Travelers urged to 'Rethink Summer' in Saudi tourism campaign

Travelers urged to 'Rethink Summer' in Saudi tourism campaign
Saudi Tourism Authority launch 'Rethink Summer' Campaign under slogan "Do not go far ... Visit Saudi." (SPA)
Travelers urged to 'Rethink Summer' in Saudi tourism campaign
Saudi Tourism Authority launch 'Rethink Summer' Campaign under slogan "Do not go far ... Visit Saudi." (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Travelers urged to ‘Rethink Summer’ in Saudi tourism campaign

Travelers urged to ‘Rethink Summer’ in Saudi tourism campaign
  • ‘Don’t go far ... Visit Saudi’
  • Saudi Arabia has shot up 16 places to 13 on the latest UN World Tourism Organization’s ranking
Updated 16 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A tourism destination like no other, Saudi Arabia is enticing travelers to beat the heat this summer and discover the unique and diverse destinations of the Kingdom.
The Saudi Tourism Authority launched its ‘Rethink Summer’ campaign on Thursday urging “Don’t go far ... Visit Saudi.”
The authority brought together key partners in the government and the private sector at the launch event in Riyadh. It said the campaign is a result of efforts to unify visions, empower the private sector and put the final touches on the readiness of destinations, products, experiences, offers and packages provided.
“Together, we showcased a variety of unique summer vacation destinations for Saudis and friends around the world,” tweeted Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khatib, who is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the STA.
“Saudi Arabia is the fastest-growing destination worldwide today, with a proven capacity to host visitors from the world over, throughout the year. Building on this, we are pleased to launch the ‘Rethink Summer’ campaign to share the beautiful diversity of Saudi with the world, from the cool, green highlands, to the coasts of the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.
“Entertainment events will be special and for everyone. Our partners in the private sector are instrumental in this campaign, offering over 1.8 million additional seats for inbound flights, more than 15,000 new hotel rooms, and over 100 products tailored to meet the taste of all our visitors. This is the largest contribution of the private sector yet.”
Saudi Arabia has shot up 16 places to 13 on the latest UN World Tourism Organization’s ranking.
According to the World Tourism Barometer, the Kingdom welcomed 16.6 million tourists in 2022 compared to 3.5 million in 2021, endorsing the government’s push to become a major tourism hub in the region.
The Kingdom also jumped 16 ranks in the International Tourism Revenue Index, reaching 11th place globally in 2022, up from 27th in 2019.
The Saudi Vision 2030 aims for 100 million visitors by the end of this decade.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom received 7.8 million international tourists in the first quarter of 2023, the highest ever recorded.
The Kingdom is witnessing a great tourism development, and set to hit significant milestones this year, from the opening of the first three resorts at The Red Sea, the world’s most ambitious, regenerative, luxury tourism development project, to Sindalah Island, NEOM’s incomparable island destination. Diriyah, the 300-year-old mud city and birthplace of modern Saudi Arabia, also recently celebrated the welcoming of one million visitors since its opening last November.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia welcomed global football icon Lionel Messi to the Kingdom for a two-day family vacation in the capital city Riyadh.
Those interested in more information about Saudi destinations, products, and packages can access via Visit Saudi website https://www.visitsaudi.com/ar.
 

Topics: Saudi Tourism Authority ‘Rethink Summer’ campaign ‘Don’t go far ... Visit Saudi’ UN World Tourism Organization

Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia for Arab League summit

Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia for Arab League summit
Updated 29 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia for Arab League summit

Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia for Arab League summit
  • The Ukrainian leader will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 29 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the 32nd Arab League summit being hosted by the Kingdom, ahead of an expected trip to Japan for a G7 meeting.

Zelensky was welcomed by Saudi dignitaries as he stepped off the French government aircraft that flew him from Poland.

“Beginning my first-ever visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world. Political prisoners in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, the return of our people, Peace Formula, energy cooperation. KSA plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level,” Zelensky posted on his Twitter account.

