You are here

  • Home
  • Zelensky to attend Japan G7 in person, as new Russia sanctions unveiled

Zelensky to attend Japan G7 in person, as new Russia sanctions unveiled

Update Zelensky to attend Japan G7 in person, as new Russia sanctions unveiled
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise trip to Asia would allow him to meet key allies like US President Joe Biden and other leaders from rich nations. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rqtc2

Updated 52 sec ago
AFP

Zelensky to attend Japan G7 in person, as new Russia sanctions unveiled

Zelensky to attend Japan G7 in person, as new Russia sanctions unveiled
  • Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov confirmed the trip
  • The bloc wants to disrupt Russian war supplies, close evasion loopholes and further reduce reliance on Russian energy
Updated 52 sec ago
AFP

HIROSHIMA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the G7 summit in Japan in person, officials familiar with his plans revealed Friday, as the bloc announced new sanctions targeting Russia’s “war machine”.

The surprise trip will be his first to Asia since the war began and would allow him to meet key allies like US President Joe Biden and the leaders of powerful unaligned nations who have been invited, including Brazil and India.

Zelensky had been expected to address the grouping by videolink on Sunday.

“Very important things will be decided there, and therefore the presence, the physical presence of our president is absolutely essential to defend our interests,” Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov said confirming the trip.

An informed source in Hiroshima told AFP that Zelensky was now expected to appear, though the timing of his trip remained unclear.

Zelensky recently embarked on a European tour, pleading for military support ahead of a long-anticipated spring offensive.

The Hiroshima summit would offer a chance to again push Kyiv’s demand for modern US-made fighter jets, as well as tougher sanctions on Russia.

Earlier Friday, the United States and its G7 allies announced new measures targeting Moscow’s lucrative diamond trade and more entities linked to the invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago has prompted waves of sanctions that have helped plunge his country into recession and drained the Kremlin’s war chest.

The G7 wants to tighten the screws further, strengthening existing sanctions, closing loopholes, and subjecting more Russian firms and their international partners to punitive restrictions.

A senior US administration official said another 70 entities from Russia and “other countries” would be placed on a US blacklist.

“And there will be upwards of 300 new sanctions against individuals, entities, vessels and aircraft,” the official said.

As the G7 weighs how to collectively choke off Russia’s $4-5 billion annual trade in diamonds -- including through high-tech methods of tracing -- Britain announced its own “ban on Russian diamonds”.

London said it was also targeting imports of aluminium, copper and nickel.

“As today’s sanctions announcements demonstrate, the G7 remains unified in the face of the threat from Russia and steadfast in our support for Ukraine,” said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The G7 is likely to stop short of an outright ban on Russian diamonds, at least for now. But according to officials, the summit will signal a determination to act.

“Russian diamonds are not forever,” said EU Council President Charles Michel. “We will restrict trade.”

EU member state Belgium is among the largest wholesale buyers of Russian diamonds, along with India and the United Arab Emirates.

The United States is a major end-market for the finished product.

Economists are divided about just how much G7 and other sanctions have hurt the Russian war effort.

The Russian economy contracted 2.1 percent in 2022, a trend that continued early this year.

But Moscow has adapted quickly, introducing strict capital controls, diverting trade to allies like China, and reportedly borrowing evasion techniques from much-sanctioned countries like Cuba, Iran and North Korea.

The International Monetary Fund has projected a modest 0.7 percent economic rebound in 2023.

Michel said military support for Ukraine would also be discussed among G7 members Friday, along with training for fighter pilots.

“We will assess the level of additional support that will be needed. It’s very clear that Ukraine needs more military equipment,” he added.

Apart from Ukraine, China will also dominate the three days of meetings.

The focus will be on diversifying crucial supply chains away from China and insulating sectors from “economic coercion”.

But European countries insist that doesn’t mean breaking ties with China, one of the world's largest markets.

“Not a single country” is pursuing “decoupling”, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters in Hiroshima.

“However, we want to organise global supply relations, trade and investment relations, in such a way that the risks are not increased by dependence on individual countries,” he said.

Earlier Friday, the leaders visited Hiroshima’s peace park memorials and museum, where they saw evidence of the suffering and devastation caused by the 1945 atomic bombing of the city.

