Russian ruble strengthens slightly as West imposes new sanctions

Russian ruble strengthens slightly as West imposes new sanctions
By 11:03 a.m. Saudi time, the ruble was 0.4 percent stronger against the dollar at 79.93 (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: The Russian ruble firmed on Friday, pushing back past the level of 80 to the US dollar, helped by higher oil prices but still hampered by reduced foreign currency supply and the latest Western sanctions, according to Reuters.

By 11:03 a.m. Saudi time, the ruble was 0.4 percent stronger against the dollar at 79.93, and had gained 0.4 percent to trade at 86.22 versus the euro. It had firmed 0.3 percent against the yuan to 11.37.

Limited activity by exporters in terms of foreign currency sales has seen the ruble weaken from about 76 to the dollar in the last week.

Analysts do not expect the ruble to fall much further in light of approaching month-end tax payments, which usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.6 percent at $76.34 a barrel.

On Friday, the G7 said it was imposing more sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine and the UK separately targeted companies linked to the theft of Ukrainian grain and those involved in the shipment of Russian energy.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

“New sanctions restrictions in the run-up to the weekend could limit purchases on Friday,” said Alor Broker in a note.

The dollar-denominated Russia Trading System Index was down 0.3 percent at 1,030.6 points. The ruble-based Moscow Exchange Russia Index was 0.7 percent lower at 2,615.4 points.

LONDON/SINGAPORE: Global shares hit a one-month high on Friday as markets reflected increased hopes of a US debt ceiling deal that could avoid a potentially calamitous default, according to Reuters.

Europe’s STOXX 600 was up 0.7 percent, while e-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent, following a 0.9 percent gain for the benchmark Wall Street index overnight.

MSCI’s broadest index of global shares was up 0.2 percent, hitting its strongest level since mid-April and on course for its biggest weekly gain since late March.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was steady on the day, having hit its highest level since March 20 earlier in the session. The euro reached its lowest position in almost two months, at $1.0771, before recovering to $1.079. Sterling, at $1.2405, was near its weakest point since April 25.

The moves came after Democratic negotiators told President Joe Biden they were making “steady progress” on a deal to lift the US debt ceiling and avoid a default by the world’s largest economy, whose currency and Treasury debt markets underpin global trade and investment.

The US government may default on some debt as early as June 1 unless Congress votes to lift the debt ceiling.

This prospect has sparked fears of a recession and raised questions over the global status of US Treasury debt, a $23 trillion market that is seen as providing the lowest-risk source of liquidity for companies, investors and central banks.

“It’s a high-risk but low-probability event,” Kevin Thozet, investment committee member at European fund manager Carmignac, said of the debt ceiling.

“But US Treasuries are considered risk-free, so the idea that they might not be is massive and that’s why this is shaking markets, ” he added.

Treasuries traded calmly, with the 10-year yield, which moves inversely to the price of the debt and is used as a yardstick to value most other financial assets, down 2 basis points at 3.63 percent.

The two-year yield was 5 basis points lower at 4.22 percent. Germany’s equivalent Bund yield was steady at 2.45 percent.

Debt ceiling relief complicates the outlook for US government bonds, where yields broadly track Federal Reserve interest rates, as fading recession risk could prompt the world’s most influential central bank to keep monetary policy tight as inflation remains high.

The Fed has lifted borrowing costs at each meeting since March 2022, bringing them from near zero to a 5-5.25 percent range as of early this month.

Markets are now pricing in a 36 percent chance of a 25-basis points hike when the Fed meets next month, compared with 10 percent chance a week ago, CME’s FedWatch tool showed.

Data overnight showed fewer-than-expected Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, lowering chances that the Fed will cut rates before year-end.

Investors will parse comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s panel discussion later on Friday for more clues over the future path of interest rates.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit its highest level since 1990, reflecting debt ceiling optimism and the fact global investors are returning to Japan as its economy and corporate governance improve.

Brent crude was at $76.26, up 0.5 percent on the day, while copper rose 1.2 percent to $8,266 a ton.

Spot gold added 0.4 percent to trade at $1.965 an ounce.

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rebounded on Friday from losses of more than 1 percent the previous day as investors turned cautiously optimistic over the fading risk of a US debt default, according to Reuters.

Brent futures rose $1.15, or 1.5 percent, to $77.01 a barrel by 15:05 p.m. Saudi time, while West Texas Intermediate US crude for July expiry climbed $1.16, or 1.6 percent, to $73.10.

The less active US crude contract for May which is due to expire on Monday was up $1.09 to $72.95.

“I think markets have been pricing out the risks of a US debt default, which translates to a more risk-on environment and some dip-buying in Brent crude from previous oversold conditions,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy reiterated their aim to strike a deal to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling, agreeing to talk as soon as Sunday.

“Once we get over the US debt ceiling issue, fundamentals may eventually matter more to determine if any upward move can be sustained,” said Jun Rong.

Sentiment remains mixed as investors juggle optimism over avoidance of a US debt default with inflation data that could portend more interest rate hikes from global central banks.

US inflation does not seem to be cooling fast enough to allow the Federal Reserve to pause its interest-rate hike campaign, according to two Fed policymakers.

