Hong Kong leader condemns suspicious uptick in registration withdrawals from organ donation system

Hong Kong leader condemns suspicious uptick in registration withdrawals from organ donation system
The government has been looking into setting up an organ transplant mutual assistance program with mainland China. (AP)
AP

  • The government has been looking into setting up an organ transplant mutual assistance program with mainland China
  • The city’s centralized organ donation registration system received 5,800 withdrawal applications between December and April
HONG KONG: Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee condemned an unusual rise in the number of withdrawal requests to the city’s organ donation system, saying Tuesday that police would investigate suspicious cases.
According to the government, the city’s centralized organ donation registration system received nearly 5,800 withdrawal applications in the five months since December, when the government raised the possibility of establishing an organ transplant mutual assistance program with mainland China. More than half of the withdrawal applications were found to be invalid, either as duplicate applications or coming from people who had never opted in.
At a regular press briefing, Lee pointed to those who withdrew their applications without ever registering, calling the moves suspicious.
“I severely condemn those who attempt to cause damages to this noble system which saves lives through organ donations,” he said. “This is a shameful act.”
The government also issued a strong-worded statement Monday, saying it could not rule out that a small number of people made withdrawal attempts in a bid to undermine the reputation of the system, and to increase administrative burden. Without naming any platforms or any individuals, it said it noticed a small number of people had distorted the virtue of organ donation by promoting the idea that donors should scrutinize the identity of the recipients online. Some also urged others to withdraw from the system, it added.
On Hong Kong’s Reddit-like forum LIHKG — where pro-democracy supporters discussed strategies for the 2019 anti-government movement — some users were skeptical about the proposed system. Others posted a link for making withdrawals from the register.
The government floated the proposal after a baby girl underwent the city’s first transplant using an organ donated from mainland China in December. It said the organ assistance program under consideration could be activated immediately after medical personnel could not match a donated organ with a suitable patient locally.
The political row over the proposed mutual assistance program reflected some Hong Kongers’ distrust of China’s health system, as well as their grievances toward Beijing, which has cracked down on the city’s pro-democracy movement with a sweeping national security law.

East Timor’s opposition party wins most seats in parliamentary election

East Timor’s opposition party wins most seats in parliamentary election
  • Independence fighter Xanana Gusmao likely to return as prime minister in Asia’s youngest democracy
  • ASEAN this year granted an observer status to East Timor ahead of it becoming the regional bloc’s 11th member
DILI, East Timor: East Timor’s opposition party won Sunday’s parliamentary election, meaning independence fighter Xanana Gusmao is likely to return as prime minister in Asia’s youngest democracy.
The final vote count released by the National Elections Commission on Tuesday showed the National Congress of the Reconstruction of East Timor, known as CNRT, won 41 percent of the votes and gained 31 seats out of 65 in the National Parliament.
The ruling Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor, or Fretilin, had 25 percent of the votes and 19 seats. It promised to accept the election outcome.
The Democratic Party won six seats, the rural-based Khunto Party five and the People’s Liberation Party four.
A total of 17 parties ran. They were required to have a woman in at least every third position in their party list and seats were allocated for those with an electoral threshold of 4 percent.
No parties formed coalitions before the vote, leaving the choice of who will head the government between Gusmao, who chairs CNRT, and Fretilin leader Mari Alkatiri, who is also a resistance-era figure.
Fretilin and CNRT have blamed each other for years of political paralysis. Tensions between the two largest parties since 2018 led to the resignation of Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak in 2020 after the government repeatedly failed to pass a budget.
But he agreed to stay until a new government was formed and to oversee the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. His government has operated without an annual budget and has relied on monthly injections from its sovereign fund, called the Petroleum Fund.
His governing coalition is currently made up of Fretilin, the PLP which he heads, and the Khunto party.
The former Portuguese colony was occupied by Indonesia for a quarter-century and gained independence after a UN-sponsored referendum in 1999. Indonesia’s military responded with scorched-earth attacks that devastated the East Timorese half of the island of Timor.
East Timor’s transition to a democracy has been rocky, with leaders battling massive poverty, unemployment and corruption as the country continues to struggle with the legacy of its bloody independence battle and bitter factional politics that have occasionally erupted into violence. Its economy is reliant on dwindling offshore oil revenues.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year granted an observer status to East Timor ahead of it becoming the regional bloc’s 11th member.
The UN estimates that nearly half of East Timor’s population lives below the extreme poverty line of $1.90 a day, and that 42 of every 1,000 babies die before their fifth birthday because of malnutrition.

  • Festivities in Sydney have already begun outside the venue with supporters breaking into orchestrated dances praising Modi
  • A chartered Qantas flight rebranded as “Modi Airways” will bring in fans from Melbourne and “Modi Express” buses are being chartered from Queensland
SYDNEY: Tens of thousands of overseas Indians are expected to cheer Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Sydney’s biggest sporting arena on Tuesday, a rare mass showing for a foreign leader in Australia.
Modi, who is visiting Australia for the first time since 2014, will look to use his popularity among expatriate Indians to boost support at home ahead of a general election next year, after his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost a key state election in southern India this month.
About 20,000 supporters are expected to throng the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, one of the city’s biggest indoor stadiums which has hosted international stars like Bruce Springsteen and the Backstreet Boys.
A chartered Qantas flight rebranded as “Modi Airways” will bring in fans from Melbourne and “Modi Express” buses are being chartered from Queensland, local ABC News reported.
Modi is known to put up big shows during his overseas trips and has addressed packed stadiums in the UK, the US and other countries that have large expatriate Indian populations.
Festivities in Sydney have already begun outside the venue with supporters breaking into orchestrated dances, songs and chants praising Modi and cheering for India.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to attend the event with Modi later in the day, and make brief remarks. At a bilateral meeting on Wednesday the leaders will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation.
“Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Albanese said in a statement.
India is Australia’s sixth largest trading partner.
Modi, 72, who is known for never addressing a press conference, will not be speaking to the media at any of his engagements in Australia.
Despite his popularity and strongman image, Modi is a divisive figure at home and abroad. Critics say religious polarisation has increased since his Hindu nationalist BJP came to power in 2014, and that the country’s minority Muslims are being marginalised.
A BBC documentary, banned in India, that questioned the actions of Modi during deadly Hindu-Muslim riots two decades ago, will be aired in the Australian parliament building on Wednesday, SBS News reported quoting a group calling itself ‘We the Diaspora’.

