You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi Finnish artist Adel Abidin announced as winner of Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Art Prize 

Iraqi Finnish artist Adel Abidin announced as winner of Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Art Prize 

Iraqi Finnish artist Adel Abidin announced as winner of Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Art Prize 
The artist won $100,000. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wr6uz

Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

Iraqi Finnish artist Adel Abidin announced as winner of Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Art Prize 

Iraqi Finnish artist Adel Abidin announced as winner of Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Art Prize 
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture (Ithra) on Wednesday announced the winner of the fifth Ithra Art Prize as Iraqi Finnish artist Adel Abidin.  

Abidin’s proposal was a wall installation, called “ON,” that explores connection between history, memory and identity.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adel Abidin (@adel_abidin)

The artist won $100,000 for the piece. 

“As I delve into the intangible aspects of history, I am confronted with the challenge of scarce reliable archival sources,” the artist wrote on Instagram. “This challenge is especially evident in the context of Arab history, where much remains shrouded in ambiguity, allowing for a broad range of interpretations and augmentations.” 

“In my meticulous study of the Zanj Rebellion of 869 AD in southern Iraq, particularly in the city of Basra, I find a captivating example that exemplifies these themes,” he added.  

Topics: Adel Abidin Ithra Art Prize

‘Saudi Arabia will be a major player in the future of film,’ Mohammed Al-Turki says as Cannes kicks off

‘Saudi Arabia will be a major player in the future of film,’ Mohammed Al-Turki says as Cannes kicks off
Updated 16 May 2023
William Mullally

‘Saudi Arabia will be a major player in the future of film,’ Mohammed Al-Turki says as Cannes kicks off

‘Saudi Arabia will be a major player in the future of film,’ Mohammed Al-Turki says as Cannes kicks off
  • With the Cannes Film Festival set to begin on Tuesday night, the Red Sea International Film Festival CEO discusses the Kingdom’s involvement in cinema’s biggest event and the progress made by the Saudi film industry
Updated 16 May 2023
William Mullally

DUBAI: In the world of cinema, there is no event that comes close to eclipsing the Cannes Film Festival. Each May, luminaries from every corner of the globe unite in the South of France to both celebrate industry titans at the peak of their powers, and, more importantly, select from the fray the key voices that will shape the future of the artform. Now, with the help of Mohammed Al-Turki, film producer and CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival Foundation, Saudi Arabia will play a key role in that future.  

Since taking over the role just over a year ago, Al-Turki has become a global ambassador for Saudi and Arab film alike, working to not only elevate the stature of the country’s own premiere festival held in Jeddah each year, but also to help lift rising regional talent to new heights. At Cannes this year, the Red Sea Fund, part of the RSIFF Foundation, has supported five films in competition, as well as the festival’s opener, “Jeanne Du Barry,” starring Johnny Depp. 

“Cannes Film Festival is the definitive stage for global film, the jewel in the crown of the festival calendar, and through our partnership we are able to elevate the talent and films that we support on an unparalleled level,” Al-Turki tells Arab News. 

“It’s a meeting point for cinema internationally, so we can build connections across the globe. Cinema is also a major export, and for that you need an international market — through which we have been championing Arab, African and Indian voices.” 

Much has changed for Al-Turki since the last time we spoke in 2021. Back then, he was turning his attention to production in Saudi Arabia after a decade of producing Hollywood films starring top names such as Richard Gere, Gary Oldman and Andrew Garfield. He hoped, project by project, that he could shine a spotlight on some of those in the Kingdom who had long been ignored. Now, with the might of the RSIFF behind him, he has the power to do so much more, which has left him keenly aware of just how much there is still to do.    

“This position has made me realize more fully the challenges that exist and the barriers there still are for people outside the Hollywood system,” says Al-Turki. “But, thankfully, there is talent and tenacity enough for these creatives to thrive.” 

Part of overcoming those barriers, of course, is not just funding projects from experienced talent — it’s identifying and developing talent at the nascent stage their careers in all aspects of filmmaking. This year, Red Sea Labs and the RSIFF are partnering with the Cannes Marché du Film to establish the inaugural Cannes Makers program, a talent-development program. Three young professionals from Saudi Arabia will be taking part: Shahad Abonomai, Raghad Bajbaa, and Marwan Elshafie. 

“We want to support people who have drive and vision and just need to be given the opportunity to get more of a foothold in the industry, and we saw so much potential in these three,” says Al-Turki proudly.  

Al-Turki has also found himself much more collaborative than before, discovering that a leader is only as good as those he surrounds himself with.  