In a moment heavy with symbolism, they laid wreaths at the Hiroshima cenotaph, which commemorates the estimated 140,000 people killed in the attack and its aftermath.

Kishida, who comes from Hiroshima, has tried to move nuclear disarmament up the agenda, but there appears to be little appetite to reduce stockpiles at a time when Russia is issuing thinly veiled threats to use the weapons and China is building up its arsenal.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Group of Seven (G7) Hiroshima Japan Joe Biden Fumio Kishida

Related

World leaders gather for G7 meetings, ready to pile fresh sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war
World
World leaders gather for G7 meetings, ready to pile fresh sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war
G7 finance chiefs to warn of global uncertainty as US debt crisis looms
Business & Economy
G7 finance chiefs to warn of global uncertainty as US debt crisis looms

Djibouti president appeals for regional unity ahead of Arab League summit

Djibouti president appeals for regional unity ahead of Arab League summit
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Djibouti president appeals for regional unity ahead of Arab League summit

Djibouti president appeals for regional unity ahead of Arab League summit
  • Ismail Omar Guelleh lauds critical Saudi role in securing Red Sea security, aid to Sudan in Asharq Al-Awsat interview 
  • Djibouti leader says Syria’s return to the Arab League could bring security and stability to the war-torn country
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The president of Djibouti has hailed Saudi Arabia’s support for his country, appealing for regional unity in the face of growing challenges ahead of Friday’s historic Arab League summit.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, President Ismail Omar Guelleh warned that the conflicts in Sudan and Yemen are some of the main challenges facing the Arab world, in addition to recent Israeli attacks against Islam and Christianity in Jerusalem, as well as fighting in Syria, Libya and Somalia.

Guelleh said: “We hope that the Arab summit hosted by Saudi Arabia will lead to recommendations and decisions that contribute to resolving critical situations and difficult conditions faced by the Arab world, while preserving unity and solidarity among Arab brothers.”

The Djibouti leader hailed Syria’s return to the Arab League, adding that re-engagement with Damascus could bring security and stability to the country.

He said: “It is undeniable that the absence of an Arab state and its distancing from Arab consensus and decisions is regrettable. The Syrian file has been the scene of numerous international and regional negotiations since the beginning of the crisis.

“We are convinced and remain committed to a political solution as the only way out of the Syrian crisis, responding to the aspirations of the Syrian people and supporting efforts to achieve a political settlement that ends the suffering of our Syrian brethren.

“We welcome these efforts and the progress made in ending the political isolation of Syria, thereby alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people and meeting their aspirations for security and stability.”

The attendance of Syrian President Bashar Assad at the Jeddah summit on Friday marks a natural re-integration, Guelleh said, adding: “The Arab world is not isolated from geopolitical changes, and it is natural for any Arab country to cooperate with any bloc, whether economic or military, if it sees its interest in it, provided it does not contradict common Arab action and the principles of the international community.”

Red Sea maritime security is another area of concern, the president said, hailing Saudi efforts in the sphere.

Jeddah Municipality Hoists Flags of Countries Participating in 32nd Arab Summit. Photo: (SPA)

“Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to establish a common security regime in the Red Sea in 1956, known as the Jeddah Charter. Djibouti’s position at the entrance of the Bab Al-Mandab Strait gives it a central role in efforts to preserve security, stability, protect maritime navigation and combat terrorism,” he added.

“Djibouti was one of the first countries to ratify in January 2020 the Charter of the Council of Arab and African States bordering the Red Sea.”

But the most pressing issue, Guelleh said, is the situation in Sudan, with violence claiming the lives of more than 800 people since April 15.

He said: “We closely monitor the developments and events facing Sudan with great concern, and we express our full readiness through our membership in numerous continental and regional organizations to do everything possible to preserve the stability and unity of dear Sudan and to achieve the interest of its fraternal people. Within the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, we are ready to initiate active mediation.

“Indeed, the presidents of the Republic of Djibouti, Kenya and South Sudan have been designated to travel to Sudan, and consultations are still ongoing to begin mediation.

“However, the visit of the three presidents to Khartoum depends on the cessation of hostilities and the maintenance of the ceasefire. We hope that the organization's initiative will contribute to finding an urgent solution to the crisis, which has been worsening since mid-April. We also commend the mediation of Saudi Arabia and the US, which led to the Jeddah Agreement to protect civilians.”

