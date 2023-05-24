Abu Dhabi, NBA announce multi-year partnership

You are here

Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves will play two preseason games at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena. (AFP/File)
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company — ADQ — and the National Basketball Association — NBA — have launched a multi-year partnership to engage Abu Dhabi fans and young basketball players, Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

ADQ will be the presenting partner of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, in which the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves will play two preseason games at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena in October.

ADQ will host and assist the league’s grassroots basketball programs in the UAE. 

ADQ will also support a number of NBA fan engagement, youth development and social impact initiatives, including the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, NBA FIT clinics, NBA Cares events and NBA youth basketball development camps.

“Through this groundbreaking collaboration, ADQ will contribute to the increasing prominence of the sport and bolster the emirate’s profile as an attractive destination, while encouraging healthier lifestyles,” said ADQ chief operating officer, Anas Albarguthi. 

“Our track record in partnering with leading organizations to promote physical activity both on a professional and an amateur level has served to prove that sports yield tangible benefits for local communities,” Albarguthi said. 

Ralph Rivera, Middle East managing director at NBA Europe, added: “Engaging with local communities and growing basketball at the grassroots level are cornerstones of our broader efforts to use the game to inspire and connect people in the Middle East and globally, and our collaboration with ADQ will help us teach the game and its values to the next generation of fans and players.”
 

Gamers Without Borders raises $10m for humanitarian aid

Gamers Without Borders raises $10m for humanitarian aid

  • Event has exceeded ‘biggest hopes’ says Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of Saudi Esports Federation
  • Sum will be donated to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps UNICEF, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, World Food Programme and UNHCR
RIYADH: Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, has concluded this year’s edition by raising a total of $10 million for its humanitarian aid partners.

The money will go to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, UNICEF, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the UN’s World Food Programme and the UNHCR. The donations were made by teams, players and gamers worldwide.

The funds will be used for urgent humanitarian projects and add to the work achieved through the $30 million in donations from the GWB’s three previous editions.

Organized and held virtually by the Saudi Esports Federation, this year’s event was titled “Gamers Without Borders: Gaming For Good.”

From April 10, six weeks of action saw the GWB host five tournaments across four major gaming titles: StarCraft II, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Rocket League and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. One particularly special moment saw NAVI Javelins triumph at the first all-women CS:GO tournament at GWB to claim a $1 million prize for charity.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “‘Gamers Without Borders: Gaming For Good’ has exceeded our biggest hopes and proven once again how powerful gaming and esports can be as a force for good. The global gaming community has come together in their droves to provide resources that can make a sizeable change in the lives of people less fortunate than us.

“Everyone at the Saudi Esports Federation is exceptionally proud of Gamers Without Borders and what it has helped achieve in the world. None of this, however, is possible without the help of our humanitarian aid partners and the support of gamers from every corner of the planet. We thank all of them immensely.”

Rebecca Milner, chief advancement officer, International Medical Corps, said: “The support we receive from players in the Gamers Without Borders tournaments is essential to our work around the world helping people affected by conflict, disaster and disease. For example, gamers who choose us can make a real difference now in the lives of innocent men, women and children affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye, and who are caught up in the conflicts in Ukraine, Yemen or any of the other 30 countries where we provide medical services and training.”

As an added incentive to GWB this year, winning teams and players from StarCraft II, Rocket League and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege all advance to the finals of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes. Two teams from the men’s CS:GO tournament also qualified.

The world’s biggest gaming and esports festival starts on July 6 for eight weeks at the purpose-built arena at Boulevard Riyadh City. This year, Gamers8: The Land of Heroes has a $45 million total prize pool, which is triple that of Gamers8 in 2022.

Tatum to fore as Celtics stay alive with victory at Heat

  • Jayson Tatum inspired the Celtics with 33 points, 11 rebounds and assists
  • Butler said they wouldn’t allow the Celtics to gain momentum from the win
MIAMI: The Boston Celtics kept their Eastern Conference finals hopes alive with a 116-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday to reduce the series deficit to 3-1.

Jayson Tatum inspired the Celtics with 33 points, 11 rebounds and assists, while five other players reached double figures in what was a determined team display from Joe Mazzulla’s side.

After the Heat’s 128-102 win on Sunday, the Celtics were facing the possibility of a humiliating 4-0 exit but they will now be looking to put further pressure on Miami in Thursday’s clash back in Boston.

While no team in NBA history has ever come back from 3-0 down to win a best-of-seven playoff series, Boston will have drawn belief that they can now deliver a comeback and reach the Finals where the Denver Nuggets await.

“We weren’t thinking about winning four in a row tonight, we were just trying to save our season and win tonight and we did that,” said Tatum.

Jaylen Brown, who put up 16 points, said the Celtics had faced up to their predicament and united ahead of the game.

“We wanted to make sure that we stayed together, we looked each other in the eye and we came out together and I am proud of the group. You see (some) teams, with their backs against the wall, they just collapse, we didn’t do that, we came together. I think that showed our character,” he said.

