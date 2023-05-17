You are here

Turkiye opposition contests thousands of ballots after election

Turkiye opposition contests thousands of ballots after election
A vendor makes his way in a street, with election campaign posters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in the background, following the first round of presidential and parliamentary elections, in Istanbul. (File/Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Turkiye opposition contests thousands of ballots after election

Turkiye opposition contests thousands of ballots after election
  • Opposition says irregularities not sufficient to alter overall results
  • Ally says opposition should focus on campaigning for runoff
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye’s main opposition party said on Wednesday it had filed complaints over suspected irregularities at thousands of ballot boxes in Sunday’s landmark elections, in which President Tayyip Erdogan performed better than expected.
However, opposition party officials said the objections were unlikely to alter the result of the presidential vote, which is headed to a runoff on May 28 between Erdogan and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
Muharrem Erkek, a deputy chairman of the secularist Republican People’s Party (CHP), said irregularities at each ballot box ranged from one single wrongly counted vote to hundreds of such votes.
He said the CHP had formally raised objections over 2,269 ballot boxes nationwide for the presidential election and 4,825 for the parliamentary vote that also took place on Sunday, though they represent a tiny proportion of the total number.
“We are following every single vote, even if it does not change the overall results,” Erkek told reporters in Ankara.
Erdogan’s ruling Islamist-rooted AK Party and its nationalist allies won a strong parliamentary majority, while in the presidential vote, Erdogan fell just shy of the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright.
Kilicdaroglu, the CHP chair, received 44.9 percent in what was seen as the biggest electoral challenge to Erdogan’s 20-year rule. A third candidate, Sinan Ogan obtained 5.17 percent.
Erdogan, now in pole position, says only he can ensure stability in Turkiye, a NATO member state, as it grapples with a cost-of-living crisis, soaring inflation and the impact of devastating earthquakes in February.
The opposition alliance that includes the CHP has urged young voters to turn out to support Kilicdaroglu in the runoff.
Mehmet Emin Ekmen, a deputy chairman of DEVA, one of six parties in the opposition alliance, told Reuters: “We do not have strong evidence to say irregularities can change the presidential race results or get another opposition candidate elected to the parliament.”
“Since Erdogan officially started his election campaign yesterday, I believe the opposition alliance should also channel its energy into the runoff,” he said. (Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen in Ankara; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Gareth Jones)

Topics: Turkey

More than $3bn needed for aid in Sudan, Sudanese refugees: UN

More than $3bn needed for aid in Sudan, Sudanese refugees: UN
Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
AFP

More than $3bn needed for aid in Sudan, Sudanese refugees: UN

More than $3bn needed for aid in Sudan, Sudanese refugees: UN
  • Needs have soared since a bloody conflict erupted in Sudan on April 15
  • Around 1,000 people have been killed, mainly in and around Khartoum
Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The United Nations said Wednesday that $3.03 billion would be needed to provide urgent aid to people in conflict-ravaged Sudan and to over one million expected to flee into neighboring countries this year.
Needs have soared since a bloody conflict erupted in Sudan on April 15, the UN said, revising up its response plan for the country.
“Today, 25 million people — more than half the population of Sudan — needs humanitarian aid and protection,” Ramesh Rajasingham, head of the UN humanitarian agency’s Geneva bureau, told reporters.
Battles erupted on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Around 1,000 people have been killed, mainly in and around Khartoum as well as the ravaged state of West Darfur, according to medics.
The fighting has deepened the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, where one in three people already relied on humanitarian assistance before the war.
The UN said a full $2.56 billion is now expected to be needed to provide assistance inside Sudan — up from the $1.75 billion estimated at the end of last year.
Those funds will allow aid agencies to reach 18 million of the most vulnerable people inside the country, Rajasingham said.
At the same time, the UN refugee agency said $470.4 million would be needed to assist those fleeing the country, adding that it was now planning for up to 1.1 million people to cross out of Sudan this year alone.
Just two weeks ago, UNHCR had said it would need $445 million through October to address the needs of as many as 860,000 people who might flee the country.
“So far, the crisis, which has just started a month ago, resulted in massive outflows into neighboring countries of about 220,000 refugees and returnees who have been seeking safety in Chad, South Sudan, Egypt, Central African Republic and Ethiopia,” Raouf Mazou, assistant chief of operations at the UN refugee agency UNHCR told reporters.
In addition, more than 700,000 people have been displaced inside Sudan by the fighting.
“Countless people remain trapped and terrified inside Sudan, innocent victims of this indiscriminate fighting,” Mazou said.
At the same time, “those who have fled across the country’s many borders are shattered, often having left behind or lost loved ones and finding themselves in places where access is extremely hard and resources are minimal.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest United Nations (UN)