Regarding tensions surrounding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the Djibouti president said: “Our vision regarding the Renaissance Dam issue is clear and unwavering, and it aims to reach an agreement that results in a satisfactory settlement for all parties concerned.

“We are optimistic about resolving this crisis, and we believe it will not have any impact on the relations between Arab and African countries. Thus, the concerned countries must agree on an equitable distribution of Nile waters and benefit from it in a just and sufficient manner for all. The Nile should unite all countries rather than divide them.”

Guelleh praised the “deep-rooted relations” between Djibouti and Saudi Arabia, hailing the Kingdom’s support for his country.

Saudi support has continued in political, economic, educational and other fields, he added, noting the Djibouti-Saudi Commission’s role as a general framework for bilateral cooperation, as well as a consultative council of businessmen between the two countries.

Guelleh said that Saudi support also includes humanitarian action in Djibouti, with Saudi infrastructure, through KSrelief, being built in the northern port town of Obock to accommodate a large number of Yemeni refugees.

The Djibouti president expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their role in various international and regional domains.

 

Topics: Arab League 2023

Related

Special Saudi Arabia to offer ‘home-grown’ solutions to regional challenges at Arab League summit: Analysts  photos
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia to offer ‘home-grown’ solutions to regional challenges at Arab League summit: Analysts 
Jeddah Arab League summit urged to support peace in Yemen
Middle-East
Jeddah Arab League summit urged to support peace in Yemen

Fifth body found in burnt out New Zealand hostel, man appears in court on arson charges

Fifth body found in burnt out New Zealand hostel, man appears in court on arson charges
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

Fifth body found in burnt out New Zealand hostel, man appears in court on arson charges

Fifth body found in burnt out New Zealand hostel, man appears in court on arson charges
  • Blaze broke out on the top floor of the Loafers Lodge in the early hours of Tuesday
  • Hostel provided accommodation for people including construction workers and hospital staff
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

WELLINGTON: A 48-year-old homeless man appeared in New Zealand court on Friday on two charges of arson as police found a fifth body in the burnt out remains of a hostel in the capital Wellington.
A blaze broke out on the top floor of the Loafers Lodge in the suburb of Newtown in the early hours of Tuesday, causing major structural damage that is hampering recovery efforts.
New Zealand Fire and Emergency earlier this week confirmed the death toll was at least six, however Inspector Dion Bennett, acting Wellington police district commander, said that at this stage just five bodies had been identified and less than 10 people were unaccounted for.
“Until we have fully examined all parts of the building, we remain reluctant to confirm the specific number of deceased,” Bennett said at press conference on Friday.
The hostel provided accommodation for people including construction workers, hospital staff, but also for those on sickness and disability benefits and some were serving sentences in the community for minor crimes.
A 48-year-old man, who has his name suppressed until at least his next court appearance, appeared in Wellington District Court briefly on Friday afternoon. He appeared agitated in the docks, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt over his head and dancing and making hand gestures to the media.
“Someone else done it,” he yelled before being asked by the judge to quieten down. He also said he was firing his lawyer given bail was not going to be granted.
His lawyer continue to represent him. He was remanded in jail until next month. Further charges are possible.
Bennett said police had yet to make it into parts of the building as it remain dangerous due to structural issues that work to make it safer was ongoing.
“The scene examination will continue over the weekend and we hope to recover the fifth person as quickly as we can,” Bennett said.

Topics: New Zealand

Related

New Zealand police: Hostel fire that killed 6 was arson, homicide investigation launched
World
New Zealand police: Hostel fire that killed 6 was arson, homicide investigation launched
New Zealand Hostel fire leaves multiple people dead. (Twitter @WgtnCC)
World
Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says

Gendarmes fire as car rushes Vatican gate; mentally unstable driver arrested

Gendarmes fire as car rushes Vatican gate; mentally unstable driver arrested
Updated 19 May 2023
AP

Gendarmes fire as car rushes Vatican gate; mentally unstable driver arrested

Gendarmes fire as car rushes Vatican gate; mentally unstable driver arrested
  • Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the speeding car’s front tires after it rushed the gate
  • Police said the driver was in a “serious state of psychophysical alteration”
Updated 19 May 2023
AP

ROME: A car driven by someone with apparent psychiatric problems rushed through a Vatican gate Thursday evening and sped past Swiss Guards into a palace courtyard before the driver was apprehended by police, the Holy See said.
Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the speeding car’s front tires after it rushed the gate, but the vehicle managed to continue on its way, the Vatican press office said in a statement late Thursday.
Once the car reached the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, the driver got out and was immediately arrested by Vatican gendarmes. The Vatican said the driver was about 40 years old and was in a “serious state of psychophysical alteration.” He was being held in the Vatican barracks.

