NEOM and Rajasthan Royals cricket team announce new community sports program

NEOM and Rajasthan Royals cricket team announce new community sports program
Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Dharamshala, India, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM and Rajasthan Royals cricket team announce new community sports program

NEOM and Rajasthan Royals cricket team announce new community sports program
  • It is the Saudi smart city’s first program of its kind and aims to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among its residents
  • NEOM aspires to be an innovative destination for sport by partnering with global sports brands
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM: The Saudi smart city NEOM has partnered with one of India’s premier T20 cricket teams, the Rajasthan Royals, to deliver its first ever cricket program.

The landmark pilot scheme aims to facilitate an active and healthy lifestyle within the growing workforce, forecast to reach 60,000 people by the end of the year.

Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, said: “It’s important that we develop a thriving cricket ecosystem that can be enjoyed by everyone. We are excited to see NEOM’s cricket program partnered by Rajasthan Royals offer that, while also contributing to the growth of the sport in the Kingdom.”

Founded in 2008 and hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, the Rajasthan Royals is one of the world’s most renowned cricket teams and recognized internationally for its  academies and community foundation work. To mark the partnership, the lead owner, Manoj Badale, visited NEOM on Monday to meet CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr and other community members, and to take part in a selection of cricket sessions.

Badale said: “We are thrilled to partner with NEOM and launch this grassroots cricket program. This partnership allows us to contribute to NEOM's vision of fostering an inclusive, active and healthy community. We look forward to witnessing the growth of cricket within NEOM and creating a lasting impact for the workforce, residents and society.”

The cricket program will focus on inclusivity and reflects the Royals’ commitment to promoting the development and innovation of cricket internationally. With a workforce of thousands already based at NEOM, cricket has become one of the project’s most popular sports, attracting more participation and a growing number of spectators from among those working on site.

NEOM aspires to be an innovative destination for sport, partnering with global sports brands, championing livability for its residents and contributing to NEOM’s dynamic economy. The new partnership will be another element of NEOM’s commitment to supporting an active and healthy community.

Jan Paterson, managing director of NEOM Sport, said: “NEOM is committed to nurturing the most physically active society globally and our partnership with the Royals is the latest step in making that vision a reality. Cricket is already a hugely popular sport in NEOM and we want to capture and nurture that enthusiasm and make sure it is being felt throughout the region. Working with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation and the Royals will enable us to provide cricket for men and women, girls and boys alike, in the community at NEOM.”

The cricket program will be delivered by specialist partners, RISE, and Red Bear Sports, who will oversee the delivery of an authentic T20 cricket league on site at NEOM. It will be community based and be supported by a participation program to be delivered by the end of the year. Sport is seen as essential to the enrichment of lives at NEOM, and the organization is aiming to support the development of sport leaders within the workforce.

Topics: NEOM RAJASTHAN ROYALS Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud

CR7 Al-Nassr jerseys big hit in Barcelona

CR7 Al-Nassr jerseys big hit in Barcelona
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

CR7 Al-Nassr jerseys big hit in Barcelona

CR7 Al-Nassr jerseys big hit in Barcelona
  • Ronaldo has made 14 appearances for the club, and has scored 13 goals
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

BARCELONA: Replicas of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr jersey have become a big hit with football fans in Barcelona, according to vendors in the Spanish city.

One sports-shop owner told Arab News that he was selling at least 10 replica shirts of the Saudi club every week with the Portuguese player’s name printed on the back.

The news, a surprise considering Ronaldo’s playing history with Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid, is part of a growing interest in the Saudi Pro League amid an increased global marketing push by the league.

Since Ronaldo’s arrival at the Riyadh club in December, more than 35 television networks around the world have started to cover matches each week from the Saudi league, with Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr always topping the bill.

Ronaldo, known by his initials and favored shirt number as CR7, has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances for the club, including hattricks against Al-Wehda and Damac.