“I recognize that it’s a very collective effort, first and foremost. I am so grateful to be able to be the public face of this movement to enrich the ecosystem of Saudi filmmaking, and give Arab cinema a space on the global stage, but it is something which really takes a village and we have an incredible team, network of partners, and most importantly a burgeoning cohort of creative talent to uplift and support,” says Al-Turki.  

The progress that his team — and Saudi Arabia’s film industry as a whole — have made is nothing short of astounding so far. “We have so much to offer and have achieved so much for such a young industry,” he says. “It’s incredible to look back at the progress: Red Sea International Film Festival is heading towards our third edition and already we are a real player in the global industry calendar.”  

A festival, one might say, is only as good as the films it champions. To have its fund support two films — Kaouther Ben Hania’s “Four Daughters” and Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s “Banel & Adama” — in competition for the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize, as well as another which marks an historic debut for Sudanese cinema at the festival, is a badge of honor for both RSIFF and Al-Turki himself.  

“Being a part of these watershed moments is very humbling and gives me great hope for the future of cinema from our region,” says Al-Turki.  

But this is only the beginning. Both the Foundation and the Saudi film industry as a whole are only a few years old, but the Kingdom is well on the way to becoming the main center for Arab and regional film.  

“I see Saudi Arabia as a major player in the future of film in the region, definitely — not least because of the work we are doing with the Red Sea Foundation. It’s also an incredible filming destination, and home to so much burgeoning talent,” says Al-Turki.  

Al-Turki himself is continuing to produce films — he’s executive producer of the upcoming Michael Mann film “Ferrari,” starring Adam Driver — but when he thinks of his own legacy, it’s Saudi Arabia that he’s most focused on. It’s his home, the place where he once fell in love with film, just a boy from Khobar in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. 

Now, back in Khobar, Al-Turki recalls that he once amassed such a large collection of movies that he would rent out his VHS and LaserDisc collection to other students from the parking lot. Why? Because he wanted to share his greatest passion; to pass on the same joy he’d found in each worn copy. It’s that same impulse that’s guiding him today, only he’s not just sharing the magic of movies, he’s helping create it on a mass scale.  

“I want to have made a tangible impact in placing Saudi Arabia on the map in the cinema ecosystem,” he says. “From a country without movie theaters five years ago, we have had such a flourishing of the industry, both creatively and commercially, and it’s hugely rewarding to be a part of that. I hope that the Red Sea International Film Festival continues to thrive for years to come, and continues to be a place where filmmakers can discover and secure their futures — for it to long outlive all of us.” 

Topics: Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Sea Film festival Mohammed Al-Turki

Doha’s Tasweer Photography Festival champions international perspectives

Doha’s Tasweer Photography Festival champions international perspectives
A Chance To Breathe_ Key Image_ by Azimul Hasson
Updated 16 May 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Doha’s Tasweer Photography Festival champions international perspectives

Doha’s Tasweer Photography Festival champions international perspectives
  • Festival’s 2nd edition more international in scope, vision, focusing on work by Arab, global photographers on key issues
Updated 16 May 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DOHA: Inside Doha’s spacious M7 building, Qatar’s growing hub for innovation and design, is an exhibition featuring numerous photographic works portraying South Asian migrant workers dressed in a variety of outfits as part of the Doha Fashion Fridays display, captured since 2017 on Instagram by artists Khalid Albaih and Aparna Jayakumar.

The photos — shot on Fridays, their day off — use fashion as a lens to reflect on the unique characters and personal histories of the men.

An image that is part of Doha Fashion Fridays by Aparna Jayakumar. (Supplied) 

Doha Fashion Fridays is part of the second edition of the biennial Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar, which first launched in 2021, and runs this year until May 20. The festival, organized by Qatar Museums as part of the year-round national cultural movement Qatar Creates, features photography from the Gulf, wider Middle East, and beyond across several sites and exhibitions.

The “A Chance to Breathe” exhibition features haunting images taken by three Rohingya refugees, Azimul Hasson, Dil Kayas, and Omal Khair. The works on view capture their personal experiences inside Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, the largest refugee camp in the world.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by M7 (@m7.qatar)

Of note is the exhibition “I Am the Traveler and Also the Road,” named after a line taken from “A Ryme for the Odes (Mu’allaqat)” by the late Palestinian poet and author Mahmoud Darwish.

It takes place inside a separate venue at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and features works by the 2021 and 2022 recipients of Tasweer’s Sheikh Saoud Al-Thani Project Award grants.