It wasn’t clear if Pope Francis was anywhere near the incident, which occurred after 8 p.m. at the Santa Anna gate, one of the main entrances to the Vatican City State in the heart of Rome.
Francis lives on the other side of Vatican City at the Santa Marta hotel, where at that hour he would normally be having dinner and retiring to his room. The Vatican statement said that as soon as the gendarmes sounded the alarm of an incursion, the main gate blocking access to the piazza in front of Francis’ hotel was shut.
The incident was a rare incursion into the city state, much of which is off limits to the general public, especially at night.
While visitors can access St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican Museums during business hours, and people with doctors’ prescriptions can go to the Vatican pharmacy, permission is required to get into other buildings in the enclave.
The Apostolic Palace, which houses the papal apartments, key reception rooms, the Vatican archives and offices, is guarded around the clock by Swiss Guards and gendarmes who man various checkpoints.
It’s not the first time that someone with apparent psychiatric problems caused a disturbance at the Vatican. During a 2009 Christmas Eve Mass, a woman jumped the barricade of St. Peter’s Basilica and tried to attack Pope Benedict XVI. He was not harmed, though a cardinal walking in the procession broke his hip in the ruckus.

 

 

Topics: Vatican

Related

Vatican reopens investigation into teen’s 1983 disappearance
World
Vatican reopens investigation into teen’s 1983 disappearance
Vatican preparing for possibility of women Swiss Guards
World
Vatican preparing for possibility of women Swiss Guards

Indonesians fall prey to fake shaman ‘magic money’ scams

Indonesians fall prey to fake shaman ‘magic money’ scams
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

Indonesians fall prey to fake shaman ‘magic money’ scams

Indonesians fall prey to fake shaman ‘magic money’ scams
  • Many Indonesians have been scammed by people claiming to be spiritual figures, promising to turn small investments into immense wealth
  • Police say some alleged scammers turn to violence when their victims come looking for their money
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

KARAWANG, Indonesia: Indonesian mother-of-three Aslem was a domestic worker in Dubai when she started wiring cash to a self-professed shaman, believing that he would honor his promise to magically multiply her hard-earned wages.

But she returned home last year penniless and in shock, saying she had been swindled out of her life savings by a trickster who now faces trial for his complex scams, and charges of murdering nine of his victims.
“I have nothing now,” Aslem, 42, told AFP from her cramped, dilapidated house in a remote village in Karawang, West Java.
“I wanted to renovate this small house my parents left me. I wanted to make them happy... I didn’t manage to do that until the day they died.”
In Muslim-majority Indonesia, where nearly 10 percent of the population live below the poverty line, some view shamans as traditional healers.
Aslem is one of several Indonesians who say they were scammed by people claiming to be spiritual figures, promising to turn small investments into immense wealth.
Police say some alleged scammers turn to violence when their victims come looking for their money.

This picture taken on April 27, 2023 in Bekasi, West Java, shows migrant worker Neng Hana Patiningrum showing bank transfer documents of her remittances to shaman Slamet Tohari. (AFP)

The scams have circulated widely on Indonesian social media.
Just two dozen Facebook posts advertising so-called shaman investment schemes were viewed more than 1.4 million times as of this week, according to AFP Fact Check reporters in Jakarta.
One post, viewed 643,000 times from April 8 to May 17, claimed a Muslim sheikh would help people multiply their funds, and that the service did not violate the tenets of Islam.
AFP reporters contacted a WhatsApp number associated with one of the posts and were told to send photos of their identity cards to determine eligibility for the “magic money” scheme.
AFP has a global team of journalists, including in Indonesia, who debunk misinformation as part of Facebook and WhatsApp owner Meta’s third-party fact-checking program.

