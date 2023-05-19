UN officials urge Iraq to push on with reforms and preserve women’s rights

You are here

Iraqi women walk past art work painted on houses in Baghdad’s Al-Anbari neighbourhood on April 10, 2023. (AFP)
ALI YOUNES

  • The Security Council also heard calls for talks to continue between Iraq and Kuwait about Kuwaitis who disappeared during the Iraqi invasion in 1990
  • The head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said Iraqi authorities have made some progress with reforms but face serious political and economic challenges
NEW YORK CITY: UN officials on Thursday urged the Iraqi government to push ahead with political and economic reforms, and to continue talks with Kuwait about reparations for the disappearance of Kuwaitis during the Iraqi invasion in 1990.

They also discussed the human rights situation in the country, in particular as it relates to the rights of Iraqi women, and called on other nations in the region to refrain from violating Iraq’s territory and sovereignty.

Speaking during a meeting of the Security Council to discuss Iraq, Jeanine Antoinette Plasschaert, the special representative of the secretary-general for Iraq and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, spoke about the findings of her UN report on the implementation of Resolution 2631. Adopted by the council in 2022, it states the need to “prioritize the provision of advice, support and assistance to the government and people of Iraq on advancing inclusive, political dialogue and national and community-level reconciliation, considering civil society input, with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women.”

Plasschaert said Iraqi authorities have made some progress with reforms but still face serious political and economic challenges. Noting that the country has in the past 20 years gone through wars and other destabilizing events and forces, she said the factors contributing to its instability remain essentially the same.

It continues to be the case, she added, that some of the challenges are related to corruption, the influence of non-state actors, factional politics, inequality, unemployment, and an overreliance on oil.

The fact that a new government was formed in the parliament last October is a “positive” step, Plasschaert said, adding that “Iraq had turned a corner” amid hopes that all factions remain committed to reform and working together.

Pascale Baeriswyl, the Swiss ambassador to the UN, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month, urged the Iraqi government to introduce reforms to help fight corruption, improve basic services, protect human rights and combat climate change.

Khanim Latif, founder and director of Asuda, a women’s rights organization in Iraqi Kurdistan, told council members that gender-based violence is widespread in Iraq, and that those who work to protect and preserve women’s rights are often targeted.

“In recent months we have witnessed a campaign against women’s rights defenders in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, simply for using the term ‘gender,’” she said.

The prevalence of violence against women, committed by family members or others in the community, must be addressed on a national level, she added, with the assistance of the international community, including pressure on Iraqi authorities when required.

There are few Iraqi women in government or other decision-making positions, Latif said, and so the ability to take action to secure women’s rights and combat violations against them remains “highly restricted” 

She called on the Security Council and the wider international community to encourage the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq to make it part of its mission to monitor the situation of women in the country and more actively support their rights.

Iraq’s representative at the meeting said that his government is working to address all of the issues speakers had raised.

“The government of Iraq perseveres within the framework of national partnership to achieve its ambitious governmental reform program,” he said.

He said the program includes a wide range of measures designed to strengthen the Iraqi state and society. They include “the diversification of the economy, building more robust democratic and security institutions, combating unchecked weapons, strengthening accountability, and consolidating the stability of Iraq,” he added.

He also pledged that Iraq is committed to “promoting human rights and empowerment of women.”

A number of speakers encouraged authorities in Iraq and Kuwait to continue their discussions about the issue of Kuwaiti citizens who disappeared after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, and possible reparations.

France’s representative at the meeting condemned violations of Iraq’s sovereignty by some other countries in the region and called for an end to such interference.

Baeriswyl, the Swiss ambassador, concluded the meeting by saying: “I would like to reiterate our commitment to Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to thank Iraq for bringing greater stability to the region by facilitating dialogue.

