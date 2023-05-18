You are here

Ackermann sprints home as crashes and COVID thin Giro d’Italia field

Germany's Pascal Ackermann, right, celebrates after winning the 11th stage of the Giro D'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race, from Camaiore to Tortona, Wednesday. (AP)
  • Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers retained the overall leader’s pink jersey
  • Just 141 of the original 176 who embarked on the Giro 12 days ago remain, making it 36 riders out so far
TORTONA, ITALY: Pascal Ackermann edged Jonathan Milan in a photo finish on stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday, as accidents and sickness continued to force riders out.

Eight riders pulled out overnight while one of the race favorites, the 2020 champion Tao Geoghegan Hart was stretchered into an ambulance following a nasty fall with suspected breaks to his leg and pelvis.

Ackermann of the UAE Team clung on to victory as Bahrain rider Jonathan Milan flew level at the line for a photo finish with British 16-time Giro stage winner Mark Cavendish taking third.

“Really, really special victory for me. After my broken coccyx last year, I’m finally back,” said Ackermann.

Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers retained the overall leader’s pink jersey but not only lost Geoghegan Hart, but team sherpa Pavel Sivakov, who also went down, limped home minutes behind the peloton.

Thomas lamented the loss but was already thinking of the road ahead.

“He had great chance of winning this Giro. It would be a massive asset for the team to have two of us there, but that’s racing, things change quickly, you have to adapt,” said the 2018 Tour de France winner who has also been on the podium as second and third at the Tour.

Jumbo’s three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic remains second at 2sec after the 219km run from Camaiore to Tortona, in between Milan and Turin.

Just 141 of the original 176 who embarked on the Giro 12 days ago remain, making it 36 riders out so far, after only 27 pulled out in the whole race last year.

Geoghegan Hart was left prone on the ground as several riders came to grief — including pink jersey Thomas and Roglic — on a tight corner 68km from the finish.

Thomas was quick to his feet and after casting a glance at his team-mate Geoghegan Hart, resumed the stage.

Geoghegan Hart — who was third in the overall standings just 5sec off Thomas — received medical treatment before being taken away in an ambulance.

A few kilometers later and Spanish rider Oscar Rodriguez also exited the race after tumbling heavily and requiring attention.

Thursday’s stage 12 is a hilly one over 179km from Bra to Rivoli ahead of Friday’s run into Switzerland and the Crans Montana in the Alps.

As Triple Crown chase rolls on, horse racing at a crossroads after latest spate of deaths

As Triple Crown chase rolls on, horse racing at a crossroads after latest spate of deaths
  • The sport, which is as popular as ever, is facing intense scrutiny over the health of its animal athletes
  • The authority (HISA) is a federally mandated agency established to set uniform regulations across the US
BALTIMORE: Brad Cox sent 21 horses he trains to Churchill Downs in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby and all came back from their races healthy with no problems.

Still, Cox is worried. Seven horses died in a span of 10 days at and around the famous track, thrusting horse racing into a familiar, negative spotlight during Triple Crown season. The sport, which  is as popular as ever, is facing intense scrutiny over the health of its animal athletes.

“The sales are strong, and the purses are strong, people are still involved — hopefully we can keep it going,” Cox said this week while preparing for the Preakness. “I think people are doing a good job of trying to keep their horses sound, healthy, happy and performing well. That’s the main thing. I’ve got a lot of questions about Derby week and what all happened there.”

He’s not alone. Industry leaders say racing is at a critical juncture, even though horse deaths are at their lowest number since they began being tracked, money is flowing and new national medication and anti-doping rules are set to take effect next week. The hope is to clean up the sport, making it fairer for those involved and perhaps more acceptable to skeptics.

“When it comes to passion about the horse and all of that, we’ve got a really vibrant industry,” Horseracing Safety and Integrity Authority CEO Lisa Lazarus told The Associated Press. “We’re at a crossroads because of essentially what happened in the leadup to the Derby weekend, on Derby day, and obviously incidents over the last few years that shows that there’s nothing more important for the sustainability of our industry than ensuring that we’re taking the best care possible of our horses and the people who ride them.”

