Saudi orchestra, choir hits high note at Jeddah’s Islamic Arts Biennale

The tunes were picked to blend with the artwork on display at the Western Hajj Terminal venue. (AN photo)
The tunes were picked to blend with the artwork on display at the Western Hajj Terminal venue. (AN photo)
Updated 23 May 2023
Afshan Aziz

Saudi orchestra, choir hits high note at Jeddah's Islamic Arts Biennale

The tunes were picked to blend with the artwork on display at the Western Hajj Terminal venue. (AN photo)
  • 70 musicians, singers performed Islamic chants, instrumental pieces, traditional Saudi musical numbers
Updated 23 May 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir hit all the right notes with an “exquisite” performance at the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah.

Seventy musicians and singers on Monday belted out a selection of Islamic chants, instrumental pieces, and traditional Saudi musical numbers in a show titled Beauty and Grace.

Performing under the umbrella of the Saudi Music Commission, the tunes were picked to blend with the artwork on display at the Western Hajj Terminal venue.

Aya Al-Bakree, chief executive officer of Diriyah Biennale Foundation, told Arab News: “The exquisite Saudi Orchestra’s performance is part of Diriyah Biennale Foundation’s Creative Experiences public programming series for audiences of all ages, marking the final days of the incredible Islamic Arts Biennale.

HIGHLIGHT

The contemporary arts and culture event hosted by the foundation, which ended on Tuesday, featured artworks by 60 established and emerging artists from Saudi Arabia and around the world, along with more than 60 new commissions and 280 historical artifacts.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Ministry of Culture’s Music Commission for enabling this meaningful collaboration that celebrates exceptional Saudi Arabian talent and artistic expression on an international platform, which is a central tenet of our work at the foundation,” she said.

By combining music and visual art, event organizers aimed to highlight the importance of music in local and global culture, celebrating national pieces representing the Kingdom’s rich heritage.

Donya Abdulhadi, senior adviser at the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, said: “Diriyah Biennale Foundation’s Islamic Arts Biennale was not only the first biennale dedicated to the Islamic arts in world history, but has also been recognized among the most impactful cultural initiatives in Saudi Arabia, showcasing homegrown talent on an international stage.

“Working with the Music Commission in hosting the Saudi Orchestra represents the spirit of continued collaboration within the cultural ecosystem nationwide and is symbolic of Saudi Arabia’s contribution to the arts at an international scale.”

Mohammed Ghani, who attended the event with his family, said: “We are proud of Saudi cultural music, and these kinds of platforms create not only music enthusiasm among the young people but also help in shaping the future of the country’s music scene.”

The contemporary arts and culture event hosted by the foundation, which ended on Tuesday, featured artworks by 60 established and emerging artists from Saudi Arabia and around the world, along with more than 60 new commissions and 280 historical artifacts.

 

Topics: Saudi National Orchestra and Choir Saudi musicians Saudi Arabia

Step into your favorite superhero’s shoes at City Walk

A behind-the-scenes experience is available for children in the Movie Land arena, which features three separate activities.
A behind-the-scenes experience is available for children in the Movie Land arena, which features three separate activities.
Updated 23 May 2023
Afshan Aziz

Step into your favorite superhero's shoes at City Walk

A behind-the-scenes experience is available for children in the Movie Land arena, which features three separate activities.
  • Discover the industry secrets that bring hit movies and comics to life
Updated 23 May 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The secrets of some of the world’s best-known cinematic scenes are revealed at the Movie Land subzone in City Walk, an attraction that caters to movie and comic book fans of all ages with immersive and interactive experiences.

The Movie Land arena provides a behind-the-scenes experience with three separate activities for children. First, there is a filming studio where youngsters can step into the shoes of a superhero, and experience fame and the glamorous life of a movie star.

Second, a production studio allows children to embark on an adventurous journey, unraveling the secrets of the world of cartoons and animation.

At City Walk in Jeddah, the black rose stunt show features street battles that transport the audience to a world of excitement and suspense. (SPA)

Finally, an animation studio offers a platform for children to refine their creative skills by creating animated cartoon sketches and learning digital illustration techniques.