 

 

The Ukrainian leader will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has mediated in the Russia-Ukraine conflict before.

 

 

Last year Prince Mohammed won a diplomatic triumph when he secured the release of 10 foreigners captured by Russia in Ukraine. The move was apparently made possible by his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry, in a post on social media, welcomed the Ukrainian leader as guest of the Arab League’s 32nd regular session.

 

 

Anatolii Petrenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, meanwhile said Zelensky’s visit was a milestone for Ukrainian-Arab relations.

The envoy added that the “Global South and Ukraine are consistently building up their ties while consolidating efforts to effectively tackle the critical issues of global and regional significance” in a post on social media.

 

 

with Reuters

 

 

Topics: Arab League 2023 Arab League Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Jeddah summit another step to enhance Arab solidarity: Qatar envoy to Saudi Arabia

Jeddah summit another step to enhance Arab solidarity: Qatar envoy to Saudi Arabia
The ambassador praised the Kingdom in promoting dialogue and supporting Arab development paths. (AFP)
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Jeddah summit another step to enhance Arab solidarity: Qatar envoy to Saudi Arabia

Jeddah summit another step to enhance Arab solidarity: Qatar envoy to Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 32nd Arab League summit will be another step toward achieving Arab solidarity, developing political relations and economic ties, according to Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Qatar’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
The summit was a chance to establish priorities that would ensure the achievement of the supreme Arab interest and consolidate the concept of comprehensive Arab national security, Al-Attiyah added, in a report from state news agency SPA.
“We are waiting for an important Arab summit that meets the aspirations of the Arabs and establishes a new bright future for this nation,” he added.
The ambassador praised the efforts of the Kingdom in promoting dialogue, limiting crises and supporting Arab development paths.
He also emphasized the importance of the summit being held in Saudi Arabia due to its economic, political and religious position among the Arab world.

Topics: Qatar Saudi Arabia

Saudi surgeons successfully separate Nigerian conjoined twins

Saudi surgeons successfully separate Nigerian conjoined twins
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi surgeons successfully separate Nigerian conjoined twins

Saudi surgeons successfully separate Nigerian conjoined twins
  • 85-member specialist medical team has successfully completed 7 of 8 stages of surgery that were expected to take at least 14 hours in total
  • Saudi specialists have supervised 130 cases of conjoined twins from 23 countries in the past 33 years, and the Nigerian twins will be the 56th set to separated
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A team of Saudi surgeons on Thursday successfully separated Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hassina after a 14-hour operation in Riyadh. 

The specialist surgical team earlier announced the twins were in a stable condition at King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Children in King Abdulaziz Medical City.

Hassana and Hassina, who were born in Kaduna, Nigeria, on Jan. 12 last year, shared an abdomen, pelvis, liver, intestines, and urinary and reproductive systems.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah is pictured with Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hassina. (KSrelief)

The 85-member multidisciplinary team, which includes 35 medical and surgical specialists as well as nursing and technical staff, is led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, an advisor to the Saudi Royal Court and supervisor-general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center . 

Before the operation began, Al-Rabeeah said the operation would include eight stages. The surgery was undertaken on the directives of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian initiatives have previously assisted with 130 cases of conjoined twins from 23 countries over a period of 33 years, and Hassana and Hassina will be the 56th set of twins to be separated as a result.

Nigeria’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yahaya Lawal, said: “I take this opportunity to once again thank the custodian of the two holy mosques, the crown prince, and the entire leadership of the Kingdom for this kind humanitarian gesture extended to these conjoined Nigerian twins, Hassana and Hassina.

“Nigeria is so delighted to see this day, the operation to separate these conjoined twins which is ongoing, and I am so pleased also on behalf of the federal government of Nigeria to state that we look forward to a very successful operation.

“We thank the medical team led by Dr. Al-Rabeeah and all the team who are involved in this very delicate operation. May Allah bless them, bless the efforts, bless the Kingdom, and bless the entire people of Saudi Arabia. Nigeria shall ever remain grateful for this kind humanitarian act.”

