Saudi Arabia, Arab nations condemn Israeli security minister’s Al-Aqsa visit

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (L) walks through the courtyard of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque complex on May 21, 2023. (AFP)
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (L) walks through the courtyard of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque complex on May 21, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (L) walks through the courtyard of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque complex.
  • Itamar Ben-Gvir’s tour was ‘dangerous escalation’ say Palestinians and Arab governments
RAMALLAH: Israel’s ultra right-wing national security minister has been condemned as “provocative” and “dangerous” after visiting Al-Aqsa mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday.

The visit by Itamar Ben-Gvir — his second since becoming a member of Israel’s government — was denounced as a flagrant challenge to the feelings of Muslims and Palestinians and Islamic and Arab sovereignty over the Al-Haram Al-Sharif.

Key institutions and Palestinian, Islamic and Arab officials denounced the move, as well as the holding of an Israeli Cabinet meeting inside the tunnel beneath the Western Wall.

Ben-Gvir entered the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed his prayers in the eastern region and the Bab Al-Rahma area for 30 minutes on Sunday, accompanied by the head of the “Temple Mount” organization manager.

The minister stated: “Hamas threats will not prevent us from being here. We are the owners of the house on the Temple Mount, and this belongs to us, and no one else, and it is important for everyone.”

The Israeli Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, held its weekly session at the Western Wall. 

Netanyahu said: “Our meeting here today is a message to Abu Mazen (Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas), who said at the United Nations that the Jewish people have no connection with Jerusalem and that the east of the city is part of the areas of the (Palestinian) Authority ... 3,000 years ago.

“Jerusalem was our capital before London and Washington (existed).”

The Saudi Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Bin-Gvir’s visit as a flagrant violation of all international norms and covenants and a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world.

It held the Israeli forces fully responsible for the repercussions of the continuation of such abuses.

Jordan criticized Ben-Gvir’s actions as “provocative” and a “dangerous and unacceptable escalation” that represented “a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international law, and of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.”

The Islamic Waqf echoed both government’s comments, adding that it was delusional to think such action would achieve his dreams and goals of Judaizing Al-Aqsa Mosque.

It said that the Cabinet meeting was equally a clear and systematic provocation against the city's Arab-Islamic history and heritage, he said.

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Mohammed Hussein, told Arab News that the incursions by ministers and Knesset members would not change the landmark’s existing legal, religious and historical status as an Islamic mosque for Muslims alone.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, official spokesman for the PA presidency,  said the minister’s tour was a dangerous act, and called on the US, to take immediate action to restrain Israel.

The Israeli government has allocated a budget of $1 million to encourage entry into Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremists and $4.6 million to support excavations underneath and for the maintenance of existing tunnels.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said that the Israeli government’s weekly meeting was an escalation of the state’s religious war.

The Israeli army meanwhile has decided to officially allow settlers to return to the "Homesh" settlement in the northern West Bank, which the army evacuated in 2005.

On March 21, Israeli Knesset approved the Separation Law, allowing settlers to return to four settlements in the West Bank that were evacuated in 2005, reinforcing the legitimacy of random outposts in the northern West Bank.

Also on Sunday, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian shepherds in the Al-Hamma area in the northern Jordan Valley while grazing their livestock by spraying them with pepper gas.

The mayor of Sebastia, Mohammed Azem, said that the Israeli authorities intend to implement the largest Judaization project for the archaeological site in the historic town of Sebastia, located north of the city of Nablus in the West Bank, at a value of $10 million.

“The occupation will eliminate the tourism sector in the town, and it will be limited to settlement tourism,” said the mayor. “It will also affect the economic situation because dozens of families in Sebastia live on tourism.”

Sebastia was the capital of the Romans in Palestine.

It is distinguished by its geographical location, which connects three governorates in the northern West Bank: Nablus, Tulkarem, and Jenin.

It is also on the Christian pilgrimage route from Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Jacob's Well, and Nazareth.

The town is full of dozens of archaeological sites, including the Roman cemetery, the tomb of the Prophet Yahya and his mosque, the Cathedral of John the Baptist, the Al-Kayed Palace, as well as the Basilica Square, the Royal Palace, the Hellenistic Tower, the Temple of Augustus, the theater, Column Street and the stadium.

Topics: Israel Palestine Al-Aqsa Mosque

Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions

Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions
Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions

Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions
  • Three men convicted of killing security force members during last year’s protests were executed in the central city of Isfahan
TEHRAN: Iran has summoned Switzerland’s ambassador over a tweet calling for a stop to executions linked to protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, Tehran’s Foreign Ministry said.

