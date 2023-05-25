You are here

  • Home
  • Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead

Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead

Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead
1 / 3
Team DSM's Italian rider Alberto Dainese celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023 cycling race on May 24, 2023. (AFP)
Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead
2 / 3
Team DSM's Alberto Dainese crosses the line to win stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 cycling race on May 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead
3 / 3
Alberto Dainese, second from left, sprints with Jonathan Milan and Michael Matthews to win the 17th stage of the Giro D'Italia on May 24, 2023. (LaPresse via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wwjr2

Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead

Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead
  • Thursday’s stage 18 takes the riders back into the mountains, a punishing 161km ride from Oderzo to Val di Zoldo
  • 48 riders have withdrawn already from the Giro, many through Covid and other viruses
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

CAORLE Italy: Italian rider Alberto Dainese edged the sprint on Wednesday’s stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia as Geraint Thomas finished in the pack to keep the leader’s pink jersey.
Mark Cavendish, who announced on Tuesday that he would be retiring at the end of the season, made an error a kilometer out from the finish of the flat 197km ride from Pergine Valsugana.
The 38-year-old lost his lead-in man and finished well back, most probably ending his record of winning a stage at every Giro he has ridden unless he can survive the mountains over the next three days and take Sunday’s finale in Rome.
Dainese’s DSM team led the peloton around the last bend with 400m to go but it was Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) who then came to the front.




Team DSM's Italian rider Alberto Dainese celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023 cycling race on May 24, 2023. (AFP)

Dainese, 25, caught the Australian while Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) put in a fierce burst that meant the three of them crossed the line together.
“Today we rode an insane final with the boys and Marius (Mayrhofer) did a super job and then Niklas (Markl) to finish it off,” said an ecstatic Dainese, who also won a stage in the 2022 edition.
“When he swung off I was a bit overtaken by the guys on the left so I had to squeeze to try and catch Matthews.
“The last meters I was digging so deep, I was really on the limit and I saw Jonathan Milan coming.
“I couldn’t really throw my bike but it’s nice to get a few centimeters of my wheel ahead of Johnny to get the win.”
Forty-eight riders have withdrawn already from the Giro, many through Covid and other viruses and Dainese admitted he has also been under the weather.
“I’ve been quite sick with stomach issues and my breathing the last few days,” he said.
“Today was the first day I was feeling okay, like at 80 percent, so to win like this after such a struggle is insane and I’m super-happy.”
Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) kept out of trouble and, with four stages to come, holds an 18-second lead over Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) a further nine seconds back.
“The day was nothing like what we had experienced before,” said Welshman Thomas, who will celebrate his 37th birthday in the pink jersey on Thursday.
“It was nice and warm at the end, which is good. It was perfect to keep our strength up before the three days ahead of us.”
Thursday’s stage 18 takes the riders back into the mountains for what may well be the decisive day. They face a punishing 161km ride from Oderzo that takes in a series of intermediate climbs to Val di Zoldo.

 

 

 

 

Topics: 2023 Giro d'Italia Alberto Dainese Geraint Thomas Mark Cavendish

Related

Thomas boosts bid to become oldest Giro winner, Almeida wins tough 16th stage
Sport
Thomas boosts bid to become oldest Giro winner, Almeida wins tough 16th stage
Ackermann sprints home as crashes and COVID-19 thin Giro d’Italia field
Sport
Ackermann sprints home as crashes and COVID-19 thin Giro d’Italia field

Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return

Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return

Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return
  • United have been through turbulence of their own since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013
  • A return to the Champions League was widely regarded as the minimum requirement in Ten Hag’s first year
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Erik ten Hag is on the brink of securing a return to the Champions League in his first year in charge of Manchester United.

By the time his second season gets underway, the Premier League club could have new owners and an influx of money to support his mission to restore it to its former glories.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe are both bidding to buy out United owners the Glazer family, with fans hoping that will bring newfound wealth to sign some of the world’s best players.

United’s opponent on Thursday, however, stands as proof that spending power doesn’t automatically bring success.

“You have to do the right things,” Ten Hag said ahead of the game against Chelsea at Old Trafford. “You can have money, but you have to do it and spend it in a smart way and you need to have a strategy behind it. Otherwise the money doesn’t work.”

