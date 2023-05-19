You are here

  • Home
  • G7 leaders’ statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

G7 leaders’ statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

G7 leaders’ statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden attend a working lunch meeting at the start of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5mpvg

Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

G7 leaders’ statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

G7 leaders’ statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024
  • The G7 said members said they are “engaging” with other nations to avoid the flow of their goods and technology into Russia
  • Talks also to address tensions with China
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

HIROSHIMA : Leaders of the world richest democracies agreed on Friday to stiffen sanctions against Russia and pledged financial support for Ukraine as its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, prepared to join them in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
The Group of Seven leaders are also expected to address growing tension between their economies and China during their summit that runs until Sunday. Officials said Zelensky would attend in person over the weekend.
The leaders said in a joint statement existing measures against Russia would be broadened and any exports that could help it in its 15-month war against Ukraine would be restricted across the G7 countries.
“This includes exports of industrial machinery, tools, and other technology that Russia uses to rebuild its war machine,” they said in a joint statement, adding that efforts would continue to restrict Russian revenues from its trade in metals and diamonds.
Amid evidence that existing sanctions were being weakened by circumvention, they said the group was “engaging” with countries through which any restricted G7 goods, services or technology could transit through to Russia.
“We note and encourage commitments made by these countries to ensure our measures are not circumvented and have the intended effect,” they said, without naming any territories.
Breakdowns of German trade data show that its exports to countries bordering Russia have risen sharply, fueling concerns that about the re-exportation of goods from those neighboring states.
The group of rich democracies reaffirmed their condemnation of what they called Russia’s aggression and promised further support for Ukraine, in terms of military help and financial aid for its war-shattered economy this year and next.
The members of the G7 — the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Canada and Italy — are also expected to debate strategy on the Ukraine conflict that shows no sign of easing.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who represents Hiroshima in Japan’s lower house of parliament, said he chose the city for the summit to focus attention on arms control.
Hiroshima, and another Japanese city, Nagasaki, were destroyed by US nuclear attacks 78 years ago that ended World War Two.
Zelensky will attend on Sunday, two officials involved in the G7 summit said, declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, told state television that Zelensky’s attendance was “absolutely essential in order to defend our interests.”
Having emerged as the world’s richest nations after World War Two, the G7 democracies have become increasingly challenged by an ascendant China and unpredictable Russia.
Leaders are expected to issue a statement with a “a section specific to China,” listing issues that include “economic coercion and other behavior,” a US official said.
They are focusing on how to warn the world’s second biggest economy against what they see as its threat to global supply chains and economic security without alienating a powerful and important trade partner.

Topics: G7 summit Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Update Zelensky to attend Japan G7 in person, as new Russia sanctions unveiled
World
Zelensky to attend Japan G7 in person, as new Russia sanctions unveiled
Update Joe Biden to consult with Japan’s Kishida ahead of G7 summit
World
Joe Biden to consult with Japan’s Kishida ahead of G7 summit

One billion threatened by cholera: UN

One billion threatened by cholera: UN
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

One billion threatened by cholera: UN

One billion threatened by cholera: UN
  • The UN branded the outlook bleak, saying it did not have the resources to fight the outbreaks
  • "WHO estimates that a billion people across 43 countries are at risk of cholera," said Henry Gray, the UN health agency's incident manager for the global cholera response
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

GENEVA: One billion people in 43 countries are at risk of cholera — a “pandemic killing the poor” — despite prevention and treatment being relatively straightforward, the United Nations warned on Friday.
The UN branded the outlook bleak, saying it did not have the resources to fight the outbreaks, and the longer it took to start waging the battle, the worse the situation would get.
Between the World Health Organization and the children’s agency UNICEF, the UN is seeking $640 million to fight the infectious disease, warning of a “cholera catastrophe” if action is not ramped up immediately.
“WHO estimates that a billion people across 43 countries are at risk of cholera,” said Henry Gray, the UN health agency’s incident manager for the global cholera response.
So far this year, 24 countries have reported cholera outbreaks, compared to 15 by mid-May last year.
Countries that are not usually affected by cholera are being affected and case fatality rates are far exceeding the typical one in 100.
Gray blamed the rise in cases on poverty, conflict and climate change, as well as the population displacements they trigger, which take people away from safer sources of food and water, and from medical support.
“With the increase in the number of countries affected by cholera, the resources that were available for prevention and response are more thinly spread,” he told a media briefing.
Cholera is contracted from a bacterium that is generally transmitted through contaminated food or water.
It causes diarrhea and vomiting, and can be especially dangerous for young children.
Jerome Pfaffmann Zambruni, the head of UNICEF’s public health emergency unit, said the rise in cases was “a wake-up call.”
“There is a pandemic killing the poor right in front of us and we know exactly how to stop it, but we need more support and less inertia from the global community because if we don’t act now, it’s going to get worse,” he said.
“We know how to treat it. We know how to control it. It’s not easy but it’s simple.”
Although cholera can kill within hours, it can be treated with simple oral rehydration, and antibiotics for more severe cases.
But many people lack timely access to such treatment.
Outbreaks can be prevented by ensuring access to clean water and improving surveillance.
But the lack of funds for rapid response will cost lives that could have been saved, said Gray.
“The overall solution is long-term investment in wastewater infrastructure,” he added.
The campaign is not helped by the dearth of vaccines.
Around 36 million cholera vaccine doses were produced last year, but it is not seen as an attractive product for manufacturers, as there is effectively no market in wealthy countries.
Over 18 million oral cholera vaccine doses have been requested this year, but only eight million have been made available, bringing prevention campaigns to a halt.
Rather than the full two doses, only one is being issued to recipients “to try to spin it out,” said Gray.
The number of available doses could double by 2025 and then double again by 2027.
“We won’t have enough, even with those numbers, if the current trend for cholera cases continues,” said Gray.
Cholera cases steadily declined over 10 years but the trend reversed in 2021.
The most heavily affected countries so far this year are Malawi and Mozambique.
Nine other countries are deemed to be in “acute crisis“: Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Syria, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Topics: UN cholera outbreak