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges
  • Raisi’s visit is at Widodo’s invitation as Indonesia aims to speed its economic recovery by increasing its exports
BOGOR: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Tuesday during a two-day trip aiming to strengthen economic ties between the Muslim-majority nations amid heightened global geopolitical tensions.
Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Raisi is visiting at Widodo’s invitation as Indonesia aims to speed up its post-pandemic recovery by increasing its exports.
The visit is expected to deepen Iran's ties with Indonesia as Tehran seeks alternatives to the United States-led Western domination of international affairs and seeks further cooperation after the two nations concluded negotiations on the Indonesia-Iran Preferential Trade Agreement this month, Indonesia’s Trade Ministry said.
The ministry’s data showed that trade between Indonesia and Iran amounted to $54.1 million between January and March, while the bilateral trade value last year increased by more than 23% to $257.2 million.
Iran was a nontraditional trade partner for Indonesia, said Johni Martha, the director of bilateral negotiations at Indonesia’s Trade Ministry. “With this PTA, we hope to widen our market reach and export opportunities in the Middle East and Persia,” he said.
Southeast Asia’s largest economy is seeking new markets to diversify its export options and to reduce its reliance on traditional trade partners, many of which have been affected by a weakened global economy and geopolitical risks.
In February, Raisi met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to seek further cooperation following their meeting last September in Uzbekistan, when Xi underscored China’s support for Iran.
Both countries have had tense relations with the U.S. and have sought to project themselves as a counterweight to American power alongside Russia.
Washington has accused Iran of selling hundreds of attack drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine and has sanctioned executives of an Iranian drone manufacturer. At that same time, ties between Moscow and Beijing have grown stronger.
While in Indonesia, Raisi is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta to honor Indonesia’s war dead before he meets with Widodo in the presidential palace in Bogor. They will witness the signing of the PTA and other agreements.
Before leaving Jakarta on Wednesday, Raisi will also meet with Indonesia’s House Speaker Puan Maharani, religious figures and business people. He'll visit Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, and give public lectures in an Islamic university.
Widodo’s last trip to Iran was in 2016 while the last official state visit from Iran was in 2015 when Hassan Rouhani attended the 50th commemoration of the Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung.

Roof collapses at school in Thailand, killing 7 sheltering from rain

Roof collapses at school in Thailand, killing 7 sheltering from rain
  • Seven people have died after strong winds caused a metal roof collapsed in Thailand
  • 18 other people were hospitalized
BANGKOK: Seven people, including four children, died Monday when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a metal roof on a school’s activity center to collapse in northern Thailand, officials said Tuesday.
The latest casualty was a 6-year-old boy who died late Monday night in a hospital after the collapse at the Wat Nern Por primary school, according to the public relations office in Phichit province, 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Bangkok.
Several students had gone inside the activity center to shelter from the rain when the roof collapsed, according to a Facebook post from the official disaster prevention department, and 18 people were hospitalized.
Patcharin Siri, a staff member of the provincial Public Relations Department, said four boys, two parents and one member of the school’s cleaning staff died.
The meteorological department issued a warning for heavy rain in northern Thailand this week. Monday was also the official start of the rainy season.

Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses

Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses
  • The hearing will be held on Tuesday
  • His lawyers and prosecutors must still appear in person
NEW YORK: The judge in Donald Trump’s criminal case is holding a hybrid hearing Tuesday to make doubly sure the former president is aware of new rules barring him from using evidence to attack witnesses.
Trump won’t have to show up to court for the afternoon hearing at a Manhattan courthouse, avoiding the mammoth security and logistical challenges that accompanied his arraignment last month.
Instead, the Republican will be connected by video conference, with his face beamed onto courtroom TV monitors. His lawyers and prosecutors must still appear in person.
Judge Juan Manuel Merchan agreed to the extra step of personally instructing Trump on the restrictions after listing them May 8 in what’s known as a protective order.
Trump is allowed to speak publicly about the case, but he risks being held in contempt if he uses evidence turned over by prosecutors in the pretrial discovery process to target witnesses or others involved in the case.
Trump pleaded not guilty April 4 to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments his company made to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.
Prosecutors say those payments were intended to reimburse and compensate Cohen for orchestrating hush money payments during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters. Trump denies having had extramarital flings and says the prosecution is politically motivated.
Merchan’s protective order bars Trump and his lawyers from disseminating evidence to third parties or posting it to social media, and it requires that certain, sensitive material shared by prosecutors be kept only by Trump’s lawyers, not Trump himself.
Prosecutors sought the order soon after Trump’s arrest, citing what they say is his history of making “harassing, embarrassing, and threatening statements” about people he’s tangled with in legal disputes.
Merchan, noting Trump’s “special” status as a former president and current candidate, has made clear that the protective order shouldn’t be construed as a gag order and that Trump has a right to publicly defend himself.
Trump’s lawyers are seeking to have his criminal case moved to federal court. It will continue in state court while that plays out.

