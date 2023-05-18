Saudi tourism sector to benefit from new deal with Radisson Hotel Group  

You are here

Radisson Hotel Group has 25 hotels in Saudi Arabia with another 25 under construction (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Tourists visiting Saudi Arabia will have access to a new slate of hotels and resorts thanks to an agreement between the Tourism Development Fund and Radisson Hotel Group. 

The memorandum of understanding between both parties aims to develop several hospitality and tourism projects across the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The first set of anticipated projects is expected to be disclosed during the second half of 2023. 

This strategic partnership between the two entities will witness the development of several properties, including hotels, resorts, and hotel apartments, among other hospitality-related facilities. 

The projects will be developed over the coming years in the targeted destinations according to the National Tourism Strategy in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The MoU aligns with the framework of the Tourism Development Fund’s mission to enable world-class companies to invest, develop, and operate projects in the Kingdom’s hospitality, lifestyle, and entertainment sector. 

“We are pleased to welcome Radisson Hotel Group today in the Kingdom, as the group includes a list of the most famous international hotels, and has branches spread throughout the Kingdom, and we look forward together to expand their scope of work in line with the National Tourism Strategy,” CEO of the Tourism Development Fund Qusai Al-Fakhri said. 

“Radisson Hotel Group continues to introduce more of its brands to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through cooperation with major investors in the field of tourism and hospitality,” Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Radisson Hotel Group Federico Gonzalez added. 

“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 opens huge horizons at the level of various sectors, among them is hospitality, and we are pleased to partner with the Tourism Development Fund to continue our contribution to driving this growth and bright future,” Gonzalez went on to say. 

Earlier in May, a top official of the Radisson Hotel Group revealed the company is planning to expand its presence in the Kingdom with a total of 100 properties in the next five years. 

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said the planned expansion will help create more job opportunities in Saudi Arabia. 

“Currently, we have around 50 hotels, almost … in Saudi Arabia; 25 hotels open and 25 hotels under construction as we speak. Our plan for the next five years is to double that. And that means to have almost 100 hotels across Saudi Arabia,” Younes said. 

The Saudi Tourism Development Fund also signed another MoU with Hyatt Hotels Group to further elevate the number of hospitality destinations in the Kingdom.

The MoU includes beach hotels as well as hospitality facilities within cities, mountains, deserts, and farms.

Under the terms of the agreement, the new projects will be developed under existing brands of the Hyatt group, including Park Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, Grand Hyatt, among others.

“Saudi Arabia is the largest emerging market in the Middle East and has made great progress in various sectors including tourism and hospitality,” Hyatt’s Regional Vice President of Development in the Middle East and Africa Ludwig Bouldoukian said.

“We welcome this partnership and consider it a great opportunity for expanding and consolidating Hayatt's presence and providing our distinctive services to local and international visitors and tourists in the Kingdom,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the sector to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to more than 10 percent. The strategy also eyes creating an additional 1 million jobs in the Kingdom.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s recent financial performance and the wide range of economic diversification programs could help the country reduce its fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time, credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Services said in its latest note.  

Affirming a positive economic outlook, Moody’s noted that the Kingdom’s credit strengths include its robust government balance sheet, underpinned by moderate debt levels and large fiscal reserve buffers.  

On March 17, Moody’s changed the outlook on the Saudi government to positive from stable and affirmed its long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at A1. The rating agency kept Saudi Arabia’s local currency and foreign currency country ceilings unchanged at Aa2. 

“Saudi Arabia’s positive outlook reflects the increasing likelihood that broad-based structural reforms and investments in a wide range of diversification projects will help reduce significantly the sovereign’s economic and fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time,” said Christian Fang, vice president-senior analyst at Moody’s.  

Diversifying its economy is one of the main agendas of Vision 2030, and the Kingdom is now placing itself as a global tourism hub, along with catalyzing its efforts to strengthen other sectors like logistics, technology, and mining.  

Moody’s further noted that policy effectiveness and the Kingdom’s large stock of proved hydrocarbon reserves with low extraction costs are also supporting the country’s high economic resiliency.  

Moody’s expects the Saudi government’s balance sheet to continue to improve in the next few years, based on an oil price assumption of around $85 per barrel in 2023 and $83 per barrel in 2024, before declining to the $50-$70 per barrel range in the medium term.  