Palestine mission in Japan hosts lecture on Nakba

Palestine mission in Japan hosts lecture on Nakba
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News Japan

Palestine mission in Japan hosts lecture on Nakba

Palestine mission in Japan hosts lecture on Nakba
  • Toshikuni Doi, journalist and professor, delivers address
  • Israel’s illegal occupation, seizure of land continues, he says
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Palestinian Mission to Tokyo hosted a lecture titled “75 Years after the Nakba: The Current Situation in Palestine” on Tuesday, which was delivered by Toshikuni Doi, a Japanese journalist and professor.

Doi’s work is focused on Palestine and its history, culture and current events. His portfolio includes the documentaries “Living in the Gaza Strip,” “The West Bank,” and “Breaking the Silence.” Through his films, he has shed light on the oppression faced by Palestinians, including the confiscation of their land and water resources by Israel.

Prof. Hiroyuki Suzuki, the Sultan Qaboos Chair in Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Tokyo’s Center for Middle Eastern Studies, said that Palestine continues to be under occupation 75 years after The Nakba, and its general population faces increasingly difficult circumstances, especially following the formation of the new Israeli government at the end of last year.

During the lecture, Doi provided an update on the current situation of the Palestinian people and the suffering they endure due to Israel’s apartheid-like policies.

The Palestinian Mission to Tokyo hosted a lecture titled "75 Years after Nakba: The Current Situation in Palestine." (ANJP Photo)

Waleed Siam, the Palestinian ambassador to Japan, said the international community should be held accountable for helping Israel to avoid punishment for occupying Palestinian land. He pointed out that while Japanese companies invest heavily in various sectors in Israel, none of them conduct business in Palestine or the occupied territories. He contrasted the support given to Palestine with that of Ukraine.

The Nakba, meaning “Catastrophe” in Arabic, refers to the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and land in the aftermath of the Israeli occupation of Palestine in 1948. This resulted in the establishment of the state of Israel on Palestinian land. The displacement occurred through various methods including forced expulsions by the Israeli military, involuntary flight, and the massacre of Palestinian communities.

An estimated 700,000 to possibly over 1 million Palestinians were displaced during the Nakba. The Nakba has had significant consequences for the Middle East and still serves as the primary cause of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Topics: Nakba 75 years Palestine Japan

UAE receives 'wanted terrorist' from Jordan

UAE receives ‘wanted terrorist’ from Jordan
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

UAE receives ‘wanted terrorist’ from Jordan

UAE receives ‘wanted terrorist’ from Jordan
  • UAE had sentenced Khalaf Abdul Rahman Al-Rumaithi to 15 years in absentia in 2013
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has received a convicted terrorist from the Jordanian authorities, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

Emirati national Khalaf Abdul Rahman Al-Rumaithi was sentenced to 15 years in absentia in the UAE in 2013 “on charges of establishing a secret organization affiliated with the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood,” WAM said.

Al-Rumaithi was handed over to the UAE “in accordance with the arrest warrant against him and the agreements concluded on legal and judicial cooperation of the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council tasked with the prosecution of criminals fleeing criminal justice in Arab countries,” added WAM.

