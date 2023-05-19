Out of bailout spotlight, Greeks feeling recovery pains at election

You are here

Greece's Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking a second term. (AP)
  • Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking a second term
  • Observers expect a second election in July when the voting system will favor a winning party with a seat bonus in parliament
ATHENS: For the first time in more than a decade, Greeks will go to the polls Sunday to elect a leader no longer confined to steering the country’s economy from a back seat.
Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking a second term after a draconian regime of spending controls ordered by international bailout lenders ended last summer.
The clean-cut Harvard graduate, as comfortable speaking in English as his native Greek, delivered unexpectedly high growth, a steep drop in unemployment and a country on the brink of returning to investment grade on the global bond market.
Debts to the International Monetary Fund were paid off early.
A landslide reelection for the 55-year-old Mitsotakis was once seen as a foregone conclusion. But his center-right New Democracy party could struggle to return to power as Greece’s voters and political parties emerge from a prolonged battle for survival.
On an unseasonably hot day in central Athens, taxi driver Christina Messari waited patiently in start-stop traffic near Greece’s parliament, where tourists wheel bags around giant crimson banners set up by the Greek Communist Party for its main election rally.
“The last four years have been like looking at a heart monitor: Up then down … when business improves, prices go up, so you stay in the same place,” the 49-year-old said.
European governments and the IMF pumped 280 billion euros ($300 billion) into the Greek economy between 2010 and 2018 to prevent the eurozone member from going bankrupt. In return, they demanded punishing cost-cutting measures and reforms.
A severe recession and years of emergency borrowing left Greece with a whopping national debt that reached 400 billion euros last December and hammered household incomes that will likely need another decade to recover.
Left exhausted after the bailout-era political and economic turmoil, ordinary Greeks sank into private debt, low wages and job insecurity.
Messari lost her bakery business during the crisis before joining her husband as a cab driver. During pandemic lockdowns, they switched to parcel delivery to make ends meet.
“I think things have to change so that people can live with some dignity and not just work to cover their basic expenses and pay taxes,” she said.
Mitsotakis lost a long-standing double-digit lead in opinion polls following a Feb. 28 rail disaster that killed 57 people, many of them university students ‒ battering the government narrative of acting as business-oriented modernizers.
A passenger train slammed into an oncoming freight carrier mistakenly placed on the same track in northern Greece. Train stations, it was later revealed, were poorly staffed and safety infrastructure broken and outdated.
The European Parliament is also investigating a murky surveillance scandal after prominent Greek politicians and journalists discovered spyware on their phones. The revelations deepened mistrust among the country’s political parties at a time when consensus may be badly needed.
Six political parties are set to gain national representation, ranging from NATO-skeptic nationalists to a Communist Party vocal in its admiration of the Soviet Union 32 years after its collapse.
The far-right Greeks Party, founded by a jailed former lawmaker with a history of neo-Nazi activity, was banned from participating by the Supreme Court.
Leading the opposition is 48-year-old Alexis Tsipras, a former prime minister and the firebrand leader of the left-wing Syriza party. His campaign has focused heavily on the rail disaster and wiretapping scandal.
Opinion polls indicate that Sunday’s election won’t produce an outright winner under a newly introduced system of proportional representation. A second election in early July may be needed, when the system would revert to one that favors the winning party with a seat-bonus in parliament.
Even then, current polling data suggests Mitsotakis may be forced into a coalition, with the once-powerful socialist Pasok party — that almost disappeared during the crisis — potentially holding the balance of power.
“We don’t have a consensus culture in our political system, it’s more zero-sum: If you lose, I win,” says Thodoris Georgakopoulos, editorial director of diaNEOsis, an independent think tank in Athens.
Greece, he argued, has a rare opportunity to forge bipartisan decision-making, with the three largest political parties, New Democracy, Syriza and Pasok, all publicly committed to fiscal responsibility and deeper European Union integration.
A grace period of relatively low annual repayment bills for bailout loans will last another 10 years, he said: “By then, we must have figured out a new productive model for the country.”
He added: “Many of our most important reforms have been left till last, in the justice system, education and the health sector, because they will be the most difficult. The challenge in these elections will be to find the consensus needed among the country’s political forces so that these very difficult reforms can be carried out.”
More than 9.8 million Greeks are eligible to vote in Sunday’s general election for 300 lawmakers in the unicameral parliament who serve a four-year term. The voting age will be lowered to 17 for the first time, while in another first, Greek citizens living abroad will also be allowed to vote in their country of residence.
Polls at 22,000 voting precincts will open at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) and remain open for 12 hours. The Interior Ministry estimates that 80% of the vote will be counted by 10 p.m.