Saudi Arabia posted a fiscal surplus of 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product in 2022, against a deficit of 2.3 percent of GDP in 2022. In 2022, government revenues also rose by 31 percent year-on-year to SR1.26 trillion ($335.6 billion).  

According to Moody’s, some of the credit challenges faced by Saudi Arabia include high economic fiscal exposure to declines in global oil demand prices.  

Saudi Arabia could also face credit challenges in the long term due to risks stemming from the global transition to a lower-carbon economy. 

“Geopolitical risks, mainly stemming from long-standing tensions with Iran, also weigh on its credit profile,” said Moody’s in the report.  

The agency added that Saudi Arabia’s government debt burden is expected to decline to less than 25 percent of GDP in 2023 and around 23 percent of GDP on average in 2024-25.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s balance of trade witnessed its first increase in nine months as it grew by SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) in February 2023 compared to a month earlier.

The trade balance surplus surged 16.6 percent, reaching SR44.5 billion from SR38.2 billion in January, data released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed.

Ever since a SR8.2 billion increase last May, the Kingdom’s surplus has been shrinking by an average of SR6.4 billion a month, showed the data.  

The surge in February was primarily caused by the large drop in merchandise imports, which fell by 16.3 percent, or SR11.1 billion, from the month prior to reach SR56.6 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports also tumbled by 4.5 percent in February, falling by SR4.7 billion to reach 101.1 billion, showed the GASTAT data.  

On a year-on-year basis, the Kingdom’s non-oil exports, including re-exports, decreased by 16.4 percent to SR20.9 billion in February compared to the same month in 2022.

In its report, GASTAT noted that the Kingdom’s non-oil exports were pulled down by a 20.6 percent drop in chemical and allied industries, accounting for 33.2 percent of non-oil merchandise exports in February. 

The report further pointed out that overall merchandise exports fell by 12.7 percent in February to SR101.1 billion, down from SR115.8 billion the year prior. This was driven by a 11.7 percent drop in the Kingdom’s oil exports to reach SR80.2 billion in February.  

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports increased by 15.2 percent in February to SR56.6 billion compared to SR49.1 billion in the same period last year.  

The report added that the most imported merchandise in February was machinery, mechanical appliances, and electrical equipment parts, which accounted for 20.8 percent of the total merchandise imports.  

As imports rose by 15.2 percent and non-oil exports fell 16.4 percent year-on-year, the ratio of non-oil exports to imports dropped by 13.9 percent in that period to reach 37 percent.    

China sustained its position as the top global export destination for Saudi Arabia that month accounting for 17.4 percent of total Saudi exports valued at SR17.6 billion. 

It was followed by Japan with exports valued at SR10.2 billion — 10.1 percent of the total — and India at SR9.9 billion, which was responsible for 9.7 percent, showed the data. 

As for the Kingdom’s imports, China also took the lead, accounting for 23.4 percent of the total, worth SR13.2 billion.   

The US followed with SR5.1 billion, or 8.9 percent of the total. India came in third with SR3.8 billion, or 6.7 percent of the total imports, showed the report.    

Jeddah Islamic Port let through 30 percent of the total imports worth SR17 billion, making it the Kingdom’s primary port for incoming goods in February. 

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s fintech sector will soon get a new player with Egyptian cashless services provider Paymob securing the Kingdom’s Payment Technical Services Provider certification. 
Issued by Saudi Payments, the certificate is a crucial milestone for Paymob as it seeks to expand its services to merchants in the Kingdom. 
The Kingdom’s drive toward payment digitalization is projected to surge from $675 million in 2022 to $2.6 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by payment software provider ACI Worldwide with GlobalData.
“Obtaining the PTSP certification in Saudi Arabia is a significant accomplishment for us. It reflects Paymob’s commitment to our Saudi expansion plans while serving merchants and entrepreneurs across the Kingdom to support their growth with cutting-edge financial technology solutions,” said Islam Shawky, co-founder and CEO of Paymob, in a press statement. 
Founded in 2015, Paymob has been digitizing payments for small and medium enterprises by enabling them with a comprehensive suite of payment methods.  
The company’s infrastructure gives merchants access to over 40 online and in-store payment methods through a single integration on its gateway. 
The foray into Saudi Arabia is crucial because of its vast opportunity for cashless payments.  
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Kingdom registered over 1.14 million microbusinesses and small and medium enterprises as it aims to increase their contribution to the gross domestic product to 35 percent by 2030.  
Its thriving SME ecosystem, paired with the developments in the financial technology sector, presents a perfect opportunity for Paymob to boost its regional growth. 
Moreover, e-commerce transactions in Saudi Arabia have been increasing rapidly, prompting Shawky to say: “We are excited to contribute to the emerging fintech ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and to play our part in driving the Kingdom’s digital transformation outlined in Vision 2030.”
The company established its first Saudi office in Riyadh last month and is “dedicated to having a strong local presence in the Kingdom,” according to the press release. 
Paymob has over 200,000 merchants in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. The company raised over $68.5 million in funding through investors such as PayPal Ventures and Kora Capital.