Al-Nassr currently sit second in the league on 60 points, just three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with three matches left to play.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Spain Barcelona Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League (SPL) Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in Florida

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in Florida
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in Florida

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in Florida
  • 32-year-old shoots final round 73 to claim the title by 1 over Klara Davidson Spilkova
  • France’s Pauline Roussin captains her side to victory in team event
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

FLORIDA: Spain’s Carlota Ciganda held her nerve down the last hole to take the individual title by one shot at the Aramco Team Series presented by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in Florida, on the challenging Trump International West Palm Beach layout.

Ciganda, an Arizona State University alumnus, held off the Czech Republic’s Klara Davidson Spilkova to secure her first victory of the year and seventh Ladies European Tour win after a final round of 73. Scoring showed the challenge the Trump International course presented with two-under-par marking the winning score for the second of the five Aramco Team Series events.

“To win is always special. It’s not easy to win nowadays, there is a lot of good players and a lot of youngsters coming in very strong,” the champion said after celebrating with her fellow countrywoman on the 18th green. “So yeah to come here and win, I think it’s big also with the likes of Lexi, Lydia and Alison. It feels very special.”

The challenges of the par-72 layout were the talk of the weekend, with just two players finishing under par for the week. The Spaniard alluded to the winning formula. “Patience was the key for this week. I think it’s a very tricky golf course. Pretty much every hole has a creek or a lake or a hazard. It’s a great ball-striking course, you have to hit it to the right spot so I just wanted to be patient and try to give myself birdie chances.”

The win secures Ciganda vital “Race to Costa Del Sol” points during a Solheim Cup year, which is due to take place in her home country of Spain in September. The Spaniard has previously played a vital role in Team Europe’s 2013, 2019 and 2021 victories.

Spilkova came up just shy of securing her third LET victory with one of the best back nines of the day to put her in contention. Birdies on 13 and 15 lifted the Czech to second place but she could not find another on the tricky final hole to force a playoff. The 28-year-old said after the round: “It was difficult, mentally quite a difficult golf course. I think the first day was my best day, I was in a nice flow and hitting a lot of pars.

“The last two days was like a real rollercoaster but I fought back on the back nine today. It was good and I felt really good. After a tough first nine today, I was very proud of myself, that other one shot or two would have been nice but I’m happy.”

Olivia Cowan tied the low round of the day, a four-under-par 68, to climb 15 places and set the clubhouse lead at level par. Ending up two shots shy of the win, Cowan said after the round: “I managed to get a few birdies out there today, I don’t know what was going on. I guess we were getting the right lines today and hitting it quite close. I gave myself a lot of chances and rolled the putts nicely.

“We had a lot of fun this week and it was nice to have my friend on the bag to support me.”

Cowan finished in a tie for third place alongside world No. 3 Lydia Ko who could not get going shooting a one-over-par 73, matching her third-place finish in her first Aramco Team Series event in Singapore earlier this year. Home favorite and Florida native Lexi Thompson struggled on the final day, shooting 78 to fall into tie for 21st.

It was Ciganda’s compatriot Nuria Iturrioz who held a one-shot overnight lead going into the final day, but Trump International’s challenging water holes proved difficult for many and saw Iturrioz fall back into a tie for 28th individually, but her team had done enough in the first two rounds to secure the team championship.

Earlier in the day the team championship concluded with Team Roussin rising to the top to win by two, securing France’s Pauline Roussin’s back-to-back victories in the series after she won the individual title in Singapore earlier in the year. The French star captained her team of Iturrioz, Solheim Cup legend Trish Johnson and amateur Michael Bickford to victory this week with a score of 25-under-par.

On the win, Roussin said: “It was a lot of fun. We really got along, and we had fun out there, despite how much of a challenge the golf course is. And now here we are with the trophies. It’s pretty cool … I’m proud of this team, and I would not have wished to play it with any other people.”

The next stop for the Aramco Team Series is at Centurion Club from July 14 to 16 before events in Hong Kong and Riyadh to conclude the 2023 series.