Related

Mozambique struggles to contain cholera outbreak after cyclone
World
Mozambique struggles to contain cholera outbreak after cyclone
Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence
Middle-East
Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence

Philippines deports to India suspected members of Sikh separatist group

Philippines deports to India suspected members of Sikh separatist group
Updated 19 May 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines deports to India suspected members of Sikh separatist group

Philippines deports to India suspected members of Sikh separatist group
  • 3 Indian suspects were arrested in Philippines in March
  • More members of militant group likely to remain in country
Updated 19 May 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines has deported two Indian nationals who were suspected of being members of a banned Sikh separatist group, a government agency said on Friday.
Three Indian men linked to the Khalistan Tiger Force, a violent group fighting for an independent Sikh state — Khalistan — were arrested by Philippine authorities in March. They were named in a red notice issued by the global police agency Interpol.
Their presence in the Philippines coincided with a massive manhunt for Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who earlier this year revived sentiments for the establishment of Khalistan in the Indian northern state of Punjab, which has a history of violent insurgency.
Singh was arrested in late April.
The KTF men detained in the Philippines were, according to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, facing charges of murder and slipped into the country on fake passports.
“Two Indian nationals who are suspected members of the terrorist organization Khalistan Tiger Force, were deported last night despite a last-ditch effort to escape,” the CICC said in a statement.
The center’s statement added that the men were escorted on board a Thai Airways flight from Manila to New Delhi via Bangkok by Philippine Bureau of Immigration agents, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and the police attache of the Indian Embassy in Manila.
The CICC’s executive director, Alexander Ramos, told Arab News that the third KTF suspect remained in the Philippines, as he was still facing trial in an extortion case.
More members of the militant group are likely to have entered the Southeast Asian country. According to Ramos, they are still at large.
“There are remaining members of the group in the country,” he said. “We are ascertaining first their real identity. They used fake identities when they entered the country.”
The Khalistan movement is outlawed in India. Its armed campaign from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s prompted a controversial military operation which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people.
 

Topics: Philippines Indians Sikh

Related

Philippines’ military chief visits remote islands near disputed Spratlys
World
Philippines’ military chief visits remote islands near disputed Spratlys
Philippines in talks with Kuwait over visa suspension for Filipinos
World
Philippines in talks with Kuwait over visa suspension for Filipinos

Indian navy locates capsized Chinese fishing vessel, life raft

Indian navy locates capsized Chinese fishing vessel, life raft
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

Indian navy locates capsized Chinese fishing vessel, life raft

Indian navy locates capsized Chinese fishing vessel, life raft
  • The distant-water fishing vessel "Lupeng Yuanyu 028" capsized early on Tuesday
  • "Indian Navy's P8I aircraft undertook extensive search in the area and located the capsized fishing vessel on 18 May," a statement said
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian navy on Friday said it has located a Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean earlier this week with 39 crew members onboard.
The distant-water fishing vessel “Lupeng Yuanyu 028,” owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co. Ltd. based in Shandong province, capsized early on Tuesday.
“Indian Navy’s P8I aircraft undertook extensive search in the area and located the capsized fishing vessel on 18 May,” a statement said.
It said the position of the capsized boat was relayed to the Chinese navy, adding that “subsequently, P8I also sighted the fishing vessel’s life-raft and guided fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 017 toward it.”
The Indian navy is on standby to provide any additional assistance to the ongoing search-and-rescue efforts, it added.
Chinese state media had reported that the 39 people on board — 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians and five from the Philippines — were missing.
The Indian navy statement did not refer to them.
Chinese President Xi Jinping had ordered all efforts be made to search for survivors.
China’s maritime search and rescue center had informed relevant countries of the accident and the foreign ministry had told its missions in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries to coordinate search and rescue operations.