The accused will be retried on the same charges under the UAE’s Criminal Procedural Law.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Jordan

Tunisian opposition party denounces 'political verdict' against jailed leader

Tunisian opposition party denounces ‘political verdict’ against jailed leader
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

Tunisian opposition party denounces ‘political verdict’ against jailed leader

Tunisian opposition party denounces ‘political verdict’ against jailed leader
  • “We condemn the sentence handed down against Rached Ghannouchi, which we consider an unjust political verdict, and we call for his release,” Ennahdha said in a statement
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

TUNIS: The Tunisian Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party on Tuesday condemned the one-year prison sentence handed to its leader Rached Ghannouchi, calling it an “unjust political verdict.”
Ghannouchi, a leading opponent of President Kais Saied, was sentenced on Monday on terrorism-related charges following his April 17 arrest.
He had appeared in court at the end of February on the charges after being accused of calling police officers “tyrants.”
The case was one of several levied by authorities against Ghannouchi, whose party was the largest in parliament before Saied dissolved the chamber in July 2021 as part of a power grab allowing him to rule by decree.
Prior to his detention, the 81-year-old former parliamentary speaker had said that eradicating different viewpoints, such as the left or political Islam, might lead to a “civil war.”
“We condemn the sentence handed down against Rached Ghannouchi, which we consider an unjust political verdict, and we call for his release,” Ennahdha said in a statement.
Ghannouchi had a history of rejecting “in his statements and writings, extremism and terrorism and advocated moderation,” the statement added.
The sentence further demonstrated the authorities’ use of “the anti-terrorism law to discredit and eradicate opposition,” said Salsabil Chellali, Human Rights Watch’s Tunisia director.
Ghannouchi’s arrest and subsequent prison term were “both based on public declarations by the leader of Ennahdha,” she added.
“Now under Saied’s presidency, Tunisian political life is punctuated by arbitrary arrests, against a backdrop of interference by the executive in judicial affairs.”
In addition to the one-year prison sentence, Ghannouchi was fined 1,000 dinars ($326).
Ghannouchi had already been in court last November over allegations his party had helped jihadists travel to Iraq and Syria.
Before that, he was interrogated over alleged money laundering in relation to foreign donations for an Ennahdha-linked charity.
Ghannouchi is the most prominent opposition figure arrested following President Saied’s power grab.
He is among more than 20 of Saied’s political opponents and personalities arrested since February, including former ministers and business figures.

 

Topics: Tunis President Kais Saied Rached Ghannouchi

Jordan MP charged in West Bank gun-smuggling attempt: lawyer

Jordanian security police stand guard in the Jordanian capital of Amman. (AFP file photo)
Jordanian security police stand guard in the Jordanian capital of Amman. (AFP file photo)
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

Jordan MP charged in West Bank gun-smuggling attempt: lawyer

Jordanian security police stand guard in the Jordanian capital of Amman. (AFP file photo)
  • The MP is charged with exporting weapons with the intention of illegal use, and committing acts likely to disrupt public order and threaten security of the country, the lawyer added
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

AMMAN: A Jordanian member of parliament was charged in the kingdom Tuesday over an attempt to smuggle weapons into the Israeli-occupied West Bank, his lawyer said.
Imad Al-Adwan, 35, faces a prison sentence of up to 15 years if convicted.
He was detained at the Israel-administered Allenby (King Hussein) crossing between Jordan and the West Bank on April 22, when Israeli security forces allegedly found 12 rifles and 194 pistols in his car, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency said at the time.
Israel later transferred him to Jordanian authorities.
“Imad Al-Adwan appeared today before the state security court and was questioned by the prosecutor following the confiscation of firearms and gold in his possession by the Israeli authorities,” his lawyer, Ali Al-Mubaeedin, told AFP.
The MP is charged with exporting weapons with the intention of illegal use, and committing acts likely to disrupt public order and threaten security of the country, the lawyer added.
Jordan in 1994 became the second Arab country to recognize and sign a peace treaty with neighboring Israel, after Egypt.
Jordan’s official Petra news agency reported earlier that “other defendants admitted to trading and smuggling weapons, gold and e-cigarettes in association” with Adwan.
Ahmad Safadi, speaker of the Jordanian parliament’s lower house, told local media that after Adwan’s release by Israel, the legislature had voted to strip him of immunity from prosecution, following a court request.
Adwan is a lawyer and member of the Jordanian parliament’s Palestine committee.
Since February 2022, Adwan used his diplomatic passport 12 times to smuggle various goods, including “birds, pigeons, electronic cigarettes and gold,” the Shin Bet statement alleged.
From the beginning of this year, he began smuggling weapons across the border “out of greed, and received large sums of money,” it added.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War. The territory has seen worsening violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year.
 

 

Topics: Jordan Israel

