Israeli demolitions displace 50 Palestinians in past two weeks: UN

RIYADH: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, revealed that Israel has seized and demolished 42 buildings in the occupied West Bank over the past two weeks, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The OCHA said that demolitions displaced 50 Palestinians, including 23 children, and impacted the livelihoods of more than 600 people.
The Palestinian Prisoners Club also reported Israel has arrested 12 Palestinians as part of a large-scale raid campaign across the West Bank.
Sudan unrest: Clashes reported in Khartoum on second day of ceasefire
Ceasefire being monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States as well as the warring parties
UN: Number of people requiring aid has jumped to 25 million, more than half the population
Updated 9 min 39 sec ago
Reuters
KHARTOUM: Clashes between rival military factions could be heard overnight in parts of Sudan’s capital, residents said on Wednesday, the second full day of a week-long ceasefire designed to allow for the delivery of aid and lay the ground for a more lasting truce.
The ceasefire, which is being monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States as well as the warring parties, comes after five weeks of intensive warfare in the capital Khartoum and outbursts of violence in other areas of the country, including the western region of Darfur.
Residents of Omdurman, one of the three cities around the confluence of the Blue Nile and White Nile rivers that make up Sudan’s greater capital, said there had been exchanges of fire late on Tuesday in several areas.
Heavy artillery fire could be heard near the Wadi Sayidna military base on the outskirts of the capital, they said.
The ceasefire brought a relative lull in fighting in Khartoum earlier on Tuesday, though there has so far been little sign of a rapid scale-up in humanitarian relief, with aid workers saying that many of the supplies and staff arriving at Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast have been awaiting security permits and guarantees.
The fighting pits Sudan’s army against the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and erupted as plans for an internationally-backed political transition toward elections under a civilian government were set to be finalized.
Sudan was already facing severe humanitarian pressures before the conflict broke out on April 15, forcing more than one million people to flee their homes and threatening to destabilize the region.
The UN says that the number of people requiring aid has jumped to 25 million, more than half the population.
Hakuto-R Lander carrying UAE rover found on moon’s surface
Reasons for crash to be revealed Friday by Japan’s ispace firm
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News Japan
DUBAI: The UAE’s Rashid Rover’s crash site on the moon has been located, it was revealed in new photographs released by NASA on Tuesday.
The rover, which was carried on the Hakuto-R Lander built by Japan’s ispace inc., crash-landed last month after the lander lost contact with mission control.
NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter took 10 images around the landing site, some showing large pieces of debris scattered across the surface. Narrow angle cameras were used to capture the site and to identify changes on the lunar surface.
A media briefing will be held by ispace on Friday to reveal reasons for the failed mission. During the initial investigation, the Japanese company said the remaining propellent in the lander decreased during the landing attempt, making the descent speed afterwards too fast.
The investigation suggested that the spacecraft may have run out of fuel during the landing attempt, which would have caused the engine to shut down leading to the crash.
The plan for the Rashid Rover was to spend 14 Earth days on the moon and capture photographs for the study of the planet’s geology.
The UAE’s Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre is already working on a second rover, called the Rashid 2.
Israel: Netanyahu, allies pass new budget with sweeping grants for settlements, ultra-Orthodox
Critics have accused Benjamin Netanyahu of increasing spending on his ultra-Orthodox allies for religious programs that have little benefit for the economy and broader society
Updated 24 May 2023
AP
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on Wednesday passed a new two-year budget, a step that could bring some stability to his coalition and clear the way for it to press ahead with its religious, pro-settlement agenda.
While the budget could buy Netanyahu some quiet inside his coalition of ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist parties, Israel’s most hardline ever, it also was expected to deepen the divisions in Israel.
Critics have accused Netanyahu of increasing spending on his ultra-Orthodox allies for religious programs that have little benefit for the economy and broader society.
The vote dragged on overnight, with the budgets for 2023 and 2024 finally passing with a 64-56 vote in parliament after daybreak. It followed weeks of tense negotiations between Netanyahu and the parties in his coalition.
“We have received the tools, we’re rolling up our sleeves and going to work,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said after the vote.”
The new budget has been criticized for allocating nearly $4 billion in discretionary funds, much of it for ultra-Orthodox and pro-settler parties.
That will include increases in controversial stipends for ultra-Orthodox men to study full time in religious seminaries instead of working or serving in the military, which is compulsory for most secular males.
It also includes more money for ultra-Orthodox schools, which are widely criticized for not teaching students skills like math and English needed in the modern workplace.
The funds also include tens of millions of dollars for hardline pro-settler parties to promote pet projects through the ministries they control.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a settler leader, has said he hopes to double the population of West Bank settlers in the coming years.
The government’s composition and agenda have deeply divided the country. On Tuesday, several thousand flag-waving Israelis protested outside the parliament building against the budget.
That smaller demonstration over the budget followed months of sustained mass protest against a series of proposals by Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the country’s judicial system while he is on trial for corruption.
Proponents say the measures are needed to rein in an overzealous Supreme Court, but critics say the plan would destroy the country’s system of checks and balances and compromise Israeli democracy.
