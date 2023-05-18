Moldova, fearing Russia, wants to join EU ‘as soon as possible’

You are here

For President Maia Sandu, EU membership is the only guarantee against becoming Russia’s next target. (Reuters)
  • Moldova will host the gathering of the European Political Community
  • President Maia Sandu: ‘We need a geopolitical opportunity to be able to solve the conflict’
REYKJAVIK: Moldova wants EU membership “as soon as possible” as protection against a threat from Russia and hopes for a decision to start negotiations “in the next months,” President Maia Sandu said in an interview.

The small nation of 2.6 million people, nestled between EU neighbor Romania and war-ravaged Ukraine, will on June 1 hold its first major summit of wider Europe.

That gathering of the European Political Community – a forum created last year that brings together leaders of all 27 EU countries with 20 neighbors of the bloc – will be an occasion for Moldova to burnish its candidate credentials.

For Sandu, EU membership is the only guarantee against becoming Russia’s next target.

Her country, a former Soviet republic, already has a breakaway region, Transnistria, where Russia has stationed a small number of troops.

“Of course, nothing compares to what is happening in Ukraine, but we see the risks and we do believe that we can save our democracy only as part of the EU,” she said.

“We do believe that Russia will continue to be a big source of instability for the years to come and we need to protect ourselves,” added Sandu, on the sidelines of a Council of Europe of summit in Iceland that wrapped up on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old leader, in office since 2020, in February accused Russia of fomenting a coup to try to seize power in Moldova.

She has called for Moldovans – who polls show are overwhelmingly behind joining the European Union – to hold a pro-EU rally on Sunday.

“The Ukraine war made things black and white. So it’s very clear what the free world means, and what the authoritarian world means, for all of us,” she said.

Russia’s war next door suddenly firmed up the prospect of EU membership for Ukraine and Moldova.

Both countries applied last year to join the bloc and in June 2022 became candidate countries, along with Georgia.

“We do believe that this is a realistic project for us and we are looking forward to see this happening as soon as possible,” Sandu said.

Membership, however, could take a decade or more to attain, given the long list of requirements candidate countries must meet to be able to sit alongside the other nations in the European single market.

Unlike Ukraine, Moldova is small enough to be able to be integrated into the European Union relatively easily.

But it faces several challenges to bring its democratic standards up to EU levels, notably in terms of fighting corruption.

Its fragile economy, energy security and the issue of Transnistria, with its 30,000 pro-Russian population, all need to be addressed as well.

Transnistria, in the east of Moldova, is not recognized by the international community. The zone sprang up in 1990 after a brief civil war that erupted when the Soviet Union collapsed, and ended up from 1992 as a frozen conflict.

“We are struggling to have peaceful resolution of the conflict, and we’ve been calling on Russia to withdraw its illegally stationed troops,” Sandu said.

“We need a geopolitical opportunity to be able to solve the conflict.”

The president, who has started the process of taking her country out of the Russia-dominated Commonwealth of Independent States, added: “What kind of relations can you have with a regime which kills innocent people in the neighboring country?”

Moldova was ready to cooperate only with “democratic countries, with countries which respect the territorial integrity of other countries, which respect the international rules based system,” she said.

Russia brandished Ukraine’s desire to one day join NATO as one of its justifications for invading its neighbor.

For Moldova, that is not a door on which it is about to knock.

Moldova was not rethinking its stance of being a neutral country for now, Sandu said.

“But there are discussions in our society about whether neutrality protects us and if at some point people will change their view, of course we will reconsider this decision. In the meantime, we are trying to consolidate the defense sector of Moldova and we are counting on our friends.”

For “friends” Moldova is leaning heavily on the other participating countries of the European Political Community.

The June 1 summit in Chisnau, Sandu said, “is important because we see that we are not alone, that we have many friends”.

LONDON: Mohamed Awad and Ahmad Omar, two ​​members of an organized crime group who smuggled over 40 Syrian migrants into the UK, have been jailed.

The defendants both pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful immigration.

Awad, aged 25, of London, was sentenced on Tuesday to two years and eight months at Laganside Crown Court for his role in facilitating the unlawful immigration of 41 Syrian nationals.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Omar from Belfast was sentenced to two years in March for his role as a paid driver in the criminal operation.

The two were caught following an investigation by the UK Home Office’s Criminal and Financial Investigations unit, which found that the international smuggling gang was charging migrants around £5,000 ($6,200) per journey.

It is estimated that the gang made more than £200,000 by facilitating the Syrian nationals into the UK in November 2021.

The gang provided false identity documents and arranged flights from Belfast to Britain to facilitate the illegal entry of the migrants through abuse of the Common Travel Area between Ireland and Northern Ireland. 

Officers carried out search warrants at addresses in Belfast and London on March 10, 2022. Upon arresting the two defendants, officers seized £8,000 in cash and an SUV as part of the investigation.

“We are committed to dismantling people-smuggling networks and will stop at nothing to bring them to justice,” Ben Thomas, deputy director from the Criminal and Financial Investigation unit, said. 

Thomas added: “We would like to thank our policing partners in Northern Ireland who assisted us in this investigation. 

