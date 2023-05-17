You are here

Philippines in talks with Kuwait over visa suspension for Filipinos
Filipino workers returning home from Kuwait arrive at Manila International Airport. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 May 2023
Ellie Aben

  • Kuwait suspended issuance of visas for Filipinos last week
  • Filipino officials visiting Kuwait to resolve issues
Updated 17 May 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine government said on Wednesday it was in talks with Kuwait to seek a resolution over recent labor and travel issues, after the Gulf state suspended the issuance of new visas for Filipinos.
The Philippines has been working on tackling issues concerning its migrant workers in Kuwait, sparked by the gruesome murder of domestic worker Jullebee Ranara that prompted Manila to suspend the deployment of first-time workers to the Arab nation in February.
A Philippine delegation is in Kuwait this week to discuss bilateral labor concerns and seek clarification over Kuwait’s visa suspension that was announced last week.
“Talks are resuming today,” the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs’ Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Eduardo De Vega told Arab News.
“What we’re bringing on the table is a reassurance that we want to resolve pending issues for the benefit of our workers and the mutual benefit of both countries.”
The Philippines wants to hear the Kuwaiti side while also explaining its stance on the ongoing issues, “so that we could lift the suspension” on first-time worker deployment to Kuwait, De Vega said.
“We want to settle these differences and we don’t want this as a permanent thing,” he added.
“We expect not a resolution this week, but that there are some positive signs that we could continue talking in the future until we are able to bridge the gap or resolve what they need and resolve what we need from them, like improvement of the conditions of our workers.”
There were more than 24,000 cases of violation and abuse of Filipino workers in Kuwait last year, according to Department of Migrant Workers data, a significant jump from 6,500 cases in 2016.
Ranara’s murder, with her charred remains discovered on a desert in Kuwait in late January, was not the first such incident involving Filipinos in the country.
In 2018, the Philippines imposed a worker deployment ban to Kuwait after the killing of domestic helper Joanna Daniela Demafelis, whose body was found in a freezer at an abandoned apartment. The ban was partially lifted the same year after both countries signed a protection agreement for workers.
The Philippines again imposed a worker deployment ban in January 2020, following the killing of Constancia Lago Dayag and Jeanelyn Villavende, who was tortured to death by her employer. That ban was lifted after Kuwaiti authorities charged Villavende’s employer with murder and sentenced her to hanging.
The latest Philippine ban was imposed “because somebody was killed,” De Vega said.
“There is a national integrity at stake ... that’s why we did it.”
 

Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

  • China’s diplomatic ties with Central Asia see increase in trade
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

XIAN, China: China wants to further deepen relations with Kazakhstan in times of both “prosperity and adversity.” President Xi Jinping told his visiting Kazakh counterpart on Wednesday.

This week, China will for the first time host an in-person summit of Central Asian leaders, building ties in Russia’s backyard as Beijing’s relations with the West sour.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — previously part of the Soviet Union — are all seeking other sources of investment as Moscow channels its resources into the war in Ukraine.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, a vast steppe nation with rich energy and agricultural resources, was the first of the five Central Asian leaders to arrive in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian for the summit.

China and Kazakstan should “promote the construction of a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future featuring friendship from generation  to generation, a high degree of mutual trust, together in prosperity and adversity,” Xi said.

“Your state visit to China demonstrates the high level of relations between our two countries and once again confirms the indissoluble bond with China.”

Kazakhstan will target $40 billion in annual two-way trade with China by 2030, up from over $31 billion in 2022, Tokayev told Xi.

“Kazakhstan is interested in expanding the export of agricultural products to China,” he said, praising Xi for his ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure initiative that has boosted transport connectivity.

“Kazakhstan is ready to deliver legumes, high-quality and ecologically clean frozen beef and lamb,” Tokayev added.

China’s trade with the five Central Asia states has multiplied one hundred-fold since the establishment of diplomatic ties three decades ago, after the break-up of Soviet Union. Investment between China and the five nations reached a record high of over $70 billion in 2022.

The inaugural China-Central Asia leaders summit was held online last year due to COVID-19.

The choice of Xian as the venue for the first in-person summit is a symbolic nod to history as the city was pivotal in the ancient Silk Road trade route that once spanned Central Asia.