Djibouti president appeals for regional unity ahead of Arab League summit

Djibouti president appeals for regional unity ahead of Arab League summit
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Djibouti president appeals for regional unity ahead of Arab League summit

Djibouti president appeals for regional unity ahead of Arab League summit
  • Ismail Omar Guelleh lauds critical Saudi role in securing Red Sea security, aid to Sudan in Asharq Al-Awsat interview 
  • Djibouti leader says Syria’s return to the Arab League could bring security and stability to the war-torn country
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The president of Djibouti has hailed Saudi Arabia’s support for his country, appealing for regional unity in the face of growing challenges ahead of Friday’s historic Arab League summit.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, President Ismail Omar Guelleh warned that the conflicts in Sudan and Yemen are some of the main challenges facing the Arab world, in addition to recent Israeli attacks against Islam and Christianity in Jerusalem, as well as fighting in Syria, Libya and Somalia.

Guelleh said: “We hope that the Arab summit hosted by Saudi Arabia will lead to recommendations and decisions that contribute to resolving critical situations and difficult conditions faced by the Arab world, while preserving unity and solidarity among Arab brothers.”

The Djibouti leader hailed Syria’s return to the Arab League, adding that re-engagement with Damascus could bring security and stability to the country.

He said: “It is undeniable that the absence of an Arab state and its distancing from Arab consensus and decisions is regrettable. The Syrian file has been the scene of numerous international and regional negotiations since the beginning of the crisis.

“We are convinced and remain committed to a political solution as the only way out of the Syrian crisis, responding to the aspirations of the Syrian people and supporting efforts to achieve a political settlement that ends the suffering of our Syrian brethren.

“We welcome these efforts and the progress made in ending the political isolation of Syria, thereby alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people and meeting their aspirations for security and stability.”

The attendance of Syrian President Bashar Assad at the Jeddah summit on Friday marks a natural re-integration, Guelleh said, adding: “The Arab world is not isolated from geopolitical changes, and it is natural for any Arab country to cooperate with any bloc, whether economic or military, if it sees its interest in it, provided it does not contradict common Arab action and the principles of the international community.”

Red Sea maritime security is another area of concern, the president said, hailing Saudi efforts in the sphere.

Jeddah Municipality Hoists Flags of Countries Participating in 32nd Arab Summit. Photo: (SPA)

“Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to establish a common security regime in the Red Sea in 1956, known as the Jeddah Charter. Djibouti’s position at the entrance of the Bab Al-Mandab Strait gives it a central role in efforts to preserve security, stability, protect maritime navigation and combat terrorism,” he added.

“Djibouti was one of the first countries to ratify in January 2020 the Charter of the Council of Arab and African States bordering the Red Sea.”

But the most pressing issue, Guelleh said, is the situation in Sudan, with violence claiming the lives of more than 800 people since April 15.

He said: “We closely monitor the developments and events facing Sudan with great concern, and we express our full readiness through our membership in numerous continental and regional organizations to do everything possible to preserve the stability and unity of dear Sudan and to achieve the interest of its fraternal people. Within the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, we are ready to initiate active mediation.

“Indeed, the presidents of the Republic of Djibouti, Kenya and South Sudan have been designated to travel to Sudan, and consultations are still ongoing to begin mediation.

“However, the visit of the three presidents to Khartoum depends on the cessation of hostilities and the maintenance of the ceasefire. We hope that the organization's initiative will contribute to finding an urgent solution to the crisis, which has been worsening since mid-April. We also commend the mediation of Saudi Arabia and the US, which led to the Jeddah Agreement to protect civilians.”

Regarding tensions surrounding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the Djibouti president said: “Our vision regarding the Renaissance Dam issue is clear and unwavering, and it aims to reach an agreement that results in a satisfactory settlement for all parties concerned.

“We are optimistic about resolving this crisis, and we believe it will not have any impact on the relations between Arab and African countries. Thus, the concerned countries must agree on an equitable distribution of Nile waters and benefit from it in a just and sufficient manner for all. The Nile should unite all countries rather than divide them.”

Guelleh praised the “deep-rooted relations” between Djibouti and Saudi Arabia, hailing the Kingdom’s support for his country.