The authority (HISA) is a federally mandated agency established to set uniform regulations across the US. Its racetrack safety program has been in place since July 1, and the Antidoping and Medication Control Program that was delayed and challenged in court is set to start Monday.

In the big picture, it may already be working.

According to the Jockey Club’s Equine Injury Database, the rate of 1.25 fatalities per 1,000 starts (or fewer than 13 horses out of each 10,000 who race) in 2022 is the lowest since record-keeping of that number began in 2009. According to University of Bristol professor Tim Parkin, the final six months of last year was “the safest six-month period on record.”

Those in charge of the sport understand the progress that has been made fades into the background when there is a high-profile cluster of deaths like those in Kentucky this spring, at Santa Anita in California in 2019 and at Aqueduct in New York in 2011-12.

National Thoroughbred Racing Association president and CEO Tom Rooney said he knows there is a culture of accepting the risk of injuries and deaths inherent in horse racing but acknowledged the need to address the criticism.

“With the advancements in social media and cable news, every single fatality is probably more pronounced now than it ever has been,” Rooney said. “There’s nowhere for us to hide, nor should there be, except to get better and to keep getting better and to show that we have done everything that we can absolutely minimize the risk to horses.”

Craig Bernick, an owner and breeder at Glen Hill Farm in Florida who is also part of the Thoroughbred Idea Foundation, said infighting within the business — and “too many lawyers” in important positions — has prevented real change. Still, he pointed out, “There have been improvements out of most of (horse racing’s) catastrophes.”

A task force spurred by the deaths at Aqueduct more than a decade ago led to a series of reforms in the Mid-Atlantic region that reduced fatalities there by 35 percent. New safety measures have also been put in place since the deaths at Santa Anita four years ago.

Dr. Dionne Benson has been at the forefront of many of those steps since taking over in the aftermath of the Santa Anita situation as chief veterinary officer for the Stronach Group, which owns and operates tracks in California, Florida and Maryland — the latter of which annually hosts the Preakness at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore. Benson and Stronach’s 1/ST Racing chief operating officer, Aidan Butler, point to the company’s investment in standing positron emission tomography machines as one innovation that has reduced fatalities.

“It basically allows us to observe injuries to a place on their leg where it had never been seen before and was responsible for quite a few of the fractures that we’d had historically,” Benson said.

Racing fatalities at Santa Anita are down 79 percent from 2019 to 2022. They’re down more than 85 percent at Pimlico, where Kentucky Derby winner Mage on Saturday is favored to win the second Triple Crown race of the year.

Among the preventative measures in place in Baltimore is a series of pre-race drug tests and checkups by independent veterinarians. Benson and a surgeon will look at each Preakness horse and those in a couple of other big races this weekend, and a Maryland Racing Commission vet must clear each one to run.

“There’s an actual formulated set of protocols and operating principles. They work, and they work really, really well,” Butler said. “For the big days, obviously they’re in effect. But then growing to all of our racing jurisdictions to make sure things that work are implemented far and wide and then hopefully other racing jurisdictions that aren’t anything to do with us, per se, can adopt them and see what’s working and make the industry safe across the board.”

Safer and more equitable. Before Rooney took over as head of the NTRA, he recalled, a well-known trainer pleaded with him to make sure racing rules were the same from Florida to New York to Kentucky and beyond. HISA, which is the first national commission in the sport’s long history, aims to do that; Lazarus said the medication and doping regulations will be stricter than any currently in place.

There has been pushback, but Lazarus said she has noticed more acceptance since the deaths in Kentucky. Given that race purses are at an all-time high and almost $25 billion was bet on horse racing in the US over the past two years, there’s incentive for agreement to grow the sport

“If we can make the sport stronger, if we can make the product better by wrapping it in safety and integrity, there’s no question that it’s going to prosper financially,” Lazarus said. “I think we’re really going to be able to show that kind of secure industry where the public has trust and feels good that the horses are taken well care of, it’s going to mean more people invest in horse racing.”

