the victims,” said Mayor Felipe Augusto, calling the situation in the town “extremely critical.”
“We are working at nearly 50 residences that collapsed under the force of the water and there are still people buried,” he told Globonews.
More than 100 firefighters were working on the scene, with the aid of helicopters.
Soldiers were also taking part in the race to help people affected by the downpour.
Extreme weather events fueled by climate change are taking a heavy toll on Brazil.
Torrential rains last year in the city of Petropolis lead to the death of more than 230 people.

Topics: Brazil sao paulo Brazil floods floods Landslides

Related

Biden to meet Brazil’s Lula for talks on climate, democracy
World
Biden to meet Brazil’s Lula for talks on climate, democracy
Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition
World
Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition

Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive

Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive

Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive
  • Support is building on both sides of the Atlantic for providing Ukraine with advanced NATO-standard jetfighters
  • “Don’t worry about provoking Putin, worry about beating him,” says US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

MUNICH: Ukrainian officials have urged US Congress members to press President Joe Biden’s administration to send F-16 jetfighters to Kyiv, saying the aircraft would boost Ukraine’s ability to hit Russian missile units with US-made rockets, lawmakers said.
The lobbying came over the weekend on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in talks between Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House of Representatives.
“They told us that they want (F-16s) to suppress enemy air defenses so they could get their drones” beyond Russian front lines, Senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who flew US Navy fighters in combat, told Reuters on Saturday evening.
Biden last month said “no” when asked if he would approve Ukraine’s request for Lockheed-Martin-made F-16s.
Biden administration officials, speaking on Sunday, said the United States should focus on providing weapons that can be used immediately on the battlefield, rather than fighter jets that require extensive training.
But they did not categorically rule out providing F-16s.
“Discussions will continue over the course of the next few weeks and months,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on CNN.

Four delegations from the Senate and House combined in what members called the largest number of US lawmakers to attend Europe’s premier security gathering since it started in 1963, demonstrating clear bipartisan support for Ukraine.
The conference — primarily focused on Ukraine — came days before the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia’s invasion. The sides have been locked in grinding battles, mostly in the eastern Donbas region, following a string of Russian defeats.
Kelly and three other lawmakers who spoke to Reuters about their talks with Ukrainian officials said they believed that support was building in Congress to provide Ukraine with F-16s, one of the world’s most versatile multi-role jetfighters.
Ukraine’s air force has adapted US-made AGM-88 HARM air-to-surface rockets to fire from their Soviet-designed MiG-29 jetfighters. The rockets home in on the electronic transmissions from radars of surface-to-air missile units.
The Ukrainians said their pilots could more effectively target Russian S-300 and S-400 air defense missile units with the AGM-88 if the rockets were fired using the F-16’s more advanced avionics, lawmakers said.
“They contended that they need that airplane for the SEAD (suppression of enemy air defenses) mission,” said Kelly. “They probably think they can do a better job at taking out the S-400s.”
He said that while it requires at least year of training to master all of the F-16’s capabilities, Ukrainian pilots could be taught to do “a limited number of things...in a few months.”
Support is building on both sides of the Atlantic for providing Ukraine with advanced NATO-standard jetfighters. Britain says it would provide training.
Both sides, however, have been reluctant to use their airpower in a significant way since the war began.

Sebastien Lecornu, the French defense minister, said his government would begin delivering AMX-10 armored vehicles it had promised Ukraine by next weekend. Sometimes described as “light tanks,” AMX-10s are used for armed reconnaissance and attacks on enemy tanks.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said US lawmakers broadly support training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and said he believed the Biden administration would soon agree to do so.
He said he did not worry that the F-16s would escalate the conflict. “Don’t worry about provoking Putin, worry about beating him,” he said on ABC.
Calls to supply Ukraine with advanced jetfighters follow agreements last month by France, Britain, the United States and Germany to supply Kyiv with modern battle tanks.
Washington has provided some $30 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of what Moscow calls its “special military operation.” 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Munich Security Conference Dmytro Kuleba F-16 jets Lindsey Graham

Related

US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war
World
US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war
Ukraine in mind, US frantic to avert Mideast showdown at UN
World
Ukraine in mind, US frantic to avert Mideast showdown at UN

Ukraine in mind, US frantic to avert Mideast showdown at UN

Ukraine in mind, US frantic to avert Mideast showdown at UN
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