Egypt ends curbs on foreign property ownership

Egypt ends curbs on foreign property ownership
Updated 18 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

  • Aside from removing restrictions, the government seeks to speed up land registration for investors
  • PM Mostafa Madbouly said investments would help reduce inflation and ease pressure on commodity prices
CAIRO: Egypt is to remove limits on foreign ownership of property in an effort to attract more hard currency to the country.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a news conference on Wednesday that the government would remove restrictions that allow foreigners to own no more than two properties, both of which currently need to be in different cities.

He also said that the state would work to speed up land registration for investors, following complaints of processing difficulties at the Supreme Council for Investments.

Madbouly also said that the council was seeking to increase private sector investments to be equal to or more than state investments. The target after three years is for the private sector to account for between 60 percent or 65 percent of all investment.

The prime minister said that the total volume of investments allocated for 2023-24, both private and state, was about 1.64 trillion Egyptian pounds, he said. That compares to about 115.7 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.74 billion) in 2005-26.

Madbouly said that investment by locals and foreigners would help reduce inflation and ease pressure on commodity prices.

Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage ‘flag march’ through East Jerusalem

Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage ‘flag march’ through East Jerusalem
Updated 18 May 2023
Mohammed Najib

  • More than 1,200 storm Al-Aqsa, raise Israeli flags
  • Politicians among marchers on 56th anniversary of city’s occupation
RAMALLAH: Thousands of Israeli settlers stormed Jerusalem on Thursday, on the anniversary of the occupation of the eastern part of the city according to the Hebrew calendar.

The “Jerusalem Day” marches began at 2:30 p.m. and reached the Damascus Gate area. The marchers raised Israeli flags, danced, beat drums and sang songs.

Several senior Israeli politicians, including Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Transportation Miri Regev and the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee in the Knesset, Yuli Edelstein, took part in the so-called flag march.

Protected by Israeli police, the marchers assaulted and hurled insults at Palestinian citizens in the Old City and threw stones and waved sticks at press crews near Damascus Gate. They also called for imposing effective Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

More than 1,200 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa and raised Israeli flags, while police prevented people under the age of 50 from entering the mosque from the predawn prayer until after 3 p.m.

Palestinians said the march was designed to provoke them and wrest control of the eastern part of the city, something the Israelis have been unable to do for the past 56 years.

Israeli authorities regard the more than 350,000 Palestinians who live in the east of the city as residents rather than citizens. About 20,000 Palestinians live in the Old City, alongside 1,100 Israeli settlers.

About 3,200 police imposed a tight siege on Jerusalem, especially in the Damascus Gate area, forcibly removing Palestinian men and women from the street and detaining some. They also restricted movement in the streets around Sultan Suleiman, Nablus and Al-Musrara.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh condemned the march, describing it as “absurd” and “provocative.”

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, said the Palestinian people had legitimacy in Jerusalem, not Israelis or Americans, adding that the flag march was Israeli provocation “that is condemned and rejected.”

He said the US administration “does not give legitimacy to anyone,” and its silence over the Israeli attacks encouraged the occupation forces to persist in their violence against Palestinian people.

Hamas spokesperson Abd Al-Latif Al-Qanua said the extremist Israeli government’s granting permission for settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque and the flag march constituted provocation of Palestinians.

But the march and repeated incursions “cannot change the reality,” he added.

Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza said the march was a failed attempt by Israel to impose its control and sovereignty over Jerusalem.

The march coincided with the 56th anniversary of the occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967.

Imad Muna, one of the most prominent leaders of the Palestinian East Jerusalem community, told Arab News that East Jerusalem and the Old City were almost empty of merchants and shoppers on Thursday.

Even foreigners did not go to the area for fear of violence and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police who were deployed in great numbers, he said.

About 1,500 shops inside the Old City were forced to close their doors on Thursday to avoid being attacked by the settlers.

“The intensive Israeli security measures and the fear of attacks by extremist settlers paralyzed commerce,” Muna said.

He warned that if the Palestinians tolerated the march this year, then next year, instead of entering the Old City through two gates, the settlers would enter through seven gates.

After 56 years of occupying East Jerusalem, Israel had “failed miserably” in its efforts to Judaize it and tame the Palestinians, Muna said.