Topics: Aramco Team Series Florida

Vinicius Junior says Spanish league ‘now belongs to racists’ after enduring more abuse

Vinicius Junior says Spanish league ‘now belongs to racists’ after enduring more abuse
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

Vinicius Junior says Spanish league ‘now belongs to racists’ after enduring more abuse

Vinicius Junior says Spanish league ‘now belongs to racists’ after enduring more abuse
  • The 22-year-old Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to racist abuse since moving to Spain five years ago
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

MADRID: Vinícius Júnior was subjected to racist abuse yet again on Sunday with the Brazil star saying the Spanish league “now belongs to racists.”
The latest abuse against Vinícius came in Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia, a match that had to be temporarily stopped after the Brazil forward said he was insulted by a fan behind one of the goals at Mestalla Stadium.
“It wasn’t the first time, or the second or the third. Racism is normal in LaLiga. The competition thinks it’s normal, as does the federation, and the opponents encourage it,” Vinícius said on Instagram and Twitter. “The league that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi now belongs to racists ... But I’m strong and I will fight until the end against the racists. Even if far from here.”
The 22-year-old Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to racist abuse since moving to Spain five years ago.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti considered replacing the star forward after Vinícius said fans at Mestalla chanted “monkey” toward him. He said Vinícius initially didn’t want to continue playing.
“What happened today shouldn’t happen,” Ancelotti said. “When a stadium yells ‘monkey’ to a player, and the coach considers taking him out of the field because of that, it means that there is something bad in this league.”
The veteran coach refused to talk about the game after what happened, saying his team’s loss meant nothing.
“The game should have been stopped,” Ancelotti said. “This shouldn’t happen. It wasn’t only one person, as it has happened in several stadiums. Here, it was a stadium racially insulting a player, the game had to stop. I would have said the same thing if it was 3-0 for us. You have to stop the game, there was no way around it.”
Ancelotti said he asked the referee to stop the match, but was told that the protocol was to first make an announcement to fans, then take other action if the problem continued.
Ancelotti said Vinícius didn’t want to keep playing but he told the player that he wasn’t guilty of anything and that he was the victim. Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said he would have left the field with Vinicius if his teammate had decided to stop playing.
“Vinícius is upset, obviously, but more than upset, he is sad,” Ancelotti said.
According to Spanish media reports, Valencia has identified two fans who allegedly insulted Vinícius behind one of the goals.
Some comments on social media claimed fans were saying the Spanish word “tonto” (silly) instead of “mono” (monkey).
Valencia later said it expected Ancelotti to apologize to Valencia fans for accusing them of racism after misunderstanding what was said. The coach told a news conference that the referee wouldn’t have started the racism protocol if he didn’t think there was racism in the stadium.
Vinícius was later sent off after an altercation with Valencia players, and gestured to home fans about their team’s fight against relegation as he left the field. Valencia took a huge step toward avoiding the drop with the 1-0 victory opening a five-point gap to the bottom three teams entering the final three rounds.
“The reward for the racists was my ejection!” Vinícius said on Instagram, along with the Spanish league’s slogan “It’s not soccer, it’s LaLiga.”
Vinícius had called the referee around the 70th minute and started pointing to a person sitting among the Valencia supporters. The player went near the stands and confronted the fans while players from both teams tried to restore calm.
Police eventually arrived in the stands to deal with the supporters. An announcement was made asking fans to behave.
The match at Mestalla was stopped for about seven minutes, and not long after it resumed Vinícius clashed with Valencia players and was sent off for pushing one of his opponents away with a hand to his face.
After the decision of his ejection was made following a video review, Vinícius started applauding ironically. As he was leaving the field, he made a “going down” gesture over relegation. That upset players on the Valencia bench and some charged toward Vinícius as he left the field, causing the game to be temporarily stopped again.
Valencia coach Rubén Baraja condemned the behavior of Valencia fans but also criticized Vinícius, saying he should have respected the club and its supporters.
Vinícius’ teammate Dani Ceballos criticized the fans but said he also expected Vinícius to apologize for his gestures after being sent off.
Ancelotti said Vinícius’ reaction was normal considering what he had gone through moments earlier.
The Spanish league said it has requested images from the game to investigate what happened. It will also probe possible insults against Vinícius outside Mestalla, when a large group of fans also allegedly called the player a monkey as the Madrid bus arrived.
League president Javier Tebas criticized Vinícius for attacking the league without fully understanding what it has done recently to combat racism, and saying the player didn’t show up for talks on the subject that he had requested himself.
The league has made nine formal complaints over racist abuse against Vinícius over the last two seasons, with many of the cases being shelved. A Mallorca fan may end up going on trial after allegedly racially insulting the Brazilian during a game.
The first trial against a fan accused of racial abuse in Spanish professional soccer is expected to happen at some point this year in a case involving Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams, who was insulted by an Espanyol supporter in a match in 2020.