“We will continue to work closely with them to save lives and ensure that people smugglers face the consequences of their despicable crimes.”
 

WARSAW: Denis Dziubanovskiy weighed only a perilous 1.5 kg when his Ukrainian refugee mother, traumatized by the war in her homeland, gave birth to him prematurely via caesarean section, leaving her unable to breastfeed him.
A UNICEF-funded milk bank in Poland set up for mothers in crisis came to the rescue of Evgeniya Loshkarova last September, giving Denis access to milk and his mother psychological support and lactation advice.
Loshkarova, who had been found unconscious by the police in her Warsaw apartment in her seventh month of pregnancy after a friend raised the alarm, said she was deeply grateful for the UN-backed milk bank in Poland — which has taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion.
“It is such a great help both for the baby’s health, and for the psychological comfort of the mother. When a baby is born prematurely, it is always very stressful, because something has gone wrong,” she said.
With the help of UNICEF’s program, more than 300 mothers — about 20 percent of them from Ukraine — benefit every month from various services in 10 hospitals hosting milk banks in Poland.
“These are women who have difficulties in the initial stage of motherhood. They are under a lot of stress, some of them have suffered war trauma,” said Aleksandra Wesolowska, head of the Human Milk Bank Foundation.
“Therefore they really need lactation care and psychological support. This element of support is the most important. Milk from the bank is food, of course, but it is also the expression of female solidarity.”
Denis was probably nourished with the milk of Karolina Dabiak, 37, a former Polish health and safety worker who has donated to the milk bank since August 2022, two months after giving birth as she realized she was producing more milk than her infant son needed.
“What is the most important for me is helping the little people who come into this world in such difficult circumstances — premature babies,” Dabiak said.
Doctors in Ukraine advised Olena Liubimova, 36, to terminate her pregnancy because of uterine fibroids she had developed due to stress.
She gave birth prematurely after arriving in Poland, but Oleg came into the world “on the verge of a miscarriage ... The doctors warned us the child might not survive and Olena’s life was in danger,” husband Oleksandr Kyrnasivskyi said.
A milk bank in a hospital in Zielona Gora tube-fed Oleg with milk until Olena was able to breastfeed him. She has since benefited from the UNICEF program’s advanced perinatal care.

CESENA, Italy: Rescue workers searched Thursday for people still trapped by floodwaters in northeast Italy as more residents were evacuated after downpours which killed nine people and devastated homes and farms.
Residents waded through dirty water or reclaimed what they could from sodden houses in towns across the wealthy Emilia Romagna region, famed for its historic cities and prized gastronomy.
As mammoth clean-up efforts got underway in some areas, authorities said electricity had been partly restored, but some 27,000 people were still in the dark.
Nearly two dozen rivers and streams flooded across the southeast of the low-lying region following heavy rain earlier this week, submerging entire neighborhoods and farmland, and damaging 400 roads.
Agricultural lobby Coldiretti said Thursday that more than 5,000 farms were under water, with drowned animals and tens of thousands of hectares of vineyards, fruit trees, vegetables and grain flooded.
As the water receded, residents were left cleaning homes and streets thick with mud and filled with debris.
“I’ve lived here since 1979, I’ve seen floods go by, but I’ve never seen anything like that,” Edoardo Amadori, a resident of the city of Cesena, told AFP on Wednesday.
Some of the over 10,000 people evacuated were being allowed to return home, though authorities in Ravenna issued an immediate evacuation order early Thursday morning for three more villages threatened by floods.
The mayor of Ravenna, Michele De Pascale, announced that residents of about a half dozen towns could return, but warned them “to exercise the utmost caution.”
Cracks in river embankments still posed a risk to other areas, which were being closely monitored, he said.
The dead included a couple believed to have been hit by a wall of water as they went to check on their aromatic herb farm.
The body of the woman, in her 60s, was pulled 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) by rushing waters to the beach in Cesenatico, according to SkyTG24.
There was little significant rainfall on Thursday and only light rain expected Friday, though authorities said the high level alert for rivers remained.
Two people died in the same region earlier this month after two days of almost continuous rain.
“We had an estimated two billion (euros) of damages two weeks ago... the ground no longer absorbs anything,” Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia Romagna region, told La7 television channel late Wednesday.
“When we have six months of rain in 36 hours, falling where there had already been record rain two weeks ago, there is no territory that can hold out.”
On Thursday Bonaccini compared the floods to the earthquake that hit the region on May 20, 2012, almost 11 years ago to the day.
Fixing the damage would be “a gigantic undertaking,” he said, and the region launched a fundraising effort.
Bonaccini said Ferrari, the luxury carmaker whose Maranello base is not far from the flooded areas, had pledged one million euros.
The flooding caused the cancelation of Sunday’s Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.
Italy’s armed forces and the coast guard joined the rescue effort, deploying helicopters to lift desperate residents from their homes and inflatable boats to reach houses surrounded on all sides by water.
Pope Francis offered his prayers for those affected and thanked everyone on the ground helping those hit by the “shocking disaster.”
Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida said Wednesday that the government could not yet quantify the overall damage to the region while vast areas were still flooded.