The potential for additional rate hikes increases concerns about demand weakness in the US, said analysts from National Australia Bank.

The analysts said, however, there is upside to prices as they expect China’s demand to continue improving throughout 2023, which should offset the slowdown in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development demand.

China’s oil refinery throughput in April rose 18.9 percent from a year earlier to the second-highest level on record, data showed earlier this week.

Chinese refiners maintained high runs to meet recovering domestic fuel demand and build stockpiles ahead of the summer travel season.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the Kingdom’s interest in energy cooperation with Arab countries is an integral part of its policy to strengthen deep relations in all fields.

Prince Abdulaziz said that this teamwork is embodied in coordination for joint Arab action in numerous projects, programs and initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

On the international level, he said there is coordination between the Kingdom and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

This is considered the “cornerstone” of efforts to enhance the stability of global oil markets and maintain their balance and the security of supplies in order to support the growth opportunities of the world economy, he added.

Speaking ahead of 32nd Arab League Summit, held on Friday in Jeddah, Prince Abdulaziz said: “On the occasion of the Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia, I am pleased to join King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in welcoming the leaders of Arab countries and members of their accompanying delegations to their second country, the Kingdom.”

He said that his country has signed a number of memorandums of understanding with several Arab countries in the energy sector, including Egypt, Oman, Jordan, and Iraq, which aim to enhance cooperation in the fields of electricity, renewable power, clean hydrogen, petroleum and gas, petrochemicals, and other related fields.

The minister added there are also electrical interconnection projects between the Kingdom and Arab countries, as well as those being implemented between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt.

These projects aim to enhance the security and reliability of interconnected national networks, increase their ability to absorb the entry of renewable energy projects, and create a regional commercial market for the exchange and passing of electric energy to achieve optimal investment and operation of national generation stations, Prince Abdulaziz said.

He added these projects would also allow the export of renewable energy and link the networks of the Middle East and North Africa.

The minister stressed that coordination and cooperation with Arab countries is continuous, whether through councils or joint committees in various fields of energy and related issues.

This includes exchanging expertise in electricity, renewable energy, and efficient energy production and consumption, as well as digital transformation in energy uses and its applications.

Climate change programs, and plans which include applying the circular carbon economy approach, are also part of the ongoing coordination drive.

He expressed hopes that the summit in Jeddah will be a new opportunity to achieve greater and more effective cooperation, integration and coordination between Arab countries in all fields.

RIYADH: Travelers will have access to a luxury train service in the UAE after national railway network operator Etihad Rail partnered with Italian hospitality firm Arsenale Group in a move to boost tourism and showcase the country’s heritage and scenic attractions. 

The firms signed a memorandum of understanding during the two-day Middle East Rail Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi to roll out the 15-carriage transit option that will travel throughout the UAE toward the border with Oman. 

The project will see the Italian company completely refurbishing carriages in specialized factories located in Puglia and Sicily, Italy. 

The UAE will be among the first countries in the world to have a luxury cruise service with a fully customized train, Arsenale Group said in a press statement. 

“By establishing a luxury train experience, we are introducing a unique world-class offering to the region and contributing to boosting the tourism sector in the UAE. Furthermore, we will be able to showcase the country’s diverse heritage and beauty to visitors from around the world,” Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail said.. 

There are plans to extend the service to the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region once the railway project becomes operational.    

This is Arsenale’s second project in the region after it signed an MoU with Saudi Arabia Railways in March to launch the Middle East’s first luxury train service in the Kingdom.  

A part of the project “Dream of the Desert,” the deal involves bringing a train with 40 luxury cabins on Saudi railways by 2025 that will pass through the country from Riyadh to Qurayyat. 

“The railway cruise is the present and the future of tourism, and Arsenale wants to make it available in the most beautiful places in the world, introducing this new fascinating and sustainable way of traveling. This partnership demonstrates that there are no limits to passion and no barriers that can stop the desire to go beyond the imaginary,” said Paolo Barletta, CEO of Arsenale.  

During the conference, Etihad Rail signed a total of seven agreements to advance rail passenger and freight development. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply has surged 4.74 percent since December 2022, according to data released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

The M3 money supply, which is usually monitored as a broad measure of liquidity in the monetary system, reached SR2.61 billion ($696 billion) in the week ending May 11, rising from SR2.50 billion on Dec. 31.

The former M3 money figure also reflects a 0.17 percent drop in the week ending May 11 to the week ending on May 4 when it stood at SR2.62 billion.

Central banks use M3 money supply figures in order to be able to direct monetary policy, thereby controlling inflation, consumption, growth, and liquidity, over medium- and long-term periods.

During the same period, the M2 money recorded a 3.87 rise when compared to Dec. 31 as well as a 0.27 percent weekly increase. 

The M2 poses a measurement of the nation’s money supply that estimates all of the cash that individuals have in hand or in short-term bank deposits. It is usually used as an indicator of possible increases or decreases in inflation levels.

As for the M1 money supply during the week ending May 11, it jumped 0.91 percent from the end of December 2022. Despite this, the M1 money supply fell 0.07 percent against the preceding week.

The M1 money supply is composed of currency, demand deposits, and other liquid deposits.

It contains currency and assets that are, or can be quickly converted to, cash.