Topics: Vinicius Junior Spanish league Racist abuse Valencia racism

Koepka takes PGA for fifth major title in landmark LIV win

Koepka takes PGA for fifth major title in landmark LIV win
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

Koepka takes PGA for fifth major title in landmark LIV win

Koepka takes PGA for fifth major title in landmark LIV win
  • The 33-year-old American captured his third PGA Championship and became the first player to win a major since joining LIV
  • Norway’s 11th-ranked Hovland and American Scheffler, the new world number one, shared second on 273
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

ROCHESTER, New York: Brooks Koepka outdueled Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler in a back-nine battle Sunday to win the PGA Championship for his fifth major title, giving Saudi-backed LIV Golf a milestone major triumph.

The 33-year-old American captured his third PGA Championship and became the first player to win a major since joining LIV, firing a three-under par 67 to finish 72 holes at Oak Hill on nine-under 271.
“It’s incredible,” said Koepka, only the 20th player to win five or more majors. “I’m not sure I even dreamed when I was a kid I would win this many.”
Norway’s 11th-ranked Hovland, chasing his first major title, and American Scheffler, last year’s Masters winner and the new world number one, shared second on 273.
“I put up a good fight. I played great today,” Scheffler said. “I gave the guys on top of the leaderboard something to think about and I made a little bit much a move.
“But Brooks just played some fantastic golf this week. He played too good this weekend for me to catch up to him.”

 

There were a smattering of boos for Koepka as he walked onto the 18th green to make the concluding putts for the title, a sign of the bitter acrimony that has engulfed golf since the launch of the LIV circuit last year.
But Koepka calmly finished off an impressive romp, his first major win since 2021 knee surgery sidelined him for most of the past two seasons.
“I look back at where we were two years ago,” Koepka said. “I’m so happy right now. I’m at a loss for words. But this is the coolest thing.”
Australia’s Cam Davis and American Kurt Kitayama shared fourth on 277 with another LIV player, American Bryson DeChambeau.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy shared seventh on 278 with Austrian Sepp Straka.
Koepka was among the stars who jumped from the PGA Tour to breakaway LIV Golf, which offered record $25 million purses for 54-hole events, despite concern over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.
The PGA banned LIV talent from its events, with a legal fight between them due in court next May. In the meantime, the majors have provided the only outlet for competition between players from the rival tours.
In all, there were six major winners from LIV in the field of 156 with a combined 15 major crowns, none of them won since joining the upstart circuit, including Australian Cam Smith’s British Open title last July.

Brooks Koepka and his trophy. (Twitter: @BKoepka)

Koepka led entering the final round at last month’s Masters but, in his words, “choked” away the green jacket to Spain’s Jon Rahm.
After sharing second at Augusta National with LIV’s Phil Mickelson, Koepka’s three PGA wins puts him behind only Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen.
In the closing drama, Hovland sank a birdie putt from just inside eight feet at 14 but Koepka matched him from just inside four feet to reach nine-under and stay one ahead of the 11th-ranked Norwegian with Scheffler three back.
Hovland was undone by a 9-iron shot from a fairway bunker at 16, where he embedded his ball into the bunker wall and went on to make double bogey.
Koepka sank a birdie putt at 16 from just inside five feet to reach 10-under and lead by four.
“I thought I handled myself pretty well,” Hovland said. “Pretty unfortunate on 16 but I don’t feel like I gave it away.
“Brooks deserved to win. He hit a lot of great putts and a lot of great shots.”
Scheffler birdied 18 from just inside 16 feet and Koepka took bogey at 17 after finding the right rough off the tee, sending Koepka to the final hole two up on the American.
Koepka dropped his approach inside 10 feet and two-putted for victory.