London: A government minister in the UK has been criticized after wrongly claiming “hundreds of thousands” of people from Afghanistan had applied for asylum in Britain.

James Heappey, minister for the armed forces, made the claim in the House of Commons, while also saying that the majority of Afghans who applied would be ineligible for resettlement in the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, and refusing to indicate whether the high-profile case of an Afghan pilot would be positively resolved.

“We have had hundreds of thousands of applications — the vast majority of which have come from people who either served in the Afghan National (Security) Forces, who, whilst their effort was heroic, was never who ARAP was aimed at,” he said, adding the scheme was meant for Afghans who worked in “direct support” of the British Armed Forces.

The Independent, however, suggested that the criteria for resettlement under ARAP was narrower than described, which, according to the UK government, is for “Afghan citizens who worked for or with the UK government in Afghanistan in exposed or meaningful roles.”

The paper said applications were only being approved for people who were directly employed by the British Armed Forces or “those who held a role that materially contributed to a specific British effort in Afghanistan.”

The UK Ministry of Defence told The Independent that the ARAP scheme had received 138,000 applications, of which just 15,420 people had been identified as eligible. Of those, about 12,200 have been relocated to the UK, with the rest remaining in Afghanistan or neighboring Pakistan.

Heappey’s comments drew criticism from MP Layla Moran, the foreign affairs spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats.

“The Conservatives’ handling of the Afghanistan crisis has been catastrophic from the very start,” she told The Independent.

“Now ministers can’t even seem to get the figures right. It’s important that James Heappey corrects the record as soon as possible.

“Getting the facts right is surely the very least that we owe to those brave Afghans who supported our efforts in Afghanistan — and have been so badly let down by the Conservative government.”

Heappey also failed to give any indication whether one Afghan pilot, who flew dozens of missions against the Taliban, was described as a “patriot” by coalition superiors, and who fled to the UK after the fall of Kabul in August 2021, would have his case for asylum approved.

The pilot, whose identity remains a secret for security reasons, has been threatened with deportation to Rwanda in East Africa — a country with which the UK has a deportation agreement — over suggestions that he passed through safe countries, including France, before reaching the UK illegally in a small boat across the English Channel.

The pilot claims he had no choice as there were no safe and legal routes open to him, and that he and many of his former comrades have been “forgotten” by their UK allies. His case has been championed by a number of senior politicians, military figures and media personalities, including the former head of the British Army, Lord Dannatt.

Heappey said that the MoD was looking at “whether or not there are any special circumstances under which the (pilot’s) application could be approved,” but added: “In principle, as a member of the Afghan National Security Forces, rather than somebody who worked alongside the British Armed Forces, (he) would not automatically be in scope (of the ARAP scheme).”

An MoD spokesperson told The Independent: “We owe a debt of gratitude to those interpreters and other staff eligible under the ARAP scheme who worked for, or with, UK forces in Afghanistan. That’s why we have committed to relocating all eligible Afghans and their families to the UK under the ARAP scheme — a commitment we will honor.

“Our absolute priority is supporting the movement of eligible people out of Afghanistan and to date, we have relocated over 12,200 individuals to the UK under ARAP.”

LONDON: The UK is set to cut foreign aid to Afghanistan by more than half, with Britain’s humanitarian watchdog warning that the government is “turning its back” on the country, The Independent reported on Thursday.

Britain will provide Afghanistan with £100 million ($124 million) in humanitarian assistance in 2023-2024, the Independent Commission for Aid Impact said.

But last year Afghanistan received £246 million, with the massive drop attributed to aid budget cuts and reallocation of funds toward housing refugees in the UK, ICAI added.

Sir Hugh Bayley, ICAI commissioner, said: “As the humanitarian situation continues to worsen in Afghanistan, and women and girls’ hard-won rights are being lost, we felt it was important to look again at how the UK is supporting the people of Afghanistan through the aid program.

“While the UK has played an important role in the international aid response since the Taliban takeover, our information note shows that the reduction in UK aid funding has led to programs that directly benefited Afghan people being stopped or postponed.

 “It also highlights the lack of a UK diplomatic presence in Afghanistan which might undermine the effective management of the UK’s contribution to the international aid response.”

The UK was previously a “significant donor” to Afghanistan, the watchdog said, highlighting an earlier government pledge to provide £286 million per year from 2021 onward.

But that figure had already been cut by 2022, resulting in delays to vaccination programs as well as land mine and IED clearance in Afghanistan.

Stephanie Draper, CEO at Bond, the UK network for NGOs, said: “The UK is turning its back on the people of Afghanistan, who are facing a worsening humanitarian crisis.

“Cuts to programs in the country mean the government has abandoned women and girls at a time when their rights are deteriorating.

“The government must deliver on its commitment to the Afghan people by reversing cuts to programs in the country.”

Preet Kaur Gill, Labour’s shadow cabinet minister for international development, said: “This report paints a stark vision for the future for Afghanistan’s people, and Britain’s waning influence in the world.

“Today famine looms over the country, while millions of women are denied their basic rights. It is farcical and a betrayal of the Afghans who supported the allied mission that this government is cutting lifesaving support for them in order to prop up its failing asylum system.”

 