The ambassador added: “We understand a number of stages have been successfully carried out and look forward to successfully finishing the remaining stages.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Botswana supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi received the Adviser at the Saudi Royal Court, Ahmed Kattan, during his visit to the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, Kattan conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president, and wishes to the government and people for further progress and prosperity in Botswana, while Masisi reciprocated the greetings.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and means to enhance them in all fields as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Masisi voiced his country’s support for the Kingdom’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh following Botswana’s membership to Bureau International des Expositions — an intergovernmental organization in charge of overseeing and regulating World Expos.

Kattan expressed the Saudi government’s appreciation for this support, which reflects the distinguished ties between the two countries.

The Saudi envoy also held talks with Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Lemogang Kwape to discuss ties.

Kattan arrived in Botswana from Lesotho, where he had similar meetings with senior officials, as part of a tour that also included Eswatini.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Republic of Botswana Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan World Export 2030

DiplomaticQuarter: Norwegian ambassador hails 'very solid relationship' with Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: Norwegian ambassador hails ‘very solid relationship’ with Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

DiplomaticQuarter: Norwegian ambassador hails ‘very solid relationship’ with Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: Norwegian ambassador hails ‘very solid relationship’ with Saudi Arabia
  • Ties will only strengthen in years to come, diplomat Thomas Lid Ball says
  • Envoy also praises Kingdom for its help in evacuating Norwegians from Sudan
Updated 18 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Norway’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia said his country’s relationship with the Kingdom was “very solid,” as the Scandinavian country celebrated its national day on Wednesday.

Thomas Lid Ball told Arab News said that the long-established bonds between the two countries in various sectors would only strengthen over the coming years.

“I think we have had a very solid relationship between Saudi Arabia and Norway for many years. We have several things in common, notably that we are nations that have been dependent on oil and gas,” he said.

“Our shared ambition is a green transition, in which we are producing oil and gas in a cleaner way and are shifting toward renewable energy. And in this, we have a lot in common and a lot of things to gain, I think from cooperating more closely.

“We have many new ways from companies within oil and gas supply that are working here and I think more are coming, with great opportunities in the Kingdom undergoing transformation.”

Norway has enjoyed good diplomatic relations with the Kingdom since they were established in 1961.

Norway's National Day celebration at the embassy in Riyadh. (Supplied) 

“To all Saudi brothers and sisters who are here tonight, I would like to say that we greatly appreciate our long-standing bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia,” Ball told guests at an event at the Norwegian Embassy to mark his country’s national day.

“As a Norway ambassador, I would like to further those relations in the years to come.”

Among the guests at the event were Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud, government officials, diplomats and business leaders.

Ball told Arab News there were many industries in which Norway and Saudi Arabia were cooperating, including fisheries and construction.

“We have a long coastline in both countries. So we have shipping, we have fisheries, we have all sorts of companies that are interested in Saudi Arabia these days,” he said.

“At the national day reception here, we have some seafood from Norway. There are many companies now. I am joining five, six of them in Jeddah next week, where we are going to look at aquaculture opportunities in Saudi Arabia, so we actually can produce the seafood inside the Kingdom. Some of it will be land based, so there are exciting opportunities.”

Norway has a thriving aquaculture industry, producing more than half of the world’s farmed Atlantic salmon and exporting to more than 100 countries. Sales of Norwegian salmon to Saudi Arabia totaled $27 million in 2019.

Ball also thanked the Kingdom for its support in evacuating Norwegian and other citizens from Sudan.

“I used this opportunity to thank the deputy governor for what I think was outstanding assistance by Saudi Arabia during the big crisis in Sudan,” he said.

“There was first the evacuation out of Khartoum and other cities, but then it was out of Port Sudan through Jeddah and onto the capitals in our countries.

“We could not have made it without Saudi Arabia. We have evacuated 133 Norwegians from Sudan.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Norway DiplomaticQuarter

