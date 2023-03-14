You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong’s ‘villain hitting’ ritual draws crowds

Hong Kong’s ‘villain hitting’ ritual draws crowds

Hong Kong’s ‘villain hitting’ ritual draws crowds
1 / 6
The tradition, mostly run by elderly women, attracts crowds of customers after the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate. (AP)
Hong Kong’s ‘villain hitting’ ritual draws crowds
2 / 6
The tradition, mostly run by elderly women, attracts crowds of customers after the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate. (AP)
Hong Kong’s ‘villain hitting’ ritual draws crowds
3 / 6
The villain-hitting ritual, which does not hurt anyone physically, could help bring hopes to those who are distressed. (AP)
Hong Kong’s ‘villain hitting’ ritual draws crowds
4 / 6
A practitioner performs a ‘villain hitting’ ceremony as customers watch under the Canal Road Flyover in Hong Kong on March 5, 2023. (AP)
Hong Kong’s ‘villain hitting’ ritual draws crowds
5 / 6
The ritual’s target could be anyone — rival lovers and unfriendly colleagues, or horrible bosses and unlikeable public figures. (AP)
Hong Kong’s ‘villain hitting’ ritual draws crowds
6 / 6
One practitioner charges $6.4 (HK$50) for the five-minute act, which includes lighting incense offering to gods followed by whacking the target and concludes by ritual blessing. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mn8y2

Updated 28 sec ago
AP

Hong Kong’s ‘villain hitting’ ritual draws crowds

Hong Kong’s ‘villain hitting’ ritual draws crowds
  • Ritual is particularly popular in March because some people believe that the best day to perform it falls on ‘ging zat’
  • Ging zat, as pronounced in Cantonese, is a day on the Chinese lunar calendar that literally means ‘awakening of insects’
Updated 28 sec ago
AP

HONG KONG: People holding a grudge may have found a way to release it in Hong Kong’s “villain hitting” ritual.
To relieve themselves from a bad mood, customers paid ritual practitioners who work underneath the Canal Road Flyover in Causeway Bay, one of the city’s shopping districts, and watched them bashing an image of their target with a shoe. It could be anyone — rival lovers and unfriendly colleagues, or horrible bosses and unlikeable public figures.
The ritual is particularly popular in March because some people believe that the best day to perform it falls on “ging zat,” as pronounced in Cantonese, a day on the Chinese lunar calendar that literally means “awakening of insects.”
This year, “ging zat” fell on March 6. The tradition, mostly run by elderly women, attracted crowds of customers after the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate.
“I’m hoping to cut out all the gossip around me and wish that the bad people would stay away from me,” said tourist Edison Chan, who traveled from neighboring Guangdong province.
Ho Pan-yong, one of the practitioners, said she wanted to help her customers whack the bad people away from their lives. She charged $6.4 (HK$50) for the five-minute act, which includes lighting incense offering to gods followed by whacking the target and concludes by ritual blessing.
The ritual, which does not hurt anyone physically, could help bring hopes to those who are distressed, said Dr. Beatrice Ng-Kessler, a registered clinical psychologist in Hong Kong and in the UK.

Topics: Hong Kong

Related

10 things to do in Hong Kong
Travel
10 things to do in Hong Kong
Hong Kong to further relax COVID-19 restrictions ‘soon’
World
Hong Kong to further relax COVID-19 restrictions ‘soon’

Palestinian fishermen collect dozens of manta rays washed up on Gaza shore

Palestinian fishermen collect dozens of manta rays washed up on Gaza shore
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Palestinian fishermen collect dozens of manta rays washed up on Gaza shore

Palestinian fishermen collect dozens of manta rays washed up on Gaza shore
  • The species, classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as vulnerable, have washed up on the beach at this time of year for several years
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Palestinian fishermen collected dozens of manta rays that washed up on a beach in Gaza City on Sunday.

“These manta rays have been washing up for years now,” fisherman Bashir Shuwaikh told the Euronews TV news network on Monday.

“Every year, a large quantity of these fish wash up since it’s currently their season. Each boat carries between 20 and 30 of the fish. They come out for the duration of a month, approximately, and we catch them daily as long as the weather is warm.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has placed the manta ray on its red list, classifying it as “vulnerable.” However, it is a popular choice at fish markets.