CAIRO: Strengthening bilateral energy relations between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, ACWA Power Co. has inked agreements valued at $100 million with two Uzbek energy firms. 

The Saudi company on Thursday penned a hydrogen purchase deal with Uzkimyosanoat, the state-owned chemical entity, and a power purchase contract with the National Power Grid of Uzbekistan, as per the company’s statement on Tadawul. 

ACWA Power will procure a capacity of 3,000 tons of green hydrogen annually and renewable energy capacity of 52 to 100 megawatts from Uzbekistan’s inaugural green hydrogen plant, which the company is also developing. 

The hydrogen and power contracts will span 15 and 25 years, respectively, encompassing project development, construction, and operation. 

These contracts are projected to financially impact once the project achieves commercial operations, targeted for December 2024. 

The green hydrogen plant is planned to link to an existing ammonia facility in Chirchiq, located 45 kilometers from the capital, Tashkent. 

ACWA Power will manage the full integration chain for this existing infrastructure project to green hydrogen, anticipated to enhance the facility’s service factor and lessen its reliance on natural gas. 

The energy firm currently has over five active projects in Uzbekistan, including four wind projects and a combined gas cycle turbine facility, with Uzbekistan being ACWA Power's second most valuable market after Saudi Arabia. 

“Uzbekistan has emerged as one of the most exciting growth countries for ACWA Power in recent years and is our biggest investment geography outside of the Kingdom. We are proud that our giga scale development experience in green hydrogen is making us the preferred choice of partners across the world,” Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman at ACWA Power, said in January.  

“Green hydrogen is considered to be the fuel of the future and we are confident of applying our global expertise in accelerating the development of this vital source of clean energy for Uzbekistan,” Abunayyan added.   

The firm operates in 12 countries, with total investments worth $74.8 billion and 72 assets. 

Furthermore, in the first quarter of 2023, the company reported a consolidated net profit of SR270 million ($71.9 million), a 78 percent rise compared to the same period the previous year.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports increased by 68,000 barrels per day to 7.52 million bpd in March, from 7.45 mbpd in February, according to the latest report released by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative.

The figures show the Kingdom’s crude production also increased by 14,000 bpd in March to reach 10.46 mbpd.

It noted that Saudi Arabia’s crude inventories drew by 4.5 million barrels in March, while product inventories rose by 4.7 million barrels.

In April, the Energy Ministry said the Kingdom is voluntarily cutting its oil production by 500,000 bpd from May until the end of 2023.

Monthly figures for crude production and export are provided by Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

According to the JODI report, global oil demand rose by 3 mbpd month-on-month in March to the highest level ever recorded by JODI-reporting countries, driven by growth in China and the US.

The report added that China’s total demand increased by 1.6 mbpd month-on-month to 16.79 mbpd — the third-highest level ever reported for the country in JODI.

Global crude oil production, however, fell by 0.5 mbpd in March, primarily driven by lower production in the US, China, Angola, Canada, and the UK.

The report said that global inventories of refined products fell by 39.6 million barrels in March, while crude inventories declined by 0.7 million barrels.

The combined natural gas demand of the EU and the UK declined by 3 billion cubic meters and was 16 percent below seasonal average levels. The region’s gas inventories drew by 4.96 bcm in March and stood at 54 percent full at the end of the month.

Notably, this month’s update from JODI did not include March data for Russia.

Earlier this month, the International Energy Agency raised its forecast for global oil demand by 200,000 bpd to 102 million bpd, noting that China’s recovery after the lifting of COVID-19 curbs had surpassed expectations with demand reaching a record 16 million bpd in March.

