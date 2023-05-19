You are here

Indian navy locates capsized Chinese fishing vessel, life raft
This file photo shows a boat that capsized off the coast of Libya in 2016. (Reuters/File)
Reuters

  • The distant-water fishing vessel "Lupeng Yuanyu 028" capsized early on Tuesday
  • "Indian Navy's P8I aircraft undertook extensive search in the area and located the capsized fishing vessel on 18 May," a statement said
NEW DELHI: The Indian navy on Friday said it has located a Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean earlier this week with 39 crew members onboard.
The distant-water fishing vessel “Lupeng Yuanyu 028,” owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co. Ltd. based in Shandong province, capsized early on Tuesday.
“Indian Navy’s P8I aircraft undertook extensive search in the area and located the capsized fishing vessel on 18 May,” a statement said.
It said the position of the capsized boat was relayed to the Chinese navy, adding that “subsequently, P8I also sighted the fishing vessel’s life-raft and guided fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 017 toward it.”
The Indian navy is on standby to provide any additional assistance to the ongoing search-and-rescue efforts, it added.
Chinese state media had reported that the 39 people on board — 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians and five from the Philippines — were missing.
The Indian navy statement did not refer to them.
Chinese President Xi Jinping had ordered all efforts be made to search for survivors.
China’s maritime search and rescue center had informed relevant countries of the accident and the foreign ministry had told its missions in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries to coordinate search and rescue operations.

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated

Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

  • Up to 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze in an area called Pinofranqueado, in Caceres province, near the border with Portugal
MADRID: A wildfire in the western Spanish region of Extremadura has ravaged up to 3,700 acres and forced 550 people from their homes with windy weather complicating efforts to bring it under control, emergency services said on Friday.
“The are very strong gusts of wind generating a speed and progress that make efforts to extinguish it difficult,” a commander of the Military Emergency Unit, David Barona, told state TV channel 24H.
“The smoke plume is spreading at a low altitude making it difficult for air assets to access the area.”
Up to 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze in an area called Pinofranqueado, in Caceres province, near the border with Portugal.
Authorities have ordered the evacuation of as many as 550 people in the villages of Cadalso, Descargamaría and Robledillo de Gata.
Authorities believe the fire was started deliberately.
“It’s a very large attack on vegetation and the area,” the head of Extremadura emergency services Nieves Villar told reporters.
An unusually dry winter across parts of southern Europe coming after three years of below-average rainfall in Spain have raised the risk of wildfires.
Some 493 fires destroyed a record 307,000 hectares in Spain last year, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

G7 leaders' statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

  • The G7 said members said they are “engaging” with other nations to avoid the flow of their goods and technology into Russia
  • Talks also to address tensions with China
HIROSHIMA : Leaders of the world richest democracies agreed on Friday to stiffen sanctions against Russia and pledged financial support for Ukraine as its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, prepared to join them in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
The Group of Seven leaders are also expected to address growing tension between their economies and China during their summit that runs until Sunday. Officials said Zelensky would attend in person over the weekend.
The leaders said in a joint statement existing measures against Russia would be broadened and any exports that could help it in its 15-month war against Ukraine would be restricted across the G7 countries.
“This includes exports of industrial machinery, tools, and other technology that Russia uses to rebuild its war machine,” they said in a joint statement, adding that efforts would continue to restrict Russian revenues from its trade in metals and diamonds.
Amid evidence that existing sanctions were being weakened by circumvention, they said the group was “engaging” with countries through which any restricted G7 goods, services or technology could transit through to Russia.
“We note and encourage commitments made by these countries to ensure our measures are not circumvented and have the intended effect,” they said, without naming any territories.
Breakdowns of German trade data show that its exports to countries bordering Russia have risen sharply, fueling concerns that about the re-exportation of goods from those neighboring states.
The group of rich democracies reaffirmed their condemnation of what they called Russia’s aggression and promised further support for Ukraine, in terms of military help and financial aid for its war-shattered economy this year and next.
The members of the G7 — the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Canada and Italy — are also expected to debate strategy on the Ukraine conflict that shows no sign of easing.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who represents Hiroshima in Japan’s lower house of parliament, said he chose the city for the summit to focus attention on arms control.
Hiroshima, and another Japanese city, Nagasaki, were destroyed by US nuclear attacks 78 years ago that ended World War Two.
Zelensky will attend on Sunday, two officials involved in the G7 summit said, declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, told state television that Zelensky’s attendance was “absolutely essential in order to defend our interests.”
Having emerged as the world’s richest nations after World War Two, the G7 democracies have become increasingly challenged by an ascendant China and unpredictable Russia.
Leaders are expected to issue a statement with a “a section specific to China,” listing issues that include “economic coercion and other behavior,” a US official said.
They are focusing on how to warn the world’s second biggest economy against what they see as its threat to global supply chains and economic security without alienating a powerful and important trade partner.