“What is the goal of this march, and what do they want to achieve through it? They are trying to prove something they are not convinced of.”

Sudan’s conflict inflicts heavy toll on children

Sudan’s conflict inflicts heavy toll on children
Updated 18 May 2023
Reuters

  • The UN children’s agency says 368,000 children have been forced from their homes in Sudan
CAIRO: After surviving weeks of fighting in Khartoum, Sanaa Mahmoud has finally got her family to safety in Cairo but says her daughter still wakes up at night screaming because of the gunfire and airstrikes that rocked her neighborhood.

“They saw everything, the gunfire was falling on us at home ... they saw horrible scenes,” said Mahmoud, speaking at a shelter in Cairo where she has found sanctuary for her two daughters.

“She still screams at night and cries out to me ‘why are these people coming to kill us?’” she said.

In Khartoum, Mahmoud describes how her daughter would run to her in alarm whenever she heard warplanes overhead, fearing they were in danger.

The account is a glimpse of the trauma being suffered by hundreds of thousands of children in Sudan, where the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been locked in weeks of conflict that has killed hundreds of people.

UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, says 368,000 children have been forced from their homes in Sudan, and a further 82,000 have fled into neighboring states. It estimates 190 children were killed in the first 10 days of the war, and 1,700 injured.

“Before the conflict, we already had 7 million children, between 6 and 18 years of age, of school-going age, out of school. We already had 611,000 kids under five suffering from severe acute malnutrition, with 3 million kids under five suffering overall from malnutrition,” said UNICEF country director in Sudan, Mandeep O’Brien.

“With this conflict, we have seen a nationwide closure of schools and educational institutions,” she said.

“Children are under enormous distress, particularly in the hot spot locations of this conflict due to continuous bombardment and shooting. We have seen this and experienced this firsthand,” she said.

In Port Sudan on the Red Sea, where thousands of people have fled in the hope of evacuation, a group of artists has volunteered to organize recreational activities for children to alleviate the pressures on their mental health.

“We have a number of cases for children who have Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder who were transferred to the psychiatric hospital, we also have similar cases among adults,” said Rasha Mohamed Taher, the head of mental health division at the Sudanese health ministry in Red Sea State.

“The thing that we can do now for children is to support them and alleviate the bad psychological impacts on them.”

Erdogan rival takes aim at refugees ahead of runoff vote

Erdogan rival takes aim at refugees ahead of runoff vote
Updated 18 May 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Opposition leader steps up rhetoric with refugee repatriation pledge 
  • Kilicdaroglu: If Erdogan wins, he will bring another 10 million refugees
ANKARA: Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Thursday switched his focus to the refugee issue as he delivered one of the most “nationalistic” speeches of his presidential campaign.

How this anti-refugee sentiment resonates with voters remains to be seen.

Kilicdaroglu’s speech, intending to win nationalistic voters from his rival Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is being widely seen as an attempt to scapegoat refugees for some of Turkiye’s deeply rooted problems.

“We received the message from our voters. Some did not go to vote, some voted in reaction to us, and others voted for Erdogan but were not convinced,” he said before adding that if elected, he will send refugees back to their homeland. 

“Our women won’t be able to walk in the streets on their own. If Erdogan wins, he will bring another 10 million refugees,” Kilicdaroglu said.

Turkiye is home to about 4.5 million Syrian refugees, according to official figures.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a televised interview on Wednesday that the government will not make Turkiye a refugee depot, but added that “the Syrians are our brothers and we cannot send them to death.” 

The Turkish government is planning to build 240,000 houses for more than 1 million Syrians expected to move to the region. 

In a video released by Kilicdaroglu on Wednesday, he said: “We will not abandon our homeland with this mentality that has brought 10 million irregular refugees to us.” 

In the first round of presidential elections, Kilicdaroglu secured 44.96 percent of the votes, while the incumbent Erdogan received 49.4 percent.