Staged under the artistic direction of curator Charlotte Cotton, the exhibition presents the poignant works by Tasweer’s 12 grant winners: Qatari Fatema bint Ahmad Al-Doha, Mouneb Nassar from Syria, Samar Sayed Baiomy from Egypt, Yemeni Hayat Al-Sharif, Shaima Al-Tamimi, Sudanese Salih Basheer, Mohammed Elshamy, Emirati Reem Falaknaz, Palestinian Rula Halawani, Mona Hassan, Fethi Sahraoui from Algeria, and Abdo Shanan.

Through their works, the photographers explore stories of their country and society and the world around them during intense moments of change.

Cotton said the images on show reflected the urgency to better understand personal and collective lived experiences to enhance understanding between different cultures.

“These photographers really capture a certain moment and … are telling specific stories about the region through their practice. The images on view are edgy and groundbreaking and they encourage dialogue about challenging subjects,” she added.

Powerful examples are Al-Doha’s shots of women from the ethnic Kalashi Pakistani tribes that she shot in Pakistan. Her documentary photography focuses on vanishing cultures, remote tribes, minorities, and indigenous peoples.

In her artist’s statement, Al-Doha said: “I photograph an ancient tribe in Pakistan – an ethnic minority and a disappearing culture. The Kalash people consist of just 4,000 members and I want to honor and memorialize the Kalashi rituals and traditions that are vanishing.”

Syrian photographer Nassar captured daily life in Syria over the last 10 years of war.

Hadeer Omar's 'And Thereafter.' (Supplied)

In his artist’s statement, he said: “Life in war has its own meaning. Everything that was normal, now disappears. Every day, bombs fall, people die, and buildings are destroyed. The reality of war cannot be denied, yet there are people who face the bitterness of this terrible war with their determination, their hope, and their desire to live.”

Additionally, the festival has also reactivated two commissioned installations championing Qatar’s heritage that were first presented in 2021 but not widely seen due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

“And Thereafter” at Al-Koot Fort on the edge of Souq Waqif in Doha features an immersive installation by artist Hadeer Omar in collaboration with Sonic Jeel, an art collective that explores hybrid-media.

Meanwhile, “My Mother Lulwa’s House” features work by Qatari artist Mashael Al-Hejazi inside Majlis Barahat Al-Jufairi. Her works reflect the personal and collective memories of the Al-Baraha community in which she grew up.

Topics: Qatar Qatar Creates Tasweer Photography Festival

Michelin Guide Dubai unveils 3 Bib Gourmand restaurants for its 2023 selection  

Michelin Guide Dubai unveils 3 Bib Gourmand restaurants for its 2023 selection  
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

Michelin Guide Dubai unveils 3 Bib Gourmand restaurants for its 2023 selection  

Michelin Guide Dubai unveils 3 Bib Gourmand restaurants for its 2023 selection  
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Michelin Guide on Tuesday revealed the new Bib Gourmand restaurants for the 2023 Dubai guide: 21 Grams, 3Fils and Aamara.  

The Bib Gourmand puts the spotlight on the restaurants offering authentic and memorable culinary experiences at a moderate price. Launched in 1997, this distinction highlights restaurants offering quality and value cooking. 

The owner of 21 Grams calls her simply styled but warm neighborhood space an “urban Balkan bistro.” As such, the dishes are made for sharing and the influences come from all over the region, from Eastern Europe down to Greece and Turkey.  

3Fils has an open kitchen, a pared-back interior and a laid-back vibe. The restaurant overlooks the Jumeirah Fishing Harbour. Their strapline is “making complex simple” and the Asian small plates deliver fresh, vibrant flavours with a strong nod to Japan.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 3Fils (@3.fils)

Aamara, by Trèsind group, covers everything from the Mediterranean to Eastern Asia. Dishes are designed for sharing and must-haves include butterfly prawn with muhammara, and the Aamara finger salad with lettuce cream. 

The full Michelin Guide Dubai 2023 list will be unveiled on May 23. 

Topics: Michelin Guide Dubai Bib Gourmand

Cannes Film Festival kicks off Tuesday with Saudi-backed ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Cannes Film Festival kicks off Tuesday with Saudi-backed ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News and AP

Cannes Film Festival kicks off Tuesday with Saudi-backed ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Cannes Film Festival kicks off Tuesday with Saudi-backed ‘Jeanne du Barry’
  • Premiere of the Saudi-backed Louis XV period drama ‘Jeanne du Barry’ with Johnny Depp to get underway
  • This year’s festival promises a Cote d’Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News and AP

CANNES, France: The Cannes red carpet springs to life again Tuesday as the 76th Cannes Film Festival gets underway with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” with Johnny Depp, which was backed by Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival. 