Saudi support has continued in political, economic, educational and other fields, he added, noting the Djibouti-Saudi Commission’s role as a general framework for bilateral cooperation, as well as a consultative council of businessmen between the two countries.

Guelleh said that Saudi support also includes humanitarian action in Djibouti, with Saudi infrastructure, through KSrelief, being built in the northern port town of Obock to accommodate a large number of Yemeni refugees.

The Djibouti president expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their role in various international and regional domains.

 

Fifth body found in burnt out New Zealand hostel, man appears in court on arson charges

Fifth body found in burnt out New Zealand hostel, man appears in court on arson charges
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

Fifth body found in burnt out New Zealand hostel, man appears in court on arson charges

Fifth body found in burnt out New Zealand hostel, man appears in court on arson charges
  • Blaze broke out on the top floor of the Loafers Lodge in the early hours of Tuesday
  • Hostel provided accommodation for people including construction workers and hospital staff
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

WELLINGTON: A 48-year-old homeless man appeared in New Zealand court on Friday on two charges of arson as police found a fifth body in the burnt out remains of a hostel in the capital Wellington.
A blaze broke out on the top floor of the Loafers Lodge in the suburb of Newtown in the early hours of Tuesday, causing major structural damage that is hampering recovery efforts.
New Zealand Fire and Emergency earlier this week confirmed the death toll was at least six, however Inspector Dion Bennett, acting Wellington police district commander, said that at this stage just five bodies had been identified and less than 10 people were unaccounted for.
“Until we have fully examined all parts of the building, we remain reluctant to confirm the specific number of deceased,” Bennett said at press conference on Friday.
The hostel provided accommodation for people including construction workers, hospital staff, but also for those on sickness and disability benefits and some were serving sentences in the community for minor crimes.
A 48-year-old man, who has his name suppressed until at least his next court appearance, appeared in Wellington District Court briefly on Friday afternoon. He appeared agitated in the docks, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt over his head and dancing and making hand gestures to the media.
“Someone else done it,” he yelled before being asked by the judge to quieten down. He also said he was firing his lawyer given bail was not going to be granted.
His lawyer continue to represent him. He was remanded in jail until next month. Further charges are possible.
Bennett said police had yet to make it into parts of the building as it remain dangerous due to structural issues that work to make it safer was ongoing.
“The scene examination will continue over the weekend and we hope to recover the fifth person as quickly as we can,” Bennett said.

Gendarmes fire as car rushes Vatican gate; mentally unstable driver arrested

Gendarmes fire as car rushes Vatican gate; mentally unstable driver arrested
Updated 19 May 2023
AP

Gendarmes fire as car rushes Vatican gate; mentally unstable driver arrested

Gendarmes fire as car rushes Vatican gate; mentally unstable driver arrested
  • Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the speeding car’s front tires after it rushed the gate
  • Police said the driver was in a “serious state of psychophysical alteration”
Updated 19 May 2023
AP

ROME: A car driven by someone with apparent psychiatric problems rushed through a Vatican gate Thursday evening and sped past Swiss Guards into a palace courtyard before the driver was apprehended by police, the Holy See said.
Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the speeding car’s front tires after it rushed the gate, but the vehicle managed to continue on its way, the Vatican press office said in a statement late Thursday.
Once the car reached the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, the driver got out and was immediately arrested by Vatican gendarmes. The Vatican said the driver was about 40 years old and was in a “serious state of psychophysical alteration.” He was being held in the Vatican barracks.

It wasn’t clear if Pope Francis was anywhere near the incident, which occurred after 8 p.m. at the Santa Anna gate, one of the main entrances to the Vatican City State in the heart of Rome.
Francis lives on the other side of Vatican City at the Santa Marta hotel, where at that hour he would normally be having dinner and retiring to his room. The Vatican statement said that as soon as the gendarmes sounded the alarm of an incursion, the main gate blocking access to the piazza in front of Francis’ hotel was shut.
The incident was a rare incursion into the city state, much of which is off limits to the general public, especially at night.
While visitors can access St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican Museums during business hours, and people with doctors’ prescriptions can go to the Vatican pharmacy, permission is required to get into other buildings in the enclave.
The Apostolic Palace, which houses the papal apartments, key reception rooms, the Vatican archives and offices, is guarded around the clock by Swiss Guards and gendarmes who man various checkpoints.
It’s not the first time that someone with apparent psychiatric problems caused a disturbance at the Vatican. During a 2009 Christmas Eve Mass, a woman jumped the barricade of St. Peter’s Basilica and tried to attack Pope Benedict XVI. He was not harmed, though a cardinal walking in the procession broke his hip in the ruckus.