It certainly hasn’t worked out for Chelsea in its first year under new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. A shambolic season has left the 2021 European champions in the bottom half of the table despite spending around $630 million on new signings.

Two managers have also departed in Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be appointed its next full-time coach.

“It’s hard in the modern world because everything’s very reactionary,” interim manager Frank Lampard said Wednesday. “If you want to go in a certain direction and you don’t get any joy for a while, people react to that. For Chelsea it has to be a longer picture than that to get us a bit more of a process. People have to stick with that along the way.”

United have been through turbulence of their own since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Having been a Champions League mainstay under Ferguson, the club has repeatedly failed to qualify for it over the past decade.

United finished sixth last season, the fifth time since 2013 that they have fallen outside of the top four.

A return to the Champions League was widely regarded as the minimum requirement in Ten Hag’s first year.

He can secure that if his team picks up one point from its final two games, both at home, against Chelsea and then Fulham on Sunday.

Having got to this stage, it would take a remarkable collapse to miss out on a place in the top four now and hand the final Champions League qualifying position to archrival Liverpool.

“We want to win the game, play dominant football and get the job done,” the Dutch manager said Wednesday.

A return to European soccer’s elite competition is vital in United’s long-term plans to challenge Manchester City’s supremacy in the Premier League.

Ten Hag’s first job was to reinstate the 20-time league champions among English soccer’s elite and a place in the top four will be confirmation of that. It will not only be good for United’s reputation but also bring them much-needed revenue from prize money and commercial deals. In prize money alone, United would miss out on an estimated $48 million without the Champions League.

For Ten Hag, extra revenue should help to fund his recruitment plans, even before a proposed takeover, with a prolific striker his priority.

The ability to offer Champions League soccer to prospective targets should also strengthen United’s hand in transfer negotiations.

Harry Kane, for instance, will not be playing in next season’s competition if he remains at Tottenham.

“I want to have players with the right personalities who are outstanding and contribute on the highest levels,” Ten Hag said. “That is what we want and what we have to work for.”

United were in disarray when he was hired last year. They fired club icon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through the season and replaced him with interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who also failed to guide United to a top four finish.

Ten Hag has already lifted his first trophy by winning the League Cup and has also advanced to the final of the FA Cup against Manchester City on June 3.

But securing a place in the Champions League could ultimately determine the success of the season.

“We want to compete with the best and be in the Champions League,” Ten Hag said. “In the Premier League, you have to be one of the first four. That’s not easy, many are competing for it, many think they should (be in it).

“We are in a project. We want to go back and win trophies. We win one trophy, but we want more trophies, (to) compete with the best. We are still in a journey but we think we are in the right direction. It can always be better because good is not good enough.”

Topics: Erik ten Hag Man United

Related

Milking it: United manager Ten Hag defends decisions
Football
Milking it: United manager Ten Hag defends decisions
Fernandes’ role is safe, Man United manager Ten Hag says
Football
Fernandes’ role is safe, Man United manager Ten Hag says

Brighton draw 1-1 with Man City to secure Europa League qualification

Brighton draw 1-1 with Man City to secure Europa League qualification
Updated 6 min 7 sec ago
AP

Brighton draw 1-1 with Man City to secure Europa League qualification

Brighton draw 1-1 with Man City to secure Europa League qualification
  • The equalizer came from Enciso and it was a strike worthy of sending his team to the heights of the Europa League
  • It marks an outstanding first season in charge for manager Roberto de Zerbi, who took over from Graham Potter after the former Brighton boss left for Chelsea
Updated 6 min 7 sec ago
AP

BRIGHTON, England: Julio Enciso’s stunning long-range strike secured Brighton’s qualification for the Europa League in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Paraguay international unleashed an unstoppable effort from around 25 meters to even the score after Phil Foden had fired Premier League championS City ahead at Amex Stadium.

A point means Brighton is guaranteed to finish sixth, their highest-ever final position in English soccer’s top flight.

It marks an outstanding first season in charge for manager Roberto de Zerbi, who only took over from Graham Potter in September after the former Brighton boss left for Chelsea.