Ukraine in mind, US frantic to avert Mideast showdown at UN

Ukraine in mind, US frantic to avert Mideast showdown at UN
  • “The secretary underscored the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that restore calm and our strong opposition to unilateral measures that would further escalate tensions,” the statements said
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is scrambling to avert a diplomatic crisis over Israeli settlement activity this week at the United Nations that threatens to overshadow and perhaps derail what the US hopes will be a solid five days of focus on condemning Russia’s war with Ukraine.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken made two emergency calls on Saturday from the Munich Security Conference, which he is attending in an as-yet unsuccessful bid to avoid or forestall such a showdown. It remained unclear whether another last-minute intervention might salvage the situation, according to diplomats familiar with the ongoing discussions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Without giving details, the State Department said in nearly identical statements that Blinken had spoken to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Munich to “reaffirm the US commitment to a negotiated two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability.”
“The secretary underscored the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that restore calm and our strong opposition to unilateral measures that would further escalate tensions,” the statements said.
Neither statement mentioned the proposed UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate halt to Israeli settlements. The Palestinians want to bring that resolution to a vote on Monday. And neither statement gave any indication as to how the calls ended.
But diplomats familiar with the conversations said that in his call to Abbas, Blinken reiterated an offer to the Palestinians for a US package of incentives to entice them to drop or at least delay the resolution.
Those incentives included a White House meeting for Abbas with President Joe Biden, movement on reopening the American consulate in Jerusalem, and a significant aid package, the diplomats said.
Abbas was noncommittal, the diplomats said, but also suggested he would not be amenable unless the Israelis agreed to a six-month freeze on settlement expansion on land the Palestinians claim for a future state.
Blinken then called Netanyahu, who, according to the diplomats, was similarly noncommittal about the six-month settlement freeze. Netanyahu also repeated Israeli opposition to reopening the consulate, which was closed during President Donald Trump’s administration, they said.
The US and others were hoping to resolve the deadlock on Sunday, but the diplomats said it was unclear if that was possible,
The drama arose just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which will be the subject of special UN General Assembly and Security Council sessions on Thursday and Friday.
The US opposes the Palestinian resolution and is almost certain to veto it. Not vetoing would carry considerable domestic political risk for Biden on the cusp of the 2024 presidential race and top House Republicans have already warned against it.
But the administration also fears that using its veto to protect Israel risks losing support at the world body for measures condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Senior officials from the White House, the State Department and the US Mission to the UN have already engaged frantic but fruitless diplomacy to try to persuade the Palestinians to back down. The dire nature of the situation prompted Blinken’s calls on Saturday, the diplomats said.
The Biden administration has already said publicly that it does not support the resolution, calling it “unhelpful.” But it has also said the same about recent Israeli settlement expansion announcements.
UN diplomats say the USwants to replace the Palestinian resolution, which would be legally binding, with a weaker presidential statement, or at least delay a vote on the resolution until after the Ukraine war anniversary.
The Palestinian push comes as Israel’s new right-wing government has reaffirmed its commitment to construct new settlements in the West Bank and expand its authority on land the Palestinians seek for a future state.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The United Nations and most of the international community consider Israeli settlements illegal and an obstacle to ending the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Some 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
Ultranationalists who oppose Palestinian statehood comprise a majority of Israel’s new government, which has declared settlement construction a top priority.
The draft resolution, circulated by the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council, would reaffirm the Security Council’s “unwavering commitment” to a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace as democratic states.
It would also reaffirm the UN Charter’s provision against acquiring territory by force and reaffirm that any such acquisition is illegal.
Last Tuesday, Blinken and the top diplomats from Britain, France, Germany and Italy condemned Israel’s plans to build 10,000 new homes in existing settlements in the West Bank and retroactively legalize nine outposts. Netanyahu’s Cabinet had announced the measure two days earlier, following a surge in violence in Jerusalem.
In December 2016, the Security Council demanded that Israel “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.” It stressed that halting settlement activities “is essential for salvaging the two-state solution.”
That resolution was adopted after President Barack Obama’s administration abstained in the vote, a reversal of the United States’ longstanding practice of protecting its close ally Israel from action at the United Nations, including by vetoing Arab-supported resolutions.
The draft resolution before the council now is much shorter than the 2016 document, though it reiterates its key points and much of what the US and Europeans already said last week.
Complicating the matter for the US, the Security Council resolution was introduced and is supported by the UAE, an Arab partner of the United States that has also normalized relations with Israel, even as it has taken a tepid stance on opposing Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
The US will be looking to the UAE and other council members sympathetic to the Palestinians to vote in favor of resolutions condemning Russia for invading Ukraine and calling for a cessation of hostilities and the immediate withdrawal of all Russian forces.

 

Related

No UN vote Monday on Israel settlements — diplomats
Middle-East
No UN vote Monday on Israel settlements — diplomats
Blinken exhorts Israeli, Palestinian leaders to ‘restore calm’
Middle-East
Blinken exhorts Israeli, Palestinian leaders to ‘restore calm’

Latest updates

New Zealand says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn, announces emergency funding
New Zealand says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn, announces emergency funding
Iran denies enriching uranium above 60 percent — IRNA
Iran denies enriching uranium above 60 percent — IRNA
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 
Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll
Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll
Saudi Arabia launches electronic portal for tourist yachts
Saudi Arabia launches electronic portal for tourist yachts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.