For adults, the Black Rose stunt show explores the scenes and secrets of high-octane action movies with thrilling chases and street battles. The show presents an immersive Italian mafia experience set in the streets of Chicago, inviting guests to become part of the action.

FASTFACT

An animation studio at the Movie Land arena offers a platform for children to refine their creative skills by creating animated cartoon sketches and learning digital illustration techniques.

Behind-the-scenes activities take visitors on a filmmaking journey, allowing them to become producers and cameramen, and uncover the secrets of the art of filmmaking.

Another attraction, the horror movie house, promises a spine-chilling experience.

A behind-the-scenes experience is available for children in the Movie Land arena, which features three separate activities. (Supplied)

Lighting, special effects and meticulously crafted props will immerse visitors in a nightmare world.

Created by a team with over 30 years of professional haunt experience, the horror movie house boasts movie-quality costumes, intricately detailed sets, and skilled performers known as the Scream Team. On entering, visitors are invited to “audition” to become the next horror movie superstar, but only if they can survive the terrifying giant maze filled with creepy creatures determined to frighten them.

A behind-the-scenes experience is available for children in the Movie Land arena, which features three separate activities. (Supplied)

Visitors can also brave Darkfield, a thrilling attraction that simulates free-falling from an aircraft. Situated in the heart of Movie Land, Darkfield offers a flight experience that encourages guests to reflect on their own mortality and the value of life.

Movie Land also features street performances by favorite movie characters and flash mobs, leaving visitors with extraordinary and cherished memories.

A visiting parent, Fahad Aseel, said: “My 5-year-old daughter was completely captivated by the Movie Land zone. She had the opportunity to explore film sets and be part of the production team.”

He said that the zone fascinated not only his daughter but also his entire family.

City Walk, which hosts the Movie Land subzone, is part of the Jeddah Calendar for 2023, which is being held throughout the year under the theme “Together All Year.”

 

 

Topics: Movie Land City Walk in Jeddah Saudi cinema Saudi Arabia

Joint Saudi-Bahraini royal guards security exercise begins

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have conducted a joint exercise for the first time that highlights their unity. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have conducted a joint exercise for the first time that highlights their unity. (SPA)
Updated 42 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Joint Saudi-Bahraini royal guards security exercise begins

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have conducted a joint exercise for the first time that highlights their unity. (SPA)
  • The exercise was inaugurated by Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Omari, chief of the operations department and general supervisor of the joint exercise
Updated 42 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Royal Guard and the Royal Guard of Bahrain began the joint security exercise Haris on Tuesday in Riyadh.

The training is part of the continuous cooperation between the two countries’ regiments. It is being conducted under the direct supervision of Lt. Gen. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Bahraini national security adviser, secretary-general of the Supreme Defense Council and Royal Guard commander; and Gen. Suhail bin Saqr Al-Mutairi, the Saudi Royal Guard commander.

The exercise was inaugurated by Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Omari, chief of the operations department and general supervisor of the joint exercise.

The joint exercise is the first of its kind between the two regiments and highlights the unity between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The exercise aims to strengthen collaboration, exchange military and security expertise between the two nations, and enhance the efficiency of security services, weapons handling, and special operations.

 

Topics: Saudi Royal Guards Royal Guard of Bahrain

Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India arrive in Kingdom

Pilgrims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India arrive in Madinah. (SPA)
Pilgrims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India arrive in Madinah. (SPA)
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India arrive in Kingdom

Pilgrims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India arrive in Madinah. (SPA)
  • Directorate said that entry procedures for all pilgrims, which came as part of the Makkah Route initiative, ran without issue
  • Flyadeal’s involvement in this Hajj season marks its first time taking part in operations to transport pilgrims
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The General Directorate of Passports at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah received the second group of Pakistani pilgrims on Tuesday, a day after the arrival of the first group.

The directorate said that entry procedures for all pilgrims, which came as part of the Makkah Route initiative, ran without issue.