The Heat, looking to reach the NBA finals for the seventh time as they search for their first NBA Championship since 2013, started strongly and took a 22-15 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.

With Gabe Vincent in inspired form, the Miami crowd sensed another convincing win for Erik Spoelstra but Boston kept themselves in the game and went in just 56-50 down at halftime.

But Miami never recovered from allowing a rapid 18-0 Celtics run in the third quarter with Tatum claiming half of those points as the visitors went from nine points down to nine up.

Miami ran out of ideas against a strong Boston defense, who had 16 steals, and the Celtics never looked in danger from that point on.

Jimmy Butler put up 29 points for Miami but managed only one of four three-pointers and his team made only eight-of-32 attempts from that range.

“I think it’s probably pretty easy to keep our three-point shooting down,” said Spoelstra.

“We just weren’t doing things with a lot of oomph to it offensively.”

Boston in contrast made 19-of-45 three-pointers. The Celtics are 30-6 when they make 18 or more three-pointers in a game.

Butler, who has led eighth-seeded Miami’s unexpected playoff surge, said they wouldn’t allow the Celtics to gain momentum from the win.

“No, if anything it will build momentum for us, knowing that we have to play with a lot more energy. Knowing that we have to play with our backs against the wall. I think all year long we’ve been better when we had to do things our way,” he said.

Butler said he wouldn’t be taking a different approach in the wake of the loss.

“(I’ll) do the same thing that I do after every game. Listen to some music, drink some beers back there go and have some wine. I don’t think that you can just focus on basketball. You have to be able to get away from the game. We’re going to smile and be in this thing together like we always are and go and win one on the road,” he said.

Vincent, who made 17 points, suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and went off for treatment before returning but Spoelstra said it was not clear how serious the injury was.

Miami might not be panicking but Boston certainly head home with some renewed belief.

“We’ve just got to go win another one. That’s all that matters,” said guard Marcus Smart.

“We understand the odds are stacked against us, but we’re a team that believes in ourselves no matter what“

Lakers hope Lebron James continues, but say he has ‘earned right’ to retire

  • Lakers general manager Pelinka said Tuesday that he and head coach Darvin Ham will hold talks with James soon to discuss his future
  • Pelinka said that the Lakers hoped to keep the core of the roster that finished the season as they build for the future
LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles Lakers team chief Rob Pelinka said Tuesday he hoped LeBron James would continue his NBA career but said the NBA superstar had “earned the right” to retire.

James, 38, stunned the basketball world late Monday after telling ESPN he was considering calling time on his glittering 20-season career in the NBA.

His comments came after a 40-point display in the Lakers’ 113-111 defeat to the Nuggets, who advanced to the NBA Finals after completing a 4-0 sweep of the 17-time champions.

James retirement hint appeared to catch many — including the Lakers front office — off-guard, given that James signed a two-year contract extension with the team last August.

Lakers general manager Pelinka said Tuesday that he and head coach Darvin Ham will hold talks with James soon to discuss his future, while emphasizing the club would support whatever he chose to do.

“Coach and I will speak to LeBron in the coming days,” Pelinka said.

“We all know that he speaks for himself and we’ll look forward to those conversations when the time is right.

“But I will say this — LeBron has given as much to the game of basketball as anyone who’s ever played.

“And when you do that, you earn the right to decide whether you’re going to give more.”

Pelinka said it was possible James had reached an “inflection point” in his career.

“Our job at the Lakers organization is to support any player on our team if they reach a career inflection point,” Pelinka said.

“LeBron is surrounded by incredible people. I’m sure he’ll have conversations with them. In the coming days we’ll be in contact with him and his team and really providing nothing but support for him.

“Obviously, our hope would be that his career continues. But we want to give him the time to have that inflection point and support him in everything he does.”

Ham echoed Pelinka’s comments, praising James for his input during a season which saw the Lakers make a disastrous 2-10 start before retooling their roster and making a deep run in the playoffs.

“I think I was ready to retire last night too,” Ham joked. “But in all honesty and seriousness, LeBron has earned the right to do whatever he wants to do.

“I just want to thank him ... especially him, for being a consistent resource for me as a first-time head coach.

“I’ve been around the game for a long time, and he was the most supportive, knowledgeable, communicative resources that I had all year. He was right there front and center for me and my staff. So he’s earned the right to decide whatever he wants to do.”

Pelinka, meanwhile, said that the Lakers hoped to keep the core of the roster that finished the season as they build for the future.

“We’re incredibly proud of this group ...keeping that continuity is going to be very important,” Pelinka said.

“We ultimately got knocked out by a team that has great continuity. They’ve got a group of players who’ve been together for several seasons and it shows in the way they play. So continuity is a high priority for us.”

Thomas boosts bid to become oldest Giro winner, Almeida wins tough 16th stage

  • Joao Almeida won the stage atop Monte Bondone for his first victory in a Grand Tour
  • The oldest Giro winner is Fiorenzo Magni, who was 34 when he won in 1955
MONTE BONDONE, Italy: Geraint Thomas boosted his bid to become the Giro d’Italia’s oldest winner by moving back into the leader’s pink jersey on Tuesday as the race exploded into life at the start of a dramatic and decisive final week in the Dolomites.