“People love them very much,” Shuwaikh said. “Today I sold one in the Maghazi market, while (other fishermen) took two, three or four; each fisherman takes as much as he can sell at the market he frequents.”

The manta rays sell for about 12 shekels ($3.30) per kilogram, France24 reported.
 

Topics: Gaza Manta Rays

Related

Special Al-Ghoul said her team used theatrical, musical, and lyrical performances to put across their message. (Supplied) photos
Middle-East
Gaza beach cafe with green credentials
Israel arrests four Palestinian fishermen off Gaza coast
Middle-East
Israel arrests four Palestinian fishermen off Gaza coast

Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel presents sustainable dining experience during Ramadan

Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel presents sustainable dining experience during Ramadan
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel presents sustainable dining experience during Ramadan

Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel presents sustainable dining experience during Ramadan
  • Plastic-free venue to serve filtered water, offer a menu with 60 percent of the ingredients sourced locally
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel is launching the Ramadan Garden, which offers a more sustainable dining experience during the holy month.

The venue is set to be a plastic-free Ramadan location, while all water served will be filtered at the resort’s bottling plant.

Some 60 percent of the ingredients used in the menu will be sourced locally. 

The sustainable garden, with views of the Burj Al Arab, will be open seven days a week for iftar and suhoor. 

Jumeirah Group joined the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance in January, and plans to work with other world-class hotel brands to foster positive change in the industry.

 

Topics: Jumeirah Group

Related

UAE’s first NH Collection hotel to open on Palm Jumeirah
Corporate News
UAE’s first NH Collection hotel to open on Palm Jumeirah
Palm Jumeirah beachfront plot sold to Select Group and ESIC
Business & Economy
Palm Jumeirah beachfront plot sold to Select Group and ESIC

British authorities considers plan for a farm on top of multistory car park in Birmingham

British authorities considers plan for a farm on top of multistory car park in Birmingham
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

British authorities considers plan for a farm on top of multistory car park in Birmingham

British authorities considers plan for a farm on top of multistory car park in Birmingham
  • The proposal by Slow Food Birmingham aims to promote hyperlocal food production and the productive repurposing of urban spaces
  • Slow Food, a global network that began in Italy in 1986 to preserve and promote local, traditional food, is in the process of building a network in Saudi Arabia
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Birmingham City Council is set to consider a plan to build an urban farm on the roof of a multistory car park in the British city.

The proposal was put forward by Slow Food Birmingham, a grassroots organization that promotes hyperlocal food production, with the aim of “turning gray space to green, productive space” that benefits the local community.

“We hope that the project will foster valuable conversations about the city’s food system and create a model for change, championing hyperlocal food production and education,” the organization said.

It is part of Slow Food, a global initiative founded in 1986 in Bra, northeastern Italy, that promotes localized food production and traditional cooking. Through its worldwide network of community-focused projects it works to preserve local food cultures and traditions, counteract the rise of fast food, and boost awareness and interest in what people eat and where it comes from.

In Saudi Arabia, Slow Food is in the process of creating a network of communities in all 13 regions of the country, with the objective of safeguarding and promoting traditional Saudi food heritage.

In Birmingham, meanwhile, in addition to the urban farm proposal, the local Slow Food group’s plans for the Jewellery Quarter, a major district in the city, which is located in England’s West Midlands region, include greenhouses, a communal space and garden, an educational center and a cafe.

If approved, the farm would provide locally-produced food for the community, promote the benefits of sustainable farming, and help to reduce carbon emissions.

“Our proposal is part of a system rethink designed to provide food security as we cope with a changing world,” said Kate Smith, Slow Food Birmingham’s founder and projects lead.

“One of the goals is to be able to show people that we are in the middle of a city and we are growing food 12 months of the year.

“We want to be bringing the community in and giving them an opportunity to get their hands dirty, talking about what food they can buy and how they might cook it.”

Urban Design Hub, which produced the plans for the project, said it hopes it is given a green light by the council and can function as a “catalyst for reconnecting the local community to healthier and locally grown food.”

Smith added that the initiative, described as the first of its kind, might serve as a model for other communities, not only in the UK but worldwide, and expressed hopes that her group will be able to teach others how to replicate it in the near future.