World number three McIlroy from Northern Ireland was trying to win his first major title since 2014.
McIlroy’s playing partner, US club professional Michael Block, aced the 151-yard par-3 15th on the fly with a 7-iron and was cheered all the way along his walk to the hole. It was the first hole-in-one by a club pro in the PGA since 1999.
Block shot 71 to share 15th on 281, earning a spot in next year’s PGA field.
 

 

Topics: PGA Championship Brooks Koepka

Newcastle United could be without key players for season-defining Leicester City game

Newcastle United could be without key players for season-defining Leicester City game
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United could be without key players for season-defining Leicester City game

Newcastle United could be without key players for season-defining Leicester City game
  • 1 point needed from 2 games for Champions League place
  • Joelinton, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy struggling
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is hoping ‘machine’ Joelinton is fit to face Leicester City with his Champions League-chasing Magpies suffering an end-of-season injury crisis.

Newcastle United may be without Joe Willock, injured in the win over Brighton last Thursday, for the final two games of the campaign — and news is no better on Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy, with the key duo having yet to return to training at the club’s Benton base.

But with only one point needed to secure Champions League qualification, following Aston Villa’s point at fifth-placed Liverpool, Newcastle boss Howe is hoping he will be able to patch up talisman Joelinton for the Monday night visit of the 19th-placed Foxes.

“We’ll want the same again, I’ve got no doubt the crowd will be there for us. We really have to take the good feeling from Brighton and the confidence that game should give us but then forget it and focus purely on a totally different game,” said Howe.

“Tactically, it will be totally different, but we have to be ready for a tough match.

“We’ve got a few concerns. The lads gave so much to the game against Brighton, and they’ve given a lot to the season. I just hope there is nothing serious.

“It looks like Joe Willock may be in trouble with his hamstring injury, we might lose him for the season but that’s unclear as I sit here now. Fingers crossed our team will still be strong.”

Joelinton limped out of the St. James’ Park clash, but no matter what happens in games, the big Brazilian always seems to patch himself up ready to play the next.

Howe hopes his midfield ‘machine’ will come to the rescue again.

“He’d literally — it’s a well-used phrase in football — run through a brick wall for the team, the club and I think he does every game.

“He succumbed to that brick wall against Brighton, it seemed to hurt him, but we hope he’s okay. He’s just been incredible for us this year.”

On Longstaff, who has been unavailable since the midweek win at Everton at the end of April, and Murphy, who has missed the last two games, Howe has revealed it remains to be seen whether either will strengthen the Magpies’ hand.

“At this moment, being honest, he’s doubtful,” Howe said on Longstaff. “He hasn’t trained. He’s improving but we’ll wait and see. Again, Jacob hasn’t trained so we’ll wait and see.”

Attention now turns to who may replace Willock in the side. And Howe has made it clear he has every faith, if selected, young Geordie Elliot Anderson will make up for lost time against both the Foxes and on the final day at Chelsea.

He said: “When you look back to the start of the season, I’d say he himself would consider himself a first-team player now as in a fully integrated member of the first-team’s squad.

“He’s trained consistently throughout the season. It’s very difficult for those lads that haven’t played regularly when the team wins consistently and has performed as well as it has to wait for their chance.

“Now, he’s a young player that has been desperate to play, he’s controlled his emotions really well, I do believe he’s added elements to his game and improved certain parts of his game that needed to improve. I’d say he’s ready.

“He’s versatile — he proved that against Brighton, he came on the right side of midfield. He’s predominantly been used by me as a left-side player and he’s very much capable, so we believe in him.”

 

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Leicester City Premier league UEFA Champions League