The opposition, in a move to increase its vote share, is trying to court the voter base of Sinan Ogan, the third presidential campaigner whose ultranationalist and anti-refugee agenda won him 5.2 percent of the votes in the first round.

Sinem Adar, an associate at the Center for Applied Turkiye Studies in Berlin, told Arab News that the “tone and style” of Kilicdaroglu’s latest statement may be aimed at forging an alliance with Ogan ahead of the May 28 presidential runoff. 

“The results of the parliamentary elections showed once again that nationalistic discourse has increased its public visibility and presence,” she said. “But one thing is mostly ignored: Both the government and the opposition think the same over the repatriation of refugees.”

Adar said the Turkish government is seeking an agreement with the Assad regime to prepare the ground for a repatriation plan.

Millions of Syrians in Turkiye have been targeted by xenophobic rhetoric across the political divide in recent years. 

Some observers in Ankara claim that Ogan has been offered the post of immigration minister if Kilicdaroglu wins, but there has been no official confirmation.

Omar Kadkoy, a project manager who works on migration at the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkiye, told Arab News that the results of the first round have forced Kilicdaroglu to strengthen his nationalist rhetoric and appeal to Ogan and his base.

“The cheapest way is inflating the number of asylum seekers and refugees,” he said.

However, Kadkoy said that the number of Syrians under temporary protection — the largest group of forcibly displaced migrants in the country — has declined steadily from 3.7 million to 3.4 million since 2021.

Almost 60,000 Syrians left Turkiye after the devastating February earthquakes, defense chief Hulusi Akar recently announced. 

Kadkoy said it is unclear if Kilicdaroglu’s promises will deliver victory in the presidential runoff. 

“It will a bumpy and long ride for him. If he secures the presidency, then comes Assad whose maximalist position on Turkiye is unlikely to change,” Kadkoy said.

“Kilicdaroglu needs more than a couple of videos on Twitter to deliver on his populist promises.”

Turkiye’s government is holding high-level talks with Damascus, which wants a commitment from Ankara to withdraw its military presence in northern Syria.

Saudi Arabia to offer ‘home-grown’ solutions to regional challenges at Arab League summit: Analysts 

Saudi Arabia to offer ‘home-grown’ solutions to regional challenges at Arab League summit: Analysts 
Updated 18 May 2023
Raed Omari

  • Jeddah summit was preceded by Saudi-led initiatives aimed at building a unified Arab position on regional crises
  • Analysts say the Kingdom’s ascent to regional authority sets this year’s summit apart from previous meetings
AMMAN: Saudi Arabia’s coastal city of Jeddah is hosting the 32nd Arab League summit at a time of change and upheaval in many parts of the Arab world. It also coincides with a desire for greater unity and sense of purpose among members of the pan-Arab group.

According to analysts who spoke to Arab News ahead of the event, Saudi Arabia’s growing authority and its support for “home-grown” solutions to regional problems have provided much of the impetus for this collective call for cooperation.

The summit is happening in the shadow of a deadly conflict and humanitarian emergency in Sudan. Fresh tensions between Israelis and Palestinians are also expected to feature prominently in the discussions.

There will no doubt be some positive developments, including progress on resolving the war in Yemen. This is also the first Arab League summit attended by the Syrian leadership since its suspension in 2011, marking the country’s reintegration into the Arab fold.

Overall, there is a pervasive mood of optimism prevailing at the summit, which analysts say will not be merely a “ceremonial” affair or “a meeting for meeting’s sake” as in previous years, but a practical and proactive gathering to offer leadership on multiple regional files.

“Since its establishment in 1945, all previous Arab League summits had been marred by regional crises and much disagreement within the pan-Arab body to the point that many of those meetings had been either canceled or yielded no tangible outcomes,” Omar Ayasrah, a Jordanian lawmaker and political analyst, told Arab News.

“But the summit in Jeddah seems to be different. It has been preceded by a number of Saudi-led initiatives and practical steps aimed first at laying down positive grounds for the meeting and consequently building a unified Arab position on regional crises and the necessary collective framework to address them.”