That plan has raised concerns overseas but is now on hold. Now that the budget has passed, however, Netanyahu may face renewed pressure from his allies to bring it back before parliament.
Following the budget vote, Netanyahu told Israel’s Channel 14 that it was the “dawn of a new day” and said that the judicial overhaul plan would be revived.
Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan generals to stick to ceasefire commitments
Blinken: “If the ceasefire is violated, we’ll know and we will hold violators accountable through sanctions and other means”
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US reaffirmed on Tuesday the importance of a ceasefire signed by warring parties in Sudan, urging them to adhere to their commitments.
The Saudi foreign ministry said: “The Saudi and US facilitators note with concern that neither side observed its commitment not to seek military advantage during the 48-hour period after the agreement was signed and before it went into effect.”
Sporadic artillery fire still echoed in Sudan’s capital on Tuesday despite the ceasefire signed on May, 20, 2023, in Jeddah. But residents in Khartoum said the fighting had calmed.
“While fighting in Khartoum appeared to be less intense than in recent days, the facilitators conveyed to the parties reports indicating that both sides violated the Agreement. Those included reported offensive operations in Khartoum and El-Obeid, airstrikes, and use of artillery,” the statement said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday warned the warring sides to abide by the latest ceasefire or face possible sanctions.
“If the ceasefire is violated, we’ll know and we will hold violators accountable through sanctions and other means,” he said. “We facilitated the ceasefire, but it’s the responsibility of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to implement it.”
Blinken said the fighting has been “tragic, senseless and devastating.”
Sudan descended into chaos after fighting erupted in mid-April between the country's military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The fighting has killed at least 863 civilians, including at least 190 children, and wounded more than 3,530 others, according to the Doctors' Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties. The toll could be much higher, the medical group said.
“After five weeks of continued conflict, the Sudanese people badly need the humanitarian assistance and restored essential services that the short-term ceasefire is intended to enable,” the ministry statement said.
Will Sudan crisis trigger a fresh wave of migrants and refugees out of Africa?
Majority of Sudan’s displaced people are fleeing internally or to neighboring African countries
Experts say country is unlikely to see displacement on the scale of Ukraine, Libya or Syria
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA
JUBA, South Sudan: Thousands of civilians in towns and villages across Sudan have been forced to flee in recent weeks to escape the worsening conflict in the country, which has entered its second bloody month, leading to fears of a new global refugee crisis.
Initial clashes between former allies the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces have escalated into heavy combat, displacing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.
Hospitals have been overwhelmed by the numbers of wounded, and disruptions to basic utilities and shortages of medical supplies have forced medical staff to turn away even the critically ill.
Meanwhile, shortages of food, fuel, electricity and clean water, coupled with economic collapse and the breakdown of law and order, have forced entire communities to pack up and leave in search of security and relief.
In the first four weeks of the crisis, around 200,000 people fled Sudan while another 700,000 were displaced inside the country. As many as 860,000 refugees and returnees are expected by the UN refugee agency UNHCR to flee by October, raising fears among European policymakers of a new influx of migrants over the coming months..
Europe was forced to confront the issue of mass migration in 2015, when hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war, poverty and persecution in Africa, the Middle East and Asia began arriving from across the Mediterranean.
More recently, the continent has absorbed millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, which has placed additional strain on a continent already grappling with high energy prices as a result of gas shortages.
However, few experts predict Europe will see anything close to the same number of migrants as a result of the crisis in Sudan. Instead, most expect the majority to be displaced internally or settle in neighboring African states.
“Some of the refugees will try to go to Europe, but I don’t see that there will be mass migration going to Europe right now,” Namira Negm, director of the African Migration Observatory in Morocco, told Arab News.
“It will increase but it will not be mass migration. Migration to neighboring countries needs to be addressed first.”
INNUMBERS
116,995 First-time asylum seekers from Sudan in EU+ area during 2015 peak.
860,000+ Refugees and returnees expected to flee Sudan by Oct. (UNHCR).
$445m Funding required to support the displaced until Oct. 2023 (UNHCR).
Nevertheless, many in Europe remain fearful that any fresh influx will place additional strains on the resources of host nations, and trigger a surge in anti-immigrant sentiments and support for right-wing populist movements.
In response to previous waves of migration several European nations adopted draconian immigration policies, making it more difficult for new arrivals to obtain asylum and the right to remain. Those who still try to reach Europe face dangerous journeys, including sea voyages in often flimsy and overloaded vessels.
“Reaching Europe would require navigating treacherous and expensive migration routes, often involving perilous sea crossings and facing the risk of exploitation and abuse by human traffickers,” Franck Duvell, a senior researcher at Universitat Osnabruck in Germany, told Arab News.
“Numbers might go up a little, but I don’t see these networks and routes now. Traveling to western Libya has become dangerous and is getting more and more difficult, and therefore (an) increasing number of people actually continue their journey to Tunisia.
“I don’t see Sudanese traveling all the way to Tunisia. It’s simply too far, it’s too expensive, it’s too dangerous … Even if numbers are increasing, the total numbers will still be relatively small.”
