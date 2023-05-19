Travelers urged to ‘Rethink Summer’ in Saudi tourism campaign

Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia for Arab League summit

JEDDAH: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the 32nd Arab League summit being hosted by the Kingdom, ahead of an expected trip to Japan for a G7 meeting.

Zelensky was welcomed by Saudi dignitaries as he stepped off the French government aircraft that flew him from Poland.

“Beginning my first-ever visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world. Political prisoners in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, the return of our people, Peace Formula, energy cooperation. KSA plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level,” Zelensky posted on his Twitter account.

The Ukrainian leader will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has mediated in the Russia-Ukraine conflict before.

Last year Prince Mohammed won a diplomatic triumph when he secured the release of 10 foreigners captured by Russia in Ukraine. The move was apparently made possible by his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry, in a post on social media, welcomed the Ukrainian leader as guest of the Arab League’s 32nd regular session.

Anatolii Petrenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, meanwhile said Zelensky’s visit was a milestone for Ukrainian-Arab relations.

The envoy added that the “Global South and Ukraine are consistently building up their ties while consolidating efforts to effectively tackle the critical issues of global and regional significance” in a post on social media.

– with Reuters