The club faced an uncertain future at the time but has gone on to flourish under the Italian, who also led the team to the semifinals of the FA Cup this season.

Sixth place beats Brighton’s previous highest finish of ninth, which they achieved under Potter last year.

The draw ended City’s 12-game winning streak in the league, which had seen Pep Guardiola’s team overhaul long-time leader Arsenal at the top and win a fifth title six years.

With a third league championship already wrapped up, City had little to play for other than improving its points total.

Having rested a number of his star players against Chelsea on Sunday, Guardiola recalled Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to his starting lineup, with John Stones, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva also back.

Haaland twice had chances to open the scoring before turning provider for Foden to put City ahead in the 25th minute.

At the other end, Danny Welbeck had already hit the crossbar with a free-kick.

The equalizer came from Enciso and it was a strike worthy of sending his team to the heights of the Europa League as he launched a right-footed shot into the top corner in the 38th.

Haaland thought he had scored his 53rd goal of the season with a late header, but it was ruled out by VAR after he was adjudged to have pulled Levi Colwill’s shirt beforehand.

Topics: Europa League Brighton Man City Julio Enciso

Related

Brighton beat Man United to avenge FA Cup defeat
Football
Brighton beat Man United to avenge FA Cup defeat
Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton
Football
Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

Lautaro Martinez scores 2 as Inter beats Fiorentina 2-1 for Italian Cup title

Lautaro Martinez scores 2 as Inter beats Fiorentina 2-1 for Italian Cup title
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Lautaro Martinez scores 2 as Inter beats Fiorentina 2-1 for Italian Cup title

Lautaro Martinez scores 2 as Inter beats Fiorentina 2-1 for Italian Cup title
  • It’s the second trophy that Inter has won this season after also beating Milan in the Italian Super Cup in January — when Martinez also scored
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

ROME: Take note, Manchester City: the bigger the match, the bigger the performance from Lautaro Martinez lately.
After scoring key goals against Benfica and city rival AC Milan to help secure Inter Milan a spot in the Champions League final, Martinez netted twice as the Nerazzurri produced a 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina to defend the Italian Cup trophy on Wednesday.
It’s the second trophy that Inter has won this season after also beating Milan in the Italian Super Cup in January — when Martinez also scored.
After a couple of matches to finish up Serie A, Martinez and Inter will be aiming for one more trophy when they face City in the Champions League final on June 10 in Istanbul.
“In all honesty, I am moved, because for a couple of years we have been bringing trophies to this great club and we’ve got to continue this way,” said Martinez, who also played a big role when Inter won Serie A in 2021. “I want to keep contributing for Inter, because that’s what matters.”
Martinez now has a career-best 27 goals across all competitions for Inter this season, having also helped Argentina win the World Cup in December. He’s also the only player to have appeared in all 54 of Inter’s matches this season.
The match at the Stadio Olimpico was lively from the start as Nicolas Gonzalez put Fiorentina ahead three minutes in following a lapse by Inter’s defense. A cross from Jonathan Ikone was allowed to float across the area for Gonzalez to knock in at the far post.
Then Martinez took over to put Inter ahead before the break.
First, a perfectly placed through ball from Marcelo Brozovic set up the equalizer as Martinez ran onto the pass and scored with an angled shot into the far corner for his 100th goal with Inter. Then Martinez produced an acrobatic volley to redirect in a pass from Nicolo Barella.
Martinez also nearly produced another goal when he set up Edin Dzeko with only the goalkeeper to beat but Dzeko’s shot sailed high over the bar.
Fiorentina will play West Ham in the Europa Conference League final on June 7.
It’s the ninth Italian Cup title for Inter, while Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi has now won seven of his eight finals as a manager.
“We started poorly and had the wrong approach, which is rare for us, but the guys did well to stay in the game anyhow and then turn it around,” Inzaghi said.
By reaching the final, Inter and Fiorentina had each already qualified for next season’s expanded Italian Super Cup, which will feature four teams that also include Serie A champion Napoli and the league runner-up.