For Ayasrah, it is Saudi Arabia’s ascent to regional authority, its keenness to alleviate tensions among Arab states, and its aim to solidify a unified Arab front on the world stage that set this year’s summit apart from previous editions.

“A Saudi-led project to formulate home-grown solutions to regional crises will be the theme of the summit in Jeddah,” he said.

Echoing Ayasrah’s remarks, geopolitical analyst Amer Sabaileh says that the simple act of holding the summit in Jeddah makes the occasion more “important, glamorous and rewarding.”

Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum, as violence between two rival Sudanese generals continues, on May 17, 2023. Khartoum was again rocked by battles on May 17, more than a month into a brutal war that has made "more than half" of the already impoverished country in need of aid, according to the United Nations. (AFP)

Furthermore, “the Saudis are involved in all issues,” he said, highlighting the Kingdom’s “tremendous” diplomatic efforts ahead of the summit to build an Arab consensus and set out a well-defined agenda for the meeting.

Although less optimistic about the outcomes of the gathering, Samih Maaytah, Jordan’s former minister of media, also expects it to be different from past gatherings, citing, in particular, the reintegration of Syria.

The 22-member Arab League agreed to reinstate Syria earlier this month, ending a 12-year suspension imposed in response to the Bashar Assad regime’s crackdown on nationwide protests in 2011, which later escalated into a brutal civil war.

The formulation of an Arab-led plan to end the conflict will likely feature prominently on the summit agenda.

An Israeli soldier aims his rifle at a Palestinian man during clashes in which Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian residents and shops in the town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank on October 13, 2022. (AFP/File Photo)

“The major components of the road map for Syria have been agreed upon in Jeddah and Amman,” said Ayasrah. “I think the summit in Jeddah will outline the mechanism for implementation.”

During these preparatory meetings, attended by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and Syria, Damascus pledged to combat illicit drug production and trafficking and to launch practical steps to ensure the safe voluntary return of refugees.

“The summit in Jeddah will push for a political solution to the Syrian crisis to be formulated from within the Arab League,” Maaytah said. “Arabs are taking the lead on Syria.”

The euphoria marking Syria’s return to the Arab fold will likely be tempered, however, by the situation in Sudan, where the Sudanese Armed Forces are locked in combat with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

“This will have a negative impact on the summit,” said Maaytah. “Arab leaders meeting in Jeddah will be faced by the crisis in Sudan, fully realizing that it is a conflict that will not come to an end until one of the warring parties is completely defeated.”

According to analysts, Arab leaders meeting in Jeddah will call on Sudan’s feuding parties to engage in dialogue and resume the Saudi-hosted talks to end the conflict that has killed hundreds of people and sent hundreds of thousands fleeing to neighboring countries.

Analysts also expect the latest clashes between Israel and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, Israeli activities in Jerusalem and the West Bank, and the policies of Israel’s hardline government to feature on the agenda.

“Arabs will also offer peace during the summit and will reaffirm the two-state solution proposed in the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative,” said Ayasrah.

The Arab Peace Initiative, proposed by Saudi Arabia, calls for an end to the decades-old conflict and the normalization of relations between Israel and the entire Arab world in exchange for an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders. The Arab League re-adopted the plan in 2007.

Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi chaired the meeting of the representatives and senior officials for the Foreign Ministers Preparatory Meeting for the 32nd session of the Arab Summit. (Twitter/@KSAmofaEN)

“Although little space is left for political solutions to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as a result of the Israeli government and society both leaning more toward the extreme right, a re-emphasis of the two-state solution according to relevant international resolutions should be made during the summit,” said Maaytah.

In spite of these challenges, the mood surrounding the summit remains overwhelmingly positive, with a widely felt sense that several long-running issues are finally being addressed by the Arab community itself.

“Reaching consensus on the major topics and then acting accordingly is what matters most during the Jeddah summit,” said Sabaileh.

“Reactivating joint Arab action and regaining momentum to initiatives will be the major achievements of the summit.”

 