 

 

Indonesians fall prey to fake shaman ‘magic money’ scams

Indonesians fall prey to fake shaman ‘magic money’ scams
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

Indonesians fall prey to fake shaman ‘magic money’ scams

Indonesians fall prey to fake shaman ‘magic money’ scams
  • Many Indonesians have been scammed by people claiming to be spiritual figures, promising to turn small investments into immense wealth
  • Police say some alleged scammers turn to violence when their victims come looking for their money
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

KARAWANG, Indonesia: Indonesian mother-of-three Aslem was a domestic worker in Dubai when she started wiring cash to a self-professed shaman, believing that he would honor his promise to magically multiply her hard-earned wages.

But she returned home last year penniless and in shock, saying she had been swindled out of her life savings by a trickster who now faces trial for his complex scams, and charges of murdering nine of his victims.
“I have nothing now,” Aslem, 42, told AFP from her cramped, dilapidated house in a remote village in Karawang, West Java.
“I wanted to renovate this small house my parents left me. I wanted to make them happy... I didn’t manage to do that until the day they died.”
In Muslim-majority Indonesia, where nearly 10 percent of the population live below the poverty line, some view shamans as traditional healers.
Aslem is one of several Indonesians who say they were scammed by people claiming to be spiritual figures, promising to turn small investments into immense wealth.
Police say some alleged scammers turn to violence when their victims come looking for their money.

This picture taken on April 27, 2023 in Bekasi, West Java, shows migrant worker Neng Hana Patiningrum showing bank transfer documents of her remittances to shaman Slamet Tohari. (AFP)

The scams have circulated widely on Indonesian social media.
Just two dozen Facebook posts advertising so-called shaman investment schemes were viewed more than 1.4 million times as of this week, according to AFP Fact Check reporters in Jakarta.
One post, viewed 643,000 times from April 8 to May 17, claimed a Muslim sheikh would help people multiply their funds, and that the service did not violate the tenets of Islam.
AFP reporters contacted a WhatsApp number associated with one of the posts and were told to send photos of their identity cards to determine eligibility for the “magic money” scheme.
AFP has a global team of journalists, including in Indonesia, who debunk misinformation as part of Facebook and WhatsApp owner Meta’s third-party fact-checking program.

After she moved to Dubai in 2016, Aslem said she began talking to a man her friend had recommended, who claimed he was a Javan shaman named Aki Banyu.
Aslem, who now sells snacks from her porch, recalled the first meeting with the man on a 2019 trip home.
The man prepared offerings, chanted a mantra, and promised her money would multiply soon, she said.
She later sent him around 288 million rupiah ($19,500) after he promised to flip her earnings into eye-watering sums totalling nearly $2 million, she told AFP.
Police later identified the man as Wowon Erawan, a 60-year-old who they said worked with two partners to trick migrant workers into sending them money.
In a January press conference, police accused the trio of murdering nine people including Erawan’s wife and stepchildren to cover up their crimes.
Police said the three men had been arrested, and that they had confessed to killing victims with pesticide-laced drinks.
They had planned to poison Aslem after she asked about her investment in late 2022, police said.
The men arranged a meeting with her but she declined to go after her friends told her that Erawan and his friends were con artists, according to police.

Another migrant worker, mother-of-three Neng Hana Patiningrum, told AFP she believes she also escaped death at the hands of the scammers.

Indonesian mother-of-three Aslem, pictured on April 11, 2023 at her snacks stall in Karawang, West Java, was a domestic worker in Dubai when she started wiring cash to a self-professed shaman, believing that he would honor his promise to magically multiply her hard-earned wages. (AFP)

The 30-year-old wired more than 100 million rupiah to the same shaman but stopped sending funds in 2021 when her questions went unanswered, she said.
She returned to Indonesia but didn’t meet him because of heavy rains.
Her friend, Siti Fatimah, did not survive to tell her story.
She went missing before her body was found in waters near Bali in early 2021. Police blamed the trio.
“I was shocked. How can one be so evil to scam the money we worked so hard to earn? I am traumatized,” said Patiningrum.
Erawan repented and apologized to victims’ families at the police press conference.
The trio face the death penalty if found guilty.
In April police arrested another accused serial killer shaman, 45-year-old Slamet Tohari, after a man was reported missing by his family.
Tohari also stands accused of boasting he could magically multiply money, luring victims into rituals before poisoning them with potassium cyanide when they asked for their money back.
At least 12 bodies have been uncovered on Slamet’s land, according to police, who said in a statement last month the number could be higher after they received further reports of 28 missing people.
Meanwhile, victims told AFP they have been left to live with empty pockets and the shame of falling for the con.
“It was like a nightmare. People kept telling me I was stupid and reckless,” Patiningrum said, sobbing.
“But I never expected this to happen.”
 