The Swiss Embassy took to Twitter on Friday to “strongly condemn” the execution earlier that day of three men convicted of killing security force members during last year’s protests in the central city of Isfahan.

“Switzerland urges Iran to stop these executions and to take steps to reduce the use of the death penalty,” said the tweet from the embassy, which also represents US interests in Tehran.

Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano was summoned “following Switzerland’s interventionist position in our country’s internal affairs,” the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The Swiss tweet featured an image from a demonstration outside Iran showing protesters raising a poster of Amini — who died in custody on Sept. 16 — and waving Iran’s pre-revolution flag.

Tehran on Sunday condemned “the unconventional and unprofessional use of this country’s embassy in Tehran in republishing an image with a fake flag.”

“Such an unconventional action is not compatible with the friendly relations between Iran and the Swiss Confederation, and should be corrected,” the statement said.

Iran witnessed waves of nationwide protests following the death of Amini, 22, an Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for an alleged breach of dress rules for women.

During the protests, which Tehran generally labeled as foreign-instigated “riots,” thousands of Iranians were arrested and hundreds killed including dozens of security personnel.

Topics: Iran

Iraqi, Syrian Kurds divided over Erdogan’s election battle

Iraqi, Syrian Kurds divided over Erdogan’s election battle
Iraqi, Syrian Kurds divided over Erdogan’s election battle

Iraqi, Syrian Kurds divided over Erdogan’s election battle
IRBIL: Turkiye’s presidential election is being anxiously watched by Kurds in Syria and Iraq as economic interests compete with fears of a regional military escalation against some Kurdish groups.

The long-running and deadly conflict between Ankara and militant groups from the ethnic Kurdish minority has spilled across the borders of both Iraq and Syria.

But Turkiye is also a major economic partner, especially for northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish province which has long exported oil through a pipeline that runs through Turkiye and has trade ties worth billions.

“Economically, there are mutual benefits,” said Iraqi political scientist Mohamed Ezzedine.

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, having governed for 20 years, has fostered key strategic links with Iraqi Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani who has been in power for three decades.

After the first round of elections, as votes were still being counted, Barzani called Erdogan, the Turkish “reis” or chief, to express “confidence and optimism” he would defeat challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

But some Kurds in Iraq and across the border in Syria fear an Erdogan victory will see a military escalation in their home regions.

Fighting between Ankara’s army and Kurdish Workers’ Party or PKK militants from Turkiye has for decades spilled over into Iraqi Kurdistan, a rugged mountain region where both sides operate military bases — with civilians often caught in the crossfire.

In northeast Syria, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units or YPG have established a semi-autonomous administration amid the chaos of the long-running civil war, and the group is backed by the US as part of an anti-terror coalition.

Ankara, however, considers them an extension of the PKK, which is labeled a terrorist group by Turkiye and its key Western allies, and has waged successive military campaigns against them.

Despite the conflict’s impact in Iraqi Kurdistan, the region also benefits from its neighbor, with trade ties worth an estimated $12 billion in 2022.

Many local businesses would like to keep things the way they are.

“Since Erdogan became president, we have been satisfied,” said Ahmed Krouanji, who runs a shop in Irbil’s market. 

“There is a lot of trade with Turkiye, the economic situation has improved.”

Others express views reflecting solidarity with Kurds across the border.

An Erdogan victory “is not in the interests of the Kurds of Turkiye,” said Ali Khodr, a man aged in his 30s.

Turkiye’s leading pro-Kurdish party, the People’s Democratic Party, denounces Ankara’s persecution of its Kurdish minority and backs Kilicdaroglu.

But the only consolation for the president’s opponents after first-round voting that delivered the incumbent a comfortable lead, was that for the first time, Erdogan has been forced into a runoff.

Over two decades, Irbil’s leaders have forged close ties with the Turkish president, who receives Nechirvan Barzani and his cousin, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, on their regular visits to Ankara.

“The government of Kurdistan has always tried to have good relations with Turkiye, which is their gateway to the rest of the world,” said Ezzedine. “This affinity was built on economic foundations.”

For years, direct sales of crude to Turkiye, without approval from Iraq’s federal government, were the economic lifeblood of Kurdistan.