Coventry beat Middlesbrough 1-0 to reach Championship playoff final at Wembley

Coventry beat Middlesbrough 1-0 to reach Championship playoff final at Wembley
  • Coventry advanced 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in the first leg
  • Coventry had spent more than 30 consecutive years in England’s top division before being relegated in 2001
MIDDLESBROUGH, England: Coventry are one game away from returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal in the 57th minute to give Coventry a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the second leg of the Championship playoff semifinals on Wednesday. That was enough to put the visitors through the playoff final against Luton at Wembley on May 27, often dubbed the world’s most lucrative one-off soccer game because of guaranteed earnings the winner will get for reaching the Premier League.

Coventry advanced 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in the first leg. The goal came after Ben Sheaf pounced on a loose pass and fed forward Viktor Gyokeres, who evaded the goalkeeper before Hamer took over, stepped inside and shot into the top corner.

Coventry had spent more than 30 consecutive years in England’s top division before being relegated from the Premier League in 2001, and hasn’t been back since. It was playing in the fourth-division League Two as recently as 2017-18 and had a rough start to this season, having to postpone some of its early home games because of the state of the pitch in its stadium.

Luton, a club located just north of London that was last in England’s top division in 1991-92, beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Burnley and Sheffield United both earned automatic promotion to the Premier League by finishing in the top two spots in the Championship.

Silva sparkles as Man City deliver on defining night for Guardiola

Silva sparkles as Man City deliver on defining night for Guardiola
  • City vanquished the Champions League holders Real Madrid with a 4-0 victory
  • It was the understated Silva who stole the spotlight on a cathartic evening for a club desperate to rewrite their tortured Champions League history
MANCHESTER: Bernardo Silva was a fitting catalyst for Manchester City’s majestic march into the Champions League final as one of Pep Guardiola’s trusted lieutenants stole the spotlight on a defining night for his manager.

Prior to City’s 4-0 rout of Real Madrid in Wednesday’s semifinal second leg, the tie was billed as the stage on which Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne would underline their immense star power.

Haaland’s record-breaking goal spree and De Bruyne’s peerless passing have fueled City’s surge toward a remarkable treble in recent weeks.

But it was the understated Silva who stole the spotlight on a cathartic evening for a club desperate to rewrite their tortured Champions League history.

The Portugal midfielder bagged two clinical goals and produced a sublime individual performance as City vanquished the Champions League holders with a 4-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva’s masterclass ensured City avenged a heartbreaking loss to Real in last year’s Champions League semifinals, when the Spaniards scored twice in the final moments of the second leg before winning in extra-time.

Real went on to lift the trophy, but City ended their reign in ruthless style and are now within touching distance of winning the Champions League for the first time.

City face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul on June 10, and Silva will surely be at the heart of what Guardiola hopes is the final leg of their treble charge.

Guardiola’s men can clinch the Premier League title with a victory against Chelsea on Sunday, or by taking three points in either of their following two matches.

That would be a fifth title in six season for City, who also face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

But it is the Champions League that has been City’s holy grail since Guardiola’s appointment in 2016.

Guardiola has won the Champions League twice as a manager with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

Yet he had appeared cursed at times in the competition after City endured a series of painful exits.

Thanks to Silva, City can look forward to the second Champions League final in their history after losing the 2021 showpiece against Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has played 52 matches this season, featuring in all but four games with seven goals and seven assists.

Guardiola has so much trust in Silva’s diligence and footballing intelligence that he even played him as a fullback with license to move into midfield on occasions this season.

Silva has saved his best moments for the Champions League, starring with a goalscoring display in their 3-0 quarterfinal first leg win over Bayern Munich earlier this season.

Silva’s diminutive frame belies a tenacious personality that fuels his non-stop movement from the right wing and ability to close down opponents’ passing lanes.