Topics: Italian Cup Inter Milan fiorentina Lautaro Martinez

Related

Fiorentina eliminate Cremonese to reach Italian Cup final
Football
Fiorentina eliminate Cremonese to reach Italian Cup final
Lukaku snatches late draw for Inter in fiery Italian Cup semifinal clash at Juve
Football
Lukaku snatches late draw for Inter in fiery Italian Cup semifinal clash at Juve

Lampard questions wisdom of Premier League sacking culture

Lampard questions wisdom of Premier League sacking culture
Updated 24 May 2023
AFP

Lampard questions wisdom of Premier League sacking culture

Lampard questions wisdom of Premier League sacking culture
  • Chelsea will finish with a record low number of points in the Premier League era and in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996
  • "You wonder how successful always it is to change those things," said Lampard ahead of Thursday's trip to Manchester United
Updated 24 May 2023
AFP

LONDON: Frank Lampard said on Wednesday that Chelsea have to create a long-term vision for the club if the Blues are to bounce back under new ownership.
Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have sacked two managers during a miserable first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea will finish with a record low number of points in the Premier League era and in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996.
Lampard was part of a hugely successful era for the club as a player despite the hire-and-fire culture under Roman Abramovich.
But the interim Chelsea boss believes more stability is needed with Mauricio Pochettino expected to be confirmed as the club’s new manager for next season.
In total 11 Premier League clubs have changed manager this season, with Chelsea, along with relegated Southampton and second-bottom Leeds, one of three to fire two coaches.
“You wonder how successful always it is to change those things,” said Lampard ahead of Thursday’s trip to Manchester United.
“It’s clear it’s become that kind of a job and a situation and there are many teams that are fighting with expectations that might not be exactly stable.
“We’re in a very reactionary world anyway. In years gone by the reaction to one, two, three defeats might have been different.
“Now we have this explosion very quickly and you just have to understand it when you’re doing this job.”
Chelsea have lost seven of Lampard’s nine games in charge since returning to the club in April and sit 12th in the table.

Topics: Chelsea Frank Lampard Premier league

Related

Chelsea’s Lampard says road to success paved with a ‘lot of failure’
Football
Chelsea’s Lampard says road to success paved with a ‘lot of failure’
Lampard urges Chelsea to emulate 2012 shock run to Euro glory
Football
Lampard urges Chelsea to emulate 2012 shock run to Euro glory

Kuwait to host 26th Gulf Cup in December 2024

Kuwait to host 26th Gulf Cup in December 2024
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Kuwait to host 26th Gulf Cup in December 2024

Kuwait to host 26th Gulf Cup in December 2024
  • Kuwait holds record for Gulf Cup titles with 10 championship wins
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT CITY: The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation announced on Wednesday that Kuwait will host the 26th Gulf Cup in December 2024, the Kuwait News Agency reported.
It will be the fifth time Kuwait has hosted the competition following previous tournaments in 1974, 1990, 2003, and 2017.
Kuwait holds the record for Gulf Cup titles having won the championship 10 times.
In January, Iraq organized and won the 25th Gulf Cup, defeating Oman 3-2 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time since 1988.
The tournament was held in Basra between Jan. 6 and 19. However, the final was clouded by the tragic death of a supporter during a crush in the crowd before kick-off.

Topics: Kuwait Gulf Cup football

Related

Final day tragedy shouldn’t dampen Iraqi pride after Gulf Cup victory
Sport
Final day tragedy shouldn’t dampen Iraqi pride after Gulf Cup victory
Special Late drama as Iraq seal Gulf Cup title in match marred by crush death of at least 1 fan video
Sport
Late drama as Iraq seal Gulf Cup title in match marred by crush death of at least 1 fan

follow us

Latest updates

Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead
Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead
Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return
Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return
Brighton draw 1-1 with Man City to secure Europa League qualification
Brighton draw 1-1 with Man City to secure Europa League qualification
Masdar City’s Future Forward podcast features virtual influencer, Zero
Masdar City’s Future Forward podcast features virtual influencer, Zero
Lautaro Martinez scores 2 as Inter beats Fiorentina 2-1 for Italian Cup title
Lautaro Martinez scores 2 as Inter beats Fiorentina 2-1 for Italian Cup title

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.