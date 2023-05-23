American found guilty of torture in Iraq

WASHINGTON: For only the second time ever an American has been convicted of torture in US court — for brutal treatment of an employee at a weapons factory in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Justice Department announced Monday.
Ross Roggio, 54, faces possible life in prison after he was found guilty of torture and other crimes in federal court in Pennsylvania on Friday.
In 2015 Roggio was developing a factory to produce M-4 automatic assault rifles in the Kurdistan region of Iraq using parts illegally exported from the United States, the department said in a statement.
At the time one of his employees, an Estonian man, raised questions about the project.
To prevent the man from interfering, the indictment said, Roggio arranged for Kurdish soldiers to kidnap him.
The man was detained at a Kurdish military camp for 39 days during which Roggio allegedly led multiple interrogation and torture sessions, ordering the soldiers to beat him with hoses, use a bag to suffocate him, and threaten to cut off his fingers using a cutting tool.
“On at least one occasion, Roggio wrapped his belt around the victim’s neck, yanked the victim off the ground, and suspended him in the air, causing the victim to lose consciousness,” the department said.
Roggio and his company were charged in 2018 with 37 counts of illegally exporting firearms parts and tools for the project.
Last year the Justice Department added the torture charges to the case, based on a 1994 law on torture.
On Friday Roggio was convicted of torture, conspiracy, illegal weapons exports, money laundering, smuggling and other charges.
Only one other American has been prosecuted under the 1994 statute.
In 2009 a US court sentenced US citizen Charles “Chuckie” Taylor, the son of former Liberian dictator Charles Taylor, to 97 years in prison for acts of torture between 1999 and 2003 in the West African country.
“Today’s milestone conviction is the result of the extraordinary courage of the victim, who came forward after the defendant inflicted unspeakable pain on him for more than a month,” said FBI Assistant Director Luis Quesada.
“Torture is among the most heinous crimes the FBI investigates, and together with our partners at the Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center, we will relentlessly pursue justice,” Quesada said.
JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense minister Monday said that Israel’s new government has greatly increased the number of strikes on Iranian targets since taking office late last year.
Yoav Gallant did not provide an exact number of airstrikes. But the address, delivered at a security conference, marked rare public comments on Israeli military activity in Syria.
“Since I took office, the number of Israeli strikes against the Iranians in Syria have doubled,” Gallant said.
“As part of this campaign, we are working methodically to strike the Iranian intelligence capabilities in Syria,” he said. “These strikes inflict significant damage to the attempts by the Revolutionary Guard to establish a foothold a few kilometers from the Israeli border.”
Gallant also accused Iran of converting civilian ships into military vessels armed with weapons such as drones, missiles and intelligence-gathering capabilities. He said Iran hopes to station these ships at long distances from Iran.
“Iran aims to expand its reach to the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea and even the shores of the Mediterranean,” he said. “This is a structured plan designed to threaten trade and flight routes — both military and civilian — and to create a permanent threat in the maritime arena.”
Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing its calls for Israel’s destruction and its support for anti-Israel militant groups across the region. It also accuses Iran of trying to develop a nuclear bomb — a charge Iran denies.
Israeli officials have acknowledged carrying out hundreds of strikes on Iranian targets in neighboring Syria — where Iran has sent advisers and forces to assist President Bashar Assad in a 12-year civil war. But officials have given few details over the years and almost never comment on specific operations.
DUBAI: The fighting in Sudan, now in its second month, shows no sign of ending, and is contributing to Africa’s swelling number of people displaced by conflicts. What began as a feud between two factions in Khartoum had spread to other regions, claiming lives, shutting down public life, destroying infrastructure and sparking a humanitarian crisis characterized by shortages of medicine, fuel and food.
Now, Sudan’s neighbors, many of which have for decades dealt with their own conflicts, instability and humanitarian challenges, are calling for an end to the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces, or SAF, and the paramilitary group Rapid Armed Forces, or RAF, before it spills across borders and engulfs them.
Even prior to the eruption of violence in Khartoum on April 15, efforts were underway to prevent simmering tensions between the rival Sudanese factions from turning into an all-out conflict.
“One week before the crisis, our chief negotiator went to Khartoum to meet with the chairperson of the Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the then-deputy chairperson of the Sovereign Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo,” Deng Dau Deng Malek, the acting minister of foreign affairs of South Sudan, told Arab News in a recent Zoom interview from Juba.
He said the last-ditch diplomatic efforts by the South Sudanese government were aimed at ironing out the kinks of the planned transition to a civilian-led government in Khartoum.
Among the many roadblocks in the path of a peaceful settlement was the thorny issue of the integration of Dagalo’s RSF into the military, an issue which lit the fuse of Sudan’s current conflict.
Malek declined to assign blame exclusively to one side or the other, saying merely that, in some ways, the conflict in Sudan was inevitable.