A Cup of Gahwa
The taste and traditions of Saudi coffee
Enter
keywords
Topics: Slow Food Birmingham UK urban farming

Related

Why urban farming is the need of the hour in the pandemic era
Corporate News
Why urban farming is the need of the hour in the pandemic era
Urban farming: Parisians wake up to coffee-fueled mushroom magic
Offbeat
Urban farming: Parisians wake up to coffee-fueled mushroom magic

Documentary ‘Navalny,’ about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins Oscar

Documentary ‘Navalny,’ about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins Oscar
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

Documentary ‘Navalny,’ about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins Oscar

Documentary ‘Navalny,’ about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins Oscar
  • Navalny is a media savvy, anti-corruption campaigner in his mid-40s who has for many years been a headache for Russian President Vladimir Putin
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

NEW YORK: “Navalny,” a look at a Russian opposition leader following an attempt on his life, has won the Oscar for best documentary feature.
Director Daniel Roher’s portrait of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has shadowy operatives, truth-seeking journalists, conspiracy theories and Soviet-era poisons. It is a film with obvious political poignance following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Navalny is a media savvy, anti-corruption campaigner in his mid-40s who has for many years been a headache for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He’s released numerous reports about corruption in Russia and the Putin administration and become a popular and rallying figure among like-minded Russians.
Roher was able to sit down with Navalny during his brief stay in Berlin in 2020 and early 2021 as he was recovering from being poisoned and seeking the truth behind the unsuccessful murder attempt. The media has called Navalny the Kremlin’s fiercest critic. And he is seemingly undaunted by the intimidation and the arrests he’s endured.
The film was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the documentary audience award and the festival favorite award
“Navalny” beat the other documentary nominees “All That Breathes’; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”; “Fire of Love”; and “A House Made of Splinters.”
 

 

Topics: Alexei Navalny Oscar 2023

Related

Russia puts jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s brother on wanted list
World
Russia puts jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s brother on wanted list
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says his prison has designated him a terrorist
World
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says his prison has designated him a terrorist

UK Muslim charity runner completes 5 marathons in aid of quake appeal

UK Muslim charity runner completes 5 marathons in aid of quake appeal
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

UK Muslim charity runner completes 5 marathons in aid of quake appeal

UK Muslim charity runner completes 5 marathons in aid of quake appeal
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British Muslim has completed five international marathons to raise money for a global emergency response appeal, with one left to go before he reaches his target.

“With the Tokyo Marathon now under his belt, Ashraf Wallace, who runs for the UK-based international charity Penny Appeal, is just one race away from joining the exclusive ‘Six Star Finisher’ club, a highly coveted achievement in the running community,” the charity said.

To become a Six Star Finisher, runners must complete all six of the world’s major marathons, including Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York City.

British Muslim, Ashraf Wallace, is running for the UK-based international charity Penny Appeal. (Supplied)

Wallace, who says he is “running the world to save lives,” is now setting his sights on the Boston Marathon, which is scheduled to take place next year.

“He is confident in his ability to conquer the course and become one of the few runners in the world to achieve the coveted Six Star Finisher status,” Penny Appeal said.

“I’m thrilled to have completed the Tokyo Marathon and, more importantly, to have raised funds for Penny Appeal’s Turkiye/Syria earthquake appeal, which is such an important cause,” said Wallace.

“I’m now looking forward to the Boston Marathon and the opportunity to join the exclusive Six Star Finisher club. It’s been a long and challenging journey, but I’m determined to see it through.”

Adeem Younis, Penny Appeal’s founder, said: “Ash’s dedication to his sport, and his commitment to charitable causes such as the Turkiye/Syria emergency appeal, make him a true inspiration to runners, as well as many people in his local community and beyond.

“We congratulate him on his successful completion of the Tokyo Marathon and wish him the best of luck as he prepares for the Boston Marathon.”

Topics: United Kingdom British Muslims Penny Appeal charity Boston Marathon Britain Muslims in UK Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Related

British man to run four major marathons to help people in crisis in Middle East
Offbeat
British man to run four major marathons to help people in crisis in Middle East
First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal
World
First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal

Latest updates

Hong Kong’s ‘villain hitting’ ritual draws crowds
Hong Kong’s ‘villain hitting’ ritual draws crowds
Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla collaborates with Centre Pompidou on new museum
Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla collaborates with Centre Pompidou on new museum
Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla collaborates with Centre Pompidou on new museum
Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla collaborates with Centre Pompidou on new museum
US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war
US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war
Macron pushes European ‘unity’ in sit-down with Orban
Macron pushes European ‘unity’ in sit-down with Orban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.