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar

Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

  • Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195kph to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on Sunday
  • Storm churned up villages, uprooted trees and knocked out communications across much of Myanmar’s Rakhine state
YANGON: The death toll from Cyclone Mocha has reached 145 in Myanmar, its junta said Friday, with most of the dead from the persecuted Rohingya minority.
Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour) to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on Sunday, collapsing buildings and turning streets into rivers.
The storm churned up villages, uprooted trees and knocked out communications across much of Myanmar’s Rakhine state.
The region is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who live in displacement camps following decades of ethnic conflict.
“Altogether 145 local people were killed during the cyclone,” a statement from Myanmar’s junta authorities said.
The number included four soldiers, 24 locals and 117 “Bengalis,” it added, using a pejorative term for the Rohingya.
Widely viewed as interlopers from Bangladesh, Rohingya are denied citizenship and access to health care in Myanmar, and require permission to travel outside of their townships.
A Rohingya village leader previously said that more than 100 people were missing from his village alone following the storm.
Another leader based near the Rakhine state capital of Sittwe said that at least 105 Rohingya had died around the city, with counting still ongoing.
Media reports that 400 Rohingya had died were “not true,” the junta’s statement said, adding that action would be taken against the outlets that published the figure.
The junta has arrested scores of journalists and closed outlets deemed critical of its rule since the military staged a coup that ousted an elected government more than two years ago.
Junta-backed media reported Friday that naval ships and the air force had brought in thousands of bags of rice, while thousands of electricians, firefighters and rescue workers had been deployed across Rakhine.
Normal flight service had resumed at Sittwe airport on Thursday, according to newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar.
Some international aid groups, including the United Nations World Food Programme, were working on the ground in Sittwe this week, AFP correspondents said.
A junta spokesman did not respond to questions on whether UN agencies would be granted access to displacement camps outside Sittwe that house Rohingya.
“Offers from the international community for providing aid have been accepted,” state media said Tuesday.
“But relief and rehabilitation tasks must be done through existing united strength,” said the Global New Light of Myanmar.
A military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh, with harrowing stories emerging of murder, rape and arson.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing — who was head of the army during the crackdown — has dismissed the term Rohingya as “imaginary.”
In neighboring Bangladesh, officials said that no one had died in the cyclone, which passed close to sprawling refugee camps that now house almost one million Rohingya.
Cyclones — the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the Northwest Pacific — are a regular and deadly menace on the coast of the northern Indian Ocean where tens of millions of people live.
Cyclone Nargis devastated Myanmar’s Irrawaddy Delta in 2008, killing at least 138,000 people.
A previous junta regime faced international criticism for its response to that disaster. It was accused of blocking emergency aid and initially refusing to grant access to humanitarian workers and supplies.

Pakistan police to search Imran Khan's home – official

Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

  • Hundreds of policemen, led by the city police commissioner, would conduct the search operation later on Friday
  • On Thursday, Khan’s aide Iftikhr Durrani allowed journalists into some areas of Khan’s Lahore home to ‘look for terrorists’
LAHORE: Pakistani police plan to search the Lahore home of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, a provincial government official said, an operation that could trigger more violence as the country grapples with political and economic instability.
Amir Mir, the information minister of Punjab province, said hundreds of policemen, led by the city police commissioner, would conduct the search operation later on Friday.
“We have information that there are around 40 terrorists hiding there, so I think we will need some 400 police to search the house,” he said. The reference was to supporters of Khan accused of attacking and vandalizing government and military buildings.
Khan’s home is located in the Zaman Park neighborhood of Lahore, the capital of Punjab.
In March, the area was the site of pitched battles between this supporters and police who had tried to arrest the 70-year-old former cricket star for not showing up in court.
Khan was eventually arrested on May 9 on graft charges, which he denies, and was later set free on court-ordered bail that expires later this month.
His arrest triggered a wave of violence that saw supporters attacking military installations and other government buildings. The clashes came as the South Asian nation of 220 million faces its worst ever economic crisis, with critical IMF funding needed to avert a balance of payment crisis delayed for months.
On Wednesday, the Punjab government asked Khan to hand over supporters who it blamed for the attacks on the powerful army and who it says are hiding in his home.
Khan has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence, and has said the authorities could search his home but only with legal warrants from a court.
On Thursday, Khan’s aide Iftikhr Durrani allowed journalists into some areas of Khan’s Lahore home to “look for terrorists.”

Cambodia opposition figure calls upcoming election a 'sham'

The Candlelight Party was disqualified by the election commission on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

  • The Candlelight Party was disqualified by the election commission on Monday
JAKARTA: Prominent Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy on Friday denounced the upcoming general election as a “fake and sham” after the country’s the sole opposition party was disqualified from the race this week.
The Candlelight Party was disqualified by the election commission on Monday over what the poll body said was failure to submit proper registration documents, a move critics have said threatens to undermine democracy and political freedoms in the Southeast Asian country.
July’s poll will be a “fake and sham election for the simple reason that there will be no opposition,” said Rainsy, the self-exiled former opposition leader, adding Cambodia was “in effect a one-party system”.
He was speaking at an event in the Indonesian capital on press freedom in Southeast Asia.
Rainsy urged democratic countries not to recognize the legitimacy of the Cambodian election and long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen.
A Cambodian government spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
The ruling Cambodian People’s Party said earlier this week that the election would be free and fair, adding that more than 10 other parties had registered.
The Candlelight Party is a reincarnation of the now-disbanded opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party, which Rainsy co-founded. The Supreme Court dissolved that party in 2017 as part of what was derided as a wider crackdown on Hun Sen’s critics.