It declared its readiness to efficiently handle procedures for pilgrims at international airports, land borders and seaports.

It has also reaffirmed its commitment to utilize all available resources to facilitate the entry of pilgrims, including state-of-the-art technological devices to streamline operations.

Earlier in May, Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasser Al-Dawood signed an agreement on the Makkah Route initiative, paving the way for Pakistanis to benefit from an scheme aimed at facilitating Hajj for pilgrims from across the Muslim world.

The Road to Makkah initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Guests of God Service Program, which King Salman inaugurated in 2019 under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program to diversify the economy. Under the scheme, Hajj pilgrims go through immigration facilities at their respective countries’ airports.

On Monday, the directorate welcomed the arrival of a flight carrying pilgrims from Afghanistan.

On the same day, the first flight of pilgrims from India was received at Madinah airport by a number of flyadeal airline officials and representatives from the General Authority of Civil Aviation, as well as other government officials.

CEO of Flyadeal Con Korfiatis expressed his happiness with the arrival of the first group of pilgrims, saying that the company’s plan for Hajj this year includes transporting more than 35,000 pilgrims on over 182 international flights.

Flyadeal’s involvement in this Hajj season marks its first time taking part in operations to transport pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Directorate of Health Affairs in Jeddah announced the completion of its preparations for Hajj to provide pilgrims with medical and health services.

The directorate’s measures include providing preventative, curative and awareness health services to pilgrims once they enter the Kingdom.

About 1,300 employees from the directorate’s medical, technical and administrative departments will take part in Hajj efforts.

It comes as part of the strategy prepared by the Ministry of Health to improve health services provided to pilgrims.

The directorate said that key Hajj locations are supported by 75 ambulances in Jeddah and its governorates, including 18 teams ready for 24-hour rapid intervention and 30 teams supporting the implementation of the emergency, crisis and disaster plan.

Laboratory needs and supplies have also been boosted, and health awareness has been intensified through boards, posters and leaflets across the city.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Pakistan flyadeal Con Korfiatis

Kuwait’s emir congratulates King Salman, crown prince on Saudi astronauts’ arrival at ISS 

Kuwait’s emir congratulates King Salman, crown prince on Saudi astronauts’ arrival at ISS 
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

Kuwait’s emir congratulates King Salman, crown prince on Saudi astronauts’ arrival at ISS 

Kuwait's emir congratulates King Salman, crown prince on Saudi astronauts' arrival at ISS 
  • Sheikh Nawaf said the Kingdom's achievement is a source of pride for the Arab world
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent two cables to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, congratulating them on the arrival of Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni  at the International Space Station, Kuwait News Agency reported. 

In his cables, Sheikh Nawaf lauded the Kingdom’s scientific achievement and highlighted its significant progress in the fields of science, technology and space. He added that this achievement is a source of pride for the Arab world. 

The Kuwaiti ruler also wished for more prosperity for Saudi Arabia and its people under the leadership of King Salman. 
 

Topics: Kuwait Saudi astronauts

Argentina backs Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid citing ‘close ties’

Argentina backs Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid citing ‘close ties’
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

Argentina backs Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid citing ‘close ties’

Argentina backs Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 bid citing 'close ties'
  • World Expo iwidely regarded as largest global platform for showcasing technological advancements, cultural values
  • Riyadh faces competition from Busan, Rome and Odessa
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it supported Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, citing long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries. 

The Argentine government views Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner in the Middle East and values the prospects of expanding political and economic cooperation between the two nations, it said.

The World Expo is widely regarded as the largest global platform for showcasing technological advancements and cultural values that unite humanity.

Riyadh’s bid to host the event faces competition from Busan (South Korea), Rome (Italy), and Odessa (Ukraine). Regardless of the outcome, the World Expo is expected to provide a unique opportunity for nations around the world to share their innovations, cultures, and ideas.

Held since 1851, World Expos are the world's largest platform to showcase the latest advances and technologies, while celebrating common cultural values.

Topics: Saudi Expo 2030 Saudi Arabia Argentina