He said that while the world was largely caught off guard by the eruption of fighting in Sudan, his own country’s experience with conflict resolution and peacemaking equipped him with the foresight to predict that a war was inevitable within the borders of its northern neighbor.
In South Sudan, Malek recalled, “there was a provision that provided (for) two armies in one country, which was a really big mistake at that time. So, once the two armies came to Juba, it led to a war in July 2016.”
He added: “We were very much aware that there is always a problem to agree to two armies in one country, whatever the nature, whatever the standing of that army.
“So, yes, the situation in Sudan was known to be really going toward that.”
Even though the South Sudan government expected tensions over Sudan’s power-sharing agreements, Malek acknowledged that it was unprepared for the crisis that arose on April 15.
“We were not very prepared (for) that kind of scale of war (that) would blow out like that,” he said.
“We knew it would be a limited engagement, with a very practical coming together for the SAF and RSF — (but) not to go the way they have gone so far.”
705 People killed in fighting since April 15 (WHO).
5,287+ Those who have suffered injuries (WHO).
1.1m Displaced internally or into neighboring countries.
With neither Al-Burhan nor Dagalo willing to call a timeout, South Sudan and other neighbors of Sudan are bracing themselves to deal with the repercussions. Hundreds of thousands have already fled the strife-torn country, with the UN refugee agency, or UNHCR, predicting that the fighting would force 860,000 people to flee.
“This is one of our biggest concerns, the spillover,” Malek said.
Sudan shares a border, in order of length, with South Sudan, Chad, the Central African Republic, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Libya.
The UNHCR has envisioned three scenarios: Sudanese refugees fleeing to neighboring countries; refugees hosted by Sudan returning home; and refugees hosted by Sudan moving to other neighboring countries.
“At this particular stage, there are (relatively) very few people who have moved to South Sudan,” Malek said, alluding to the fact that while the majority of those displaced by the fighting in Sudan have fled to Egypt and Chad, South Sudan has received 58,000 people.
Of these, according to Malek, only 8,000 are Sudanese. Incidentally, prior to the fighting that began last month, Sudan itself was home to more than a million refugees — mostly from South Sudan — as well as more than 3 million IDPs, or internally displaced persons.
With the security situation in Sudan no longer suitable for those who once sought shelter there, many former refugees are now twice displaced, returning to their countries of origin or seeking safety elsewhere.
Aside from dealing with waves of refugees and IDPs, Sudan’s neighbors will also have to face up to the wide-ranging consequences of the conflict.
“(South Sudan’s) economic viability is also dependent on the pipeline, the oil that passes through the territory of the Republic of Sudan,” Malek said.
South Sudan’s crude oil exports reached around 144,000 barrels per day early this year, with the majority of this being piped to Sudan’s Red Sea coast. Now, the price of oil has fallen from $100 per barrel to $70.
Though oil continues to flow through the vital pipeline, the conflict has threatened oil revenues as well as the world’s energy supply.
“Our message to both of the (Sudanese factional) leaders and those who are fighting — (something) we will say to both — is this: We need protection of this pipeline because it is the viability of the economy of (our) country,” Malek said.
The combined blow of economic setbacks and influx of displaced people threatens to overwhelm Sudan’s neighbors in northern and central Africa, most of whom are impoverished and unstable themselves.
South Sudan is still reeling from a six-year civil war which ended just three years ago. That human-made catastrophe was followed by severe floods, which continue to this day and have pushed the country’s roughly 12 million residents, more than 2 million of whom are internally displaced, to the brink of starvation by making agricultural lands inaccessible.
“The UN too is overwhelmed by our own situation,” Malek said, adding that “UN agencies have been under very serious stress.”
As a result of the many overlapping crises, three-quarters of South Sudan’s population is dependent on humanitarian aid, according to UNHCR data.
Malek pointed out that South Sudan had been hosting 340,000 Sudanese in several camps in the Upper Nile state. “We are coordinating with the UN agencies to be able to address the situation of those who are returning and the (people who) are crossing (into South Sudan) from Sudan,” he said.
“Particularly now, when we are talking about the northern part of South Sudan, to which the refugees and IDPs are returning. The infrastructure there is a challenge. Also, Sudan was the only way that we received commodities from Port Sudan, and now (there is) a very big challenge as to whether that will continue to work.”
Looking to the future, Malek said international support is vital to limiting the damage being caused by the crisis in Sudan and preventing its neighbors from being destabilized by a humanitarian catastrophe.
In this context, Malek said UN agencies would have to “provide the necessary support to localities inside Sudan” so that they can stop the free movement of fighters.
He cautioned once more that if “the insecurity and war spread out of Khartoum to the region, the situation will be difficult for all the neighboring countries.”