Topics: Iraqi kurds syrian kurds Turkiye

Jordan, Iraq discuss security cooperation

Jordan, Iraq discuss security cooperation
Jordan, Iraq discuss security cooperation

Jordan, Iraq discuss security cooperation
  • Ministers discussed ways to facilitate the movement of people, vehicles and goods between the two countries
AMMAN: Jordan’s Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya met on Saturday with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir Al-Shammari to discuss ways to boost security cooperation, Jordan News Agency reported on Sunday.

The ministers discussed ways to facilitate the movement of people, vehicles and goods between the two countries, as well as exchanging security and administrative expertise.

Al-Faraya will meet with several senior Iraqi officials during his stay in Baghdad.

 

 
 

Topics: Jordan Iraq

Egyptian Red Crescent begins transporting 27 tons of relief supplies to Sudanese

Egyptian Red Crescent begins transporting 27 tons of relief supplies to Sudanese
Egyptian Red Crescent begins transporting 27 tons of relief supplies to Sudanese

Egyptian Red Crescent begins transporting 27 tons of relief supplies to Sudanese
  • Humanitarian efforts come in cooperation with Ministry of Social Solidarity, UN and EU
CAIRO: The Egyptian Red Crescent has begun transporting 27 tons of relief supplies to Sudan, in cooperation with the EU and the UN Development Programme.

The Red Crescent held a press conference alongside Egypt’s minister of social solidarity, Nivine El-Kabbag, the head of the EU delegation to Egypt, Christian Berger, and the UNDP resident representative in Egypt, Alessandro Fracassetti, to announce the relief supplies provided by the UNDP and funded by the EU.

El-Kabbag said that “presenting the grant to support the efforts of the Egyptian Red Crescent regarding the Sudanese crisis reflects the appreciation and confidence that the international community has placed in the Egyptian Red Crescent.”

She explained the Ministry of Social Solidarity works through 26 relief centers nationwide and tens of thousands of volunteers, in addition to its interventions provided in partnership with civil society organizations.

She added that Egypt hosts nearly 8 million refugees from different countries.

Berger said the EU and its member states are committed to supporting Egypt and Sudan.

“We are working with our partners to assist Egypt in its efforts to ensure the basic social and healthcare needs of Sudanese refugees,” he said, adding that “the EU has provided €200,000 ($216,000) to the Egyptian Red Crescent to assist people coming from Sudan to Egypt.”

Fracassetti said: “Today we stand together to support the Egyptian government in providing basic healthcare supplies to Sudanese refugees amid these difficult circumstances.

“We are committed to strengthening social cohesion, reducing poverty and unemployment, and strengthening social services for the Egyptian communities hosting the Sudanese.

“The numbers of those fleeing to Egypt — the largest host — are rapidly increasing, with UNHCR partners estimating more than 5,000 arrivals a day,” he added.

About 110,000 Sudanese have entered Egypt since fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in April.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Egypt

Related

Oman’s sultan visit to Egypt heralds new era of relations, says envoy
Middle-East
Oman’s sultan visit to Egypt heralds new era of relations, says envoy
A boat sails along the Nile river in the Egyptian capital Cairo, on January 17, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Egypt promotes river transport to ease road congestion

Oman’s sultan visit to Egypt heralds new era of relations, says envoy

Oman’s sultan visit to Egypt heralds new era of relations, says envoy
Oman’s sultan visit to Egypt heralds new era of relations, says envoy

Oman’s sultan visit to Egypt heralds new era of relations, says envoy
  • Both leaders would discuss ways to boost cooperation across various fields
MUSCAT: The official visit of Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Egypt would herald a new era in bilateral ties, said Oman’s ambassador to Cairo Abdullah Nasssir Al-Rahbi.

Sultan Haitham is scheduled to arrive to Egypt on Sunday and meet with President Abdelfattah El-Sisi.

Al-Rahbi said both leaders would discuss ways to boost cooperation across various fields and increase trade.

During the visit, the Omani-Egyptian Business forum would be organized “to showcase the investment potentials available in the Sultanate, the regulations and the basic structures attractive to investors in many areas, including renewable energy and green hydrogen,” said Al-Rahbi as quoted by the local newspaper Times of Oman.  
He added that both countries would sign a number of agreements and MoUs to boost economic ties, building on the previous partnerships signed during the Egyptian president’s visit to Oman in June 2022.
They will also touch on the shared priniciples of their foreign policy and efforts to support the Arab region.

Topics: Egypt Oman