Swiss Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan arrives on the second day of his trial at the Geneva court house on May 16, 2023. (AFP)
Swiss Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan arrives on the second day of his trial at the Geneva court house on May 16, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

Swiss Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan arrives on the second day of his trial at the Geneva court house on May 16, 2023. (AFP)
  • Ramadan is accused of raping a woman in a Geneva hotel room in October 2008
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

GENEVA: Tariq Ramadan’s lawyers pleaded Wednesday for the controversial Islamic scholar to be acquitted on the third and final day of his trial in Geneva on charges of rape and sexual coercion.
Prosecutors are seeking a three-year sentence for the former Oxford University professor, half served in jail and the other half suspended.
“I’m only looking for one thing and that’s to convince you that Tariq Ramadan is innocent,” his lawyer Yael Hayat told the Geneva Criminal Court, calling the allegations against his client “crazy.”
The 60-year-old is accused of raping a woman — a convert to Islam who appeared in court under the assumed name of Brigitte — in a Geneva hotel room in October 2008.
Ramadan, a charismatic yet controversial figure in European Islam, insists there was no sexual activity between him and Brigitte, saying he is the victim of a “trap.”
Her lawyer denounced what he called an act of “torture and barbarism,” as he sought to convince judges to convict Ramadan.
The judges will deliver their verdict on May 24.
Controversial among secularists who see him as a supporter of political Islam, Ramadan obtained his doctorate from the University of Geneva, with his thesis focused on his grandfather, who founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood movement.
He was a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at Britain’s prestigious Oxford University until November 2017, and held visiting roles at universities in Qatar and Morocco.
He was forced to take a leave of absence when rape allegations surfaced in France at the height of the “Me Too” movement, over suspected attacks in France between 2009 and 2016.

Prince Harry, Meghan involved in car chase while being followed by photographers
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

Prince Harry, Meghan involved in car chase while being followed by photographers
  • Couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were pursued by photographers in cars after a charity event in New York, the couple’s office said Wednesday.
The pair, together with Meghan’s mother, were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles with blacked out windows after leaving the event, their office said.
Their office said in a statement that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” It called the incident “near catastrophic.”
Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi in Paris.
The NYPD did not provide immediate comment to describe or corroborate the royals’ statement about the incident.
“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the statement from the couple said.
Security for Harry and Meghan has been an issue since the British government stripped them of protection when they moved to California in 2020 and it figures in three of his legal cases against the government and tabloid press.
The chase occurred the same day a lawyer for Harry argued in a London court that he should be able to challenge a government decision denying him the right to pay police for his own security in the UK
Harry has argued his safety was “compromised due to the absence of police protection” during a short visit to the UK in July 2021, when his car was chased by photographers as he left a charity event.
The couple have said they funded their own security after former President Donald Trump said the US government wouldn’t pay to protect them.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had been in New York to accept the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown.
The gala kicked off the foundation’s largest fundraising campaign ever — $100 million over the next 12 months — that will be used to further the organization’s equity-centered initiatives and its mission of advancing women’s collective power.
With her mother, Doria Ragland, in the audience, Meghan recounted how Ms. Magazine was always in their house and how it affected her world view.
“I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organization,” she said, looking over at Ms. Foundation co-founder Gloria Steinem. “It allowed me to recognize that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right.”
The event was her first public appearance since she skipped the coronation of her father-in-law King Charles III earlier this month in order to stay at home in California for her son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. Her husband Prince Harry attended the coronation in London and then rushed back to California.

In old Jakarta, Arab mosque stands witness to cosmopolitan past
Updated 17 May 2023
YUDHA BASKORO

In old Jakarta, Arab mosque stands witness to cosmopolitan past
  • Unlike most historical structures in Jakarta, Langgar Tinggi retains its original form
  • Its architecture is a mix of Arab, European, Chinese and Javanese influences
Updated 17 May 2023
YUDHA BASKORO

JAKARTA: When merchants from the Arabian Peninsula began to settle in Batavia in the late 18th century, most of them would stay in Pekojan, a neighborhood which some members of the community still see as its beating heart.