After she moved to Dubai in 2016, Aslem said she began talking to a man her friend had recommended, who claimed he was a Javan shaman named Aki Banyu.
Aslem, who now sells snacks from her porch, recalled the first meeting with the man on a 2019 trip home.
The man prepared offerings, chanted a mantra, and promised her money would multiply soon, she said.
She later sent him around 288 million rupiah ($19,500) after he promised to flip her earnings into eye-watering sums totalling nearly $2 million, she told AFP.
Police later identified the man as Wowon Erawan, a 60-year-old who they said worked with two partners to trick migrant workers into sending them money.
In a January press conference, police accused the trio of murdering nine people including Erawan’s wife and stepchildren to cover up their crimes.
Police said the three men had been arrested, and that they had confessed to killing victims with pesticide-laced drinks.
They had planned to poison Aslem after she asked about her investment in late 2022, police said.
The men arranged a meeting with her but she declined to go after her friends told her that Erawan and his friends were con artists, according to police.

Another migrant worker, mother-of-three Neng Hana Patiningrum, told AFP she believes she also escaped death at the hands of the scammers.

Indonesian mother-of-three Aslem, pictured on April 11, 2023 at her snacks stall in Karawang, West Java, was a domestic worker in Dubai when she started wiring cash to a self-professed shaman, believing that he would honor his promise to magically multiply her hard-earned wages. (AFP)

The 30-year-old wired more than 100 million rupiah to the same shaman but stopped sending funds in 2021 when her questions went unanswered, she said.
She returned to Indonesia but didn’t meet him because of heavy rains.
Her friend, Siti Fatimah, did not survive to tell her story.
She went missing before her body was found in waters near Bali in early 2021. Police blamed the trio.
“I was shocked. How can one be so evil to scam the money we worked so hard to earn? I am traumatized,” said Patiningrum.
Erawan repented and apologized to victims’ families at the police press conference.
The trio face the death penalty if found guilty.
In April police arrested another accused serial killer shaman, 45-year-old Slamet Tohari, after a man was reported missing by his family.
Tohari also stands accused of boasting he could magically multiply money, luring victims into rituals before poisoning them with potassium cyanide when they asked for their money back.
At least 12 bodies have been uncovered on Slamet’s land, according to police, who said in a statement last month the number could be higher after they received further reports of 28 missing people.
Meanwhile, victims told AFP they have been left to live with empty pockets and the shame of falling for the con.
“It was like a nightmare. People kept telling me I was stupid and reckless,” Patiningrum said, sobbing.
“But I never expected this to happen.”
 

Topics: Indonesia scam artists con artists Wowon Erawan

Related

Special Saudi Arabia issues warning about Hajj, Umrah online scams, fake websites
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia issues warning about Hajj, Umrah online scams, fake websites
Scammers on TikTok taking advantage of Syria-Turkiye quake, investigation finds
Media
Scammers on TikTok taking advantage of Syria-Turkiye quake, investigation finds
Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia
World
Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia
Philippine senate probes large-scale phishing scams
World
Philippine senate probes large-scale phishing scams

Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down
Updated 19 May 2023
AP

Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down
  • One missile that got through struck an industrial building in the southern region of Odesa, killing a person and wounding 2
  • Russia has intensified air assaults even as a special envoy of its ally China tries to mediate an end to the brutal war
Updated 19 May 2023
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russia fired 30 cruise missiles against different parts of Ukraine early Thursday in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air defenses, which shot down 29 of them, officials said.