Turning to the problems that beset South Sudan, Malek noted that while the US has long been an ally, supporting the world’s youngest nation through times of conflict — from the 2011 independence referendum through to the 2018 peace talks in Kenya — work still needs to be done for the sanctions and arms embargoes imposed on the country to be lifted.
“We have said that now we have to open up a new page with the United States of America and for us to work together,” he said. “Of course, they have issues with (our) human rights issues, issues of democracy, issues of corruption, or issues of governance.”
“South Sudan is under sanctions and the US is the penholder on these particular sanctions (at the UN). There are about five benchmarks that (the US wants) to see. If these five benchmarks are met by the government of South Sudan, then we will be able to get out of sanctions and the arms embargo.”
JEDDAH: The second round of prisoner swap talks between the Yemeni government and the Houthis, which was scheduled to begin this month, has been postponed after both parties traded accusations over prison visit delays.
During the first round of prisoner swap talks in Switzerland in March, the Yemeni government and the Houthis agreed to swap almost 900 prisoners during the holy month of Ramadan, as well as exchange visits to prisoners in each other’s cities, and launch the second round of talks immediately after Ramadan, which ended on April 21.
Both parties this week accused one another of impeding prison visits.
Majed Fadhail, a member of the government’s delegation to prisoner exchange negotiations, told Arab News that the Yemeni government delegation postponed a visit to Houthi prisons after the militia refused to allow them to visit Mohammed Qahtan, a Yemeni politician held captive for eight years.
“The agreement stipulates that everyone, including Mohammed Qahtan, is permitted to visit,” Fadhail said.
Yahya Kazman, head of the Yemeni government’s delegation, also told Arab News that the second round of talks was scheduled to begin at the end of this month but was delayed because the agreement to swap visits to Marib and Sanaa prisons failed to be put into practice.
“I anticipate that it will be delayed until mid-June, as it is dependent on visits that have not yet been implemented,” Kazman said.
In Sanaa, the Houthis accused the Yemeni government of setting preconditions on their Saturday trip to prisoners in Marib.
“We view these actions as a blatant obstruction designed to thwart the visits and, in turn, the next round of negotiations,” Abdul Kader Al-Murtadha, head of the Houthi delegation, said on Twitter.
During the second round of talks, the Houthis say they will discuss exchanging 1,400 prisoners, while the Yemeni government says it will push for “emptying” Houthi prisons of abductees and forcefully disappeared persons.
Similarly, Yemen rights groups and activists that work for the release of war prisoners and abducted civilians voiced dissatisfaction with the postponement of prisoner swap discussions between the warring factions and urged the UN Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, and the Arab coalition, to push for the talks to resume as soon as possible.
“We hold them accountable for their inaction, accusations and procrastination. Mothers are extremely distressed and monitor this case with great interest,” Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj, chairperson of the Abductees’ Mothers Association, an umbrella group representing thousands of women family members of civilian war captives, told Arab News.
The prisoner swap talks were postponed as the head of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, warned wrangling Yemeni political parties in Yemen that the collapse of the council, the government, and other public institutions would deprive the war-torn country of vital humanitarian aid and prevent Yemenis from traveling abroad.
“The presence of the legitimate authority, which is represented by the Presidential Leadership Council, the government and modern national institutions, is the decisive guarantee for the continuation of political support for our just causes, the flow of aid and the facilitation of the cross-border movement of Yemenis,” Al-Alimi said in a speech on the eve of the 33rd anniversary of Unity Day on May 22.
He urged Yemenis to support the council until the Houthis are defeated and Iran’s schemes in Yemen are foiled.
“Our ultimate objective will continue to be to restore state institutions, and we will continue to unite the inside and outside of the country against the Houthi militia’s coup and terrorism, as well as the Iranian project that supports it,” he added.
The Yemeni government would comply with peace efforts to end the war in Yemen, including the Saudi initiative, as well as revive state institutions and alleviate the country’s worsening humanitarian crisis, Al-Alimi said.
“We will also continue our serious engagement with the peace efforts led by our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with the option to deter any hostile threat posed by the Houthi militia.”
TEHRAN: Iran has appointed Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Iran’s Mizan news agency reported on Monday, following a China-brokered deal in April between Tehran and Riyadh that ended years of political rift between the two countries.
Alireza Enayati served as an assistant to the foreign minister and director-general of Arabian Gulf affairs at the ministry, according to Iran’s judiciary’s news agency Mizan.
ABU DHABI: The UAE has invited the Israeli president Isaac Herzog and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attend the climate change conference COP28 to be held in Dubai in November, the UAE embassy in Israel said on Monday.
If Netanyahu attends the conference, it would mark his first trip to the UAE as prime minister, following a postponed visit earlier in the year.
UAE is hosting the UN climate event from November 30 until December 12 at the Expo City in Dubai.