Migrant numbers were already on the rise prior to the start of the conflict last month. More than 36,000 people arrived from Sudan in Europe’s Mediterranean region between January and March, nearly twice the number compared with the same period in 2022, according to the latest UNHCR figures.
Sudan has been caught in a cycle of violent coups and countercoups for years. The latest, in October 2021, resulted in a transitional, civilian-led government being overthrown by a military junta led by the two factions now fighting each other.
Since the start of a shaky political transition in 2019, after long-time autocratic ruler Omar Al-Bashir was ousted, Sudan has been plagued by political and economic instability, prompting many citizens to seek sanctuary outside the country.
According to the EU’s European Asylum Support Office, Sudanese nationals represented the fifth-largest group of applicants for international protection in the EU in 2020, with more than 34,000 new applications. This was a significant increase on the previous year, when there were about 18,000 new applications.
An economic crisis, including high inflation, devaluation of the national currency and shortages of basic goods, had already caused poverty and unemployment to increase in Sudan prior to the latest conflict, which began on April 15.
And it is not only the Sudanese people themselves who face displacement. Before the fighting began, Sudan hosted more than a million refugees, 300,000 of them in the capital Khartoum, who had fled South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea. Many of them are now returning home or looking for refuge elsewhere in the region or further afield.
If the crisis in Sudan becomes long drawn out, akin to the Syrian civil war, the possibility of large number of Sudanese refugees seeking safety in Europe cannot be ruled out.
“A protracted conflict could create unwanted uncertainties,” Thirsa de Vries, a Sudan expert at the Dutch peace organization PAX, told Arab News.
“This is why it is also important that the international community (engages with) the different actors that might be involved, or works with neighboring countries to close corridors for weapons smuggling.”
The possibility of a large number of Sudanese refugees attempting to reach Europe also highlights the importance of cooperation between nations in managing migration flows.
Abdullahi Hassan, a researcher at human rights organization Amnesty International who specializes in Sudan, stressed the importance of ensuring the security and stability of host and origin countries.
“With adequate planning and resources, it is possible to provide safe and orderly routes for those seeking refuge,” he told Arab News.
He said the response to the crisis in Sudan should not solely focus on migration and added: “It must instead prioritize the protection of civilians and access to humanitarian aid.
“The EU and its member states should use their influence, both in the region and in Sudan, to ensure that they are directly engaging with the parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, encourage immediate and unrestricted access for humanitarian actors, and pressure the Sudanese authorities to allow safe exit passages for people trying to flee the conflict.”
As the fighting continues to rage, the warring Sudanese factions have held talks in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire but made it clear they would not negotiate an end to the conflict.
Despite the challenges posed by the violence, humanitarian organizations are working to provide aid to those affected by the Sudan crisis. But attacks on aid workers and the looting of relief supplies have made it increasingly difficult for agencies to deliver help to needy communities, which could in turn affect the response of donor countries.
Some organizations “have evacuated international staff, particularly those that were in the most affected areas,” UNHCR spokesperson Faith Kasina, told Arab News, who highlighted the risks and limitations of aid provision during armed conflicts.
The UN’s Children’s Fund, UNICEF, reported on May 5 that at least 190 children have been killed and 1,700 injured since the fighting began in Sudan. While a tentative ceasefire allowed foreign nations to evacuate their citizens from the country in the past few weeks, Sudanese nationals continue to endure great hardships.
Several media outlets, including the BBC, the Washington Post and Al-Jazeera, have interviewed Sudanese citizens who said their passports were locked inside foreign embassies, leaving them trapped in their own country.
Hassan, the Amnesty International researcher, said foreign nations must provide safe evacuation procedures, and that the warring factions must “stop attacking humanitarian aid workers.”
But he added that instances of attacks on workers and the looting of aid supplies “should not be an excuse to withdraw funding.”
“The response to the crisis in Sudan is completely different from the response, for example, Ukraine received when the conflict started in that country,” said Hassan.
“European countries should, nevertheless, provide safe and regular pathways to Europe for those seeking international protection … It is the responsibility of the EU and member states to ensure that such pathways are made available.”
However, public sentiment in Europe appears to be overwhelmingly hostile to refugees. Both Italy and the UK have faced recent criticism for their strict immigration policies, which aid agencies warn could drive more refugees into the arms of smuggling gangs.
In mid-April, Italy passed legislation to curb undocumented migration, including tougher sentences for those convicted of human trafficking and terminating residency permits for migrants who face humanitarian risks.
This drew criticism from search-and-rescue organizations, who warned it would lead to more deaths at sea in the Mediterranean as migrants seek illegal routes to Europe.
The British government has been accused of racial discrimination in its refugee policy. Immigration experts point out that although hundreds of thousands of visas were provided for Ukrainian refugees, there is no plan, or safe route, to help those fleeing violence in Sudan.
Ultimately, the best way to avoid migrant crises is by helping ensure that all countries in Africa are able to offer their citizens a decent quality of life.
“The root cause is lack of development; people lose hope in their country and end up migrating to other countries,” African Migration Observatory Director Negm said regarding the importance of stability in Africa.
“If they have a good life in their own home countries, they will not think of going somewhere else.”