One person was killed and two were wounded by a Russian missile that got through and struck an industrial building in the southern region of Odesa, according to Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the region’s military administration.
Amid the recently intensified Russian air assaults, China said its special envoy met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during talks in Kyiv earlier this week with Ukraine’s chief diplomat.
Beijing’s peace proposal has so far yielded no apparent breakthrough in the war. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday that the warring parties needed to “accumulate mutual trust” for progress to be made.
Ukrainian officials sought during the talks to recruit China’s support for Kyiv’s own peace plan, according to Ukraine’s presidential office. Zelensky’s proposal includes the restoration of his country’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian forces and holding Russian President Vladimir Putin legally accountable for the invasion in February 2022.
Leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations gathering in Japan on Thursday were expected to denounce Russia’s war and vow to keep helping Ukraine fight Moscow. They were to hold “discussions about the battlefield” in Ukraine, according to Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser.
A Western official said Russia had built “potentially formidable” defensive lines on Ukrainian territory, including extensive minefields, and had more than 200,000 troops along the 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, though it is unlikely to possess credible reserves.
As Ukraine receives sophisticated weapons systems from its Western allies, the Kremlin has started losing warplanes in areas previously deemed as safe, the official said, while Kyiv has proven able to shoot down Russia’s hypersonic ballistic missiles — the most advanced weapons in Moscow’s arsenal.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military intelligence.
Meanwhile, Kremlin-installed authorities in occupied Crimea reported the derailment of eight train cars Thursday because of an explosion, prompting renewed suspicions about possible Ukrainian saboteur activity behind Russian lines. Russian state media reported that the train was carrying grain.
The state news agency RIA Novosti, quoting a source within the emergency services, said the incident occurred not far from the city of Simferopol. The Crimean Railway company said the derailment was caused by “the interference of unauthorized persons” and that there were no casualties.
Ukraine officials refuse to comment on possible acts of sabotage. Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesperson, Andriy Yusov, noted on Ukrainian television that Russian train lines “are also used to transport weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles.”
Overnight, loud explosions were heard in Kyiv as the Kremlin’s forces targeted the capital for the ninth time this month. It was a clear escalation after weeks of lull and before a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced Western weapons.
Debris fell on two Kyiv districts, starting a fire at a garage complex. There was no immediate word about any victims, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, said in a Telegram post.
Ukraine also shot down two Russian exploding drones and two reconnaissance drones, according to the authorities.
The missiles were launched from Russian sea, air and ground bases, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian commander in chief, wrote on Telegram.
Several waves of missiles were aimed at areas of Ukraine between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. Thursday, he said.
Russian forces used strategic bombers from the Caspian region and apparently fired X-101 and X-55-type missiles developed during Soviet times, Kyiv authorities said. Russia then deployed reconnaissance drones over the capital.
In the last major air attack on Kyiv, on Tuesday, Ukrainian air defenses bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied systems shot down all the incoming missiles, officials said.
That attack used hypersonic missiles, which repeatedly have been touted by Putin as providing a key strategic advantage. The missiles, which are among the most advanced weapons in Russia’s arsenal, are difficult to detect and intercept because of their hypersonic speed and maneuverability.
But sophisticated Western air defense systems, including American-made Patriot missiles, have helped spare Kyiv from the kind of destruction witnessed along the main front line in the country’s east and south.
While the ground fighting is largely deadlocked along that front line, both sides are targeting each other’s territory with long-range weapons.
The most intense fighting has focused on the battle for the city of Bakhmut and the surrounding area, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province, with a Ukrainian military official claiming Thursday that the army advanced up to 1.7 kilometers (more than a mile) there over the previous day.
At the same time, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the millionaire owner of Russia’s private military contractor Wagner whose troops have spearheaded the battle, claimed that Russian army units had retreated from their positions north of the city. Prigozhin is a frequent critic of the Russian military.
At least seven Ukrainian civilians were killed, including a 5-year-old boy, and 18 people were wounded over the previous 24 hours, the presidential office said.
Also, two people were wounded in a drone attack in Russia’s southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, the regional governor reported Thursday.
In a Telegram post, Roman Starovoit claimed Ukrainian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone on a sports and recreation complex.
In Russia’s Belgorod region, two people were killed in Ukrainian shelling of the village of Nizhnee Berezovo, about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the border, according to Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine

Related

World leaders gather for G7 meetings, ready to pile fresh sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war
World
World leaders gather for G7 meetings, ready to pile fresh sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war

Latest updates

Arab stars celebrate women at Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair’s Cannes gala
Arab stars celebrate women at Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair’s Cannes gala
Actress Katie Holmes to spearhead second phase of AlUla Creates film program 
Actress Katie Holmes to spearhead second phase of AlUla Creates film program 
Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says
Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says
Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default
Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default
Jeddah summit another step to enhance Arab solidarity: Qatar envoy to Saudi Arabia
Jeddah summit another step to enhance Arab solidarity: Qatar envoy to Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.