Topics: Indian Ocean Chinese fishing boat capsized

Related

Chinese envoy asks Australia to increase search for 39 aboard capsized fishing boat in Indian Ocean
World
Chinese envoy asks Australia to increase search for 39 aboard capsized fishing boat in Indian Ocean
At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India’s Kerala photos
World
At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India’s Kerala

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated
  • Up to 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze in an area called Pinofranqueado, in Caceres province, near the border with Portugal
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

MADRID: A wildfire in the western Spanish region of Extremadura has ravaged up to 3,700 acres and forced 550 people from their homes with windy weather complicating efforts to bring it under control, emergency services said on Friday.
“The are very strong gusts of wind generating a speed and progress that make efforts to extinguish it difficult,” a commander of the Military Emergency Unit, David Barona, told state TV channel 24H.
“The smoke plume is spreading at a low altitude making it difficult for air assets to access the area.”
Up to 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze in an area called Pinofranqueado, in Caceres province, near the border with Portugal.
Authorities have ordered the evacuation of as many as 550 people in the villages of Cadalso, Descargamaría and Robledillo de Gata.
Authorities believe the fire was started deliberately.
“It’s a very large attack on vegetation and the area,” the head of Extremadura emergency services Nieves Villar told reporters.
An unusually dry winter across parts of southern Europe coming after three years of below-average rainfall in Spain have raised the risk of wildfires.
Some 493 fires destroyed a record 307,000 hectares in Spain last year, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

Topics: Spain

Related

Flambeed dish sparks Spain restaurant fire, killing two
Offbeat
Flambeed dish sparks Spain restaurant fire, killing two
A Moroccan policeman speaks with a group of African migrants in Casablanca. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Morocco stops around 150 migrants from crossing into Spain’s Ceuta enclave

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar
  • Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195kph to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on Sunday
  • Storm churned up villages, uprooted trees and knocked out communications across much of Myanmar’s Rakhine state
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

YANGON: The death toll from Cyclone Mocha has reached 145 in Myanmar, its junta said Friday, with most of the dead from the persecuted Rohingya minority.
Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour) to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on Sunday, collapsing buildings and turning streets into rivers.
The storm churned up villages, uprooted trees and knocked out communications across much of Myanmar’s Rakhine state.
The region is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who live in displacement camps following decades of ethnic conflict.
“Altogether 145 local people were killed during the cyclone,” a statement from Myanmar’s junta authorities said.
The number included four soldiers, 24 locals and 117 “Bengalis,” it added, using a pejorative term for the Rohingya.
Widely viewed as interlopers from Bangladesh, Rohingya are denied citizenship and access to health care in Myanmar, and require permission to travel outside of their townships.
A Rohingya village leader previously said that more than 100 people were missing from his village alone following the storm.
Another leader based near the Rakhine state capital of Sittwe said that at least 105 Rohingya had died around the city, with counting still ongoing.
Media reports that 400 Rohingya had died were “not true,” the junta’s statement said, adding that action would be taken against the outlets that published the figure.
The junta has arrested scores of journalists and closed outlets deemed critical of its rule since the military staged a coup that ousted an elected government more than two years ago.
Junta-backed media reported Friday that naval ships and the air force had brought in thousands of bags of rice, while thousands of electricians, firefighters and rescue workers had been deployed across Rakhine.
Normal flight service had resumed at Sittwe airport on Thursday, according to newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar.
Some international aid groups, including the United Nations World Food Programme, were working on the ground in Sittwe this week, AFP correspondents said.
A junta spokesman did not respond to questions on whether UN agencies would be granted access to displacement camps outside Sittwe that house Rohingya.
“Offers from the international community for providing aid have been accepted,” state media said Tuesday.
“But relief and rehabilitation tasks must be done through existing united strength,” said the Global New Light of Myanmar.
A military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh, with harrowing stories emerging of murder, rape and arson.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing — who was head of the army during the crackdown — has dismissed the term Rohingya as “imaginary.”
In neighboring Bangladesh, officials said that no one had died in the cyclone, which passed close to sprawling refugee camps that now house almost one million Rohingya.
Cyclones — the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the Northwest Pacific — are a regular and deadly menace on the coast of the northern Indian Ocean where tens of millions of people live.
Cyclone Nargis devastated Myanmar’s Irrawaddy Delta in 2008, killing at least 138,000 people.
A previous junta regime faced international criticism for its response to that disaster. It was accused of blocking emergency aid and initially refusing to grant access to humanitarian workers and supplies.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Aid groups seek green light from Myanmar junta to access cyclone-hit state
World
Aid groups seek green light from Myanmar junta to access cyclone-hit state
Heavy casualties feared in Myanmar’s Rakhine after Cyclone Mocha hits video
World
Heavy casualties feared in Myanmar’s Rakhine after Cyclone Mocha hits

Latest updates

Riyadh international conference highlights history of Islamic currency
Riyadh international conference highlights history of Islamic currency
Bellingham blow for Bundesliga title-chasers Dortmund
Bellingham blow for Bundesliga title-chasers Dortmund
Marquinhos extends PSG contract to 2028
Marquinhos extends PSG contract to 2028
One billion threatened by cholera: UN
One billion threatened by cholera: UN
Travelers urged to ‘Rethink Summer’ in Saudi tourism campaign
Travelers urged to ‘Rethink Summer’ in Saudi tourism campaign

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.