Those priceless qualities have their foundations in Silva’s fight to break into the Benfica team in 2013 when their manager Jorge Jesus felt he was too small to make it in the professional game.

“I believe that it doesn’t matter which position you play, in football everyone attacks and everyone defends,” Silva said earlier this season.

“Even if you’re a striker or a winger or an offensive midfielder you need to do your work properly to help the team defensively.

“I’ve worked a lot on that in my career, in my academy at Benfica. My managers when I was younger, they demanded a lot from me defensively so I am built this way.”

Repeatedly linked with a move to Barcelona in recent years, Silva will have endeared himself to his admirers in Catalonia even more after putting the knife into their bitter rivals Real.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta once claimed he had an agreement to sign Silva that fell through two years before he joined City from Monaco in 2017.

Barca’s loss has been City’s gain, but they look set to return with another offer in the close-season.

Guardiola will be loath to lose Silva after the latest display of his potent package of inspiration and perspiration.

Xabi Alonso says he’s staying at Bayer Leverkusen, dismisses speculation

Xabi Alonso says he’s staying at Bayer Leverkusen, dismisses speculation
  • The 41-year-old Alonso has enjoyed a successful start to his first senior coaching job after turning Leverkusen’s fortunes around
  • “I’m very happy with the team and the club. I’m not thinking at all about my future,” Alonso said
LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Coach Xabi Alonso is concentrating on Bayer Leverkusen and has dismissed speculation linking him with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.
The 41-year-old Alonso has enjoyed a successful start to his first senior coaching job after turning Leverkusen’s fortunes around and he said Wednesday he’s not finished yet.
“I’m very happy with the team and the club. I’m not thinking at all about my future,” Alonso said before Thursday’s Europa League semifinal match against Roma.
“I’m fully focused on what I want, and I’ve spoken with everyone who needs to know.”
Asked if that meant he will be coaching Leverkusen next season, Alonso replied, “yes, that’s correct.”
Alonso, whose contract with Leverkusen runs to 2024, had been linked with taking over from Carlo Ancelotti at his former club Real Madrid or at Premier League club Tottenham.
Leverkusen were second from last in the Bundesliga when Alonso took over from the fired Gerardo Seoane last October. He has since led the team to seventh place with two rounds remaining, while a place in the Europa League final is still possible.
Leverkusen need to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Roma when they host the Italian team for the second leg on Thursday.
“The first game was very close. We can expect more tomorrow,” Alonso said. “The little details will be important. But I feel the energy from the team and if we give everything on the field, we can proud after the game.”

Nadal to reveal French Open decision, amid injury concerns

Nadal to reveal French Open decision, amid injury concerns
  • The 22-time Grand Slam winner has battled to recover from a hip injury he sustained in January at the Australian Open
  • "If he plays or not and the reasons either way will only be communicated tomorrow," said a spokesman for Nadal on Wednesday
BARCELONA, Spain: Rafael Nadal will announce if he will compete in the French Open on Thursday, amid a long-term injury struggle and some Spanish reports that he will withdraw.
The 22-time Grand Slam winner has battled to recover from a hip injury he sustained in January at the Australian Open, not playing since then.
“If he plays or not and the reasons either way will only be communicated tomorrow,” said a spokesman for Nadal on Wednesday.
Nadal will speak at 4pm local time (1400 GMT) on Thursday at his Rafa Nadal academy in Mallorca.
The Spaniard, 36, pulled out of the Barcelona and Madrid Open tournaments among others in the run-up to Roland Garros, and earlier in May confirmed he would not participate in the Italian Open.
The French Open, which he has won on a record 14 occasions, starts in Paris on May 28.
Nadal’s struggles with fitness over the past couple of years have created wider doubts concerning his career. He has competed in just four matches in 2023, winning only once.
Earlier in May, Nadal said his injury situation had improved with a new treatment, but not sufficiently to be able to play in Rome this week.