US unveils ‘significant’ new Russia sanctions at G7

US unveils ‘significant’ new Russia sanctions at G7
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

US unveils ‘significant’ new Russia sanctions at G7

US unveils ‘significant’ new Russia sanctions at G7
  • Other G7 members are also preparing to “implement new sanctions and export controls
  • The bloc wants to disrupt Russian war supplies, close evasion loopholes and further reduce reliance on Russian energy
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

HIROSHIMA, Japan: The United States unveiled “significant” new sanctions targeting Russia’s “war machine” on Friday, as President Joe Biden meets fellow G7 leaders in Japan.

The heads of seven wealthy democracies are gathered in Hiroshima, where they will discuss tightening the screws on Russia’s ailing economy as well as how to respond to China’s growing military and economic power.
Washington got the ball rolling Friday, with a senior US administration official promising “a significant effort that will extensively restrict Russia’s access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities.”
“It will cut off roughly 70 entities from Russia and other countries from receiving US exports by adding them to the Commerce blacklist. And there will be upwards of 300 new sanctions against individuals, entities, vessels and aircraft,” the official said.
Other G7 members are also preparing to “implement new sanctions and export controls,” he added.
The bloc wants to disrupt Russian war supplies, close evasion loopholes and further reduce reliance on Russian energy, he said.
It will also continue to squeeze Moscow’s access to the international financial system and commit to keeping Russian assets frozen until the end of the war in Ukraine.
On Thursday, a European Union official said one potential target for discussion was Russia’s multi-billion-dollar diamond industry.
“We believe we need to limit exports from Russian trade in this sector,” the official said, adding that Indian buy-in would be crucial to making any new measures work.
India accounts for a large portion of the world’s trade in rough diamonds.
“We would like to engage in a dialogue with them, because the diamond industry is quite important in India,” the official said.

There will be a chance for G7 leaders to make their case directly to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country has close military ties with Russia and has so far declined to condemn Moscow’s invasion.
Modi is among several leaders from major developing economies invited to the summit as the bloc tries to win over skeptical nations to its way of thinking on both Moscow’s war and China’s increasing sway.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to address the summit over the weekend by videolink, with Japan’s government squashing speculation that he could make a last-minute, in-person appearance.
Talks officially open Friday afternoon, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida takes leaders to Hiroshima’s peace park memorials and museum.
In a moment heavy with symbolism, they will lay wreaths at the Hiroshima cenotaph, which commemorates the estimated 140,000 people killed in the attack and its aftermath.
Kishida, who comes from Hiroshima, has tried to move nuclear disarmament up the agenda, reportedly insisting leaders visit not only peace memorials but also the museum, where they will see evidence of the suffering and devastation caused by the bomb.
“I hope that here in Hiroshima, the G7 and leaders from elsewhere will show their commitment to peace, which will be remembered in history,” he said Thursday.
However, there is little appetite to reduce stockpiles at a time when Moscow has made thinly veiled threats to use the weapons, and while North Korea is stoking fears of a new nuclear test with a barrage of missile launches.
Biden will become only the second American leader to visit the city Washington bombed at the close of World War Two though, like former president Barack Obama, he is not expected to make an apology for the attack.
Eighty-two-year-old Masao Ito survived the bombing as a small child. If given the chance, he said, he would warn leaders: “As long as there are nuclear weapons in the world, there is a possibility that your city could become like Hiroshima.”
“Is that really something you are willing to accept?“

Apart from Ukraine, China will dominate the three days of meetings.
There the focus will be on diversifying crucial supply chains away from China and insulating sectors from “economic coercion.”
But European countries insist that doesn’t mean breaking ties with China, one of the world’s largest markets.
“Not a single country” is pursuing “decoupling,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters in Hiroshima.
“However, we want to organize global supply relations, trade and investment relations, in such a way that the risks are not increased by dependence on individual countries,” he said.
 