Batavia was the main city of the Dutch East Indies and corresponds to the present-day capital of Indonesia, Jakarta. Dutch colonial rulers were very particular about implementing racial division and different ethnic groups were also required to live in specific areas.

Pekojan was one of such areas — a witness to segregation, but also to the nature of the Arab community, which was able to transcend it and embrace various multicultural influences of its new home. Living evidence of this is the eclectic style of Langgar Tinggi, one of the oldest mosques in Jakarta and the Arab neighborhood’s landmark building. 

Unlike most historical structures in Jakarta, the mosque built nearly 200 years ago has retained its original form.

“Look at this building, from 1828 until now, it is still strong and intact ... This mosque is still original and has not been changed since it was built. We don’t want it to be changed,” Langgar Tinggi caretaker Achmad Alwi Assegaf told Arab News.

The two-story mosque was built by Abubakar Shihab, a Muslim trader from Yemen, on land donated by a prominent merchant family from South Arabia.

In those times, many wealthy traders of Arab descent who lived in Southeast Asia would fund religious or community facilities for Muslims in countries colonized by non-Muslim European powers.

“These were the blessings of the past generations ... They built mosques, prayer rooms, and funded celebrations of Islamic holidays so the people in Pekojan observed them like in Yemen,” said Assegaf, whose own family arrived in Batavia from Yemen seven generations ago.

The old community had also adapted to the different lifestyles of its neighbors — the Chinese, Europeans, and local indigenous groups. 

The mosque’s wooden elements, red roofing tiles, and white walls do not immediately resemble the standard image of a mosque. A closer look shows a mix of architectural traditions that contributed to its shape.

Its pillars were inspired by Portuguese architecture, which was trending at the time, Assegaf said. Its doors and windows and support beams incorporate Chinese building tradition, while the style of the structure’s base was common across Java.

“There was fusion. It is visible in Langgar Tinggi that is not just the architecture of Arabs but of all those with whom we had traded and lived together,” Assegaf said.

Over decades, Pekojan has lost many of its original inhabitants. Wealthier ones have moved to other parts of Jakarta and many of the neighborhood’s original buildings have become dilapidated.

Abu Sulthan, a livestock trader remained in Pekojan as his family has been living there since 1910. But he has been observing how the neighborhood’s uniqueness was slowly fading.

“There used to be a lot of Arabs here. There used to be a lot of traders,” he said. “It is still known as (an) Arab neighborhood, but many have already moved out.”

The one who against all odds remains hopeful that the lost glory would return is the Langgar Tinggi caretaker who insists that Pekojan still serves as reference for Arab culture.

“The culture of Yemen has always been upheld in Pekojan,” Assegaf said, citing the neighborhood’s culinary tradition and giving examples of authentic Arab dishes that are served at local eateries.

“Hotel chefs also learn (to cook) here,” he said. “The unique identity is still alive.”

Britain, Germany say US must decide on jets for Ukraine
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

Britain, Germany say US must decide on jets for Ukraine
  • “This is up to the White House to decide whether it wants to release that technology,” British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said
  • British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte had agreed on the fighter jet club on the first day of a Council of Europe summit in Iceland
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Any decision to send F16 fighter jets to Ukraine will fall on the White House, the UK and German defense ministers said Wednesday despite a jet “coalition” announced by Britain and the Netherlands this week.
“This is up to the White House to decide whether it wants to release that technology,” British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said after talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin.
“It depends on the White House... to decide whether the F16 fighter planes can be delivered,” Pistorius added.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte had agreed on the fighter jet club on the first day of a Council of Europe summit in Iceland this week.
They said they would build an “international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat air capabilities, supporting with everything from training to procuring F16 jets.”
However, Wallace pointed out that Britain has no F16 jets and also stressed that it was not planning to send anything from its Typhoon fleet.
“But we can help the pipeline... we can enable other people who wish to,” he said.
Pistorius also said Germany could not “play an active role” in such an alliance “because we don’t have the training capacity, the skills, or the aircraft.”
Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said in Iceland that he did not see any direct “requirements” for Germany when it came to fighter jets.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pressing for fighter jets to help Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion and repeated the request on a recent tour of European capitals.
Zelensky said in London he was “very positive” about creating a “jets coalition” in the war against Russia.