Joao Almeida won the tough 16th stage atop Monte Bondone for his first victory in a Grand Tour. The Portuguese cyclist crossed the summit finish just ahead of Thomas, who also picked up valuable bonus seconds.

Primoz Roglic was third 25 seconds further behind.

The result saw Thomas move back into the lead, 18 seconds ahead of Almeida and 29 in front of Roglic.

“Yeah it would have been nice to win the stage, but it was one of them where I had to keep riding, didn’t want to play cat and mouse with João with Roglic behind,” said Thomas, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers.

“So we worked well together … and unfortunately he had the jump on me and won the sprint. But it’s nice to be back in pink and to gain some time.”

Thomas turns 37 on Thursday, three days before the race ends in Rome. The oldest Giro winner is Fiorenzo Magni, who was 34 when he won in 1955.

Tuesday marked the beginning of a brutal final week. It was one of three of the last six stages that have been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars.

There was more than 5,000 meters of elevation and five categorized climbs along the 203-kilometer (126-mile) route from Sabbio Chiese, including the top-category climb to the finish.

And it was on that climb to Monte Bondone that the race sparked into life.

Almeida attacked with less than seven kilometers remaining and Thomas made his move shortly after, bridging across to set up the battle for the stage win.

Almeida has worn the maglia rosa before but never won a stage in the three previous times he has competed in the Giro. The UAE Team Emirates cyclist also raced in the Spanish Vuelta last year.

“I’m super happy, it’s a dream come true, after four years I was always so close and so far at the same time,” Almeida said. “Finally I got it so yeah I’m super, super happy, I don’t have words to describe it.

“It was a super hard day, always up and down, for the legs it was super hard, I would say the hardest so far,” he continued. “I was feeling good and I took the risk to go for it. If you don’t try you never know. I tried and I achieved it.”

Wednesday’s 17th stage offers a brief respite as the 195-kilometer (121-mile) route from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle starts with a gradual descent before a long, flat finish which is likely to end in a bunch sprint.

Veteran sprint specialist Mark Cavendish will be hoping for a 19th Giro victory after announcing on Monday that he will retire at the end of the season.

Chennai beats Gujarat to reach Indian Premier League final

  • Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored in the match with 60 off 44 balls
  • It was a remarkable turnaround for four-time champions Chennai this season after finishing ninth last year
CHENNAI, India: Chennai Super Kings powered their way to a record-breaking 10th Indian Premier League final with a 15-run win over defending champion Gujarat Titans in the playoffs on Tuesday.

Gujarat will have another chance to meet Chennai in the final when they take on the winner of Wednesday’s playoff between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored in the match with 60 off 44 balls before cameos from the Chennai middle-order batters guided the home team to 172-7.

Chennai didn’t deviate from their perfect bowling script of squeezing the teams through spinners in the middle overs as Gujarat got bowled out for 157 off the final ball.

It was a remarkable turnaround for four-time champions Chennai this season after finishing ninth last year.

“I think IPL is too big to say it is just another final,” Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said. “Ten teams makes it all the more tougher. Everyone has contributed. Yes, middle order hasn’t got ample opportunity but they have chipped in.”

Gujarat, one of the best chasers in the IPL, couldn’t get momentum in the run-chase when fast bowler Deepak Chahar (2-29) continued to excel in the powerplay and had Wriddhiman Saha caught in the deep in the third over.

Even Shubman Gill, who came into the playoff with two successive centuries, struggled to get going against hard lengths of Chennai bowlers to score 42 off 38 balls before Chahar also had him caught in the deep off a brilliant short ball in his return spell.

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja (2-18) and Maheesh Theekshana (2-28) then squeezed the runs in the middle overs as they found plenty of help off the wicket before Rashid Khan hit a rapid 30 off 16 balls to narrow down the defeat.

Chennai’s find of the tournament fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana (2-37) was a bit wayward bowling seven wide balls before the Sri Lankan pacer wrapped up the innings by claiming the last wicket of Mohammed Shami off the final ball.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Gaikwad dominated an 87-run opening wicket stand with Devon Conway, who struggled to score 40 off 34 balls.

Darshan Nalkande became only the fifth player in the history of IPL to play his first game of the season in the playoff and also had Gaikwad caught at mid-wicket off a no-ball in his first over.

Gaikwad hit seven fours and a six before he holed out at long-on in the 11th over off Mohit Sharma (2-31) and Conway tried to accelerate in the death overs but also picked up Rashid Khan at deep mid-wicket off Shami (2-28).

However, Jadeja made 22 off 16 balls while Ambati Rayudu and Ajiknya Rahane both scored quick 17s to propel Chennai’s total. Shami conceded 15 runs off the final over after allowing only 13 off his first three overs.

“We were quite spot on but we made some basic errors,” said Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya, who made eight before getting caught at point inside the powerplay. “We must’ve conceded 16 runs or so due to our soft balls, (but) we have one more chance of going to the final. Two days later we will give it a crack again.”