This year’s festival promises a Cote d’Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema set to be served over the next 12 days. It’s unspooling against the backdrop of labor unrest. Protests that have roiled France in recent months over changes to its pension system are planned to run during the festival, albeit at a distance from the festival’s main hub.
Meanwhile, an ongoing strike by screenwriters in Hollywood could have unpredictable effects on the French Riviera festival.
But with a festival lined with some much-anticipated big-budget films, including James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny” and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the party is sure to go on, regardless. Stars set to hit Cannes’ red carpet in the next week and a half include Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Sean Penn, Alicia Vikander, the Weeknd and Scarlett Johansson.
The festivities Tuesday will include an opening ceremony where Michael Douglas is to receive an honorary Palme d’Or. (Later, one will also be dished out to “Indiana Jones” star Harrison Ford). The jury that will decide the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, will also be introduced.
This year, the jury is led by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, a two-time Palme winner who last year won for the social satire “The Triangle of Sadness.” The rest of the jury includes Brie Larson, Paul Dano, French director Julia Ducournau, Argentine filmmaker Damián Szifron, Afghan director Atiq Rahimi, French actor Denis Ménochet, Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Tourzani and a Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni.
“Jeanne du Barry,” directed by and co-starring the French actor-director Maïwenn, co-stars Depp as Louis XV and will open the festival.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival provided post-production support for French director Maïwenn’s drama.
Maïwenn stars as the titular 18th-century courtesan Madame du Barry opposite Depp, who plays King Louis XV.
In a previously released statement, the festival said backing Jeanne du Barry was part of its “ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world.”
 

 

Topics: Cannes Film Festival 2023

Related

Cannes Film Festival adds titles to 2023 line-up, including work by French Moroccan director
Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival adds titles to 2023 line-up, including work by French Moroccan director
Saudi Arabia’s growing movie-industry impact on show at Cannes 
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s growing movie-industry impact on show at Cannes 

Model Halima Aden explores sights and sounds of Morocco

Model Halima Aden explores sights and sounds of Morocco
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

Model Halima Aden explores sights and sounds of Morocco

Model Halima Aden explores sights and sounds of Morocco
  • Tangier, Marrakech and Agafay desert part of tour
  • Star, 25, was in 2016 first to wear hijab in a US pageant
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: American Somali model Halima Aden this week was on a tour exploring Morocco’s tourist hot spots.

The catwalk star, who grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp before fleeing to Minnesota with her family, on Monday shared a series of images from her trip on Instagram with her 1.3 million followers.

She wrote: “It was such a special experience, and I made some lifelong friends and memories.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Halima (@halima)

She also took to her Stories to talk about her experience with tour guide Fadwa Yaxin, who she said “went above and beyond. She made my stay unforgettable and so special.”

The 25-year-old model spent her first two days in Tangier, a city in northwestern Morocco on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

Aden got a guided tour of Tangier’s Medina, the old town famous for its labyrinthine alleys.

Along the way, she visited several local markets or souks, the Grand Mosque, the Kasbah, Dar El-Makhzen Museum and the Grand-Petit Socco squares.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Halima (@halima)

She then visited Marrakech, the fourth-largest city in Morocco that lies near the foothills of the snow-capped Atlas Mountains. She went on an evening stroll to the lively Djemaa El-Fna square.

This vibrant square is home to acrobats, storytellers, water sellers, dancers and musicians who put on lively shows for visitors.

Aden then embarked on an adventure in Agafay desert, just a few minutes away from the beautiful and lively city of Marrakech.

From the edge of the Wad N’Fiss river to the vast plains of Haouz, and through the foothills of the Atlas toward Amizmiz, the Agafay desert spans several hundred hectares, offering a breathtaking display of rocky lunar-like landscapes, canyons, plains and stony hillocks.

Aden is noted for being the first woman to wear hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, where she was a semifinalist. Following her participation in the pageant, Aden received national attention and was signed to IMG Models.

Topics: Halima Aden Morocco

Latest updates

Turkiye’s third candidate open to endorsement talks
Turkiye’s third candidate open to endorsement talks
Meet Capt. Afrah, the first Saudi woman to pilot a hot-air balloon
Hot-air balloon pilot Afrah Al-Harbi is inspiring young women to reach for the skies in their career and hobby. (Supplied)
Air strikes, artillery fire escalate as factions battle in Sudan capital
Air strikes, artillery fire escalate as factions battle in Sudan capital
Saudi Arabia sets example for green living in the region
Dr. Sultan Alshareef, Sustainable development expert
What We Are Reading Today: Power to the Public
What We Are Reading Today: Power to the Public

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.